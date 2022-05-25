Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park

Late spring storms have been rolling through Southwestern B.C. along with cooler than average temperatures amassing snow at lower elevates, especially the Whistler Valley, and that meant a delayed opening for the bike park. One week later than scheduled, the hard-working trail crew had cleared snow from the trails and buffed out what they could to fire up the chairlift for eagerly awaiting mountain bikers. Those single-digit temperatures and muddy trails limited the lineups to only the brave, but the weather did progress throughout the weekend and the trails quickly dried from their sticky peanut butter state - even lower A-Line opened late Friday evening.
Our professional data acquisition system, aka Jacob Tooke
(thanks mate!), greeted lap-hungry riders and recorded the stats of the first one hundred riders that he came across. The male to female ratio still hovers around four to one, which is not too far off of the 71-29% split of flat pedals to clipless. 27.5" bikes were still the most common, but are losing ground to the ever-popular 29" enduro weapons. Mixed-wheeled machines do seem to be here to stay, at least in the gravity-oriented segment, and have gained ground - up to 10%.
The usual popular brands made their appearances, however, there were also some outliers in the field. Norco took the top spot with their Aurum models, followed closely by the famous "looks like a Session" from Trek. Fox (Marzocchi) suspension dominated both front and rear components, followed closely by RockShox, although there were some smaller players, like Cane Creek, DVO, SR Suntour, EXT, and Ohlins that trickled in on either end of the bikes. SRAM owned the drivetrain and brake segments, and at no surprise, Maxxis owned the tire department with massive numbers; 75% front and 74% rear, where tubeless setups were still the most popular.
Check out the full details of what people are riding in the Whistler Bike Park and the exact statistics from the opening day...
Opening Day 2022:
Male 74%
Female 26%
Opening Day 2021:
Male 76.85%
Female 23.15%
Opening Day 2020:
Male 74.23%
Female 25.77%
Opening Day 2019:
Male 79.44%
Female 20.56%
Wheel Size Opening Day 2022:
27.5 inch 52%
29 inch 39%
Mullet 29/27.5 10%
26 inch 1%
Wheel Size Opening Day 2021:
27.5 inch 67.36%
29 inch 27.37%
26 inch 2.11%
Mullet 29/27.5 2.11%
Mullet 27.5/26 1.05%
Wheel Size Opening Day 2020:
27.5 inch 55.91%
29 inch 26.88%
26 inch 12.90%
20 inch 3.23%
Mullet 1.08%
DH Wheel Size Opening Day 2019:
27.5 inch 67.92%
29 inch 26.42%
26 inch 5.66%
Opening Day 2022:
Flats 71%
Clipless 29%
Opening Day 2021:
Flats 84.21%
Clipless 15.79%
