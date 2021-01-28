Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have

Somehow we made it to 2021. That number still doesn't seem right to me - I'm pretty sure everyone was supposed to have rocket packs, laser guns, and flying vehicles by now. Unless your last name is Musk, you probably don't have any of those things. Luckily, mountain biking still exists in this odd world that we're living in, and today's bikes are better than ever.

We were recently talking about the next iteration of the Grim Donut, a discussion that got me thinking about what features all modern mountain bikes should have, at least in my mind. There's a mental checklist I go through when I'm writing up a bike review, so I thought I'd get that list out of my brain and onto the screen. Without further ado, here's a list of what I'm looking for on a new mountain bike.



PNW Components' Rainier dropper is just one example of a post with adjustable travel.
Transition Sentinel V2
A size large Transition Sentinel has a 430mm seat tube, which makes it possible to run a long travel dropper without any issues.


Long travel dropper posts + frames to accommodate them

The average dropper post length has been increasing over the last few years, but there are still too many companies putting 150mm posts into size large frames, and too many frames being released that don't have short enough seat tubes, or enough insertion depth to run a longer travel post.

Sure, on shorter travel bikes a super-long post isn't as much of a necessity – those bikes will see more use on rolling terrain, where getting the seat as far out of the way as possible isn't quite as important, but it should at least be possible to run one. On longer travel bikes, I'd like to see more companies get on board and start shipping bikes with 200 or 210mm posts, at least on the large and extra large sizes. At the moment, I'd say the companies based in the Pacific Northwest are doing it best. Transition, Kona, and Norco all have bikes that come properly spec'd.

There are multiple posts on the market that allow the amount of travel to be customized, so I'm not sure why more companies don't use a something like the Trans-X Rad or PNW Components' Rainier post, where the travel can be altered up to 30mm in 5mm increments in a matter of seconds without any special tools.

On the other end of the price scale, I'm still waiting for a 200mm RockShox AXS post to come out. Right now, 170mm is the longest option, which means that there are a bunch of fancy bikes out there that would be even better with a longer post, but their owners will need to go retro and install cable and housing (or hydraulic line) if they decide they want more drop.


12 x 148mm rear axle spacing

There hasn't been a massive shakeup in the axle spacing realm for a few years, and my fingers are crossed that it stays that way. Most new XC, trail, and enduro bikes are showing up with 12x148mm Boost rear hub spacing, and there are even some DH bikes, like the Specialized Demo, with that spacing as well.

That brings us to 12x157mm SuperBoost spacing. I've seen all the graphs and read all of the justifications, and yes, it would have made a whole lot of sense if regular Boost had never hit the market, but at this point I think it's too late to change lanes again. There are lots of examples of bikes with relatively short chainstays, generous tire clearance, and plenty of frame stiffness that use regular Boost spacing; why shake things up for negligible gains?


Kona Process X review
Two axle positions makes it possible to choose either 435 or 450mm chainstays on Kona's Process X.


Size specific or adjustable chainstays

We're starting to see more and more companies rolling out size-specific chainstays, or chainstays with chips that allow them to be lengthened or shortened by 10mm or so. Maintaining an even front center to rear center ratio across all frame sizes makes a lot of sense, and it's a little surprising that it's taken so long for this to catch on.

After all, an extra-large bike with a 500mm reach and 440mm chainstays is going to feel a lot different out on the trail than a size small with a 430mm reach and those same 440mm chainstays. Having size specific chainstays makes sure that the bike's intended handling characteristics are maintained no matter the rider height.


Threaded bottom brackets

I'm not as vehemently opposed to press-fit bottom brackets as some – I haven't had any noise related issues in years - but given the choice I'd still always pick a threaded bottom bracket. After all, they're easier to install and remove over and over again without any frame damage, and much less likely to creak or get jarred out of place. It's still a little mind-boggling that you can pay more than $3,000 for a frame that doesn't have a threaded bottom bracket – if I was designing a bike this would be on my list of must-have features.


