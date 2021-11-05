Online Deals - November 2021

Nov 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  





$54.95
Was: $110
Shimano SH-GR5 Mountain Bike Shoe - Women's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$29.98
Was: $59.95
Backcountry Covert Liner Short - Men's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$10.39
Was: $19
Shimano SH56 SPD Cleat Set
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$19.97
Was: $35.95
Giro Rivet CS Glove - Men's

Sold by Competitive Cyclist






$9,988.99
Was: $12,549
Rocky Mountain, Altitude C90 Rally Ed (27.5) 2021 Black/Brown M
Sold by gearhub



$7,748.88
Was: $8,999.99
Rocky Mountain, Altitude, C70 Coil 2021, Black/Brown M 27.5"
Sold by gearhub





C$996.66
Was: C$1,289.00
Fox 34 2021 K FLOAT 27.5 F-S 140mm Grip2 HSC LSC,HSR,LSR ShinyBlack/Orange
Sold by gearhub


$888.77
Was: $1,188.99
FOX, 2021 Float 36, 160 mm, 29”, Performance Series, A, E-Bike+, GRIP 3pos
Sold by gearhub








$1999 (1 Large & 1 XL Remaining)
Was: $2,749
2020 Santa Cruz Nomad V4 AL/Rockshox Super Deluxe Air Frameset

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$164.99 While Supplies Last (Limited Quantities Available)
Was: $219.99
Race Face Next R 35 Handlebar: Green & Purple R20/Black 740 R10 ONLY

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$82.99 While Supplies Last (Limited Quantities Available)
Was: $109.99
Race Face Atlas 35 Riser Handlebar - In Stock Only

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$323.99
Was: $359.99
Bike Specific Pressure Washer

Sold by freedombikeshop



$2337.49
Was: $2749.99
Bombtrack Arise Touring

Sold by freedombikeshop







Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Pinkbike Moto Coaches Jacket

$40 OFF

Pinkbike Shop now has $10 flat shipping to Canada!

Sale ends: November 30th 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


8 Comments

  • 14 1
 Friday fails?
  • 1 1
 ^This!
  • 4 0
 Damnit, came straight to the comments section and nothing yet! Common Pinkers, quit slacking just because its friday
  • 2 0
 Hope to save someone else the trouble.

Here is a half-assed rundown:
Santa Cruz nomad frame is IN STORE PICKUP only.

Raceface bars of course only apply to 740mm. Narrow shoulders finally coming in handy for something besides splunking and pulling animals out of drainage tubes.

Best deal appears to be the pinkbike moto coach, which appears to be closely
related to a jacket.
  • 1 1
 I see Rocky are finally trying to bring their prices in line with component spec…
  • 4 1
 I'm glad the Dentist bikes are getting a deal this month!
  • 1 0
 Where are the online deals?
  • 1 0
 that wasn't very Intense

Post a Comment



