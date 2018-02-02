Onza Aquila Aaron Gwin Signature DH Tire - Review

Many were surprised when Aaron Gwin signed for Onza, with plenty of talk about the move being ''all about the money,'' and even more so when Gwin spent most of that season riding tires from other brands with blacked-out logos. According to Onza, this was allowed as part of his deal while they cooperated to build the tires that the world's fastest required – the first is the Aquila that's reviewed below. The tire was launched in 2017, and Gwin soon took his first race wins on the new rubber.
The Aquila is only available in a 2.4" width with a DHC downhill casing, and only in 27.5". There are two rubber compounds – GRP Visco 40a and the dual compound RC2 45a. The carcass uses a 40x40 TPI (threads per inch) casing and a steel, non-folding bead. They're available now for $80 - $85 USD.
Gwin really did sketch the Aquila on a notepad in a hotel room.
Aquila Details:
• Aaron Gwin's signature DH tire
• Casing: DHC
• TPI: 40x40
• Bead steel/wire
• Size: 27.5'' x 2.40''
• ETRTO: 61-584
• Weight: 1,325 grams
• Price: $85 USD (GRP 40) / $80 (RC2 45a)
• Rubber: VISCO GRP 40 / RC2 45a
• onza-tires.com
Design
Only one diameter and width is available in the Aquila tread pattern. Onza is a small brand, but we'll see a few more size options in the near future.
Unsurprisingly, the Aquila shares some similarities to tires Gwin has previously won world cups upon, like the Specialized Butcher and Maxxis Minion. Currently, the Aquila is only available with a heavyweight downhill casing, in a single size, and two soft rubber compounds. The Aquila is a dry to medium loose conditions tire, but can be used for a biblically wet Mont Sainte Anne if you're Aaron Gwin.
The DHC carcass uses a 40x40 TPI casing which doesn't feel quite as flexible as a Specialized or Maxxis casing (60 TPI) but does offer more stiffness, thereby allowing a slightly lower pressure to be used to balance this out.
The tread pattern is similar to a Specialized Butcher and almost a cross between Maxxis Minion DHF and DHRII. It is clearly aimed at dry/medium conditions where fast rolling, strong braking, and edge control are needed.
The Onza Aquila's carcass measures just under 2.4" on a 30mm internal width rim.
When can we start measuring tires in metric? It would make our lives so much simpler...
The narrower center blocks of the tire use sipes that are in line with the rolling direction and should allow them to spread out, increase their area, and grip under braking. The wider center blocks already have more surface area for braking traction so have sipes that are perpendicular to the tire's direction to help the edge of the block spread as riders transition onto the side of the tire in a corner. All of the center blocks are angled on the leading edge to reduce rolling resistance.
The horizontal ridges on the side blocks help them flex evenly, and the vertical supports resist twisting.
The vertical sipes should help with braking on the narrower and longer tread blocks. The sipe lets the block spread when force is applied to help bite into the terrain.
The side blocks of the tire are lined up specifically with the center blocks which is said to give a more controlled and predictable feeling when transitioning. The inner edge of the side blocks are also shaped to create more surface area and 'teeth' to help bite into the dirt. The outer edge features horizontal bands to give a more consistent fold to the block and vertical bars to give a consistent twist.
Performance
Seating the tires was an absolute nightmare as the non-folding bead arrived folded and creased in the parcel. After mounting the tires with tubes for a few days, things straightened out and then tubeless fitting was easier but still needed a compressor to get the job done.
With tubes installed on 25mm Hope rims, weighing in at 75kg I found 17/19psi to offer massive traction and great damping for what I would describe as trail riding. After setting up the tires sans tubes on some wider Mavic EX830 (30mm internal) rims and riding some higher speed and harder packed terrain, 21/23psi seemed like a good mix. I would expect to go a little higher during bike park laps in the summer on a downhill bike. I felt riding my alloy rims with softly tensioned spokes that lower pressures were possible and are more stable due to the added flex of the wheel, where riding with a stiffer wheel puts more pressure on to the sidewalls and creates more tire roll.
I opted for the GRP Visco 40a for the front and the RC2 45a for the rear. The two compounds sit on either side of Maxxis' classic Super Tacky compound in 42a durometer, but the Visco seems to outlast a Super Tacky, possibly due to the use of graphene in the rubber. The RC2 seems to last well, with no blocks tearing off and the edges of the tread slowly deteriorating but still maintaining the original shape. I've got around 150kms of asphalt road mixed with dirt climbs with dry and rocky descents, but the rear tire still has little signs of wear.
The Aquilas after around 200kms of riding. The GRP 40a that was on the business end is going strong, although one block is peeling off.
The RC2 45a from the party end is looking worse for wear, but not too bad considering the rough and dry terrain where it was tested.
The Aquila seems to roll similarly on dirt to a Minion DHRII, but without a test lab, this is close to impossible to distinguish. Plus, it's a downhill tire and rolling speed probably isn't holding you back on testing tracks. The GRP 40a compound is super sticky and grips asphalt or hard packed trails like glue in warm temperatures – I would go for the RC2 compound front and rear in the future unless I really need more grip on hard surfaces.
The tread pattern doesn't seem to offer quite as much out-and-out edge traction as a Minion but is marginally more consistent when transitioning onto the side blocks, and when starting to break away from traction, they are more predictable. This could be due to the center and edge blocks being aligned differently and the narrower channel between them. The upside of less edge bite is that the tire doesn't try to claw or understeer itself against the edges of ruts and will settle to at the lowest point.
Under braking, there is less bite than a DHRII but more than a DHF, and there is consistent grip that builds, tracks straight, and is easy to feel when the tire starts to lock up and slide.