Raaw Madonna V2 review
There's nothing wrong with external cable routing if it's done right, like on the Raaw Madonna.
Specialized's internal cable routing is typically very well executed.

Cable routing that works

Internal or external, I'm not too fussed about where a bike's housing sits, as long as it's easy to live with and completely quiet. If its going inside the frame, I want to be able to run it through without using any dental tools, magnets, or shouted curse words. At the head tube, there might as well be ports to cleanly run the rear brake on either side of the handlebar, one of those smaller details that's often overlooked.


SRAM UDH

At the moment, the benefit of SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger is that it's inexpensive (around $15 USD), and should be easily obtainable from most bike shops. That means if you do break one, you won't need to go on a wild goose chase trying to track down a replacement. I also have feeling that SRAM has something up their sleeve that will make this a good feature to have in the future... I'm not sure what it is, but I know if I was bike shopping a UDH would be a point in the plus column.


Nukeproof Giga
The new Nukeproof Giga has lots of travel, and lots of room for a water bottle.


Room for a water bottle inside the front triangle

All of Levy's moaning has paid off, and the vast majority of new bikes now fit a water bottle inside the front triangle. Really, the only reason I'm including this point is to encourage the trend to continue. I know there are some holdouts that think carrying water is an unnecessary compromise, but that's a shaky leg to stand on given how many bikes currently exist that perform incredibly well, and manage to have room for a bottle where it belongs.

I'm also a fan of the two bolts that have started appearing on the underside of top tube, although I think there's a lot of room for some clever solutions in this space. A relatively inexpensive chunk of plastic that a tube and multi-tool could attach to shouldn't be that hard to create; in fact, I already convinced Brian Park to crank one out on his home 3D printer and it turned out much better than expected.


Final thoughts

The focus of this list of requests was more on frame features rather than specific geometry numbers. At the moment, I'm happy with where things are going in that department. The longer and slacker movement is continuing, but I think it's starting to slow down a little. There are limits to how far numbers can get pushed before you end up with a bike that's so narrowly focused it's missing the versatility that makes today's bikes so much fun.

I also avoided diving too deep into specific parts spec / pricing requests this time around, since that could be an entire article on its own, but I will say that an aluminum frame with good suspension, good brakes, and a basic-but-reliable drivetrain will always make a whole lot of sense.


What do you think? What's on your list of must-haves for a modern mountain bike?


91 Comments

  • 115 0
 Most importantly the supplier needs to have stock
  • 73 2
 Chicken, beef or vegetable?
  • 47 1
 Game Stop stock?
  • 24 1
 @moefosho: $GME TO THE MOON!!!!
  • 4 1
 @moefosho: gold!
  • 2 0
 @bigtim: Bone
  • 7 0
 @moefosho: HOLD
  • 7 0
 @Yibh6009: HOLD THE LINE
  • 2 0
 @Yibh6009: i gots plenty
  • 2 0
 @tlilly: WE LIKE THE STOCK.
  • 35 1
 Shock Fitment... If a Cane Creek Kitsuma or Fox Float X2 doesn't fit on a bike with more than 140mm of travel, its nearly just as bad as water bottle fitment for me. Give us room for a proper shock!
  • 8 0
 YES! Santa Cruz we are looking at you...
  • 1 0
 Scott Ransom is horrible for this.
  • 28 0
 Integrated downtube protection
  • 5 0
 And effective chainstay and possibly seatstay protecting on the drive side to quiet chain slap.
  • 17 0
 Throwing it out there - now that bikes basically work great and we’re down to the minor refinements —- I think it’s about time in a mature industry for some of the bigger players to step up and take responsibility / take back used / broken frames for recycling. Carbon vs. Alu less relevant if most clapped frames end up in the landfill anyway.

