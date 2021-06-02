Opening Day Survey 2021: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park



Opening Day 2021:



Male 76.85%

Female 23.15%





Opening Day 2020:



Male 74.23%

Female 25.77%





Opening Day 2019:



Male 79.44%

Female 20.56%





Opening Day 2018:



Male 79%

Female 21%







Wheel Size Opening Day 2021:



27.5 inch 67.36%

29 inch 27.37%

26 inch 2.11%

Mullet 29/27.5 2.11%

Mullet 27.5/26 1.05%





Wheel Size Opening Day 2020:



27.5 inch 55.91%

29 inch 26.88%

26 inch 12.90%

20 inch 3.23%

Mullet 1.08%





DH Wheel Size Opening Day 2019:



27.5 inch 67.92%

29 inch 26.42%

26 inch 5.66%





DH Wheel Size Opening Day 2018:



27.5 inch 49.00%

26 inch 44.83%

29 inch 6.00%

24 inch 0.17%







Opening Day 2021:



Clipless 15.79%

Flats 84.21%





Opening Day 2020:



Clipless 34.18%

Flats 65.82%





Opening Day 2019:



Clipless 21.5%

Flats 78.5%





Opening Day 2018:



Clipless 23%

Flats 77%





Frames Opening Day 2020



Giant Reign 6.32%

Norco Range 6.32%

Norco Aurum 5.26%

Commencal Furious 4.21%

Commencal Supreme 4.21%

GT Fury Commencal Supreme 4.21%

Kona Process 4.21%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 4.21%

Commencal Meta 3.16%

Giant Glory 3.16%

GT Force Commencal Meta 3.16%

Santa Cruz V10 3.16%

Specialized Stumpjumper 3.16%

Trek Remedy 3.16%

Trek Session 3.16%

Commencal Clash 2.11%

Devinci Wilson 2.11%

Knolly Warden 2.11%

Kona Operator 2.11%

Liv Hail 2.11%

Santa Cruz Nomad 2.11%

Scott Gambler 2.11%

Specialized Enduro 2.11%

Trek Slash 2.11%

YT Tues 2.11%

Zerode G2 2.11%

Canyon Sender 1.05%

Giant Trance 1.05%

Juliana Strega 1.05%

Norco Shore 1.05%

Norco Sight 1.05%

Pivot Mach 6 1.05%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 1.05%

Santa Cruz Bronson 1.05%

Specialized Demo 1.05%

Specialized Status 1.05%

Transition Spur 1.05%

Transition TR500 1.05%

Yeti SB150 1.05%

Yeti SB165 1.05%

YT Capra 1.05%





Frames Opening Day 2020



Specialized Demo 9.77%

GT Fury 6.02%

Giant Glory 4.14%

Trek Remedy 3.38%

YT Tues 3.01%

Commencal Supreme 3.01%

Norco Range 3.01%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 3.01%

Santa Cruz Nomad 3.01%

Commencal Meta 3.01%

Santa Cruz V10 2.63%

Rocky Mountain Maiden 2.63%

Trek Session 2.26%

Norco Aurum 2.26%

Specialized Enduro 2.26%

Commencal Furious 2.26%

Giant Reign 2.26%

Norco HSP 2.26%

YT Capra 2.26%

Transition Patrol 1.88%

Devinci Wilson 1.88%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 1.88%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 1.88%