Opening Day 2020:
Flats 65.82%
Clipless 34.18%
Opening Day 2019:
Flats 78.5%
Clipless 21.5%
Frames Opening Day 2022
Norco Aurum 10%
Trek Session 7%
Canyon Sender 4%
Commencal Supreme DH 4%
Norco Sight 4%
Santa Cruz Bronson 4%
Specialized Enduro 4%
Commencal Clash 3%
Norco Fluid 3%
Santa Cruz V10 3%
YT Capra 3%
Commencal Meta 2%
Devinci Spartan 2%
Giant Glory 2%
Knolly Delirium 2%
Pivot Firebird 2%
Raaw DH 2%
Rocky Mountain Altitude 2%
Rocky Mountain Slayer 2%
Santa Cruz Nomad 2%
Scott Ransom 2%
Specialized Demo 2%
Trek Slash 2%
YT Tues 2%
Antidote Darkmatter 1%
Canyon Spectral 1%
Chromag Minor Threat 1%
Commencal Furious 1%
Commencal Supreme 20'" 1%
Devinci Wilson 1%
Evil Wreckoning 1%
Forbidden Dreadnaught 1%
Giant Reign 1%
Giant Trance 1%
GT Fury 1%
Intense M29 1%
Kona Operator 1%
Liv Hail 1%
Rocky Mountain Maiden 1%
Rocky Mountain Pipeline 1%
Santacruz Megatower 1%
Scott Gambler 1%
Transition 11 1%
Transition Patrol 1%
Trek Fuel Ex 1%
Trek Remedy 1%
We Are One Arrival 1%
Yeti SB150 1%
Zerode Katipo 1%
Frames Opening Day 2021
Giant Reign 6.32%
Norco Range 6.32%
Norco Aurum 5.26%
Commencal Furious 4.21%
Commencal Supreme 4.21%
GT Fury 4.21%
Kona Process 4.21%
Rocky Mountain Slayer 4.21%
Commencal Meta 3.16%
Giant Glory 3.16%
GT Force Commencal Meta 3.16%
Santa Cruz V10 3.16%
Specialized Stumpjumper 3.16%
Trek Remedy 3.16%
Trek Session 3.16%
Commencal Clash 2.11%
Devinci Wilson 2.11%
Knolly Warden 2.11%
Kona Operator 2.11%
Liv Hail 2.11%
Santa Cruz Nomad 2.11%
Scott Gambler 2.11%
Specialized Enduro 2.11%
Trek Slash 2.11%
YT Tues 2.11%
Zerode G2 2.11%
Canyon Sender 1.05%
Giant Trance 1.05%
Juliana Strega 1.05%
Norco Shore 1.05%
Norco Sight 1.05%
Pivot Mach 6 1.05%
Rocky Mountain Altitude 1.05%
Santa Cruz Bronson 1.05%
Specialized Demo 1.05%
Specialized Status 1.05%
Transition Spur 1.05%
Transition TR500 1.05%
Yeti SB150 1.05%
Yeti SB165 1.05%
YT Capra 1.05%
Frames Opening Day 2020
Specialized Demo 9.77%
GT Fury 6.02%
Giant Glory 4.14%
Trek Remedy 3.38%
YT Tues 3.01%
Commencal Supreme 3.01%
Norco Range 3.01%
Rocky Mountain Slayer 3.01%
Santa Cruz Nomad 3.01%
Commencal Meta 3.01%
Santa Cruz V10 2.63%
Rocky Mountain Maiden 2.63%
Trek Session 2.26%
Norco Aurum 2.26%
Specialized Enduro 2.26%
Commencal Furious 2.26%
Giant Reign 2.26%
Norco HSP 2.26%
YT Capra 2.26%
Transition Patrol 1.88%
Devinci Wilson 1.88%
Rocky Mountain Altitude 1.88%
Rocky Mountain Flatline 1.88%
Intense M16 1.50%
Trek Slash 1.50%
Kona Operator 1.50%
Scott Gambler 1.50%
Canyon Sender 1.50%
Liv Hail 1.50%
Norco Sight 1.50%
Specialized Stumpjumper 1.13%
Commencal Meta AM 1.13%
Yeti SB 150 1.13%
Yeti SB5 1.13%
Devinci Spartan 0.75%
Pivot Pheonix 0.75%
Transition Sentinel 0.75%
Yeti SB 165 0.75%
Scott Ransom 0.75%
GT Force 0.75%
Santacruz Megatower 0.75%
Santacruz 5010 0.75%