Take back your frames, break down the multi-material parts, and melt for new raw Alloy, melt for downcycled carbon items (GG), or evening just grind up for adding to concrete or whatever else can be done (most CF).
  • 10 0
 Several of the bigger companies already do offer carbon recycling, including Trek and Specialized.

www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/sustainability/waste_reduction

www.specialized.com/us/en/carbon-fiber-recycling-program
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer:

Thanks for the links, didn’t know about the specialized program, that’s a step in the right direction. I noticed trek’s link doesn’t refer to a post-consumer take back. Sparked me to do more digging though
  • 1 0
 circular economy ftw
  • 15 3
 +1 for Long travel dropper posts + frames to accommodate them. I got relatively long legs for my reach, so I end up on a medium with a lot of seat post sticking out
  • 9 0
 While mentioning axle spacing, can we also move towards a single standard for headset sizes, seatpost and BB diameters? And even though I have 35mm bars (my bike came with them), there is just no point to that either.
  • 3 0
 If we don't mention roadies, headset standardisation is almost perfect. ZS44/ZS56 or IS42/IS52 (which also have interchangeable bearings) dominates the market
  • 11 0
 Zero arguments against any of this
  • 8 1
 ...."why shake things up for negligible gains?"... this does not sound like something the bike industry understands. I do agree with everything else though. Especially threaded BB's.
  • 4 0
 Pinkbike should make a poll with a suggestion at the end. For example: What do you want in a MTB? And then a series of sub-polls in which you could choose frame material, wheel size, geometry numbers, price, if it fits a water bottle and so on. Based on the users answers, there would be suggestions, such as: "this bike would fit you nicely".