Intense M16 1.50%

Trek Slash 1.50%

Kona Operator 1.50%

Scott Gambler 1.50%

Canyon Sender 1.50%

Liv Hail 1.50%

Norco Sight 1.50%

Specialized Stumpjumper 1.13%

Commencal Meta AM 1.13%

Yeti SB 150 1.13%

Yeti SB5 1.13%

Devinci Spartan 0.75%

Pivot Pheonix 0.75%

Transition Sentinel 0.75%

Yeti SB 165 0.75%

Scott Ransom 0.75%

GT Force 0.75%

Santacruz Megatower 0.75%

Santacruz 5010 0.75%

Transition TR 500 0.75%

Kona Process 0.75%

Cube Stereo 0.75%

Pivot Firebird 0.75%

Giant Trance 0.38%

GT Sanction 0.38%

Knolly Podium 0.38%

Transition TR 450 0.38%

Cove STD 0.38%

Orbea 0.38%

Knolly Delerium 0.38%

Nuke Proof 0.38%

Knolly Warden 0.38%

Yeti SB6 0.38%

RAAW Madonna 0.38%

Scott Spark 0.38%

Rocky Mountain Element 0.38%

Scott Genius 0.38%

Intense Tracer 0.38%

Banchee Scream 0.38%





Frames Opening Day 2019



Specialized Demo 7.08%

YT Tues 6.19%

GT Fury 6.19%

Giant glory 5.31%

Santa Cruz V10 5.31%

Transition Patrol 3.54%

Trek Session 3.54%

Devinci Wilson 2.65%

Intense m16 2.65%

Norco Aurum 2.65%

Trek Slash 2.65%

Commencal Supreme 1.77%

Devinci Spartan 1.77%

Kona Operator 1.77%

Norco Range 1.77%

Pivot Phoenix 1.77%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 1.77%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 1.77%

Santa Cruz Nomad 1.77%

Scott Gambler 1.77%

Specialized Enduro 1.77%

Specialized Stumpjumper 1.77%

Transition Sentinel 1.77%

YT Capra 1.77%

Banshee Legend 0.88%

Cannondale Jekyl 0.88%

Comencal Furious 0.88%

Commencal Meta 0.88%

Commencal Meta AM 0.88%

Evil wreckoning 0.88%

Evolve Alpha 0.88%

Evolve Sky Pilot 0.88%

Giant Reign 0.88%

Giant Trance 0.88%

GT Force 0.88%

GT Sanction 0.88%

Knolly Podium 0.88%

Knolly Warden 0.88%

NS Define 0.88%

Pivot Firebird 0.88%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 0.88%

Santa Cruz Megatower 0.88%

Scott Ransom 0.88%

Transition tr 11 0.88%

Transition TR 450 0.88%

Transition TR 500 0.88%

Trek Remedy 0.88%

Yeti SB 130 0.88%

Yeti SB 150 0.88%

Zerode G2 0.88%





Frames Opening Day 2018



Specialized Demo 8.33%

Norco Aurum 8.00%

Devinci Wilson 7.67%

Santa Cruz V10 7.33%

Giant Glory 6.33%

Trek Session 6.00%

GT Fury 4.67%

Rocky Mountain Maiden 3.67%

Devinci Spartan 2.67%

Knolly Podium 2.67%

Julianna Strega 2.67%

Giant Reign 2.33%

Santa Cruz Nomad 2.33%

Specialized Stumpjumper 2.33%

Transition TR250 2.33%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 2.33%

Intense 951 2.00%

Scott Gambler 2.00%

Hardtail 2.00%

Commencal Supreme 2.00%

Trek Slash 1.67%

Norco Fluid 1.33%

YT Tues 1.33%

Norco Range 1.00%

Banshee Rune 1.00%

Ghost Riot 1.00%

Kona Operator 1.00%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 1.00%

Santa Cruz Bronson 1.00%

Banshee Legend 0.67%

Canfield Jedi 0.67%

Commencal Meta 0.67%

Evil Following 0.67%

Pivot Phoenix 0.67%

Polygon Collosus DH 0.67%

Transition TR450 0.67%

Yeti SB6 0.67%

Evil Undead 0.33%

Intense M16 0.33%

Intense M9 0.33%

Kona Process 0.33%

Norco Vixa 0.33%

Norco Sight 0.33%

NS Fuzz 0.33%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 0.33%

Trek Remedy 0.33%

Yeti 303 0.33%

Cove Shocker 0.33%

Cannondale Judge 0.33%

Cannondale Jekyl 0.33%

Specialized Big Hit 0.33%





Forks Opening Day 2021:



RockShox Boxxer 25.26%

RockShox Lyrik 17.89%

Fox 36 16.84%

RockShox Yari 8.42%

Fox 40 14.74%

Fox 38 6.32%

RockShox Pike 3.16%

Marzocchi Bomber 2.11%

RockShox Zeb 2.11%

Fox 34 1.05%

RockShox SID 1.05%

RockShox Totem 1.05%





Forks Opening Day 2020:



RockShox Boxxer 19.80%

RockShox Lyrik 17.82%

Fox 36 16.83%

RockShox Pike 6.93%

Fox 40 6.93%

Fox 34 4.95%

RockShox Yari 3.96%

Marzocchi 58 2.97%

Fox 49 1.98%

Fox 38 1.98%

DVO Diamond 1.98%

Marzocchi Z1 1.98%

Marzocchi Monster T 1.98%

SR Suntour 1.98%

X Fusion 1.98%

RockShox Totem 0.99%

RockShox Sektor 0.99%

DVO Emereld 0.99%

DVO Onyx 0.99%

Manitou Dorado 0.99%

Marzocchi 66 0.99%





Forks Opening Day 2019:



RockShox BoXXer 36.07%

Fox 40 15.57%

Fox 36 14.75%

RockShox Lyrik 12.30%

RockShox Pike 3.28%

RockShox BoXXer w/ Ohlins 0.82%

DVO Diamond 0.82%

DVO Onyx 0.82%

Fox 34 0.82%

Manitou Dorado 0.82%

Marzocchi 66 0.82%

Yari 0.82%



Forks Opening Day 2018:



RockShox Boxxer (all) 34.00%

Fox 40 (all) 28.33%

Fox 36 10.00%

RockShox Pike 9.00%

RockShox Lyrik 6.00%

Fox 34 3.00%

Marzocchi 888 2.33%

Ohlins 2.00%

Marzocchi 55/66 1.33%

X Fusion Sweep 1.33%

DVO Diamond 1.33%

DVO Emerald 1.00%

Cannondale Lefty 0.33%





Shocks Opening Day 2021:



RockShox Super Deluxe 22.11%

Fox DHX2 17.89%

RockShox Vivid Coil 13.68%

Fox Float X2 7.37%

RockShox Deluxe 6.32%

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 6.32%

Fox X2 3.16%

DVO Jade 2.11%

Fox Float 2.11%

Marzocchi Bomber CR 2.11%

RockShox Monarch 2.11%

RockShox Monarch Plus 2.11%

RockShox Vivid Air 2.11%

Cane Creek DB Air 1.05%

Float X2 1.05%

Fox DHX 1.05%

Fox Float X 1.05%

Fox RC2 1.05%

Fox Van RC 1.05%

Marzocchi MOTO C2R 1.05%

Ohlins TTX22 Coil 1.05%

Rock Shox Kage RC Coil 1.05%

RockShox SidLuxe 1.05%







Shocks Opening Day 2020:



Fox DHX2 12.68%

Fox Float X2 9.86%

RockShox Monarch Plus 8.45%

RockShox Vivid Coil 8.45%

RockShox Super Deluxe 8.45%

RockShox Monarch 5.63%

Fox Van RC 5.63%

Fox Float 5.63%

X Fusion Air 5.63%

RockShox Deluxe 4.23%

RockShox Vivid Air 2.82%

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 2.82%

Fox RC2 2.82%

Fox DPX2 2.82%

DVO Air 2.82%

BOS 2.82%

Fox Nude 1.41%

Ohlins TTX22M 1.41%

Marzocchi Coil 1.41%

DVO Coil 1.41%

X Fusion Coil 1.41%

Cane Creek DB 1.41%





Shocks Opening Day 2019:



RockShox Vivid Coil 22.88%

Fox DH X2 Coil 9.32%

Fox DH X2 Coil 9.32%

RockShox Super Deluxe 8.47%

Fox X2 Float 6.78%

Fox DPX2 5.93%

RockShox Monarch Plus 5.93%

Fox Van Coil 4.24%

Ohlins Coil 3.39%

Fox / Trek Thru Shaft 3.39%

Fox Float X2 Air 1.69%

Fox X2 Coil 1.69%

RockShox Deluxe 0.85%

DVO Jade 0.85%

DVO Topaz 0.85%

Fox DH RC2 0.85%

Fox DH X2 0.85%

Fox DH X2 Air 0.85%

Fox DHX 0.85%

Fox DHX Coil 0.85%

Fox DHX RC4 0.85%

Fox DHX X2 Coil 0.85%

Fox DHX2 Air 0.85%

Fox DP X2 Air 0.85%

Fox Float CTD 0.85%

Fox Float X 0.85%

Fox Nude 0.85%

RockShox Lyrik Coil 0.85%

Marzocchi Coil 0.85%

Ohlins Air 0.85%

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 0.85%

RockShox Vivid Air 0.85%





Shocks Opening Day 2018:



Fox DHX (inc X2) 21.33%

RockShox Vivid Coil 20.33%

Cane Creek DB Coil 9.33%

Rockshox Vivid Air 8.67%

Cane Creek DB Air 6.00%

Fox Float X (Inc X2) 5.33%

RockShox Monarch Plus 5.00%

Ohlins 5.00%

RockShox Monarch 4.00%

Fox Float 2.33%

Xfusion Vector 2.00%

Hard Tail 2.00%

Marzocchi Rocco 1.67%

DVO Jade Coil 1.67%

RockShox Kage 1.00%

Cane Creek Inline 1.00%

BOS Stoy 1.00%

Push 1.00%

Fox Van 0.67%

DVO Topaz 0.67%





Brakes Opening Day 2021:



SRAM Code 31.91%

SRAM Guide 21.28%

Shimano Saint 12.77%

Shimano Non Series 7.45%

Shimano Zee 7.45%

TRP 4.23%

Shimano SLX 3.19%

Shimano XT 3.19%

Formula Cura 4 2.13%

Hope Tech 2.13%

Shimano XTR 1.06%

Avid Code 1.06%

Avid Elixir 1.06%

SRAM G2 1.06%





Brakes Opening Day 2020:



SRAM Code 26.14%

SRAM Guide 22.73%

Shimano Saint 10.23%

Shimano XT 9.09%

Shimano Non Series 7.95%

Shimano SLX 6.82%

Shimano Zee 3.41%

Shimano XTR 3.41%

Hope 3.41%

TRP 3.41%

Avid Juicy 2.27%

Magura 1.14%





Brakes Opening Day 2019:



SRAM Code 42.06%

SRAM Guide 32.71%

Shimano Saint 12.15%

Shimano XT 4.67%

Shimano SLX 3.74%

SRAM GX 0.93%

Hope 0.93%

TRP G spec 0.93%

SRAM X01 0.93%

Shimano Zee 0.93%





Brakes Opening Day 2018:



SRAM Guide (all) 32.67%

Shimano Saint 17.67%

SRAM Code (all) 11.67%

Shimano Zee 10.33%

SRAM Elixir (all) 8.67%

Shimano XT 5.33%

Shimano Deore 2.67%

SRAM XO 2.33%

Shimano SLX 2.00%

SRAM Juicy 2.00%

Formula R0R 1.33%

Shimano XTR 1.00%

Hope 1.00%

Magura 0.67%

TRP 0.67%





Derailleurs Opening Day 2021:



SRAM GX 40%

SRAM XO 9.47%

Shimano XT 8.42%

SRAM XO1 6.32%

Shimano SLX 5.26%

Singlespeed 5.26%

SRAM NX 5.26%

Shimano Zee 4.21%

Shimano Deore 3.16%

Shimano Saint 2.11%

SRAM X7 2.11%

SRAM X9 2.11%

SRAM XX1 2.11%

Shimano XTR 1.05%

SRAM N9 1.05%

SRAM SX 1.05%

SRAM X5 1.05%





Derailleurs Opening Day 2020:



SRAM GX 35.85%

SRAM NX 11.32%

SRAM X0 11.32%

Shimano Zee 7.55%

SRAM X01 6.60%

Shimano Saint 5.66%

Shimano XT 4.72%

Shimano Deore 3.77%

SRAM X7 2.83%

Single Speed 2.83%

SRAM X9 1.89%

Shimano SLX 1.89%

SRAM X5 0.94%

Shimano XTR 0.94%

Black Box 0.94%

Box One 0.94%





Derailleurs Opening Day 2019:



SRAM GX 29.25%

SRAM XO 22.64%

SRAM XO1 14.15%

Shimano Zee 7.55%

Shimano Saint 6.60%

SRAM X9 4.72%

Shimano XTR 4.72%

Shimano XT 3.77%

SRAM NX 1.89%

SRAM G2 0.94%

SRAM X7 0.94%

SRAM XX 0.94%





Derailleurs Opening Day 2018:



SRAM XO 17.33%

SRAM GX 14.33%

Shimano Zee 14.00%

Shimano Saint 12.67%

SRAM X9 7.67%

SRAM X7 5.33%

Shimano SLX 4.67%

SRAM XO1 4.33%

SRAM NX 4.00%

Shimano Deore 3.67%

Shimano XT 3.33%

SRAM X5 2.33%

Shimano XTR 2.00%

SRAM X11 2.00%

Single Speed 1.33%

Shimano Altus 1.00%





Rims Opening Day 2020:



DT Swiss 25.26%

ethirteen 16.32%

Giant 9.47%

Race Face 8.95%

Bontrager 8.42%

Spank 5.79%

Roval 5.26%

Stans 3.68%

Chromag 3.16%

Sunringle 3.16%

We Are One 3.16%

WTB 2.11%

Easton 1.05%

Alex 1.05%

Hope 1.05%

NOBL 1.05%

NOX 1.05%





Rims Opening Day 2020:



DT Swiss 26.32%

WTB 10.53%

E13 7.89%

Race Face 6.58%

Mavic 6.58%

Specialized Roval 5.26%

Spank 5.26%

Stans 5.26%

Sun Ringle 3.95%

Bontrager 2.63%

Easton 2.63%

Alex Rims 2.63%

We Are One 2.63%

Reynolds 2.63%

Chromag 2.63%

Santa Cruz 1.32%

Syncros 1.32%

Zipp 1.32%

Crank Brothers 1.32%

Industry Nine 1.32%





Rims Opening Day 2019:



DT Swiss 25.23%

Race Face 12.15%

e13 9.35%

Sun Ringle 9.35%

WTB 7.48%

Specialized Roval 6.54%

Spank 6.54%

Bontrager 4.67%

Mavic 3.74%

Easton 2.80%

Stans 2.80%

ENVE 1.87%

Santa Cruz 1.87%

Syncros 1.87%

Alex Rims 0.93%

Atomlab 0.93%

Hope 0.93%

SRAM 0.93%





Rims Opening Day 2018:



DT Swiss 22.67%

Sun Ringle 11.67%

E*thirteen 9.33%

Spank 7.33%

Stan's 7.00%

Mavic 6.00%

Specialized Roval 5.33%

Giant 4.67%

WTB 4.67%

Raceface 4.00%

NOBL 2.67%

Bontrager 2.33%

Alex Rims 2.00%

ENVE 1.83%

Easton 1.50%

Santa Cruz 1.33%

SRAM 1.33%

Hope 1.00%

Industry 9 0.67%

Shimano 0.67%

Syncros 0.67%

NOVATEC 0.67%

FSA 0.67%





Tires Opening Day 2021:



Maxxis Assegai 22.63%

Maxxis Minion DHF 17.37%

Maxxis Minion DHRII 17.89%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 8.42%

Specialized Butcher 5.79%

Maxxis Minion DHR 4.21%

Bontrager G5 3.16%

Maxxis High Roller II 3.16%

Continental Der Kaiser 2.11%

ethirteen LG1 2.11%

Maxxis High Roller 2.11%

Bontrager G4 1.58%

Bontrager SE5 1.05%

Bontrager XR5 1.05%

Maxxis Dissector 1.05%

Michelin DH22 1.05%

Michelin Wild Enduro 1.05%

Bontrager SE4 0.53%

Maxxis Aggressor 0.53%

Maxxis Shorty 0.53%

Schwalbe Big Betty 0.53%

Schwalbe Dirty Dan 0.53%

Specialized Eliminator 0.53%

Vee Tire Gravity Co 0.53%

WTB Vigilante 0.53%





Front Tires Opening Day 2020:



Maxxis Minion DHF 46.60%

Maxxis Assegai 18.45%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 4.85%

Specialized Butcher 4.85%

Maxxis Minion DHR2 2.91%

Continental 2.91%

Michelin 2.91%

Maxxis High Roller 2 1.94%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 1.94%

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 1.94%

E13 LG1 1.94%

Bontrager G5 1.94%

Bontrager G4 1.94%

WTB 1.94%

Onza 1.94%

Schwalbe Black Jack 0.97%



Rear Tires Opening Day 2020:



Maxxis Minion DHR2 32.56%

Maxxis Minion DHF 16.28%

Maxxis High Roller 2 9.30%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 6.98%

Maxxis Minion DHR 4.65%

Specialized Butcher 4.65%

Maxxis Assegai 3.49%

Vee Tyre Co 3.49%

Schwalbe Muddy Mary 2.33%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.33%

Bontrager SE4 2.33%

E13 LG1 2.33%

Kenda 2.33%

Maxxis Disector 1.16%

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 1.16%

Bontrager G4 1.16%

Onza 1.16%

Goodyear Escape 1.16%

Continental 1.16%





Front Tires Opening Day 2019:



Maxxis Minion DHF 38.61%

Maxxis Assegai 9.90%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 8.91%

Specialized Butcher 6.93%

Maxxis High Roller 2 5.94%

Onza Aquilla 4.95%

Maxxis DHF 3.96%

Specialized 2.97%

Bontrager G5 2.97%

e13 LG1 2.97%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.97%

Maxxis HighRoller 1.98%

WTB 1.98%

Bontrager G4 0.99%

Bontrager SE4 0.99%

Continental Der Kaiser 0.99%

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 0.99%



Rear Tires Opening Day 2019:



Maxxis Minion DHR II 29.41%

Maxxis Minion DHF 11.76%

Specialized Butcher 6.86%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 5.88%

Maxxis High Roller 2 4.90%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 4.90%

Maxxis Aggressor 3.92%

Maxxis High Roller 3.92%

Onza Aquilla 3.92%

Bontrager G5 2.94%

Maxxis DHR II 2.94%

Maxxis DHR II 2.94%

E 13 LG1 1.96%

Maxxis Assegai 1.96%

WTB 1.96%

Bontrager 0.98%

Bontrager G4 0.98%

Bontrager SE4 0.98%

Continental Baron 0.98%

Maxxis DHR 0.98%

Maxxis Minion DHR 0.98%

Schwalbe Muddy Mary 0.98%

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 0.98%

Specialized 0.98%

Specialized Slaughter 0.98%





Tires Opening Day 2018:



Maxxis Minion DHF 34.33%

Maxxis Minion DHR 16.67%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 15.00%

Maxxis High Roller 2 7.33%

Maxxis Minion DHR 2 4.17%

Bontrager G4 4.00%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.67%

Specialized Butcher 2.50%

Maxxis High Roller 2.50%

Continental Baron 1.33%

Schwalbe Muddy Marry 1.17%

Specialized Slaughter 1.00%

Schwalbe Nobby Nick 1.00%

Continental Trail King 1.00%

Kenda Nevegal 0.83%

Maxxis Ardent 0.67%

Maxxis Shorty 0.67%

Bontrager XR3 0.67%

Kenda Honey Badger 0.67%

Schwalbe Wickid Will 0.67%

Maxxis Icon 0.67%

WTB Vigilante 0.17%

Continental Mountain King 0.17%

Schwalbe Racing Ralph 0.17%





Tire Setup Opening Day 2021:



Tubeless 54.74%

Tubes 33.68%

Half & half 11.58%





Tire Setup Opening Day 2020:



Tubeless 33.93%

Tubes 66.07%





Tire Setup Opening Day 2019:



Tubeless 50.93%

Tubes 49.07%





Tire Setup Opening Day 2018:



Tube 55.00%

Tubeless 39.67%

Insert 5.33%





Helmets Opening Day 2021:



TLD 26.32%

Fox 23.16%

100% 10.53%

IXS 6.32%

POC 6.32%

Smith 6.32%

Bell 5.26%

Kali 3.16%

661 2.11%

Giro 2.11%

Leatt 2.11%

Specialized 2.11%

Protec 1.05%

Scott 1.05%

Suomy 1.05%

Urge 1.05%







Helmets Opening Day 2020:



Troy Lee Designs 33.33%

Fox 16.67%

Bell 12.22%

Poc 8.89%

Giro 7.78%

100% 7.78%

IXS 4.44%

Specialized 3.33%

661 1.11%

Leatt 1.11%

ONE 1.11%

7IDP 1.11%

Blue Grass 1.11%





Helmets Opening Day 2019:



