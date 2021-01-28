Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have

PNW Components' Rainier dropper is just one example of a post with adjustable travel. A size large Transition Sentinel has a 430mm seat tube, which makes it possible to run a long travel dropper without any issues.

Long travel dropper posts + frames to accommodate them

12 x 148mm rear axle spacing

Two axle positions makes it possible to choose either 435 or 450mm chainstays on Kona's Process X.

Size specific or adjustable chainstays

Threaded bottom brackets

There's nothing wrong with external cable routing if it's done right, like on the Raaw Madonna. Specialized's internal cable routing is typically very well executed.

Cable routing that works

SRAM UDH

The new Nukeproof Giga has lots of travel, and lots of room for a water bottle.

Room for a water bottle inside the front triangle

Final thoughts

What do you think? What's on your list of must-haves for a modern mountain bike?