Transition TR 500 0.75%
Kona Process 0.75%
Cube Stereo 0.75%
Pivot Firebird 0.75%
Giant Trance 0.38%
GT Sanction 0.38%
Knolly Podium 0.38%
Transition TR 450 0.38%
Cove STD 0.38%
Orbea 0.38%
Knolly Delerium 0.38%
Nuke Proof 0.38%
Knolly Warden 0.38%
Yeti SB6 0.38%
RAAW Madonna 0.38%
Scott Spark 0.38%
Rocky Mountain Element 0.38%
Scott Genius 0.38%
Intense Tracer 0.38%
Banchee Scream 0.38%
Frames Opening Day 2019
Specialized Demo 7.08%
YT Tues 6.19%
GT Fury 6.19%
Giant glory 5.31%
Santa Cruz V10 5.31%
Transition Patrol 3.54%
Trek Session 3.54%
Devinci Wilson 2.65%
Intense m16 2.65%
Norco Aurum 2.65%
Trek Slash 2.65%
Commencal Supreme 1.77%
Devinci Spartan 1.77%
Kona Operator 1.77%
Norco Range 1.77%
Pivot Phoenix 1.77%
Rocky Mountain Altitude 1.77%
Rocky Mountain Flatline 1.77%
Santa Cruz Nomad 1.77%
Scott Gambler 1.77%
Specialized Enduro 1.77%
Specialized Stumpjumper 1.77%
Transition Sentinel 1.77%
YT Capra 1.77%
Banshee Legend 0.88%
Cannondale Jekyl 0.88%
Comencal Furious 0.88%
Commencal Meta 0.88%
Commencal Meta AM 0.88%
Evil wreckoning 0.88%
Evolve Alpha 0.88%
Evolve Sky Pilot 0.88%
Giant Reign 0.88%
Giant Trance 0.88%
GT Force 0.88%
GT Sanction 0.88%
Knolly Podium 0.88%
Knolly Warden 0.88%
NS Define 0.88%
Pivot Firebird 0.88%
Rocky Mountain Slayer 0.88%
Santa Cruz Megatower 0.88%
Scott Ransom 0.88%
Transition tr 11 0.88%
Transition TR 450 0.88%
Transition TR 500 0.88%
Trek Remedy 0.88%
Yeti SB 130 0.88%
Yeti SB 150 0.88%
Zerode G2 0.88%
Forks Opening Day 2022:
Fox 40 27%
RockShox Boxxer 24%
Fox 38 14%
Fox 36 13%
RockShox Lyrik 6%
RockShox Zeb 6%
Marzocchi Bomber 58 2%
DVO Onyx 1%
EXT ERA 1%
Marzocchi 380 1%
Marzocchi Bomber Z1 1%
Ohlins RXF 36 1%
Ohlins DH 38 1%
RockShox Yari 1%
SR Suntour Rux 1%
Forks Opening Day 2021:
RockShox Boxxer 25.26%
RockShox Lyrik 17.89%
Fox 36 16.84%
Fox 40 14.74%
RockShox Yari 8.42%
Fox 38 6.32%
RockShox Pike 3.16%
Marzocchi Bomber 2.11%
RockShox Zeb 2.11%
Fox 34 1.05%
RockShox SID 1.05%
RockShox Totem 1.05%
Forks Opening Day 2020:
RockShox Boxxer 19.80%
RockShox Lyrik 17.82%
Fox 36 16.83%
RockShox Pike 6.93%
Fox 40 6.93%
Fox 34 4.95%
RockShox Yari 3.96%
Marzocchi 58 2.97%
Fox 49 1.98%
Fox 38 1.98%
DVO Diamond 1.98%
Marzocchi Z1 1.98%
Marzocchi Monster T 1.98%
SR Suntour 1.98%
X Fusion 1.98%
RockShox Totem 0.99%
RockShox Sektor 0.99%
DVO Emereld 0.99%
DVO Onyx 0.99%
Manitou Dorado 0.99%
Marzocchi 66 0.99%
Forks Opening Day 2019:
RockShox BoXXer 36.07%
Fox 40 15.57%
Fox 36 14.75%
RockShox Lyrik 12.30%
RockShox Pike 3.28%
RockShox BoXXer w/ Ohlins 0.82%
DVO Diamond 0.82%
DVO Onyx 0.82%
Fox 34 0.82%
Manitou Dorado 0.82%
Marzocchi 66 0.82%
Yari 0.82%
Shocks Opening Day 2022:
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 23%
Fox Float X2 22%
Fox DHX2 20%
RockShox Super Deluxe 11%
EXT Storia 4%
