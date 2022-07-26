Opinion: Aaron Gwin & The Importance of Vulnerability

Jul 26, 2022
by Matt Wragg  
Words: Matt Wragg

I’m glad Aaron Gwin is back at the sharp end.

Through the years I will admit to not being his biggest fan. His whole approach to racing was very… American. It felt like it was all about success, winning, and money, and for me at least, it left me completely cold.

I remember the weekend he came flying down Leogang with no tire on his rear wheel, the weekend when he won without a chain, the great winning streaks, and the five overall titles… as a racing fan, impressive as it all was, I have to admit that it did nothing for me.

Then there were all the rumors around about how he was only in mountain biking for the money. Once he got to a certain point, he’d pack his bags and go back to hanging around with the cooler (and certainly richer) motocross kids. It didn’t take much imagination on my part to picture such a scenario.

Recently I wrote for our sister site, CyclingTips, about French road racer Thibaut Pinot. Pinot is the opposite of everything Gwin used to show us - away from the racing he lives a simple life on a farm, on the road he frequently fails, yet you can always see his determination to fight, no matter the odds. He wears his heart on his sleeve and has a legion of loyal fans across the globe who adore his dogged determination.


Warning shots were fired last time out in Lenzerheide but it appears something is once again clicking for Aaron Gwin. Will we see true Gwizzard form in the US or legendary Sainte Anne


Last summer, riding with a friend who used to work for a brand Gwin rode for, I asked him about how it was to work with him, gleefully awaiting much shit-talking about how the once-mighty had fallen. My friend took a moment to think, then told me a small story.

At the height of his success, Gwin had popped over to visit the office my friend worked in with his teammate - a racer with more of a public reputation as a nice guy. After the ride, without asking, Gwin went around everyone there, grabbed their bike, took them off them, and washed everyone's bikes.

It’s a simple story, but it has changed my entire way of thinking about Gwin. I realized that everything I had assumed from his public image was wrong. For several months I struggled to reconcile this new idea, and then watching RuPaul’s Drag Race I found the missing piece.


Haters gonna hate. Haters gonna be tempted to say they weren t haters now because Aaron Gwin is back.


One of the things RuPaul has consistently told contestants on the show is that if you want fans to fall in love with you, you need to show them your vulnerability. When you strip away the drama and the dresses, much of RuPauls Drag Race is simply about helping people to express themselves without fear of how others will judge them. And that was my issue with Gwin in a nutshell.

Everything we saw looked strong, for whatever reason he did not want to show chinks in his armor. You didn’t see him struggling, you didn’t see him doubt himself, you didn’t see him question everything he believed on his path to victory. And without that, he just seemed like the pastiche of a racer - a bold image with no substance but great palmares.

Yet in his struggles to find the form he once had, I feel like Gwin is starting to show us that vulnerability. It has clearly been a long, hard road and his failures have been all-too-public. Through his struggles, we can understand how much he wants to be a part of the sport. He seemed happy to bag a podium spot at Vallnord last time out, while in the past anything less than outright domination looked like a defeat.

I didn’t like the racer who took those five titles, but I do like the guy in my friend’s story, I like the guy fighting to prove he can still do it - and that is what I would love to see more of. I just hope he listens to RuPaul’s advice, the drag is optional but encouraged.

