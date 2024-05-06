Opening Days Announced for 7 of British Columbia's Bike Parks

PRESS RELEASE: Mountain Biking BC
Canadians sometimes struggle to really brag about our virtues. We know it’s a horrible habit, and we’re sorry about that too. Maybe there’s one thing we are bold enough to claim.
As far as bike parks go, we’re crushing it!
We’re told there are moments in life you’ll never forget; the birth of a child, or remembering where you were when humans first walked on the moon.
Mountain bikers have that moment railing a perfectly crafted berm, gaining view of snow capped peaks, hearing your friend hot on your tail, yelling from behind to boost the next lip. Yeah, you remember that moment don’t you? Which bike park was that at? Where did you land on the same chair as your idol, and get to take a lap in the shadow of a legend?
The summer 2024 season is about to get started.Resort Openings 2024 Season:Whistler
: May 17Fernie
: June 22SilverStar
: June 21Sun Peaks
: June 15Big White
: June 27Kicking Horse
: June 21Revelstoke
: June 24 (May 22 lower mountain) Engineered for Airtime:
The perfect place to get airborne is wherever the builders have experimented and refined jump-design more than anywhere else. BC Bike Parks have thousands of local, free range, hand sculpted, artisanal jumps, and they’re being re-worked just in time for our spring openings.
Converts Welcome:
From rentals to lessons to progressive trail selection, every skill level can find the trail to compliment their existing skills, and when they’re ready, take the next pedal stroke. You can camp in our backyard:
Sun Peaks, Fernie, and Silver Star offer camping in the day-lots for fast frugal accommodation. Plus a wide range of on-mountain accommodation options for any need and budget.Logistics:
Daily Shuttles that take 1-3 hours at: Whistler, Fernie, Sun peaks. Charters at the other resorts. The Numbers you Need:
Airport to Airtime: 1-3 Hours
Jumps: 2044 and counting
Border Crossing to Berms: 1-4 Hours
Hotel to Hangtime: 30 seconds
Lawn Chair to Lift: 2 Minutes
Pinkbike to Planned Trip: - That’s up to youSilver Star Bike Park mountain biking trailsWhistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trailsRevelstoke Mountain Resort mountain biking trailsKicking Horse Bike Park mountain biking trails
\Sun Peaks Resort mountain biking trailsFernie Alpine Resort mountain biking trailsBig White Ski Resort mountain biking trails
Bike Parks BC: Learn more
Bike Parks BC, our resorts, staff, and guests collectively live, work, and play on the unceded territory of indigenous nations.