Fox Float DPX2 4%
Cane Creek DB coil 3%
Fox Float X 3%
RockShox Vivid 3%
Marzocchi Bomber CR 2%
Ohlins TTX22 2%
RockShox Monarch 2%
DVO Jade 1%
Shocks Opening Day 2021:
RockShox Super Deluxe 22.11%
Fox DHX2 17.89%
RockShox Vivid Coil 13.68%
Fox Float X2 7.37%
RockShox Deluxe 6.32%
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 6.32%
Fox X2 3.16%
DVO Jade 2.11%
Fox Float 2.11%
Marzocchi Bomber CR 2.11%
RockShox Monarch 2.11%
RockShox Monarch Plus 2.11%
RockShox Vivid Air 2.11%
Cane Creek DB Air 1.05%
Float X2 1.05%
Fox DHX 1.05%
Fox Float X 1.05%
Fox RC2 1.05%
Fox Van RC 1.05%
Marzocchi MOTO C2R 1.05%
Ohlins TTX22 Coil 1.05%
Rock Shox Kage RC Coil 1.05%
RockShox SidLuxe 1.05%
Shocks Opening Day 2020:
Fox DHX2 12.68%
Fox Float X2 9.86%
RockShox Monarch Plus 8.45%
RockShox Vivid Coil 8.45%
RockShox Super Deluxe 8.45%
RockShox Monarch 5.63%
Fox Van RC 5.63%
Fox Float 5.63%
X Fusion Air 5.63%
RockShox Deluxe 4.23%
RockShox Vivid Air 2.82%
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 2.82%
Fox RC2 2.82%
Fox DPX2 2.82%
DVO Air 2.82%
BOS 2.82%
Fox Nude 1.41%
Ohlins TTX22M 1.41%
Marzocchi Coil 1.41%
DVO Coil 1.41%
X Fusion Coil 1.41%
Cane Creek DB 1.41%
Shocks Opening Day 2019:
RockShox Vivid Coil 22.88%
Fox DH X2 Coil 9.32%
Fox DH X2 Coil 9.32%
RockShox Super Deluxe 8.47%
Fox X2 Float 6.78%
Fox DPX2 5.93%
RockShox Monarch Plus 5.93%
Fox Van Coil 4.24%
Ohlins Coil 3.39%
Fox / Trek Thru Shaft 3.39%
Fox Float X2 Air 1.69%
Fox X2 Coil 1.69%
RockShox Deluxe 0.85%
DVO Jade 0.85%
DVO Topaz 0.85%
Fox DH RC2 0.85%
Fox DH X2 0.85%
Fox DH X2 Air 0.85%
Fox DHX 0.85%
Fox DHX Coil 0.85%
Fox DHX RC4 0.85%
Fox DHX X2 Coil 0.85%
Fox DHX2 Air 0.85%
Fox DP X2 Air 0.85%
Fox Float CTD 0.85%
Fox Float X 0.85%
Fox Nude 0.85%
RockShox Lyrik Coil 0.85%
Marzocchi Coil 0.85%
Ohlins Air 0.85%
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 0.85%
RockShox Vivid Air 0.85%
Brakes Opening Day 2022:
SRAM Code 39%
Shimano XT 10%
Shimano Saint 9%
SRAM Guide 8%
Magura MT7 6%
Shimano Non-Series 6%
Shimano Deore 5%
Shimano XTR 5%
TRP Quadiem 4%
TRP DH-R 3%
Shimano Zee 2%
SRAM G2 2%
Hope Tech Pro 4 1%
Brakes Opening Day 2021:
SRAM Code 31.91%
SRAM Guide 21.28%
Shimano Saint 12.77%
Shimano Non Series 7.45%
Shimano Zee 7.45%
TRP 4.23%
Shimano SLX 3.19%
Shimano XT 3.19%
Formula Cura 4 2.13%
Hope Tech 2.13%
Shimano XTR 1.06%
Avid Code 1.06%
Avid Elixir 1.06%
SRAM G2 1.06%
Brakes Opening Day 2020:
SRAM Code 26.14%
SRAM Guide 22.73%
Shimano Saint 10.23%
Shimano XT 9.09%
Shimano Non Series 7.95%
Shimano SLX 6.82%
Shimano Zee 3.41%
Shimano XTR 3.41%
Hope 3.41%
TRP 3.41%
Avid Juicy 2.27%
Magura 1.14%
Brakes Opening Day 2019:
SRAM Code 42.06%
SRAM Guide 32.71%
Shimano Saint 12.15%
Shimano XT 4.67%
Shimano SLX 3.74%
SRAM GX 0.93%
Hope 0.93%
TRP G spec 0.93%
