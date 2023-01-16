Onza Releases Updated Canis XC Tire



The Swiss tire brand, Onza, might be best remembered for the white rubber and round knobs found on their Porcupine tire from the late 80s . Although the Porcupine model still exists, the most recent tire to see an update in Onza’s lineup is the Canis. The cross-country and marathon tire gains volume and a new tread pattern with the intent of increasing traction while maintaining a low rolling resistance. Onza Canis Details



• Sizes: 29 x 2.3"• Larger volume• Colors: black or skinwall• 45/60a dual compound• MSRP: $69.90 - 74.90 USD / €64.90 - 69.90 EUR

The old 2.25" Canis on the left had a large gap in the tread blocks. The changes to the right include a revised tread pattern and increased width to 2.3".

Onza's XCC casing consists of a single layer 60TPI (threads per inch) construction and a folding kevlar bead with a strip of extra rubber to ease inflation.

In terms of the size, the Canis is only available in a 29” diameter and the jump from a 2.25” width to 2.3" isn’t a massive change. Onza’s XCC construction features a foldable kevlar bead and single-ply 60 TPI casing that overlaps in the center. There’s also an extra rubber coating at the bead, called “TLR”, to help seat the tire with a tubeless setup.Even placement of the blocks on the tread should provide a consistent feel while transitioning to the shoulder knobs. Those along the edge of the tire see additional support from a dual compound rubber to maintain traction without folding. All of the center knobs are now ramped at the front to roll quickly, square at the back to endure hard braking, and uniform in shape.Onza uses their “Medium” dual-rubber compound for the Canis, made up of a 60a durometer central tread with a softer 45a durometer throughout the side knobs. On the sidewall, Onza uses the number “60” to denote the compound, which doesn’t make the rubber formula straightforward to understand.The Canis is available now - just not in a polarizing white rubber tread. There are two sidewall color options though; a traditional black, or a light colored, “skinwall” finish. There is a difference in weight and price between the two colors. The black sidewall weighs 800 grams and costs $69.90 USD / 64.90€, while the skinwall version is $74.90 USD / 69.90€ and weighs 780 grams.