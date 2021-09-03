Online Deals: September 2021

Sep 3, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  




$319.20
Was: $399
Suunto 7
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$916.99
Was: $1,019
Fox Racing Shox 34 Float 27.5 Grip 2 Factory Boost Fork - 2021
Sold by Competitive Cyclist




$180
Was: $225
Shimano SH-XC7 Wide Cycling Shoe - Men's
Sold by Competitive Cyclist



$120.94
Was: $169.99
Crank Brothers Mallet Enduro Pedals

Sold by Competitive Cyclist






$988.77
Was: $1,188.99
FOX, 2021 Float 36, 160 mm, 29”, Performance Series, A, E-Bike+, GRIP 3pos, 110mm Matte Black 44mm Rake
Sold by gearhub



$777.77
Was: $984.00
RockShox, Bluto RCT3 A5, Suspension Fork, 26'', Air, 100mm, 1-1/8''-1.5'', 15x150mm TA, Rake: 51mm, Black
Sold by gearhub





$1,198.88
Was: $1,427.00
RockShox, ZEB Ultimate DebonAir 2021 Black 27.5'' 160mm 110 44mm Rake
Sold by gearhub


$1,288.00
Was: $1,688.99
FOX, 2021 Float 38, Shiny Orange 180 mm, 27.5", Factory Series, GRIP2, 44mm Rake, HSC, LSC, HSR, LSR
Sold by gearhub








$94.99
Was: $129.99
Race Face Women's Traverse Short

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$39.99
Was: $52
Troy Lee Designs Women's Luxe Gloves

Sold by Calgary Cycles




$24.99
Was: $34.99
Race Face Sendy Youth Gloves

Sold by Calgary Cycles




Check out our store for more great deals!















$135
Was: $175
Funn Mamba S Pedals

Sold by Smith Creek Cycle




$35
Was: $55
Microshift Advent X Trail Shifter

Sold by Smith Creek Cycle






Don't forget to check out all the sale stuff in the PB store! Pinkbike Shop and the Buy and Sell page for more great deals and cool things that you might just want.




20% off for the month of September

Sale ends: September 30th 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time
Sold by Pinkbike *Not redeemable with any other discount code.





Note: This is a sponsored news piece for Pinkbike advertisers.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Online Deals Sponsored