It is becoming hard to do my work when I have so many options to look at and compare...
  • 1 0
 and it would, of course, provide you guys a lot of data about what features/characteristics people want in their bikes.
  • 9 2
 A water bottle? Oh, is that a thing people care about? I hadn't noticed.
  • 4 0
 A website where you see all the new bikes and their specs/ features side by side would be nice. This would save me endless hours trawling for information on bikes I'm never going to own.
  • 4 0
 99spokes.com is pretty decent
  • 1 0
 As is Vital's product guide
  • 11 3
 In frame storage
  • 2 1
 This^^^. Why smaller/other brands haven't jumped on this via licensing, designing their own or stealing one is beyond me.
  • 2 1
 @hellbelly: yeah, I don’t think I’d buy a bike without it in the future, but it would be nice not to be limited to Specialized or Trek
  • 3 0
 I will say whenever the time comes to look for my next bike, it is going to be hard to abandon the relatively easy to adjust geo of my '21 Stumjumper Evo. I understand its not for every bike, but it'll be hard for me to put that cat back in the bag.
  • 1 0
 Completely agree. Evo is now my daily ride, and being able to adjust it that much is a game changer. Its going to be hard to ever go back to one geo setup.
  • 3 0
 Here’s a question: threaded bb’s are hassle free, easy to maintain, quiet. Why can’t we have threaded headsets and threaded cartridge bearings for pivots along those same lines? Would make maintenance so much easier.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18 A threaded headset just makes sense. Standardizing the thread dia. and pitch would be relatively easy for everyone to agree on right? Good. Let's get it done.
  • 2 0
 some companies struggle with alignment issues as it, I don´t think we need more places where they can f*ck up lol.
  • 1 0
 @pcledrew: That was the standard before threadless headsets came along in the early 90s. Having owned a threaded headset I can say I never want to go back to that!
  • 1 0
 @SintraFreeride: I mean the cups, not the bearings. Basically it seems like anything that's pressfit on a bike would benefit from becoming threaded.
  • 2 0
 All Enduro and DH bikes need to come with good long lasting integrated "shuttle burn" protection on the bottom of the down tube. Nothing worse than having a 6K bike hanging off a tail gate without any protection. I know you can buy them but why not come stock on the bike?
  • 5 0
 The must have this year is to actually get out and ride a bike.
  • 2 1
 I'd love to see more dropped toptubes, it looks cool and makes some tricks easier. Combined with this I'd rather have the water bottle on the toptube sandwiched by a seat tube gusset. Means frames aren't ugly as sin just to get room for a water bottle plus it's in a super handy place to reach
  • 1 0
 Completely agree. While dropped top tubes have always been around they’ve also been surprisingly overlooked even by makers of bikes intended for ‘radical manoeuvres’. I’d also go as far as to say they’re safer to ride, way easier to bail when necessary.
It is tricky to package suspension designs along with bottles etc but it’s not THAT big a task these days when the benefits are so great.
  • 1 0
 Hows about a price related to utility, a suspension design not seeking to win a prize for the most bearings ever for a single pivot (a contradiction in terms if there ever was one), and at least a hole at the lowest point of the frame to let all the water out that comes in through the internal routing ingress points if you ride it when it's raining.
  • 1 0
 Well yeah, of course, this is a very agreeable list. The real question though is: what are you willing to compromise to put all the options in? And this answer will rightfully be different for every type of rider. So in my opinion it's not as easy to say "every bike should be like this". I love variation. Niche markets. Brands that go the conservative route instead of shoving the latest and greatest cool thing around the block on consumers. Brands that try the extreme geometries, materials and manufacturing, compromising something else. So while I agree with this list, of course, ejo wouldn't, I think it is not a good approach to try to streamline everything.
  • 1 0
 My main ride is a Guerilla Gravity and one of the big reasons I bought it is because you can customize the parts spec without breaking the bank. Their parts picking program is bit derailled this year due to supply shortages, but every bike company should make it easy to swap out parts on your build.
  • 1 0
 "There are lots of examples of bikes with relatively short chainstays, generous tire clearance, and plenty of frame stiffness that use regular Boost spacing; why shake things up for negligible gains? " Could you identify a couple? Also, what is "generous tire clearance." Maybe you don't run 2.6 tires so room for a 2.4 is generous for you. Some companies are notorious for claiming 2.6 but it's super tight and scrapes the frame if there's mud. More than a few companies, Evil, Knolly, and Salsa included, have found they can only offer 2.6 tire clearance and other things like sufficient stiffness or short chainstays with super boost. That may not be true for all frame designs, but then should companies abandon their design and make what everyone else is?
  • 1 0
 One thing bike reviews don’t cover are the things that break or stop working after a few months, and for me that’s hubs. I’m a normal weight of 190lb and my last two fairly fancy bikes came with hubs that were garbage (sun ringle and stans). How about bikes come with hubs that don’t die in a couple months?!
  • 1 0
 Shorter seat tubes with long droppers is something I have been on about for a while now.
I would also like to see all single crown forks over 150mm be replaced with dual crown forks. And those forks be made with a bias on performance/durability rather than weight.
Tires with inserts incorporated into the sidewalls would be nice too.
  • 1 0
 Those 7 things are pretty low on my list. You missed a few important features all bikes should have.

1. frame (+ fork + shock as required)
2. wheels and tires
3 drivetrain
4. brakes
5, cockpit
6.pedals
7. start your list here....

Mike maybe have a coffee before writing and posting articles...
  • 5 1
 Bikes with no less than 76 degrees seat angle on any category.
  • 1 0
 Frame storage, wide range shock fitment, no proprietary parts like headsets, double-sealed pivots, collar pivots, integrated frame protection, chainstay protector that actually works to keep it quiet.
  • 7 5
 I think they should just all move on to 157 spacing. 148 was a stupid choice and it shouldn't have been made. You can't cling to bad choices due to the past.
  • 4 0
 Should have gone from 142 to old DH 150 instead of 148. KISS.
  • 4 0
 Publish STA at different heights, like Banshee.
  • 1 1
 I actually bought a bearing press, so because I have the cheap tool to remove a BB (just like I had to buy the cheap tool to remove a threaded BB), I have to give my preference to press fit now. I appreciate a metal frame with absolutely no threads on it to corrode (except those precious water bottle cage mounts)
  • 2 0
 How about:
-Alignment marks on stems, headsets, and head tubes.
-Attachment points for proper fenders for those of us in wet climates. No more zipties/velcro.
  • 3 0
 External cable routing FTW
  • 1 0
 Vote with your wallet. If folks refused to buy pressfit BB frames then they would be dead already. Same with all the other things mentioned here.
  • 1 0
 preach! "aluminum frame with good suspension, good brakes, and a basic-but-reliable drivetrain"