Posted In:
Stories Aaron Gwin Matt Wragg


57 Comments

  • 64 1
 Interesting individual opinion. I've always thought of Gwin of being a real one from the beginning, and that hasn't changed despite his recent wins/loses.
  • 12 0
 Agreed. I think the author was only seeing what he wanted to see. I also think it’s cultural. Americans and the French fundamentally view some characteristic traits differently. Not saying one is better than the other but just saying they’re different and that’s okay. TBH I can see how the author arrived at his initial conclusion but I can also see how he never really got who Gwin was all along.
  • 12 6
 I read this as the author saying: 'I hate Americans, Gwin acted too American, therefor I made up reasons to dislike him.'
  • 2 0
 @Weens: Judge someone until they act the way you like, then righteously declare they need not be judged.
  • 1 0
 @Deanosuar: There's an old saying that Americans have a cultural inferiority complex to Europeans while Europeans have an economic and military inferiority complex to Americans. I think there's something to that and I think a lot of Americans and Europeans alike overcompensate along these lines. Many Europeans strike me as over-eager to frame Americans through their own personal insecurities, stereotypes, and biases of Americans and get a lot wrong about Americans accordingly. A lot of it is increasingly outdated as well. Relics from the cold war, etc.
  • 40 0
 If Gwin can win without a chain, then he can win wearing high heels!
  • 4 3
 I think that would actually be much more difficult. You still wouldn't be able to pedal let alone grip the pedals on choppy descents.
  • 1 0
 @camcoz69: clipping in with heels would work. But certainly not with flats. Duh.
  • 2 0
 I rode my bike to the library in flip-flops at the weekend. Going downhill at speed was terrifying! High heels would probably be even worse, depending on the straps…
  • 15 0
 I used to feel similar about Gee back in the day, but I’ve completely changed over the past 5-8 years or so, I just think I was looking more at personality than talent, whilst he undoubtedly had both, he just hid one for a while. Now have nothing but massive respect for him
  • 4 0
 I always thought Gee kinda sat on a high horse until I watched him genuinely enjoy chatting up a group of 10 year old groms at snowshoe a few years ago. Super chill dude
  • 1 0
 I thought the same thing about Gee, I met him at snowshoe in 2019, had a nice little convo with him. Changed my mind completely.
  • 2 0
 I get this. Gee one of the early breeds of super professional fit, extremely serious racers. In the early world of race by day and party at night gee was different. We all see now that he just loves bikes like the rest of us, so much so that he was willing to make every part of his life about racing them. Gwin is the same as are so many of the guys now. They are so happy racing and know how fortunate they are to be there so they work hard and try to be professionals in order to keep doing the awesome things they do. Also to me now Gee is one of my favs.
  • 14 0
 Gwins a real one, and always has been....kind of a misplaced opinion IMO, but whatever. Hell even at the 2015 WC in Windham NY, he autographed my cooler and gave me and my buddy fist bumps after I rudely interrupted him coming out of the lodge, and his mechanic let my buddy squish the suspension and play with the brakes on his Demo 8 in the pits.
  • 13 1
 This is an interesting, albeit weird, article, and deserves/needs to be longer. I started out intrigued and willing to read a 15-20min article about the rise of Aaron Gwin and his personal anecdotes, the "middle" success area, and the build back up, to where we are today. Instead, I got one opinion, one anecdote, a forced reference to RuPaul, and some dissatisfaction.
  • 5 0
 There was a good Gypsy Tales podcast where Gwin talked at length about his beginnings and some funny stories.
  • 1 0
 @gregs22: funny I was just watching those. He even mentions one of the great things about sport is that some people will love you and some will hate you. it is all part of the game and he knows it as well as anyone.
  • 12 0
 Dang, I don't expect to come to pinkbike and get the feels, but this hit me.

The public face we see of anyone famous is usually an act- who would have thought Justin Bieber would turn out to be a loving, caring family man?
  • 27 14
 Awe yes, and pinkbike is only in it for the sport and not the money at all so they definitely deserve to be on that high horse.
  • 7 1
 So what was the point of this article.... sounds just like an ass kissing apology. Gwin is cool, humble, very approachable on the trails at Greer in socal if you know you know. Just don't try asking for a autograph as he is dropping in to a run lol He's a competitor at the end of the day he wouldn't race if he did not have the drive to. Doesn't mean the guy doesn't like a little bit of privacy with his personal like, so respect that. I like to think of him as a tamer version of Schumacher
  • 10 0
 I met him after US Nationals last year. Was searching after the race for him while everyone was packing up because I didn't make it down the mountain in time for the podium. Found him and Dakota having a starbucks. I politely asked for a pic with him and instead of just taking a pic he asked me to stay and we talked for quite a while. I never understand the hate he gets.
  • 4 0
 Can’t say I’m not pulling for Gwin, I think I’m like most in that we were mad/hating on him for not winning. It’s easy to think it’s as simple as training but there’s usually a lot more going on. Fact is I would love see him pull it out at Snowshoe, maybe because I’ll be thereSmile
  • 4 0
 Pro racers are both blessed and cursed to do what they love for a living. If you choose to race bikes for a living, isn't earning a living in the process pretty damn important? Maybe now that he's financially comfortable, he can actually enjoy racing more? He can do it for the love and not the paycheck. I used to think he came off as arrogant when he was so dominant. However, looking back I think he was just hyper focused. Now he comes across as an approachable and relaxed guy with realistic expectations. At the end of the day, birthdays have a way of changing of all us. I'll be pulling for him on home turf this coming weekend.
  • 4 0
 This was a weird read, not liking a racer because he wants to win and make a living and be successful then applying a lesson from a drag show to his career?

