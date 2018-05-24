Opening Weekend Survey 2018: What People Are Riding At The Whistler Bike Park



Frames Opening Weekend 2018



Specialized Demo 8.33%

Norco Aurum 8.00%

Devinci Wilson 7.67%

Santa Cruz V10 7.33%

Giant Glory 6.33%

Trek Session 6.00%

GT Fury 4.67%

Rocky Mountain Maiden 3.67%

Devinci Spartan 2.67%

Knolly Podium 2.67%

Julianna Strega 2.67%

Giant Reign 2.33%

Santa Cruz Nomad 2.33%

Specialized Stumpjumper 2.33%

Transition TR250 2.33%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 2.33%

Intense 951 2.00%

Scott Gambler 2.00%

Hardtail 2.00%

Commencal Supreme 2.00%

Trek Slash 1.67%

Norco Fluid 1.33%

YT Tues 1.33%

Norco Range 1.00%

Banshee Rune 1.00%

Ghost Riot 1.00%

Kona Operator 1.00%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 1.00%

Santa Cruz Bronson 1.00%

Banshee Legend 0.67%

Canfield Jedi 0.67%

Commencal Meta 0.67%

Evil Following 0.67%

Pivot Phoenix 0.67%

Polygon Collosus DH 0.67%

Transition TR450 0.67%

Yeti SB6 0.67%

Evil Undead 0.33%

Intense M16 0.33%

Intense M9 0.33%

Kona Process 0.33%

Norco Vixa 0.33%

Norco Sight 0.33%

NS Fuzz 0.33%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 0.33%

Trek Remedy 0.33%

Yeti 303 0.33%

Cove Shocker 0.33%

Cannondale Judge 0.33%

Cannondale Jekyl 0.33%

Specialized Big Hit 0.33%





Frames Opening Weekend 2016:



Specialized Demo 14.5%

Norco Aurum 10.5%

Devinci Wilson 5.5%

Giant Glory 5%

Santa Cruz V10 4%

Trek Session 3.5%

Transition TR500 3%

Kona Operator 2.5%

YT Tues 2%

Giant Reign 2%

Commencal Supreme V3 2%

Giant Trance 1.5%

Rocky Mountain Maiden 1.5%

Knolly Podium 1.5%

Transition TR450 1.5%

Intense M16 1.5%

Intense M9 1.5%

Intense 951 1.5%

Norco Team DH 1.5%

Norco Aline 1.5%

Diamondback Mission 1.5%

Canfield Jedi 1.5%

Zerode 1.5%

Pivot Phoenix 1.5%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 1%

Specialized Enduro 1%

Banshee Legend 1%

Santa Cruz Nomad 1%

Turner DHR 1%

Mondraker Summum 1%

Polygon Collosus DH 1%

Norco Shore 1%

Transition Patrol 1%

Commencal Meta 1%

Scott Gambler 1%

Banshee Darkside .5%

Banshee Rune .5%

Banshee Spitfire .5%

Trek Remedy .5%

Trek Slash .5%

Devinci Fanatik .5%

Devinci Spartan .5%

Devinci Troy .5%

Norco Range .5%

Norco Sight .5%

Norco Fluid .5%

Norco Bline .5%

Specialized Status .5%

Specialized Stumpjumper .5%

Specialized SX Trail .5%

Rocky Mountain Altitude .5%

Rocky Mountain Slayer .5%

Transition Covert .5%

Transition TR250 .5%

Ghost Riot .5%

Ghost DH .5%

Saracen Myst .5%

Knolly Delirium .5%

Scott Voltage .5%

Santa Cruz Bronson .5%

NS Fuzz .5%

Evil Undead .5%

Morewood Makulu .5%

Ibis Mojo .5%

Cavalerie Anakin .5%





Frames Opening Weekend 2015:



Specialized Demo 17%

Devinci Wilson 13%

Norco Aurum 9%

Santa Cruz V10 7%

Giant Glory 5%

Giant Reign 5%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 5%

Transition TR500 4%

Transition TR450 3%

Trek Session 2%

Knolly Podium 2%

Lapierre DH 2%

Zerode 2%

Cove Shocker 2%

Kona Stab 2%

Evil Undead 2%

Intense M9 2%

Norco A-line 2%

Kona Operator 2%

Intense 951 1%

Specialized Enduro 1%

Cove Playmate 1%

Trek Slash 1%

Foes Hydro 1%

Norco Range 1%

Banshee Darkside 1%

Scott Voltage 1%

NS Fuzz 1%

Specialized Status 1%

Banshee Rune 1%

Morpheus DH 1%









DH Bikes 73%

Trail Bikes 27%



Forks Opening Weekend 2018:



RockShox Boxxer (all) 34.00%

Fox 40 (all) 28.33%

Fox 36 10.00%

RockShox Pike 9.00%

RockShox Lyrik 6.00%

Fox 34 3.00%

Marzocchi 888 2.33%

Ohlins 2.00%

Marzocchi 55/66 1.33%

X Fusion Sweep 1.33%

DVO Diamond 1.33%

DVO Emerald 1.00%

Cannondale Lefty 0.33%



Forks Opening Weekend 2016:



RockShox Boxxer (all) 34%

Fox 40 (all) 24%

RockShox Pike 12%

Fox 36 8%

Marzocchi 888 4%

Marzocchi 55/66 3%

RockShox Lyrik 2%

RockShox Sektor 2%

Fox 34 2%

BOS Idylle 2%

RockShox Domain 1%

RockShox Revelation 1%

Marzocchi EXR 1%

Marzocchi 380 1%

Manitou Travis 1%

BOS Deville 1%

X Fusion Sweep 1%



Forks Opening Weekend 2015:



RockShox Boxxer (all) 35%

Fox 40 (all) 23%

Marzocchi 55/66 9%

Marzocchi 888 7%

Marzocchi 380 (all) 6%

Fox 36 4%

RockShox Pike 4%

RockShox Lyrik 4%

RockShox Domain 2%

BOS Idylle 2%

Manitou Dorado 1%

Suntour Rux 1%

Fox 34 1%

Marzocchi Junior T 1%







Shocks Opening Weekend 2018:



Fox DHX (inc X2) 21.33%

RockShox Vivid Coil 20.33%

Cane Creek DB Coil 9.33%

Rockshox Vivid Air 8.67%

Cane Creek DB Air 6.00%

Fox Float X (Inc X2) 5.33%

RockShox Monarch Plus 5.00%

Ohlins 5.00%

RockShox Monarch 4.00%

Fox Float 2.33%

Xfusion Vector 2.00%

Hard Tail 2.00%

Marzocchi Rocco 1.67%

DVO Jade Coil 1.67%

RockShox Kage 1.00%

Cane Creek Inline 1.00%

BOS Stoy 1.00%

Push 1.00%

Fox Van 0.67%

DVO Topaz 0.67%



Shocks Opening Weekend 2016:



Fox DHX (inc X2) 26%

Cane Creek DB Coil 12%

RockShox Vivid Coil 11%

Fox Float X (Inc X2) 7%

Fox Van 7%

RockShox Monarch Plus 5%

Fox Float 5%

Marzocchi C2R 5%

RockShox Kage 4%

Marzocchi Rocco 4%

DVO Jade Coil 3%

Xfusion Vector 3%

Rockshox Vivid Air 2%

RockShox Monarch 1%

Ohlins 1%

Cane Creek Inline 1%

Cane Creek DB Air 1%

BOS Stoy 1%

Marzocchi Rocco Air 1%



Shocks Opening Weekend 2015:



Fox DHX (all) 28%

Rockshox Monarch Plus 11%

RockShox Vivid Coil 11%

Cane Creek DB Coil 9%

Fox Van 7%

Fox Float X 7%

Fox Float RP23 6%

RockShox Kage 5%

RockShox Vivid Air 4%

Marzocchi Rocco 4%

Cane Creek DB Air 2%

BOS Stoy 2%

Marzocchi Moto C2R 1%

RockShox Monarch 1%

Ohlins 1%

Cane Creek Inline 1%







Brakes Opening Weekend 2018:



SRAM Guide (all) 32.67%

Shimano Saint 17.67%

SRAM Code (all) 11.67%

Shimano Zee 10.33%

SRAM Elixir (all) 8.67%

Shimano XT 5.33%

Shimano Deore 2.67%

SRAM XO 2.33%

Shimano SLX 2.00%

SRAM Juicy 2.00%

Formula R0R 1.33%

Shimano XTR 1.00%

Hope 1.00%

Magura 0.67%

TRP 0.67%



Brakes Opening Weekend 2016:



Shimano Saint 29%

SRAM Guide (all) 21%

Avid Code (all) 13%

Shimano Zee 11%

Avid Elixir (all) 9%

Avid XO 5%

Shimano SLX 4%

Shimano Deore 2%

Shimano XT 1%

Shimano XTR 1%

Avid Juicy 1%

Avid DB 1%

Formula T1 1%

Formula R0 1%



Brakes Opening Weekend 2015:



Shimano Saint 28%

Shimano Zee 14%

Avid Code (all) 14%

Avid Elixir (all) 13%

SRAM Guide 5%

Avid Juicy 5%

Avid XO 5%

Shimano XT 3%

Hope Tech 3 3%

Hayes 9 2%

Formula RX 2%

Shimano XTR 2%

Shimano SLX 2%

Shimano Deore 1%

Formula Oro 1%







Derailleurs Opening Weekend 2018:



SRAM XO 17.33%

SRAM GX 14.33%

Shimano Zee 14.00%

Shimano Saint 12.67%

SRAM X9 7.67%

SRAM X7 5.33%

Shimano SLX 4.67%

SRAM XO1 4.33%

SRAM NX 4.00%

Shimano Deore 3.67%

Shimano XT 3.33%

SRAM X5 2.33%

Shimano XTR 2.00%

SRAM X11 2.00%

Single Speed 1.33%

Shimano Altus 1.00%



Derailleurs Opening Weekend 2016:



Shimano Saint 20%

Shimano Zee 19%

SRAM XO1 11%

SRAM XO 10%

SRAM X7 10%

SRAM X9 7%

Shimano SLX 3%

SRAM GX 3%

Gearbox Bike 3%

Shimano XTR 2%

Shimano XT 2%

Shimano Deore 3%

SRAM X5 2%

Single Speed 2%

SRAM XX1 1%

Shimano Altus 1%

Shimano Acera 1%

Chainless 1%



Derailleurs Opening Weekend 2015:



SRAM XO 21%

SRAM X9 17%

Shimano Saint 17%

Shimano Zee 13%

SRAM XO1 8%

SRAM X5 7%

Shimano XT 6%

Shimano XTR 4%

SRAM X7 3%

Shimano Deore 2%

SRAM XX1 2%







Rims Opening Weekend 2018:



DT Swiss 22.67%

Sun Ringle 11.67%

E*thirteen 9.33%

Spank 7.33%

Stan's 7.00%

Mavic 6.00%

Specialized Roval 5.33%

Giant 4.67%

WTB 4.67%

Raceface 4.00%

Noble 2.67%

Bontrager 2.33%

Alex Rims 2.00%

ENVE 1.83%

Easton 1.50%

Santa Cruz 1.33%

SRAM 1.33%

Hope 1.00%

Industry 9 0.67%

Shimano 0.67%

Syncros 0.67%

NOVATEC 0.67%

FSA 0.67%



Rims Opening Weekend 2016:



DT Swiss 21%

Mavic 13%

Sun Ringle 9%

Stan's 9%

Spank 9%

Easton 4%

Bontrager 3%

Nukeproof 3%

Raceface 3%

Specialized Roval 2%

E*thirteen 2%

Kore 2%

Industry 9 2%

Alex Rims 1%

Shimano 1%

Syncros 1%

Azonic 1%

Giant 1%

Enkei 1%

Diamondback 1%

Hope 1%

NS 1%



Rims Opening Weekend 2015:



Sun Ringle 21%

Mavic 18%

DT Swiss 13%

Easton 9%

Specialized Roval 8%

Alex Rims 6%

Stan's 4%

Spank 3%

Shimano 2%

Syncros 2%

Transition Revolution 2%

Novatec 2%

Bontrager 2%

WTB 1%

Azonic 1%

Spinergy 1%

Jalco 1%

Giant 1%

Crank Brothers 1%

E*thirteen 1%

Nukeproof 1%





Tires Opening Day 2018:



Maxxis Minion DHF 34.33%

Maxxis Minion DHR 16.67%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 15.00%

Maxxis High Roller 2 7.33%

Maxxis Minion DHR 2 4.17%

Bontrager G4 4.00%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.67%

Specialized Butcher 2.50%

Maxxis High Roller 2.50%

Continental Baron 1.33%

Schwalbe Muddy Marry 1.17%

Specialized Slaughter 1.00%

Schwalbe Nobby Nick 1.00%

Continental Trail King 1.00%

Kenda Nevegal 0.83%

Maxxis Ardent 0.67%

Maxxis Shorty 0.67%

Bontrager XR3 0.67%

Kenda Honey Badger 0.67%

Schwalbe Wickid Will 0.67%

Maxxis Icon 0.67%

WTB Vigilante 0.17%

Continental Mountain King 0.17%

Schwalbe Racing Ralph 0.17%



Tires Opening Weekend 2016:



Maxxis Minion DHF 25%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 21%

Specialized Butcher 10.5%

Maxxis High Roller 2 9.5%

Maxxis High Roller 6%

Bontrager G4 5.5%

Maxxis Minion DHR 4%

Maxxis Minion DHR 2 2.5%

Maxxis Ardent 2%

Specialized Slaughter 2%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 1.5%

Schwalbe Nobby Nick 1.5%

Maxxis Shorty 1.5%

Continental Kaiser 1%

Kenda Nevegal 1%

Hutchinson Toro 1%

Bontrager XR3 1%

WTB Vigilante 1%

Kenda El Moco .5%

Kenda Honey Badger .5%

Continental Trail King .5%

Maxxis Minion SS .5%

WTB Prowler .5%



Tires Opening Weekend 2015:



Maxxis Minion DHF 33%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 25%

Maxxis High Roller 2 16%

Specialized Butcher 7%

Maxxis High Roller 6%

Maxxis Minion DHR 3%

Continental Kaiser 3%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2%

Bontrager G4 2%

Maxxis Ardent 2%

Kenda Nevagal 1%





DH Wheel Size Opening Weekend 2018:



29 inch 6.00%

27.5 inch 49.00%

26 inch 44.83%

24 inch 0.17%



DH Wheel Size Opening Weekend 2016:



27.5 inch 50%

26 inch 49%

24 inch 1%



DH Wheel Size Opening Weekend 2015:



26 inch 90%

27.5 inch 10%





Tire Type Opening Weekend 2018:



Tube 55.00%

Tubeless 39.67%

Insert 5.33%



Flats 77% Clipless 23%



Opening Weekend 2018:



Clipless 23%

Flats 77%



Opening Weekend 2016:



Clipless 27%

Flats 73%



Opening Weekend 2015:



Clipless 16%

Flats 84%



Also New this Year: Shoes

Five Ten 61.33%

Other 8.00%

Shimano 6.33%

Specialized 6.00%

Vans 5.00%

Giro 4.33%

Nike 4.33%

Adidas 2.00%

Mavic 1.00%

Sombrio 1.00%

Teva 0.33%

Pearll Izumi 0.33%



79% Male 21% Female



Opening Weekend 2018:



Male 79%

Female 21%



Opening Weekend 2016:



Male 78%

Female 22%



Opening Weekend 2015:



Male 84%

Female 16%





Helmets Opening Weekend 2018:



Troy Lee Designs 26.33%

Fox 22.33%

Bell 10.33%

Giro 9.00%

IXS 5.33%

661 5.33%

Kali 4.33%

Other 4.33%

POC 3.67%

Specialized 3.00%

100% 2.67%

urge 1.33%

One 0.67%

O'Neil 0.67%

MET 0.33%

6D 0.33%



Helmets Opening Weekend 2016:



Troy Lee Designs 33%

Fox 19%

IXS 16%

Giro 11%

Bell 8%

POC 4%

661 3%

Specialized 3%

100% 1%

Kali 1%

Suomy 1%



Helmets Opening Weekend 2012:



Troy Lee Designs 38%

661 11%

Giro 9%

Protec 7%

Urge 7%

Fox 7%

Bell 7%

THE 4%

POC 2%

Fly 2%

Specialized 1%

Mace 1%

MET 1%

Bluegrass 1%

Kali 1%

Suomy 1%





Goggles Opening Weekend 2018:



No Goggle 46.67%

Oakley Goggles 15.33%

Smith Goggles 14.00%

100% Goggles 10.67%

Ryders Goggles 3.67%

FOX 2.67%

SPY 2.00%

Scott Goggles 1.33%

Giro Goggles 1.00%

POC 1.00%

THOR 1.00%

SHRED 0.33%

Electra 0.33%





Neck Braces Opening Weekend 2018



No Brace 82.33%

Brace 17.67%

Leatt 9.00%

Atlus 5.67%

OBX 2.33%

Alpine Stars 0.67%



Neck Braces Opening Weekend 2016:



No Brace 77%

Brace 23%



Neck Braces Opening Weekend 2012:



No Brace 77%

Brace 23%





POV Cameras Opening Weekend 2018:



No Camera 83.67%

GoPro Hero 8.67%

GoPro Session 7.00%

Phone 0.67%





Pads and protections Opening Weekend 2018:



TLD 19.00%

Fox 14.00%

Race Face 14.00%

N/A 13.00%

IXS 10.67%

POC 10.33%

661 4.67%

Dakine 2.67%

Dainese 2.33%

Alpine Stars 1.33%

GForm 1.33%

Fly 1.00%

Kali 1.00%

O/Neal 1.00%

Seven 1.00%

AsterISK 0.67%

Leatt 0.67%

Nukeproof 0.67%

Lizard Skins 0.33%

TSG 0.33%





Outerwear Opening Weekend 2018:



Troy Lee Designs 25.62%

Fox Clothing 23.84%

Royal Racing 7.47%

Sombrio 6.76%

Dakine 6.05%

POC 4.27%

Dharco 3.20%

Alpinestars 2.85%

100% 2.49%

Majola 2.49%

661 2.14%

Dainese 2.14%

Enduro 2.00%

ION 1.42%

Fly Racing 1.07%

IXS 1.07%

Leatt 1.07%

Smith Optics 1.07%

Scott 1.07%

Five Ten 0.71%

Giro 0.71%

Kali Protectives 0.36%



More from Opening Weekend:

Previous "What People are Riding" surveys:

The Whistler Mountain Bike Park is once again open for the season. We once again set up for our (somewhat) annual Opening Weekend survey. The goal was to understand what people are running in the park this season and what gear is most popular in the lift line.The usual rules apply, only we upped the ante this year and surveyedfor each category. Between 10am and 5pm Saturday we checked out frames, forks, shocks, brakes, derailleurs, tires, pedals, female to male ratio, helmets, and neck braces. New this year we added pads, outerwear, POV cameras, and goggles to the mix. And, of course, we also checked out everyone's favourite topic: wheel size.With a packed lift line on Saturday, we extended the count used in previous years in order to get a better look at the variety of bikes coming through the lineup. Each .33% now equals one bike in this year's stats.New for this year, we asked for what people were running inside their tires.What would you have liked us to ask on Opening Weekend at the Whistler Bike Park?