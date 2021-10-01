Online Deals - October 2021

Oct 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  




$295
Was: $359
SRAM X01 X-Glide Cassette - XG-1195
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$120.94
Was: $179.99
Crank Brothers Mallet Enduro Pedals
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$78-85
Was: $88-95
MAXXIS Minion DHF Wide Trail 3C/EXO/TR TIre - 27.5
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$279.99
Was: $324.99
Light & Motion Seca 2000 Race Headlight

Sold by Competitive Cyclist






$1166.88
Was: $1339
2022 Fox 38 Performance 29 170mm Grip 3pos-Adj Matte Black 15x110 44mm rake
Sold by gearhub



$1298.88
Was: $1427
RockShox, ZEB Ultimate DebonAir 2021 Black 27.5'' 160mm 110 44mm Rake
Sold by gearhub





$8088.88
Was: $8999
Rocky Mountain, Altitude, C70 Coil 2021, Black/Brown 27.5" Medium
Sold by gearhub


$3988.88
Was: $4699.99
Benno Bikes, RemiDemi Performance 2020, 65nm 400wh Step-Through Yellow
Sold by gearhub








$39.99
Was: $59.99
Finish Line Shop Quality Chain Cleaner Kit

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$69.99 (While supplies last)
Was: $94.99
Continental Trail King, ProTection Apex-plus 29x2.40

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$55.99
Was: $65.99
Bontrager Shock Pump

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$8,500
Was: $11,789
Specialized S-WORKS Enduro 29/6Fattie MD

Sold by freedombikeshop



$400
Was: $600
Specialized Dissident Carbon Helmet

Sold by freedombikeshop







Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.



Socktober

20% off all socks

Pinkbike Shop now has $10 flat shipping to Canada!

Sale ends: September 30th 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


12 Comments

  • 4 0
 These are not real deals, this is a real deal....

Maxxis Minion DHF Tire - 29 x 2.5, Tubeless, Folding, Black, 3C Maxx Grip, DH, Wide Trail

$39.95

planetcyclery.com/maxxis-minion-dhf-tire-29-x-2-5-tubeless-folding-black-3c-maxx-grip-dh-wide-trail?utm_campaign=93021_RoadMountain_Tires_FF&utm_content=touchpoint_1_brand_template_v2&utm_medium=email&utm_source=zaius
  • 2 2
 Will this fit my 1994 Trek 720? The bike shop wont anser the phone no more.
  • 1 0
 That is dealy! if only I had a use for DH casing DHF tires.
  • 1 0
 @maxxx:
Agreed. They are not for me, but they might float someone else's boat!
  • 6 0
 I came here for a straw fox hat.
  • 3 0
 1200 for a fox 38 without a grip2 damper? A rockshox zebra for the same price? How is that a deal?
  • 1 0
 just because its on sale, doesnt mean i can afford it. I picked up some last-gen shorties in maxxterra 2.3 tubeless ready, 16 bucks a pop from bikenashbar
  • 2 0
 Anyone remember getting a decent fork for less than $1,200... Pepperidge Farms Remembers
  • 2 0
 Anything in stock right now is a good deal!
  • 1 0
 *Sock
  • 2 0
 That specialised will be for the museum’s
  • 2 4
 False! These are not deals. Question! Can we see some real ones?

Post a Comment



