Opinion: Aaron Gwin & The Importance of Vulnerability

Words: Matt Wragg
I’m glad Aaron Gwin is back at the sharp end.
Through the years I will admit to not being his biggest fan. His whole approach to racing was very… American. It felt like it was all about success, winning, and money, and for me at least, it left me completely cold.
I remember the weekend he came flying down Leogang with no tire on his rear wheel, the weekend when he won without a chain, the great winning streaks, and the five overall titles… as a racing fan, impressive as it all was, I have to admit that it did nothing for me.
Then there were all the rumors around about how he was only in mountain biking for the money. Once he got to a certain point, he’d pack his bags and go back to hanging around with the cooler (and certainly richer) motocross kids. It didn’t take much imagination on my part to picture such a scenario.
Recently I wrote for our sister site, CyclingTips, about French road racer Thibaut Pinot
. Pinot is the opposite of everything Gwin used to show us - away from the racing he lives a simple life on a farm, on the road he frequently fails, yet you can always see his determination to fight, no matter the odds. He wears his heart on his sleeve and has a legion of loyal fans across the globe who adore his dogged determination.
Last summer, riding with a friend who used to work for a brand Gwin rode for, I asked him about how it was to work with him, gleefully awaiting much shit-talking about how the once-mighty had fallen. My friend took a moment to think, then told me a small story.
At the height of his success, Gwin had popped over to visit the office my friend worked in with his teammate - a racer with more of a public reputation as a nice guy. After the ride, without asking, Gwin went around everyone there, grabbed their bike, took them off them, and washed everyone's bikes.
It’s a simple story, but it has changed my entire way of thinking about Gwin. I realized that everything I had assumed from his public image was wrong. For several months I struggled to reconcile this new idea, and then watching RuPaul’s Drag Race I found the missing piece.
One of the things RuPaul has consistently told contestants on the show is that if you want fans to fall in love with you, you need to show them your vulnerability. When you strip away the drama and the dresses, much of RuPauls Drag Race is simply about helping people to express themselves without fear of how others will judge them. And that was my issue with Gwin in a nutshell.
Everything we saw looked strong, for whatever reason he did not want to show chinks in his armor. You didn’t see him struggling, you didn’t see him doubt himself, you didn’t see him question everything he believed on his path to victory. And without that, he just seemed like the pastiche of a racer - a bold image with no substance but great palmares.
Yet in his struggles to find the form he once had, I feel like Gwin is starting to show us that vulnerability. It has clearly been a long, hard road and his failures have been all-too-public. Through his struggles, we can understand how much he wants to be a part of the sport. He seemed happy to bag a podium spot at Vallnord last time out, while in the past anything less than outright domination looked like a defeat.
I didn’t like the racer who took those five titles, but I do like the guy in my friend’s story, I like the guy fighting to prove he can still do it - and that is what I would love to see more of. I just hope he listens to RuPaul’s advice, the drag is optional but encouraged.
The public face we see of anyone famous is usually an act- who would have thought Justin Bieber would turn out to be a loving, caring family man?
Anyways he has definitely had more of motocross style approach in the past as far as they are all usually very results based and focused and pretty private personally but he seems like he's having more fun now which can also lead to success.
I've always thought of him as quiet and just competitive as hell, not arrogant. I grew up with moto guys and a lot are solo cats by nature with demons they work out through the bikes. Gwin seemed the same. A West Coast Todd Bennick
. Perfectly happy to have his head down and avoid the limelight.
The image the public portrayed solely came from him realizing the value of a US rider at the peak of World Cup living in the mecca of US mountain bike manufacturers....SoCal. There have been other World Cup phenoms who parlayed wins into cash, but none of it was made public like Gwin's. Peaty. Palmer. Gracia. Lopes. Schley. They ALL CASHED IN WHEN THEY COULD.
But Gwin sat in the gold mine of advertising for mountain biking and it all worked out. I've only ever met two really huge a*sholes in downhill.
One was Lopes. The other was Palmer. I'm glad both cashed in on this sport. Also glad to have partied with Napalm for a few brief hours before his guys got him to leave the bar.
Hoping for the best of Gwin, definitely pulling for the guy. Not sure if Andorra was a fluke due to the SoCal like conditions or not.
Gwin made one huge miscalculation that I can see in his career/ marketability: he should have leveraged those wins in to a MASSIVE Utube following before so many others already had done so. He's doing a nice job of it now, but a few years earlier would have had a totally different outcome.
The other thing I will say, having followed many professional athletes, particularly of the 2 wheeled variety, is that they are always trying their very hardest and this never changes. However they all go up in their results when they are young, then they begin the slow slide back down the results sheets. Often with injuries from trying too hard finishing them off for good. It's just the nature of the beast. If Gwin can be the athlete that breaks this oft repeated pattern, well he will have cemented his position as the modern era GOAT.
GL Aaron Gwin! We'll be pulling for ya.
This opinion piece is just "I though Gwin was a douce because he's American and successful, but social media is not reality so turns out he is an actual human" go back to watching RuPaul and scroll instagram
I would argue that this is more of a perspective/expectation from the fans over the years than what was actually the way Gwin thought. I rode with Gwin many times back in the day around Temecula and there were countless times that he expressed the public pressure for him to win and win big - not sustainable, not realistic, and it weighs on him for sure. For me, Gwin has always been real and genuine based on my interactions with him. He may not have chosen to show vulnerability on social media and in post-race interviews in exchange for likes and fandom, but that was his approach to racing - a pure, professional racer. Nothing wrong with that in my opinion.
Gwin visited the office with his teammate or Gwin visited the office with the authors friends teammate? Gwin visited this persons office and washed everybody's bikes randomly? Did they ride together first? "Took them off them"? So confused.