Anyways he has definitely had more of motocross style approach in the past as far as they are all usually very results based and focused and pretty private personally but he seems like he's having more fun now which can also lead to success.
  • 7 0
 Lost me at "when he won without a chain [...], as a racing fan, [...] it did nothing for me."
  • 4 0
 Small story. One day at Interbike, Gwin was at the ODI booth doing autographs and such. I wanted to ask him questions in regards to my own business and RedBull. He was not busy at the moment and he gave me about 15 minutes to just privately chat with him and his experience with some supplements. I was about 17 or 18. He didnt need to do this and I asked some very sensitive questions when it came to some sponsors and such. He was very honest. So much that he encouraged me to start my business. At the time he said he would want my product for racing. So I made my business. I thank you Gwin. Maybe one day Ill have you under my companies name.
  • 1 0
 What's your company?
  • 4 0
 Was able to see him at Windham…and that shit was bananas. He was genuinely stoked to win in the US (it appeared). Afterwards he mentioned God and ice cream in interviews, two things he apparently digs, besides absolutely shredding. Shared some moonshine with the Rat after the same race and thanked him for keeping the punk vibe in the sport (his response….someone has to). Both have made decisions a lot have questioned, both are champions of the sport, and both are very different badasses we are lucky to have
  • 8 0
 How did this make it into a pink bike article? This is stupid
  • 3 0
 I think anybody who's met the man knows that he's always been super humble and relatable from the beginning, he just didn't necessarily show it in interviews and in videos. The vid series they did with YT while he was racing for them started to change that - he started putting more of his personality out there. But if you ever met him in person you'd know he's always got time for fans and truly loves the sport. A handful of years ago some buds and I went to the US Open at Mt. Creek and ended up chilling in the pool / hot tub with Gwin and Neko one evening and they were both nothing but class.
  • 2 0
 Not to mention he wasn't an over night success by any means. 5 time champ isnt something by luck to bring years of that consistency in this sport speaks for itself... Numerous teams and lofty deals hes dealt with it cough cough YT etc and at the end of the day still holds himself as a professional.
  • 2 0
 The one thing I can take from this article is that one's own bias greatly influences your view of another person. Decline, Spomer and a few others gave us advance notice that this quiet, humble dude in a flannel showed up to ride the US attempt at doing a "DirtMag 1:04 Track" and was cooking the pros. I distinctly remember them saying "look out for this dude".

I've always thought of him as quiet and just competitive as hell, not arrogant. I grew up with moto guys and a lot are solo cats by nature with demons they work out through the bikes. Gwin seemed the same. A West Coast Todd Bennick
. Perfectly happy to have his head down and avoid the limelight.

The image the public portrayed solely came from him realizing the value of a US rider at the peak of World Cup living in the mecca of US mountain bike manufacturers....SoCal. There have been other World Cup phenoms who parlayed wins into cash, but none of it was made public like Gwin's. Peaty. Palmer. Gracia. Lopes. Schley. They ALL CASHED IN WHEN THEY COULD.

But Gwin sat in the gold mine of advertising for mountain biking and it all worked out. I've only ever met two really huge a*sholes in downhill.

