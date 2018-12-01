EVENTS

Only 1 Month Left To Donate to Pinkbike's Share the Ride & Win Great Prizes

Dec 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
pinkbike s Share The Ride event in Lamay Peru October 2 2018 Photo Robin O Neill

Have you donated to Share the Ride yet? With one month left Share the Ride has raised just over 60% of our $55,000 goal! We would like to thank everyone who has donated so far! With every $200 raised a child can receive a bike and helmet. Help share the love of cycling this holiday season with kids who may never have the opportunity otherwise, every donation counts!

Our partners have generously contributed over $30,000 in prizes! By donating not only are you sharing the ride, every $5 gets you a chance to win one of this years amazing prizes.





BIKE SPECS

Frame: Habit, 130mm travel, BallisTec Carbon
Fork: Fox Float Factory 34
Rear Shock: Fox Float Factory DPX2 EVOL
Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR, Shadow Plus, 12-speed
Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12-speed
Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail, 4 piston
Cassette: Shimano XTR, 10-51, 12-speed
Cranks: Cannondale HollowGram Si
Chainring: X-Sync SpideRing 30T Ai Offset
Seat Post: Fox Factory Transfer dropper, Kashima coating, internal routing



Rims: Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3
Hubs: Shimano XTR
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 | Maxxis High Roller II 2.3
Chain: Shimano WTR, 12-speed
Bottom Bracket: BB30
Stem: Cannondale C1
Grips: Cannondale Locking Grips
Saddle: Fabric Scoop Shallow Race, ti rails
Custom Fender





BIKE SPECS

Frame: Range Carbon 650B (160mm Rear wheel travel)
Fork: Rockshox Lyric RCT 3 w/ Charger 2
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil w/ Twist Lock remote 400lb spring
Rear Derailleur: SRAM X01 X-Horizontal 12-Speed
Shifters: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cassette: SRAM Eagle Xglide 1275
Cranks: SRAM/Truvativ Decendent Eagle 7K Boost
Chainring: 30T AL



Seat Post: Rockshox Reverb Stealth with 1x lever
Rims: E*Thirteen TRS Aluminum
Hubs: DT Swiss 350
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.4 | Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4
Chain: SRAM NX Eagle 12-Speed
Chain Guide: MRP 1x Guide, ISCP 05 Mount
Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB Pressfit BB 92
Stem: Race Face Aeffect R
Handle Bar: Race Face Turbine R



Trip
• One Big Mountain Bike Adventures Croatia Women's Only Adventure by Boat
• Seven nights deluxe accomodation on 101-foot yacht
• Flights to and from Split, Croatia
• Expert guiding and 7 days of guided riding
• Welcome reception and most meals
• Pre-trip support and detailed Trip Prep Guide
Click here for more info on the trip

Additional Prizes



• One Ohlins RXF36 Fork
• One Ohlins TTX22m Shock
• Three Troy Lee Designs A2 Helmets
• One Feedback Sports Range Torque Ratchet
• One Feedback Sports Pro Elite Work Stand with Tote
• Two Dissent Prize Packs
• Two BikeYoke Seatposts of the Winners Choice
• Three BikeYoke Shifty
• One 1up Racks 2” Heavy Duty Double Racks
• One 1up Racks Magnitude Trainer


• One Spawn Cycles Rokkusuta 20” Kids Bike
• One Industry 9 Enduro 305 Wheelset
• Two Industry 9 Matchstix Tools
• Two Industry 9 Stems
• Two Afton Shoes Keegan Shoes
• Two Afton Afton Shoes Vectal Shoes
• One Park Tool PRS-25 Team Issue Repair Stand
• One Race Face set of Vault J-Bend Hubs
• One Race Face set of ARC Alloy Offset Rims
• One E*Thirteen tire set including TRSr AT and TRS+ SS tire
• One E*Thirteen TRS Plus 12 Speed Cassette
• One Renthal Cockpit


• One GT Pro Performer 29" Bike
• One SRAM SRAM Reverb Stealth Dropper Post
• Two SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrains
• Six Schwalbe Tire Pairs
• Six Kali Protective Helmets
• Three Kali Protective Protection Packages
• Three 100% Glove and Goggle Combo Packs

How it works
• For every $5 donated between Nov 1st, 2018 and Midnight PST of December 30th, you will earn one chance to win one of these awesome prizes provided by our sponsors. If you donate $25 that will be 5 chances at a bunch of awesome prizes!
• Winners will be selected through a random selection process.
• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.
• We will ship worldwide ... Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner's responsibilities.


Where will your money go?
• $200 is enough to buy one child a new bike and a helmet.
• We are working with community centres, schools, youth and family service programs as well as other established charities and foundations to identify children from low income families who will benefit from this gift.
• We are world wide.
• We aim to ensure that the children receiving these gifts are educated on basic bicycle safety and maintenance.

For more info head to pinkbike.com/sharetheride or to our Indiegogo page.

Share The Ride - Morocco foto Milos Stafek
Your contribution will not only go towards a helmet and a bike but a new lease on life for a child. Donate what you can and know that you’ll be the difference between an average holiday season and a really great one!

Interested in hosting a Share the Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE



MENTIONS: @Cannondale / @norcobicycles / @GTBicycles / @SramMedia / @renthalcycling / @KaliProtectives / @FeedbackSports / @schwalbe / @BikeYoke / @spawncycles / @ride100percent / @raceface / @IndustryNineOfficial / @OhlinsUSA / @troyleedesigns / @ParkToolCompany / @aftonshoes / @dissentlabs


Must Read This Week
Exclusive: Richie Rude & Jared Graves Failed Drug Test at EWS France
176300 views
Interview: Richie Rude Comments on Failed Drug Test
73350 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
65821 views
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
59970 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's 'AIM'
59909 views
Interview: Jared Graves Comments on Failed Drug Test
54893 views
Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
53736 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Neuron
52498 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028244
Mobile Version of Website