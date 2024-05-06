Opening Days Announced for 7 of British Columbia's Bike Parks

May 6, 2024
by Mountain Biking BC  


PRESS RELEASE: Mountain Biking BC

Canadians sometimes struggle to really brag about our virtues. We know it’s a horrible habit, and we’re sorry about that too. Maybe there’s one thing we are bold enough to claim.

As far as bike parks go, we’re crushing it!

We’re told there are moments in life you’ll never forget; the birth of a child, or remembering where you were when humans first walked on the moon.

Mountain bikers have that moment railing a perfectly crafted berm, gaining view of snow capped peaks, hearing your friend hot on your tail, yelling from behind to boost the next lip. Yeah, you remember that moment don’t you? Which bike park was that at? Where did you land on the same chair as your idol, and get to take a lap in the shadow of a legend?

The summer 2024 season is about to get started.

Resort Openings 2024 Season:
Whistler: May 17
Fernie: June 22
SilverStar: June 21
Sun Peaks: June 15
Big White: June 27
Kicking Horse: June 21
Revelstoke: June 24 (May 22 lower mountain)


sunset alpine berm Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Kicking Horse Resort party train
Whistler Mountain Bike Park A-line rock drop


Engineered for Airtime: The perfect place to get airborne is wherever the builders have experimented and refined jump-design more than anywhere else. BC Bike Parks have thousands of local, free range, hand sculpted, artisanal jumps, and they’re being re-worked just in time for our spring openings.

Converts Welcome: From rentals to lessons to progressive trail selection, every skill level can find the trail to compliment their existing skills, and when they’re ready, take the next pedal stroke.

You can camp in our backyard: Sun Peaks, Fernie, and Silver Star offer camping in the day-lots for fast frugal accommodation. Plus a wide range of on-mountain accommodation options for any need and budget.

Logistics: Daily Shuttles that take 1-3 hours at: Whistler, Fernie, Sun peaks. Charters at the other resorts.

The Numbers you Need:
Airport to Airtime: 1-3 Hours
Jumps: 2044 and counting
Border Crossing to Berms: 1-4 Hours
Hotel to Hangtime: 30 seconds
Lawn Chair to Lift: 2 Minutes
Pinkbike to Planned Trip: - That’s up to you

Big White riders near trail signage with kids
SilverStar Resort purple jacket leading on jumps

Big White Resort rider in foreground

Camping at Silver Star
Silver Star airport transfer

Sun Peaks drone shot of chairlift and snaking trail


Silver Star Bike Park mountain biking trails

Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails

Revelstoke Mountain Resort mountain biking trails

Kicking Horse Bike Park mountain biking trails\

Sun Peaks Resort mountain biking trails

Fernie Alpine Resort mountain biking trails

Big White Ski Resort mountain biking trails


Bike Parks BC: Learn more

Bike Parks BC, our resorts, staff, and guests collectively live, work, and play on the unceded territory of indigenous nations.

Fernie Alpine Resort silhouette fist bump


