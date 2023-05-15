Onza's New Svelt is Their Fastest Rolling XC Race Tire

May 15, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Onza Svelt

Following the release of their updated Canis tire, Onza is introducing an even faster rolling tire, the Svelt, for dry conditions. The cross country marathon tire is available only in 29x2.3” width and uses the Medium Compound 60, which is actually made up of two rubber durometers, 45 and 60a.

Onza claims to have improved the rolling resistance by reconfiguring the ramped center knobs and adding "X-shaped" knobs to provide support and control when transitioning over to the shoulder lug.

Onza Svelt Details

• Sizes: 29 x 2.3"
• Colors: black
• Medium Compound 60 dual rubber compound (45/60a)
• XCC Cross Country Casing (60 TPI)
• Black or Skinwall colors
• MSRP:
onza-tires.com
Similarly to the Canis, the Svelt using the new construction features, like the tubeless ready bead (TLR) and the Cross Country Casing (XCC). The Svelt comes in either black or skinwall colors which weight 820g and 780g. The price for each one of those varies slightly at $69.90 / €64.90 and $74.90 USD / €69.90 EUR.

Onza Svelt
Onza Svelt



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tires Onza Onza Svelt


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 The easiest tubeless tires I have ever had to install by far.
  • 3 0
 Gimme these in 26" !!!
  • 1 0
 Bears an interesting resemblance to the Pirelli XC RC
  • 1 0
 Bears an interesting resemblance to A TIRE





