Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes

Mar 19, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Mike Levy



I've never bought that whole ''mountain biking is too expensive'' argument, although I am well aware that I probably don't have the best perspective of value these days. I mean, the last couple of bikes I've written about cost around $10,000 USD, and my current stable of carbon fiber review rigs doesn't look much different. To be fair, we do often request the mid-priced model for testing, only to find the XTR and carbon-everything model when the box is opened... You can imagine my disappointment. But lately, it's been feeling like an attitude adjustment is in order, or maybe a field trip of some kind.

While last year's Field Test review series was full of high-end dream bikes, Kazimer and I recently traveled to Sedona, Arizona, to ride and film the upcoming value-focused Field Trip review videos. The idea with both Fields is to test the latest and most relevant bikes, but Field Trip saw a price limit of $3,000 USD imposed, with the least expensive bike going for just $1,400. That's $600 less than the drivetrain I'm currently charging, and you get an entire bike that definitely doesn't suck.

I'm not supposed to give too much about Field Trip away yet, but the gist of it is four trail bikes that cost under $3,000 and four that cost under $2,000, with an even split between direct-to-consumer and those you'll find at a bike shop. Two of those were hardtails because, well, you can't ignore them in this price bracket, and all of them were metal in order to come in below the self-imposed cost cap.


Field Trip photo by Anthony Smith
Sedona's rough, rocky terrain did its best to rattle our eight value bikes to pieces.


Barring a few of those unavoidable cactus-related incidents (turns out there are almost no inside lines in the desert), the two weeks of testing eight relatively inexpensive machines on Sedona's very rocky, rough, and red trails was largely trouble-free.

You'll be able to watch all the videos and roundtable arguments soon, but I came away thoroughly impressed with how capable most of the bikes were. I also learned a few things.


Less Expensive Doesn't Mean Less Reliable

I have no idea what the actual numbers are, but I feel like we see more high-end products failing than their less-expensive counterparts. Maybe we're just more likely to see or hear about the broken expensive part on our Insta-news than the cheap part that also failed, or maybe the high-end components do break more often because they've been engineered to within a few grams of their lives. But either way, not a single component on any of our value mountain bikes broke during our time abusing them in Sedona.

The disclaimer is, of course, those two-weeks counts for shit if we're talking about long-term reliability, but I've also seen the rocky American southwest eat bikes alive in a way that my Pacific Northwest home just can't. Pointy rocks punch holes through $3,500 carbon frames like they're made of wet paper mache, let alone your "enduro-ready" tires, and I don't think there's an aluminum rim in Sedona without at least one questionable dent in it.


Field Trip photo by Anthony Smith
I had my quickest times around our test loop while on the least expensive bikes that cost under $2,000 USD.


Two bikes came with tires that couldn't be run tubeless, which obviously led to a few flats, because who the hell remembers how to ride a bike that has tubes? We also had some pivot hardware rattle loose a few times, but all eight value bikes came through essentially unscathed. This includes the wheels, but the big thing to note is that there were no broken frames, despite them seeing plenty of heavy hits and chunky terrain.

And yes, they were all hucked to flat while being filmed in the slowest of mo. As long as you're riding it as intended, there's no reason why less expensive had to mean less reliable.


Geo is Still Everything

This isn't news, I know, but the fact that a $1,400 full-suspension bike can (mostly) keep up with one that costs more than twice as much is incredible. Because no bike review is complete without a bit of pseudo-science, we mapped out an 11-ish-minute loop that all of the bikes had to complete multiple times under both Kazimer and myself, meaning we ended up with a minimum of four results for each of them. The lap was also split into three distinct sections: all of the climbing was done in the first third, which then put you on a technical traverse for the middle sector, before dropping into a flowy downhill that started with some rough, suspension-testing corners.

No, it wasn't some Fest-worthy downhill test track full of do-or-die super booters, but it was representative of the terrain that all eight of our value bikes were intended to face. And for the most part, I had all of my quickest times when riding the four bikes that cost less than $2,000, including my personal best lap.

