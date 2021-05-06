Only 7% of Downhill World Cup Riders Want Skinsuits to Return - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking in 2021. We invited any rider who had finished in the Top 40 overall of their chosen discipline in either of the previous two seasons in either XC, enduro, downhill, or slopestyle & freeride, as well as notable non-competition riders and highly ranked juniors. We then published them in full and publicly. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
The Pinkbike survey has revealed that only 7.2% of World Cup downhill riders want skinsuits to return to the circuit.
The skinsuit ban first came into force in downhill racing in 2008 following the Fort William World Cup round where both Ben Cathro and Chris Hutchens of the Mojo Suspension racing team wore them to their best-ever World Cup results - 17th and 8th place respectively. There had always been an understanding between riders that moto-style downhill kit was better for the image of the sport than the performance gains that would be offered by more aerodynamic clothing however, what had previously been a gentlemen's agreement became formalized as UCI rule 4.3.011 ever since, "All lycra-elastane based tight-fitting clothing is not permitted."
While the "pinch an inch" standard has been spoken about since the inclusion of the rule, it doesn't seem to apply to the tailored race kits a lot of top riders race in nowadays and it rarely seems to be tested during races either. There are also an array of high-tech materials and stretchy composites that give riders a tight fit without breaking the "lycra-elastane" stipulation of the rules. As a result, race kits have been getting tighter and tighter in the 12 years since the rule was introduced.
But are riders ready for the full return of the skinsuit? Well, we've previously asked a number of key players about their thoughts on the skinsuit issue in a Burning Question
, but we also wanted to know what the riders thought using our Pinkbike Survey. We asked the 83 World Cup downhill riders in the survey to respond to the statement, "Skinsuits should be allowed at World Cup level" and only 1 (1.2%) strongly agreed, 5 riders (6%) agreed, 20 riders (24.1%) answered neutrally, 22 riders (26.5%) disagreed but the largest cohort of 25 riders (42.2%) strongly disagreed.
So, while racing kits are getting tighter, riders aren't keen to sacrifice their style for the performance-enhancing benefits of a skin-tight suit. With everyone adhering to the same rules one way or the other, does it really matter what riders are wearing as long as the playing field is equal? Whatever the case, it's clear that the rules around clothing are unlikely to change anytime soon without the backing of the riders who wear it.