One was Lopes. The other was Palmer. I'm glad both cashed in on this sport. Also glad to have partied with Napalm for a few brief hours before his guys got him to leave the bar. Beer
  • 1 0
 Gwin could have sailed off into the sunset by now, he has enough money and investments to not have to race another minute. He's still around because he obviously wants to be, and he's showing everyone he's still got it. I'll never forget learning about Gwin in one of the old Yeti videos, when he was teammates with Blenki and Leov. His first WC race, at MSA after picking up a mountain bike for the first time less than a year prior. Dude throws a bar hump in his race run into 10th place, at the fucking MSA WC. I've been a fan ever since.
  • 1 0
 Well this was a different piece.

Hoping for the best of Gwin, definitely pulling for the guy. Not sure if Andorra was a fluke due to the SoCal like conditions or not.

Gwin made one huge miscalculation that I can see in his career/ marketability: he should have leveraged those wins in to a MASSIVE Utube following before so many others already had done so. He's doing a nice job of it now, but a few years earlier would have had a totally different outcome.

The other thing I will say, having followed many professional athletes, particularly of the 2 wheeled variety, is that they are always trying their very hardest and this never changes. However they all go up in their results when they are young, then they begin the slow slide back down the results sheets. Often with injuries from trying too hard finishing them off for good. It's just the nature of the beast. If Gwin can be the athlete that breaks this oft repeated pattern, well he will have cemented his position as the modern era GOAT.

GL Aaron Gwin! We'll be pulling for ya.
  • 3 0
 Feeling mildly insulted that pursuit and achievement of success, title, medals, status and money is limited to the good people across the pond.
  • 1 0
 I've ran into Gwin twice at local races and he always stops by anyone and everyone who wants to say whats up or take a picture. The sport is lucky to have him, we'll all miss him at Fontana and the socal enduros,

This opinion piece is just "I though Gwin was a douce because he's American and successful, but social media is not reality so turns out he is an actual human" go back to watching RuPaul and scroll instagram
  • 1 0
 "He seemed happy to bag a podium spot at Vallnord last time out, while in the past anything less than outright domination looked like a defeat."

I would argue that this is more of a perspective/expectation from the fans over the years than what was actually the way Gwin thought. I rode with Gwin many times back in the day around Temecula and there were countless times that he expressed the public pressure for him to win and win big - not sustainable, not realistic, and it weighs on him for sure. For me, Gwin has always been real and genuine based on my interactions with him. He may not have chosen to show vulnerability on social media and in post-race interviews in exchange for likes and fandom, but that was his approach to racing - a pure, professional racer. Nothing wrong with that in my opinion.
  • 1 0
 Not trying to be an idiot (which I do often) but this is the weirdest worded paragraph.

"At the height of his success, Gwin had popped over to visit the office my friend worked in with his teammate - a racer with more of a public reputation as a nice guy. After the ride, without asking, Gwin went around everyone there, grabbed their bike, took them off them, and washed everyone's bikes."

Gwin visited the office with his teammate or Gwin visited the office with the authors friends teammate? Gwin visited this persons office and washed everybody's bikes randomly? Did they ride together first? "Took them off them"? So confused.
  • 1 0
 SHIT OPINION PIECE. What was even the point of writing and publishing this ? I found Aaron to be a genuine humble person from the beginning of his career. He was bit of an introvert and appeared to be standoffish and aloof. Which I believe turned a lot of people off. Along with that, he took his job seriously during a time when DH racing had a party atmosphere surrounding it. It is my opinion that he brought a level of professionalism and athleticism that the sport had not seen before. He upped the ante and forced other athletes to level up.
  • 4 0
 Gwin be like: "knock, knock, knockin' on Amaury's door."
  • 2 0
 We should be allowed to thumbs up/down (down for this one) articles. What a piece of journalism junk
  • 1 0
 so its an article about the point of view of a guy who got it all wrong and not about Gwin. What a waste of time
  • 1 0
 TIL thor makes bike stuff now
  • 1 0
 Rupaul's Drag Race and Pinkbike... my worlds collided
  • 1 0
 Gwin is the new Gee.
Below threshold threads are hidden