SRAM X01 0.93%
Shimano Zee 0.93%
Derailleurs Opening Day 2022:
SRAM X01 DH 15%
SRAM GX DH 14%
SRAM GX Eagle 14%
SRAM X01 Eagle 14%
Shimano Saint 11%
Shimano XT 9%
Single Speed 5%
Shimano XTR 4%
Shimano Zee 3%
Chainless 2%
SRAM NX Eagle 2%
Gearbox 1%
Shimano SLX 1%
SRAM X01 Eagle AXS 1%
SRAM X5 1%
SRAM X7 1%
SRAM X9 1%
TRP DH 1%
Derailleurs Opening Day 2021:
SRAM GX 40%
SRAM XO 9.47%
Shimano XT 8.42%
SRAM XO1 6.32%
Shimano SLX 5.26%
Singlespeed 5.26%
SRAM NX 5.26%
Shimano Zee 4.21%
Shimano Deore 3.16%
Shimano Saint 2.11%
SRAM X7 2.11%
SRAM X9 2.11%
SRAM XX1 2.11%
Shimano XTR 1.05%
SRAM N9 1.05%
SRAM SX 1.05%
SRAM X5 1.05%
Derailleurs Opening Day 2020:
SRAM GX 35.85%
SRAM NX 11.32%
SRAM X0 11.32%
Shimano Zee 7.55%
SRAM X01 6.60%
Shimano Saint 5.66%
Shimano XT 4.72%
Shimano Deore 3.77%
SRAM X7 2.83%
Single Speed 2.83%
SRAM X9 1.89%
Shimano SLX 1.89%
SRAM X5 0.94%
Shimano XTR 0.94%
Black Box 0.94%
Box One 0.94%
Derailleurs Opening Day 2019:
SRAM GX 29.25%
SRAM XO 22.64%
SRAM XO1 14.15%
Shimano Zee 7.55%
Shimano Saint 6.60%
SRAM X9 4.72%
Shimano XTR 4.72%
Shimano XT 3.77%
SRAM NX 1.89%
SRAM G2 0.94%
SRAM X7 0.94%
SRAM XX 0.94%
Rims Opening Day 2022:
DT Swiss 24%
E Thirteen 9%
Bontrager 7%
Raceface 7%
Spank 7%
Stans 7%
We Are One 7%
WTB 6%
Industry Nine 4%
Giant 3%
Roval 3%
Unbranded 3%
Alex Rims 2%
Chromag 2%
Mavic 2%
Reserve 2%
Crankbrothers 1%
Enve 1%
Novatec 1%
Ride Alpha 1%
Sun Ringle 1%
Rims Opening Day 2021:
DT Swiss 25.26%
ethirteen 16.32%
Giant 9.47%
Race Face 8.95%
Bontrager 8.42%
Spank 5.79%
Roval 5.26%
Stans 3.68%
Chromag 3.16%
Sunringle 3.16%
We Are One 3.16%
WTB 2.11%
Easton 1.05%
Alex 1.05%
Hope 1.05%
NOBL 1.05%
NOX 1.05%
Rims Opening Day 2020:
DT Swiss 26.32%
WTB 10.53%
E13 7.89%
Race Face 6.58%
Mavic 6.58%
Specialized Roval 5.26%
Spank 5.26%
Stans 5.26%
Sun Ringle 3.95%
Bontrager 2.63%
Easton 2.63%
Alex Rims 2.63%
We Are One 2.63%
Reynolds 2.63%
Chromag 2.63%
Santa Cruz 1.32%
Syncros 1.32%
Zipp 1.32%
Crank Brothers 1.32%
Industry Nine 1.32%
Rims Opening Day 2019:
DT Swiss 25.23%
Race Face 12.15%
e13 9.35%
Sun Ringle 9.35%
WTB 7.48%
Specialized Roval 6.54%
Spank 6.54%
Bontrager 4.67%
Mavic 3.74%
Easton 2.80%
Stans 2.80%
ENVE 1.87%
Santa Cruz 1.87%
Syncros 1.87%
Alex Rims 0.93%
Atomlab 0.93%
Hope 0.93%
SRAM 0.93%
Front Tires Opening Day 2022:
Maxxis Assegai 46%
Maxxis Minion DHF 23%
Schwalbe Magic Mary 7%
Maxxis Minion DHR 2 4%
Michelin DH 22 3%
Specialized Butcher 3%
E Thirteen LG1 2%
Maxxis High Roller 2 2%
WTB Vigilante 2%
Bontrager G5 1%
Bontrager XR5 1%
Continental Baron 1%
Maxxis Ardent 1%
Maxxis Shorty 1%
Onza Porcupine 1%
Specialized Cannibal 1%
WTB Trail Boss 1%
Rear Tires Opening Day 2022:
Maxxis Minion DHR 2 36%
Maxxis Minion DHF 15%
Maxxis Assegai 10%
Maxxis Dissector 8%
Maxxis High Roller 2 5%
Schwalbe Magic Mary 5%