Honestly, I've always felt a bit dubious about timing and how much value gets put on the numbers, but these results underlined, yet again, that good geometry is what makes good bikes.


Field Trip photo by Anthony Smith
The most notable difference between budget and baller proved to be front suspension, ergonomics, and adjustability. No surprises there.


Cheap VS Expensive: Where's the Difference?

If geometry is everything but costs nothing, what the hell are some of us doing on $10,000 bikes? Sure, the fancy stuff does some pretty neat things, but what are the real on-trail differences between break-the-bank and budget biking?

Front suspension performance is a big one. While leverage can mask a lot of what's happening at the back of a full-suspension bike, there's no hiding for a budget fork that's right below your hands. These days, a high-end fork from any of the big players (and most of the small players) performs so well that it's essentially invisible to a lot of riders, even those who don't take the time to find a decent setup. They're incredibly smooth, usually reliable, and have an operating window that runs from 12-year-old children to 300lb men who only jump to flat. As they should for nearly $1,000.

It's a different story with budget suspension forks, however, with air-spring rates that somehow manage to feel regressive and damping that, well, let's just call it much less sophisticated. It's worth noting that the entry-level front suspension didn't affect the times on our trail bike-appropriate test track, even if it was noticeable, but they were certainly a factor on our bigger test rides that included much hairier, scarier trails. You'll get all the details in the upcoming Field Trip reviews.


Field Trip photo by Anthony Smith
Every full-suspension bike, be it $3,000 or $1,400, pedaled exceptionally well.


Disappointing ergonomics proved to be a big talking point in Sedona as well, despite all of the braking and shifting controls being from either SRAM or Shimano. After extensive scientific testing that can't be backed up at all, I've come to the conclusion that both companies think people who buy reasonably priced bikes must have insanely long fingers. That's the only excuse I can come up with for having to practically remove my hand from the grip to reach the shifter paddles, and for why someone might want an 8" long brake lever that looks like it's made for five fingers to pull on. Then again, they had such low power that you pretty much needed five fingers to lay down a good skid.

Enough complaining, though. All of the bikes came with 12-speed drivetrains with a huge range that didn't even give us one hiccup, relatively wide handlebars and short-ish stems that didn't need to be swapped before we partied, and all but two came with tubeless-ready rubber. Not surprisingly, it's the four consumer-direct bikes that win the price-to-performance battle.


LBS vs. Online

I spent more than a decade working in the same small bike shop, years that I wouldn't trade for anything and something that everyone in the cycling industry should have to experience, if only for some perspective. That time means that I'll always have a soft spot for any local bike shop, but I also have to admit that if I had $3,000 (or less) to spend on a mountain bike, I'd be hard-pressed to not go the direct-to-me route via my credit card.


Field Trip photo by Anthony Smith
Would you believe that one of the bikes sports a quick-release rear wheel and a front derailleur mount?


Bike shops are all about - or should be all about - creating lasting, trusting relationships with consumers while also paying the bills, a task that seems to get more difficult every year. Of course, consumers have to pay their bills, too, and most riders don't want to spend more than they have to on a bike, but also want the most bike for their buck. If you don't have a shop close by, or don't have one with you gel with, it makes all the sense in the world to check out what's online.

All I can really say on the LBS versus direct-to-consumer subject is that while the latter will always win if you're only looking at MSRPs, your local shop deserves the chance to win you over before you go down that trail.

