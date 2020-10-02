Online Deals - October 2020

Oct 2, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


$38.99
Was: $54.95
FOX AIRLINE LONG SLEEVE JERSEY
Sold by Jenson USA




$329.99
Was: $449.95
FLY RACING WERX IMPRINT HELMET
Sold by Jenson USA




$4,850.00
Was: $6,800
EVIL THE FOLLOWING MB SLX JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE BUILD
Sold by Jenson USA



$719.20
Was: $899
CANE CREEK HELM 29" COIL FORK
Sold by Jenson USA









$39.99
Was: $200
Sun Ringle Dirty Flea Rear Hub
Sold by levelninesports



$40
Was: $69.95
Continental Cross King ProTection MTB Tire
Sold by levelninesports





$2,720
Was: $3,400
2020 Cannondale Jekyll 29" Alloy 4 Mountain Bike
Sold by levelninesports


$26
Was: $75
Oakley MTB LS Tech Tee
Sold by levelninesports







$159.20
SAVE 20% when you use the code: PBUBPSAVE20
Was: $199
iXS Winger 7.1 Jacket
Sold by Gravity Cartel



$92
SAVE 20% when you use the code: PBUBPSAVE20
Was: $115
IXS FLOW ZIP KNEE GUARDS
Sold by Gravity Cartel




$23.92
SAVE 20% when you use the code: PBUBPSAVE20
Was: $29.90
IXS CARVE GLOVES - Men's or Women's
Sold by Gravity Cartel




SAVE 20% when you use the code: PBUBPSAVE20

SAVE an additional EXTRA 20% on iXS Sale items!
Sold by Gravity Cartel









$1,520
Was: $1,900
Sram X01 Eagle AXS DUB Groupset - Boost
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$2,199
Was: $3,400
Yeti Cycles SB5 Turq Mountain Bike Frame
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$562.49
Was: $749.99
Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire GPS Watch
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$199
Was: $250
Crank Brothers Candy 7 Ti Pedals

Sold by Competitive Cyclist









$$3,199.99
Was: $$3,799.00
Troy 29 SLX 12s evo Complete Mountain Bike
Sold by Evo



$23.99
Was: $$45.00
Dakine Dropout S/S Jersey
Sold by Evo






$49.99
Was: $$89.99
Leatt 3DF Hybrid Knee Guards
Sold by Evo



$12.99
Was: $17
EVOC Saddle Bag
Sold by Evo






$239 CAD
Was: $349.95 CAD
Shimano Saint M820 Brakes
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$69 CAD
Was: $109.95 CAD
Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5 x 2.4″ WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO TR Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts




$139.00 CAD
Was: $189.95 CAD
Shimano SLX M7100 Brakes (with finned pads)
Sold by TBS Bike Parts



$79 CAD
Was: $114.95 CAD
Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5″ WT 3C MaxxTerra TR EXO+ Tire
Sold by TBS Bike Parts







$5,699
Was: $6,799 CAD
2020 Norco VLT A1

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$59.99
Was: $84.99 CAD
Topeak Ninja TC MTN

Sold by Calgary Cycles




25% off
All Sombrio Clothing

Sold by Calgary Cycles




Check out our store for more great deals!









Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Trailforks Corporate Lightweight Crew Sweatshirt

US$24.99USD
Was: $35.99 USD
Sale ends: October 31st, 2020 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I saw no comments and immediately thought, "glad I'm not the only one without extra cash these days."
  • 1 0
 I call this my, "time of the month"; is everyone cool with that?
  • 1 0
 hey look things 4 buying

