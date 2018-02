Open Season - Crankworx Rotorua Registration On Now

Ready to take on Crankworx Rotorua in 2018? Registration is NOW OPEN for the following events:All downhill events in Rotorua sold out in 2017, so if you’re keen to race alongside some of the best in the world, on some of the best terrain in the world, be sure to register early.

Mckay Vezina, getting amongst the golds and greens of the Whakarewarewa forest in 2017. Photo: Boris Beyer Mckay Vezina, getting amongst the golds and greens of the Whakarewarewa forest in 2017. Photo: Boris Beyer

Meanwhile, the Giant Toa Enduro presented by CamelBak was recently designated an Enduro World Series Qualifier race, meaning competitors will be eligible to collect EWS global ranking points, and will have an opportunity to qualify for priority registration for all rounds of the 2019 EWS. Racers must be Enduro Mountain Bike Association (EMBA) members in order to collect EWS Global Rankings points.Also new for this year, the winner of each official EWS category at an EWS Qualifier (providing the racer is an EMBA member) will be automatically added to the EWS Reserve List and eligible for priority registration for any of the 2019 EWS rounds.In addition to the six stage non-shuttled EWS Qualifier race, there will also be a four stage Giant Toa Enduro Challenger race, with a shuttle option on offer, showcasing some of Rotorua's finest flow in a more relaxed, fun-focussed format.Other new events added to the Crankworx Rotorua 2018 roster include the Redwoods Downhill, unofficially kicking off the international downhill racing season on the first weekend of the event in the famed Whakarewarewa Forest on the Taniwha Trail.