Schwalbe Big Betty 4%
Specialized Butcher 4%
Michelin DH 22 3%
E Thirteen LG1 2%
Michelin DH 34 2%
WTB Trail Boss 2%
Bontrager G5 1%
Maxxis Aggressor 1%
Onza Porcupine 1%
WTB Vigilante 1%
Tires Opening Day 2021:
Maxxis Assegai 22.63%
Maxxis Minion DHF 17.37%
Maxxis Minion DHRII 17.89%
Schwalbe Magic Mary 8.42%
Specialized Butcher 5.79%
Maxxis Minion DHR 4.21%
Bontrager G5 3.16%
Maxxis High Roller II 3.16%
Continental Der Kaiser 2.11%
ethirteen LG1 2.11%
Maxxis High Roller 2.11%
Bontrager G4 1.58%
Bontrager SE5 1.05%
Bontrager XR5 1.05%
Maxxis Dissector 1.05%
Michelin DH22 1.05%
Michelin Wild Enduro 1.05%
Bontrager SE4 0.53%
Maxxis Aggressor 0.53%
Maxxis Shorty 0.53%
Schwalbe Big Betty 0.53%
Schwalbe Dirty Dan 0.53%
Specialized Eliminator 0.53%
Vee Tire Gravity Co 0.53%
WTB Vigilante 0.53%
Front Tires Opening Day 2020:
Maxxis Minion DHF 46.60%
Maxxis Assegai 18.45%
Schwalbe Magic Mary 4.85%
Specialized Butcher 4.85%
Maxxis Minion DHR2 2.91%
Continental 2.91%
Michelin 2.91%
Maxxis High Roller 2 1.94%
Schwalbe Hans Dampf 1.94%
Schwalbe Nobby Nic 1.94%
E13 LG1 1.94%
Bontrager G5 1.94%
Bontrager G4 1.94%
WTB 1.94%
Onza 1.94%
Schwalbe Black Jack 0.97%
Rear Tires Opening Day 2020:
Maxxis Minion DHR2 32.56%
Maxxis Minion DHF 16.28%
Maxxis High Roller 2 9.30%
Schwalbe Magic Mary 6.98%
Maxxis Minion DHR 4.65%
Specialized Butcher 4.65%
Maxxis Assegai 3.49%
Vee Tyre Co 3.49%
Schwalbe Muddy Mary 2.33%
Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.33%
Bontrager SE4 2.33%
E13 LG1 2.33%
Kenda 2.33%
Maxxis Disector 1.16%
Schwalbe Nobby Nic 1.16%
Bontrager G4 1.16%
Onza 1.16%
Goodyear Escape 1.16%
Continental 1.16%
Front Tires Opening Day 2019:
Maxxis Minion DHF 38.61%
Maxxis Assegai 9.90%
Schwalbe Magic Mary 8.91%
Specialized Butcher 6.93%
Maxxis High Roller 2 5.94%
Onza Aquilla 4.95%
Maxxis DHF 3.96%
Specialized 2.97%
Bontrager G5 2.97%
e13 LG1 2.97%
Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.97%
Maxxis HighRoller 1.98%
WTB 1.98%
Bontrager G4 0.99%
Bontrager SE4 0.99%
Continental Der Kaiser 0.99%
Schwalbe Nobby Nic 0.99%
Rear Tires Opening Day 2019:
Maxxis Minion DHR II 29.41%
Maxxis Minion DHF 11.76%
Specialized Butcher 6.86%
Schwalbe Magic Mary 5.88%
Maxxis High Roller 2 4.90%
Schwalbe Hans Dampf 4.90%
Maxxis Aggressor 3.92%
Maxxis High Roller 3.92%
Onza Aquilla 3.92%
Bontrager G5 2.94%
Maxxis DHR II 2.94%
Maxxis DHR II 2.94%
E 13 LG1 1.96%
Maxxis Assegai 1.96%
WTB 1.96%
Bontrager 0.98%
Bontrager G4 0.98%
Bontrager SE4 0.98%
Continental Baron 0.98%
Maxxis DHR 0.98%
Maxxis Minion DHR 0.98%
Schwalbe Muddy Mary 0.98%
Schwalbe Nobby Nic 0.98%
Specialized 0.98%
Specialized Slaughter 0.98%
Tire Setup Opening Day 2022:
Tubeless 79%
Tubes 16%
Mixed 5%
Tire Setup Opening Day 2021:
Tubeless 54.74%
Tubes 33.68%
Mixed 11.58%