Posted In:
Stories Trail Bikes


47 Comments

  • 11 0
 When you come from riding a suntour XC fork, you will never bitch about a lack of performance when you upgrade to a cheapo air fork in the future
  • 7 0
 When you grew up racing on rigid bikes with cantilever brakes then pretty much every modern bike part is amazing.
  • 3 0
 We went from rigid to crappy elastomer forks with 50mm travel, to 60mm travel with some crappy damping, to 100, etc My Yari is the shit compared to them. The 36 RC2 was nicer than the Yari, but not twice as nice.
  • 9 0
 This is one field test trip I can’t wait to read about. New, Greg out of the box bikes with actual warranties that riders can buy for under $3k USD that don’t suck are, or should be, a hugely important thing for bike media and more importantly for bike manufacturers. Seeing it matter to Pinkbike is rad, hopefully the test results show that it filters up to bike manufacturers.

Would be interesting to see an article on what upgrades/modifications to these bikes make them perform significantly better, either from a speed or comfort perspective. Is the Charger 2 damper upgrade for a Yari fork worth it? A coil conversion? Am I better off saving a ton of weight with a lighter crankset? Are tires the first thing to upgrade? Best bang for the $? A newer rider 2 years into riding one of these bikes might not be willing to drop more $ on a new bike but carefully chosen upgrades and modifications might have real value.
  • 8 0
 We have separate sections for each review where we talk about what's worth changing and what isn't. Hope you enjoy Smile
  • 1 0
 There have been some great articles on NSMB about min-maxxing bikes such as the Rocky Growler. What they say there can be applied more generally.
  • 7 0
 Last year's models are where its at. I've literally saved thousands of pounds over the years by not being that fussed by the latest and greatest, or being happy with last year's top of the range vs this year's one step down (essentially the same thing anyway). I don't think I've ever paid full price (usual selling price, as noone pays mrrp) for clothing, components, protection or tools, because I'm always willing to compromise on small details.
  • 2 0
 Yes, so much this.
  • 1 0
 Especially when there's usually stock of "last year's model" bike and nothing has even changed for the new year.
  • 1 0
 That's how I got my current bike. The shop owner needed to make room for his 2020 models so I got I killer deal on a 2019 bike.
  • 1 0
 The last two bikes I bought were demos from local shops that tend to not rent out high-end bikes very much. Both were in excellent condition, and came with a limited manufacturer's warranty on parts but a full warranty on the frame. I paid just a little over 50-55% of the list price in both cases. I do realize that, depending on where you live, there are many demo bikes that get a lot of use over a season and are not in great condition when they're put up for sale, and in that case it's up to you to give the bike a thorough inspection before you buy it.
  • 5 0
 Once you sort out the best inexpensive bike, it needs to be pitted head to head in a fight to the death with the Brodie 8 Ball and the Grim Donut. Who will win? The bike from the past, the bike from the future, or the bike on a budget?
  • 2 0
 @brianpark Not a terrible idea tbh
  • 6 0
 Mountain bikes are fun. It doesn't matter what you ride off road, as long as it puts a smile on your face.
  • 6 0
 And second hand, buy second, buy cheap.
  • 9 0
 We also have a Field Trip video about how to buy a used bike: What to look for, what to look out for, what to check, etc Smile
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: Ah HA! so you haven't snapped the headtube off of it yet.
  • 2 0
 @bikekrieg: Not yet, but the day isn't over...
  • 2 0
 I do think as long as you're not using the cheap bike for something totally outside of what it was designed for then the durability issues will probably be long term issues. Cheap hubs will most likely survive a few weeks but still probably fail before a set of DT350's. My cheap Suntour Raidon took some good hucks to flat but the damper died in a few months.
  • 5 0
 Now I gotta find another excuse why I'm slow!
  • 24 0
 "I'm not slow, it's social distancing."
  • 2 1
 I still remember this summer i went along with some of my LBS' crew on a demo ride, i took my "low end" hardtail out, and they were all using demo bikes in the 3+k range- sure most of the trails we hit were on the easier side, but i never really struggled with any of it, despite being on a "cheap, old hardtail" and was for the most part able to keep up with them (or even drop one of the guys on one of the climbs)
  • 4 0
 The biggest thing for me with something like this is fun factor. Someone I ride with always reminds our group that (It's 90% rider and 10% bike!) and I just shake my head. Sure, throw Sam Hill on a $500 Hardtail and he's still going to smoke me on my $8000 bike down an Enduro segment. However, throw me on that $500 Hardtail and I'm going to have alot less fun than I used to. Also it seems to me I have alot more fun riding with this guy in my group than he does on his 5-year old 100mm bike.
  • 2 0
 @yupstate: Fun for me and you is riding bikes. Fun for guys like @dragoonxx is bragging and talking people's ear off about how his 2005 hardtail doesn't slow him down for the most part and if you don't watch out he might catch you on a a climb with it.
  • 1 0
 I remember when I rode a specialized pitch for a summer. Horrible mistake, some people like the pitch, but honestly (it was 2017), the brakes didn’t work, the shock might’ve been rigid, and yeah. Because of the unpredictability of the rebound, and compression, I would rather ride that thing locked out on some technical enduro sections. My other bike got stolen, so I needed to use my commuter bike. Anyway, that was my experience, which could differ from yours, or someone else’s.
  • 1 0
 I often think that the real test of a bike is it's base model. Looked like all the 20 Enduro tests were on the SWorks. If the Comp was reviewed you'd notice any frame kinematic changes. You know the higher spec bikes will ride better/nicely/faster and be lighter by virtue of the higher end build kit.
My dilemma is I want a new bike, but want a Mezzer and coil rear shock, so it's frame only, which isn't great value here, or take these items off and hope they're worth something.
  • 1 0
 "I had my quickest times around our test loop while on the least expensive bikes that cost under $2,000 USD."

