Only 7% of Downhill World Cup Riders Want Skinsuits to Return - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

May 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking in 2021. We invited any rider who had finished in the Top 40 overall of their chosen discipline in either of the previous two seasons in either XC, enduro, downhill, or slopestyle & freeride, as well as notable non-competition riders and highly ranked juniors. We then published them in full and publicly. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.



Ben Cathro, poster child for skinsuit success.

The Pinkbike survey has revealed that only 7.2% of World Cup downhill riders want skinsuits to return to the circuit.

The skinsuit ban first came into force in downhill racing in 2008 following the Fort William World Cup round where both Ben Cathro and Chris Hutchens of the Mojo Suspension racing team wore them to their best-ever World Cup results - 17th and 8th place respectively. There had always been an understanding between riders that moto-style downhill kit was better for the image of the sport than the performance gains that would be offered by more aerodynamic clothing however, what had previously been a gentlemen's agreement became formalized as UCI rule 4.3.011 ever since, "All lycra-elastane based tight-fitting clothing is not permitted."

While the "pinch an inch" standard has been spoken about since the inclusion of the rule, it doesn't seem to apply to the tailored race kits a lot of top riders race in nowadays and it rarely seems to be tested during races either. There are also an array of high-tech materials and stretchy composites that give riders a tight fit without breaking the "lycra-elastane" stipulation of the rules. As a result, race kits have been getting tighter and tighter in the 12 years since the rule was introduced.

But are riders ready for the full return of the skinsuit? Well, we've previously asked a number of key players about their thoughts on the skinsuit issue in a Burning Question, but we also wanted to know what the riders thought using our Pinkbike Survey. We asked the 83 World Cup downhill riders in the survey to respond to the statement, "Skinsuits should be allowed at World Cup level" and only 1 (1.2%) strongly agreed, 5 riders (6%) agreed, 20 riders (24.1%) answered neutrally, 22 riders (26.5%) disagreed but the largest cohort of 25 riders (42.2%) strongly disagreed.


So, while racing kits are getting tighter, riders aren't keen to sacrifice their style for the performance-enhancing benefits of a skin-tight suit. With everyone adhering to the same rules one way or the other, does it really matter what riders are wearing as long as the playing field is equal? Whatever the case, it's clear that the rules around clothing are unlikely to change anytime soon without the backing of the riders who wear it.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Industry News Pinkbike State Of The Sport Survey DH Racing


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
96740 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
49091 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
48444 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
46218 views
Field Trip: Rocky Mountain's $1,669 Growler Doesn't Hold Back on the Descents
38585 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb Enduro Race Bike
37967 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
36570 views
First Look: Forestal Reveals New 'Hydra' Downhill & 'Cyon' Trail eMTB Designs
36258 views

44 Comments

  • 23 0
 Do skinny jeans count? Asking for a friend.
  • 41 9
 Why are people always asking for their friends? Tell them to get their own PB account smh
  • 5 9
flag imac965 (14 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @imnotdanny: whoooooosh
  • 12 0
 @imac965: oh the irony
  • 3 0
 @pipomax: thank you for the chuckle your comment gave me
  • 13 1
 With the way some DH "pants" are going, we aren't far off from it being half skin suits. Looking at you Commencal-NOBL team....
  • 1 1
 Seriously lol, the riders are already having their kits tailored down to borderline skin tight
  • 7 1
 I absolutely love that not only are they an unpopular choice, they're actually prohibited. Take your kinky roadie gear elsewhere! Pink/white zebra pants and denim are condoned alternatives.
  • 1 0
 LOL first thing I thought of are Kaos’s outfits
  • 6 0
 I understand not outing people on the questions about money, but the world needs to know who this 7.2% is that wants skin suits to return.
  • 1 0
 I'm looking at the french...
  • 1 0
 Agree. Not bothered who earns what... this is the important one
  • 11 4
 If skin suits are in, I am out.
  • 4 0
 Congratulations!
  • 6 1
 Well if he's out, I'm out.
  • 2 0
 @alaskanjer: *shark tank voice* and for that reason, I’m out.
  • 1 0
 @alaskanjer: It's decided. If you're out then I'm out
  • 3 0
 It would interesting to know which pros, specifically, were for/against it. FWIW -- air resistance increases exponentially with speed, so the benefits of less drag pay greater dividends to the fastest riders. Id be more keen to see the opinion of the top 10 finishers on the fastest courses. Wearing or not wearing a skinsuit (and anything that affects aerodynamics) would be a major deciding factor in who wins or loses when results are separated by seconds or fractions therein...
  • 6 0
 Pb asking the real questions
  • 4 1
 Why would any riders actually want that? They don't give any real advantage when everyone is wearing them, and everyone just ends up looking ridiculous.
  • 3 0
 How about wear WTF you want? FREEDOM!

(Speedos FTW!)
  • 3 0
 VANITY>results
  • 1 0
 What will the world champion wear? Filippo Ganna already rides in the rainbow skinsuit.
  • 1 0
 ProgressivePajamaShrinkingSyndrome is already signaling return to skin suits.
  • 3 1
 Style over function.
  • 1 1
 Always!
  • 1 1
 Falling in some long legged swimming trunks straight onto jagged slate. Yeah no thanks
  • 1 0
 you will wear the skinsuit you love the skinsuit
  • 1 0
 8.22%. What's this 7% nonsense?
  • 2 4
 The kit is that tight on the current World Cup riders they may as well wear skin suits. It currently looks awful, Choose baggy DH clothes or Skin suits.
  • 4 4
 Are you kidding? Elite athletes should be given a vehicle to show their physique. I would rather watch a buff athlete in a skinsuit than a skinny anorexic looking roadie in one, or anyone in those awful 90s pyjama DH suits flapping around in the wind like a flag in the wind.
  • 4 0
 OG baggy kits were sort of ugly too, something in the middle imo
  • 5 0
 @nvranka: I think what we have now is pretty spot on. Not too tight, and not terribly baggy (like you had to borrow your kit off a fat man because yours got lost)
  • 2 0
 There was that crash where the racer’s pants were so loose they slid down around his ankles...
  • 1 0
 @kingbike2:

Link?


Asking for a friend
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: sorry, got confused, it was a snowboarding event or was it skateboarding....doesn’t matter those damn kids with their loose pants hanging off their butts look ridiculous.
  • 2 1
 Thank you Shaun Palmer.
  • 1 0
 Mini Shred and Kidwell at Homewood
  • 1 1
 for the record if skin suits come back I'm deleting pinkbike
  • 1 1
 Sam Hill entered the chat
  • 1 0
 Wearing shorts is the best skin suit! Half the resistance.
  • 1 0
 #Riveting
  • 1 0
 4%
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010916
Mobile Version of Website