Online Deals - November 2020

Nov 6, 2020
$269.10
Was: $299
KS LEV INTEGRA DROPPER SEATPOST 2020
$28
Was: $35
ODI AG1 V2.1 LOCK ON GRIPS
$4,299.99
Was: $5,000
EMINENT HASTE NX JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
$4,200
Was: $6000
IBIS MOJO 3 XT JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
$50
Was: $100
Dakine Syncline Short W/ Liner Short
$69.99
Was: $150
Camelbak M.U.L.E. LR 15 100 oz Hydration Pack
$39.99
Was: $100
Kali Protectives Aazis 180 Soft Knee Shin Guards
$19.99
Was: $65.99
Answer ProTaper 750 Alloy Silver Handlebar
$24
Was: $28
Stan's Notubes Tire Sealant
$599.99
Was: $899
Mercury Wheels X3 Enduro 29in Boost Wheelset
$68
Was: $75
Maxxis Ikon 3C/EXO/TR Tire- 29in
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$43.99
Was: $54.99
Vittoria Mezcal III G2.0 4C XCR Tire - 29in

$75 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
Maxxis Aggressor 27.5 x 2.50" WT DD TR Tire
$79 CAD
Was: $124.95 CAD
Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxGrip TR Tire (DH casing)
$30.00 CAD
Was: $64.95 CAD
SRAM Centerline Disc Brake Rotor (180mm)
$38 CAD
Was: $49.95 CAD
Shimano J04C Metal XT / XTR Brake Pads
$79.99
Was: $119
Easton 24 Arc 32H Rim

$83.99
Was: $104.99
Serfas ESC-500 E-Lume Combo 500/30

$79.99
Was: $114.99
Bontrager Merino Blend Long Sleeve Women's Cycling Baselayer

$119.00
Was: $149.00
CushCore Pro Tire Inserts With Valves
$3,199.99
Was: $3,799.00
Troy 29 SLX 12s evo Complete Mountain Bike
$49.99
Was: $89.99
Club Ride Gunslinger Chamois
$12.99
Was: $17
EVOC Saddle Bag
Pinkbike + Giro Roust Long Sleeve Jersey

US$55.99
Was: $69.99
Sale ends: November 30th, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





10 Comments

  • 9 2
 Does anyone ever buy eminent bike?
  • 3 2
 I was thinking the same for that ibis. UGLY
  • 4 0
 @freeridejerk888: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

That said, you really should swing a leg over the mojo3 or the mojo4. That bike is hoot!
  • 1 1
 @freeridejerk888: I find the Eminent bike to be quite beautiful, in my humble opinion.
  • 1 0
 I can't see what my bike looks like when I am riding it.
  • 1 0
 Those Mercury wheels are sleepers.. stiff / light and hella durable. I bought a used bike that had a set and the plan was to swap out. Ended up loving them. Engagement won’t blow you away but overall I was extremely surprised.
  • 3 0
 Rough AF
  • 1 0
 My time of the month is here again.
  • 1 0
 Those Kali pads are damn nice, and a good price.
  • 1 0
 These deals aren't very Intense.

