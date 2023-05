Onza's New Svelt is Their Fastest Rolling XC Race Tire

Following the release of their updated Canis tire , Onza is introducing an even faster rolling tire, the Svelt, for dry conditions. The cross country marathon tire is available only in 29x2.3” width and uses the Medium Compound 60, which is actually made up of two rubber durometers, 45 and 60a.Onza claims to have improved the rolling resistance by reconfiguring the ramped center knobs and adding "X-shaped" knobs to provide support and control when transitioning over to the shoulder lug.