I didn't get chance to try the tires in wet conditions as it's rarely muddy on my current local sandy/rocky trails, and riding in the wet is now illegal (I'm serious, that's not a joke). That said, I suspect, given its shape, that mud clearing will be on par with the similar competition, and that grip and braking grip in deep conditions won't match that of a specific mud tire.
Pinkbike's Take:
|Is the Aquila better than the classic Minion DHF or DHR? Marginally less grip but more predictability is the Aquila's strength and key characteristic. Certainly another great option to add to the choice of downhill tires.— Paul Aston
I CAN STILL GET A MINION IN A 26"!!!
... They have a few offerings, but nothing that triggers an emotional response in me.
I like both Continental and Maxxis!
How can you push sales in durable goods??? Well push a "new fantastic" standard and stop producing parts for the old one and bingo! you have forced a sale of a product that should last for years.
They don't even agree on hub width, so we are forced to buy buy buy. Sadly not everyone is rich to change bike whenever there is a new standard.
And what about the guy who bought a bike a year before the standard change?
The old Gillette Sales Technique applied to bikes, the Apple Way of doing business...
If the bike industry will pay the users for the unasked, unwanted and forced change well yes you're right...
Serious question and I'm not trying to hate or anything.
What is the point of inserts? You run tubeless to get flexibility in pressures and eliminate some unsprung weight. OK, but running tubeless makes it so your tire might be more easily flatted on hard impacts. So inserts are made! yay! Why not just run tubed at that point? Or am I missing the plot entirely?
The DD is my favourite casing for my trail bike for my rear tire, hands down, bar none. But I wouldn't want to run that on a DH bike, it's just way too compliant.
A tube wont decrease 'rim bite'. There is a high chance that when using a tube and getting 'rim bite' that the tube gets pinched flat. Tubeless can also pinch-flat, but this generally happens on low weight casings.
The insert is there to decrease rim bite, a benefit of this allows for lower pressures to be used while the insert decreases strike forces against the rim bead when the rim comes in contact with a sharp/squared edge.
Another benefit that occurs with inserts is sidewall support, and it's not the kind of support a tube gives a sidewall. The characteristics of the tube vs insert regarding sidewall support are very different from each other. I have to find the article that did some math for use back in 2014.
Between inserts, each tend to have their own damping characteristics built in, depending on material used. The Cushcore having the slowest rebound; Procore having the faster rebound; Huck Norris is primarily built with rim-strike protection in mind and did not build into the system, rebound, though there is some.
Hope this helps. Ride some!
Riding tomorrow hopefully. We'll see if I get a window or not. Galoshes required!
You are both right, I was wrong
Afaik DD tires have a 2 ply structure, but 120 tpi instead of 60 per layer. This makes them more supple and better rolling, but less supportive and damped.
maybe wrong though
ups, did not read far enough to see @silasdbstreeter s comment
A pinch happens when you crush the tire and rim against a rock and you cut the tire with rim. To prevent these increase pressure.
A puncture happens when something sharp cuts through the casing. Punctures are more likely at high pressures. To prevent these low pressure.
You see the problem. Trying to prevents pinches increases the chance on punctures and trying to prevent punctures increase the chance of pinches.
Enter inserts. An insert offers extra pinch protection, which means you can run less pressure and decrease the odds of a puncture.
Your spoke tension does not affect your wheel stiffness...Please stop telling people it does. Riding "softly tensioned" spokes does nothing but increase the likelihood of spoke going fully slack during a large impact and tacoing a wheel. Please Pinkbike. People spend thousands and thousands of pounds based on your reviews, have a little bloody journalistic integrity and treat your job with a little respect.
And if you follow Stan's No Tubes' "WideRight" tire to rim width ratios, you'd find that most tires actually match that metric spec at the tread. Exceptions are some Maxxis models that have been around for a while
* some 2.1s are 47 metric, so closer to 1.9"
* the 2.35s are 52 metric, which is about 2.1"
* the 2.5s (non WT) are "55/59" metric which is about 2.2-2.3".
I'm guessing they keep to old "sizes" to match outdated OEM expectations, but that's just stupid since they're also available retail. (I know people with the tiny "2.35" High Rollers and they wonder why my bike feels so different/better on actual 2.3s (58 metric on a 25mm rim)
And Continental's larger widths often have a carcass that is much wider than the tread, though they supposedly fixed that recently.
Basically, I'm saying ignore the inches number and find out the metric width to really compare apples to apples for tire width.
essentially tire cross-section width is a function of rim width. There's a chart in that link that matches cross-section with appropriate rim width. So you may be deforming the intended shape of the tire by running it on a too-wide rim.
No, like seriously
Why the fyook is this still the norm?
Previously go-tos were Minion F/R, or Vertstar MM F/R. In my opinion it crushed the Magic Marys for rolling speed, durability and wet root/rock grip, and felt better than Minions in the wet and under braking. Only issue was my own overconfidence on two occasions.
what's the stiff part here?
I was 105 Kgs, 20 less than you, and first 15 were easy. Much faster and easier than I expected.
But this last 5 will take forever I think.
WTH Paul, numbers not your strong point?
The 2.3290" is far closer to 2.30" than 2.40". Mounted to that 30mm rim it's almost a 2.35" wide casing. To be more precise, it's a 2.33" casing when mounted to a 30mm IW rim.
Onza's own site has no explanation if they use similar philosophies to "WideRight" or "WideTrail". So for all we know, Onza is still building their tires with 25mm IW in mind. And, if Onza is measuring their tire to be labeled -2.4"-, what width rim did they get that measurement from?
I thinks that's the only real benefit over Minion or Butcher, but that reliability is a big deal for top racers (cough, Minnaar, cough).