Who cares about timed loops, especially at this price? The only metric that matters should be fun, more funner, and most funnest.

The folks buying these kind of bikes don't care if they shave 1 second off their Strava time. They probably don't even have any Strava times yet! All they care about is whether mountain biking is really as fun as their friends with the $6K plastic bikes insist that it is.

Not to say speed isn't fun, but shaving seconds just shouldn't matter a whiff for this category (really any category that's not $10K XC race whippet, DH race sled, or EWS race rig), but that's another story.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Timing is just a small part of the Field Trip reviews.
  • 2 0
 Do I spy a Calibre Bossnut? (second pic down)? Wins every budget test in U.K. magazines. If it is a Calibre, interested in PB’s take on it.....
  • 5 0
 Yup, it's the Bossnut. The boss of low cost. Review soon!
  • 2 0
 Is the Donut included in those field trips? Jokes aside, bikes under 3k are good thing to read about and consider buying one one day maybe, who knows...
  • 1 0
 I certainly hope that the Ripmo AF NX build is in this review. With great suspension, the biggest spec downside is the brakes. The geo is dialed, and the bike just rips. Extra points for LBS distribution too.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: I have to ask, did you take one of the high bikes to use as a metric?

Even if you guys didn't mention the bike, it would have been really interesting to see the times of the sub 3k bikes vs. the 10k bike.
  • 1 0
 No, but that would have been a good thing to do!
  • 5 2
 Mike wheres the grim doughnut
  • 13 0
 It's in my shop. I'm looking at it right now.
  • 2 0
 Field test: how many minutes does it take a SR Suntour XCT to pop up, Anwser=30-40
  • 2 0
 "...your local shop deserves the chance to win you over before you go down that trail."

AMEN Mike!!!
  • 2 0
 But did any of them fail catastrophically like two of the expensive ones?
  • 2 1
 Shouldn't you be riding the donut?
  • 3 0
 Rode it yesterday, but I might go out on it again today. Good idea!
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy: Your implying that the front end did not snap off in your first ride! Good news!
  • 2 1
 ok fine fine fine great BUT GRIM DONUT!
  • 1 0
 Dude, the grim donut is the pinnacle of quality, and modern design.
  • 1 0
 Inexpensive as to Huffy? That’s my definition of inexpensive!
  • 1 0
 I can't wait for this!
  • 1 0
 YES! good to see...

Post a Comment



