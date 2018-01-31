Open Season - Crankworx Rotorua Registration On Now

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx
Ready to take on Crankworx Rotorua in 2018? Registration is NOW OPEN for the following events:Giant Toa Enduro presented by CamelBakGiant Toa Enduro ChallengerCrankworx Rotorua Air DHCrankworx Rotorua DownhillRedwoods Downhill 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
All downhill events in Rotorua sold out in 2017, so if you’re keen to race alongside some of the best in the world, on some of the best terrain in the world, be sure to register early.
Mckay Vezina, getting amongst the golds and greens of the Whakarewarewa forest in 2017. Photo: Boris Beyer
Meanwhile, the Giant Toa Enduro presented by CamelBak was recently designated an Enduro World Series Qualifier
race, meaning competitors will be eligible to collect EWS global ranking points, and will have an opportunity to qualify for priority registration for all rounds of the 2019 EWS. Racers must be Enduro Mountain Bike Association (EMBA) members in order to collect EWS Global Rankings points.
Also new for this year, the winner of each official EWS category at an EWS Qualifier (providing the racer is an EMBA member) will be automatically added to the EWS Reserve List and eligible for priority registration for any of the 2019 EWS rounds.
In addition to the six stage non-shuttled EWS Qualifier race, there will also be a four stage Giant Toa Enduro Challenger race, with a shuttle option on offer, showcasing some of Rotorua's finest flow in a more relaxed, fun-focussed format.
Other new events added to the Crankworx Rotorua 2018 roster include the Redwoods Downhill, unofficially kicking off the international downhill racing season on the first weekend of the event in the famed Whakarewarewa Forest on the Taniwha Trail.
Redwoods Downhill adds one more DH race to the Crankworx Rotorua roster, while the 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua will mark the first time the discipline is part of the fest. Photos: Fraser Britton and Boris Beyer
Rounding things out will be the 100% Dual Slalom Rotorua, bringing this popular discipline to Crankworx’s Southern Hemisphere home for the first time. The track is being built by internationally recognised Kiwi trail builders Empire of Dirt. With both men’s and women’s categories on offer, this event’s sure to be a favourite amongst racers and fans at Crankworx Rotorua.
To register, and for details on competing at Crankworx Rotorua, click HERE
, and get ready to descend on Rotorua’s dirt gold for nine days of Crankworx goodness March 17-25, 2018.
Crankworx Rotorua Air DH. Photo: Fraser Britton