TLD 28.04%

Fox 19.63%

Bell 13.08%

IXS 13.08%

Giro 5.61%

POC 4.67%

661 2.80%

Kali 2.80%

Specialized 2.80%

Leatt 1.87%

6D 0.93%

Lazer 0.93%

MET 0.93%

ONE 0.93%

Shoei 0.93%

Urge 0.93%





Helmets Opening Day 2018:



Troy Lee Designs 26.33%

Fox 22.33%

Bell 10.33%

Giro 9.00%

IXS 5.33%

661 5.33%

Kali 4.33%

Other 4.33%

POC 3.67%

Specialized 3.00%

100% 2.67%

urge 1.33%

One 0.67%

O'Neil 0.67%

MET 0.33%

6D 0.33%





Neck Braces Opening Day 2021



No 88.42%

Yes 11.58%





Neck Braces Opening Day 2020



No 78.57%

Yes 21.43%





Neck Braces Opening Day 2019



No 89.72%

Yes 10.28%





Neck Braces Opening Day 2018



No Brace 82.33%

Yes 17.67%





Pads and protections Opening Day 2021:



Fox 22.35%

POC 16.47%

Race Face 12.94%

Dakine 9.41%

Chromag 8.24%

TLD 3.53%

Ion 2.35%

IXS 14.12%

7idp 2.35%

NF 2.35%

661 1.18%

Dainese 1.18%

G-Form 1.18%

Leatt 1.18%

Sweet Protection 1.18%





Pads and protections Opening Day 2020:



Fox 27.78%

ISX 13.89%

Race Face 13.89%

Troy Lee Designs 11.11%

Leatt 8.33%

None 8.33%

POC 5.56%

661 5.56%

Dakine 2.78%

G-Form 2.78%





Pads and protections Opening Day 2019:



TLD 20.00%

Fox 16.67%

IXS 14.44%

Race Face 12.22%

Dakine 8.89%

POC 7.78%

661 5.56%

Dainese 3.33%

G Form 2.22%

Leatt 2.22%

O'neal 2.22%

Fly 1.11%

ION 1.11%

None 1.11%

TSG 1.11%





Pads and protections Opening Day 2018:



TLD 19.00%

Fox 14.00%

Race Face 14.00%

N/A 13.00%

IXS 10.67%

POC 10.33%

661 4.67%

Dakine 2.67%

Dainese 2.33%

Alpine Stars 1.33%

GForm 1.33%

Fly 1.00%

Kali 1.00%

O/Neal 1.00%

Seven 1.00%

AsterISK 0.67%

Leatt 0.67%

Nukeproof 0.67%

Lizard Skins 0.33%

TSG 0.33%



Slightly later than usual, but still a month before last year, the Whistler Bike Park opened on Monday, May 31. The lift lines were long, but the weather was perfect and the ideal trail conditions made the wait more than worth it. We once again had our eyes out to assess the statistics of the opening day, and to compare them to the previous years.Flats pedals and 27.5" wheels reigned supreme with a record-breaking 84.21% of riders on flats and 67.36% sporting the smaller wheels. Despite an increase in the number of brands released mullet bikes, we saw just 2.11% of riders rocking a 29er up front and a 27.5" wheel in the back, which is the same percentage of riders that were on 26" bikes.Trail bikes reigned supreme this year, with the Giant Reign taking top honours ahead of the Norco Range. However, the most popular fork was the RockShox Boxxer, meaning there were still lots of downhill bikes out, with the Norco Aurum, Commencal Furious and Commencal Supreme being the most popular. The second-most popular fork was the RockShox Lyrik with the Fox 36 close on its heels. RockShox were also the most popular rear shock out there with the Super Deluxe followed closely by the Fox DHX2. SRAM were once again the most popular in the braking and drivetrain department with the Codes and GX derailleur.DT Swiss had a commanding share of the rims on show once again, with Maxxis being the go-to tire brand with its Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHRII taking the top three spots. Tubeless tires were the favoured tire setup over a tube option, although several riders said that they were running a half and half set-up after being unable to seat a tire due to too many dings to the rim.Here's a look at all the statistics from this year's opening day compared to the previous three.