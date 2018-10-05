SPONSORED

Online Deals - October 2018

Oct 5, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


Jenson USA Logo

$4,999.99 USD
Was: $7,499.00 USD (33% off)
Kona Hei Hei Trail Supreme 27.5"
Sold by Jenson USA


$41.99 USD
Was: $84.95 USA (51% off)
Schwalbe Rocket Ron OE 27.5X2.6" TIRE
Sold by Jenson USA



$54.99 USD
Was: $87.00 USD (37% off)
Deity Holeshot 35 38MM Rise Handlebar
Sold by Jenson USA


$2,299.99 USD
Was: $3,299.00 USD (30% off)
Orbea Occam TR H20 2017
Sold by Jenson USA






$84.00 USD
Was: $129.99 USD (35% off)
Shimano ME3 SPD MTB Shoes 2018
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$87.99 USD
Was: $108.00 USD (19% off)
Alpinestars Sequence Pro Shorts 2018
Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles



$114.08 USD
Was: $169.99 USD (33% off)
Crank Brothers Mallet E Pedals


Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles


$91.99 USD
Was: $229.49 USD (60% off)
Fulcrum Red Power 27.5" 6 Bolt MTB Wheelset

Sold by Chain Reaction Cycles





Up to $2,500 off
evo Exclusive Transition Builds
Sold by evo


Up to 70% off
Deep Deals on Helmets
Sold by evo




Up to 25% off
Sweet Protection Apparel & Accessories
Sold by evo


$39.95 USD
Was: $75.00 USD (47% off)
Dakine Hellion Knee Pads
Sold by evo





$94.95 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD (21% off)
Maxxis High Roller II
Sold by Dunbar


$59.95 CAD
Was: $99.95 CAD (40% off)
Fox Ranger Jacket
Sold by Dunbar



$289.95 CAD
Was: $319.95 CAD (9% off)
Gemini Olympia
Sold by Dunbar





$65.00 CAD
Was: $119.95 CAD (46% off)
Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5" WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$72.00 CAD
Was: $99.00 CAD (27% off)
SRAM GX 10 Speed Type 2.1 Rear Derailleur (Medium Cage)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$99.00 CAD
Was: $149.00 CAD (34% off)
SunRace MX8 11speed Cassette (11-46T)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts


$49.00 CAD
Was: $92.95 CAD (47% off)
Maxxis Ardent TR EXO 27.5 x 2.40 Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts





$4,999,99 CAD
Was: $6,399.00 CAD (22% off)
Devinci Spartan Carbon GX Eagle - 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$1,299.99 CAD
Was: $1,649.00 CAD (21% OFF)
GT La Bomba - 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles



$4,999.99 CAD
Was: $6,149.00 CAD (19% OFF)
Santa Cruz Stigmata Carbon CC Ultegra - 2018
Sold by Calgary Cycles


$1,499.99 CAD
Was: $1,749.99 CAD (14% off)
ScottSpeedster Gravel 20 Disc - 2018

Sold by Calgary Cycles





$399.99 USD
Was: $599.99 USD (33% off)
Performance Wheelhouse - Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3 Mountain Bike Wheelset
Sold by Performance Bicycle


$2,499.99 USD
Was: $2,649.99 USA (6% off)
2018 Marin Hawk Hill 3 27.5"

Sold by Performance Bicycle



$2,699.99 USD
Was: $2,999.99 USD (10% off)
2018 Fuji Bighorn 1.1 27.5+
Sold by Performance Bicycle


$39.99 USD
Was: $69.99 USD (43% off)
WTB Breakout Mountain Bike Tire
Sold by Performance Bicycle




Save up to $4,000 off
Santa Cruz Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike


Save up to $4,000 off
Juliana Sale Items
Sold by Cambria Bike



Save to 60% off
Cycling Jacket Sale
Sold by Cambria Bike


Save up to 70% Off
Mountain Shoe Clearance
Sold by Cambria Bike




MENTIONS: @dunbarcycles // @evo // @TBSbikeparts // @jensonusa // @Outletbikes // @ChainReactionCycles //

Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB Store and head to the Buy and Sell page to find more great deals and cool gear.

NB: These offers are for a limited time and subject to availability. This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


  • + 3
 $92 wheelset? How do they even buy the raw materials for that cheap?
  • + 1
 At $92, I'll give it a go
  • - 1
 Goes to show how much mark up these bikes and parts really cost. They are still making 50% profit from that!
  • + 1
 Or you can have a Maxxis high roller tire for the low price of 94.95! What a deal!
  • + 1
 That awkward moment when an entire wheelset is being sold for cheaper than a tire.
  • + 1
 Not too long before the online deals will be featuring '18 Ohlins forks and shocks for $99.99!
  • + 2
 $95 for a High Roller II Dunbar? Seriously? I sell them for $65 each...
  • + 1
 10 speed mech. Great.
  • + 1
 no Intense no deal