For so long new bikes have been the reciprocal of this!
  • 3 0
 Amen.
  • 8 6
 no more shit sram guide/g2 brakes.
  • 2 1
 Yes water bottle, most of us ride 1-2 hours every ride.
I don’t want to carry a backpack.
Keep simple & stupid
  • 2 2
 A water bottle on the bike is a must, but how big of a water bottle should bikes be able to carry? The largest I can fit on my Medium Scott Ransom is 24oz. Any thoughts?
  • 1 0
 Quality parts, bottle cage, wide bars, tubeless, 1x drivetrain, dropper, that seems like a lot to ask but it is not.
  • 3 1
 One thing all modern Mountain Bikes should have it is Lower Price .
  • 3 0
 29 inch wheels
  • 1 0
 Or companies could just view the pinkbike comment section to create the best bikes ever?
  • 1 0
 "next iteration of the Grim Donut," that's all I needed to read. Bring it. And call it the Grimmer Donut, please.
  • 6 4
 Where is the SWAT Box?
  • 29 0
 Normally in the down tube.
  • 4 0
 @bigtim: Oh thanks, my Stumpi is in the basement and I forgot.
  • 2 0
 100% agree.
  • 7 8
 I'll never ever understand the water bottle thing..Not against frames having them of course but will always carry water, tools etc. in a pack.
  • 6 3
 For people that don't wear packs. I don't wear a pack. I hate them. Unless it's an insanely long ride and 1 water bottle won't cover it. I personally like tool straps for my tools and water bottles for my water. Anything else I stuff in my brothers pack. LOL!
  • 1 0
 Because when I go for a short ride, i want to have a bottle and i want the easiest way to drink when i ride, i dont want 20 kg pack on my back.
  • 1 0
 I was the same way until I started using one (again). Now I try hard not to carry water on my body unless I am going really long. Even a 2 bottle ride works if you drink the first bottle in the 15 minutes before you start the ride, then carry one on the bike for the second half. Carrying water to drink in the first 30 minutes is unnecessary (drink before riding), as is carrying extra water that gets consumed in the last 15 minutes of a ride. Water does nothing for you unless it is in your body, and putting it in does nothing until it gets absorbed......

I used to carry way more water than I really needed, especially for rides that are on trails that never stray too far from the car like we have in the northeast. Out west, long loops, remote riding, carry extra so you don't end up dead.
  • 2 0
 What about T47 tho?
  • 4 4
 NO more SR Suntour, they suck, if you want to have cheap but good stuff? Get Marzocchi.
  • 2 2
 Completely agree. The Bombers are sick! Compared to to an SR Suntour, it is like going from a Recon to a Yari.
  • 1 1
 I’ve been riding an SR Suntour Auron 35 for 3 years now and it’s been great. Super easy to service too.
  • 1 0
 @JonathanJTB: Yeah, they also have a boring look.
  • 2 0
 34.9 seat tubes
  • 1 0
 Yes to all of this. Headset and seatpost size standards would be good too.
  • 1 0
 Gas Tank fuel bag bosses.
  • 2 1
 I want mine to come with a pile of Cocaine in the down tube!
  • 1 0
 Moulded chainstay protector
  • 1 0
 the only thing standard are the 9/16 pedals under our feet
  • 1 0
 Loving all the Mike vs. Mike jabs! Keep that up!
  • 1 0
 Saint Deore got robbed

Post a Comment