Tire Setup Opening Day 2020:
Tubeless 33.93%
Tubes 66.07%
Tire Setup Opening Day 2019:
Tubeless 50.93%
Tubes 49.07%
Helmets Opening Day 2022:
TLD 31%
Fox 28%
Bell 7%
IXS 6%
POC 6%
Leatt 5%
100% 3%
Giro 3%
7idp 2%
Kali 2%
Smith 2%
Bluegrass 1%
Fly 1%
Shift 1%
Shred 1%
Specialized 1%
Helmets Opening Day 2021:
TLD 26.32%
Fox 23.16%
100% 10.53%
IXS 6.32%
POC 6.32%
Smith 6.32%
Bell 5.26%
Kali 3.16%
661 2.11%
Giro 2.11%
Leatt 2.11%
Specialized 2.11%
Protec 1.05%
Scott 1.05%
Suomy 1.05%
Urge 1.05%
Helmets Opening Day 2020:
Troy Lee Designs 33.33%
Fox 16.67%
Bell 12.22%
Poc 8.89%
Giro 7.78%
100% 7.78%
IXS 4.44%
Specialized 3.33%
661 1.11%
Leatt 1.11%
ONE 1.11%
7IDP 1.11%
Blue Grass 1.11%
Helmets Opening Day 2019:
TLD 28.04%
Fox 19.63%
Bell 13.08%
IXS 13.08%
Giro 5.61%
POC 4.67%
661 2.80%
Kali 2.80%
Specialized 2.80%
Leatt 1.87%
6D 0.93%
Lazer 0.93%
MET 0.93%
ONE 0.93%
Shoei 0.93%
Urge 0.93%
Neck Braces Opening Day 2022
No 98%
Yes 2%
Neck Braces Opening Day 2021
No 88.42%
Yes 11.58%
Neck Braces Opening Day 2020
No 78.57%
Yes 21.43%
Neck Braces Opening Day 2019
No 89.72%
Yes 10.28%
Pads and protections Opening Day 2022:
Fox 30%
Chromag 13%
TLD 11%
Raceface 9%
Leatt 6%
IXS 4%
POC 4%
G-Form 3%
Ion 3%
100% 2%
7idp 2%
Dakine 2%
No Pads 2%
Nukeproof 2%
ALK13 1%
Alpinestars 1%
Dainese 1%
"Elbow Pads on the Knees" 1%
"I don't know what I'm wearing" 1%
Rapha 1%
Scott 1%
Pads and protections Opening Day 2021:
Fox 22.35%
POC 16.47%
Race Face 12.94%
Dakine 9.41%
Chromag 8.24%
TLD 3.53%
Ion 2.35%
IXS 14.12%
7idp 2.35%
NF 2.35%
661 1.18%
Dainese 1.18%
G-Form 1.18%
Leatt 1.18%
Sweet Protection 1.18%
Pads and protections Opening Day 2020:
Fox 27.78%
ISX 13.89%
Race Face 13.89%
Troy Lee Designs 11.11%
Leatt 8.33%
None 8.33%
POC 5.56%
661 5.56%
Dakine 2.78%
G-Form 2.78%
Pads and protections Opening Day 2019:
TLD 20.00%
Fox 16.67%
IXS 14.44%
Race Face 12.22%
Dakine 8.89%
POC 7.78%
661 5.56%
Dainese 3.33%
G Form 2.22%
Leatt 2.22%
O'neal 2.22%
Fly 1.11%
ION 1.11%
None 1.11%
TSG 1.11%
74 Comments
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
Hopefully PB can pick up some of the Beta staff if it goes as suggested.
Just needed Remy Morton to be there to throw off the data. 24/26 mullet babyyy!!
And 29'ers, holy cow thats a big jump, 12% - biggest ever jump for "in favour of 29" - i think if more people got to try a proper mullet bike, We'd see alot more than only 10% but that did have an increase of 8%
Also why did clipless jump 14%? Im guessing more Pro's there this year
And what about the people who don't wear pads or helmet? Always one of them every time I'm at the park
I wonder about 2.0% Chainless. Does that mean no chain? or belt drive? or shaft drive?
Is there a brand called Chainless?
Commencal Supreme 4.21%
GT Fury Commencal Supreme 4.21%
Kona Process 4.21%