Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park



Rims Opening Day 2022:



DT Swiss 24%

E Thirteen 9%

Bontrager 7%

Raceface 7%

Spank 7%

Stans 7%

We Are One 7%

WTB 6%

Industry Nine 4%

Giant 3%

Roval 3%

Unbranded 3%

Alex Rims 2%

Chromag 2%

Mavic 2%

Reserve 2%

Crankbrothers 1%

Enve 1%

Novatec 1%

Ride Alpha 1%

Sun Ringle 1%







Rims Opening Day 2021:



DT Swiss 25.26%

ethirteen 16.32%

Giant 9.47%

Race Face 8.95%

Bontrager 8.42%

Spank 5.79%

Roval 5.26%

Stans 3.68%

Chromag 3.16%

Sunringle 3.16%

We Are One 3.16%

WTB 2.11%

Easton 1.05%

Alex 1.05%

Hope 1.05%

NOBL 1.05%

NOX 1.05%







Rims Opening Day 2020:



DT Swiss 26.32%

WTB 10.53%

E13 7.89%

Race Face 6.58%

Mavic 6.58%

Specialized Roval 5.26%

Spank 5.26%

Stans 5.26%

Sun Ringle 3.95%

Bontrager 2.63%

Easton 2.63%

Alex Rims 2.63%

We Are One 2.63%

Reynolds 2.63%

Chromag 2.63%

Santa Cruz 1.32%

Syncros 1.32%

Zipp 1.32%

Crank Brothers 1.32%

Industry Nine 1.32%



