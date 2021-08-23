Opinion: Are New Standards Really That Bad?

Aug 23, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
Are standards about incremental change and optimisation? Or just a can of worms?

Content Warning - Incoming Waffle

There are some things that are totally nonsensical in mountain biking today: seat-tube slackening flip chips, the idea that conservative isn’t just a synonym for bad, the notion that every-bloody-thing needs to be made of carbon and maybe the thought that you can rescue a 29er's conservative geometry by putting a smaller wheel in the back and calling it a day, although that last one seems to have been just a phase.

Mixed wheeled bikes aren’t bad of course. Only the idea that they could be some golden ticket for a bike company to Marty-McFly any ol’ piece of crap into the modern-day without severely compromising other parts of the bike. Mulleting a bike can be a great idea, and a very easy way to drastically change your bike's geometry. There’s also no reason why a bike should not be built around the concept. However, there’s a big difference between that and slinging smaller wheels into production frames in a bid to get another year out of a product cycle.

It’s like a shot of botox in the face of an old Hollywood star as they try and eke out another action film. All the CGI and whitened teeth aren't going to hide the truth, and I don’t care how much zeal he has… somebody put Tom Cruise out of his misery. I mean, does the poor fella look like a young man or just an old one with a slightly strange and uncomfortable face? It’s kind of the same for the first wave of mixed wheel bikes, but I digress.

There’s nothing wrong with getting old, and I say that as somebody that has somehow missed my mid 20s sweet spot altogether and that’s gone straight from baby faced to falling apart, achy knees and looking, in a word, haggard. Is your whole body meant to hurt all the time? Oh it is? Great. That’ll do me nicely for the next 50 years.

Much like there is nothing wrong with growing old there is nothing wrong with making a bike that may well have been about right on its release but hasn’t aged well. The world moves on, new ideas come about and that’s just how it is. The issue is, in this case, trying to resist the clutches of time and not just cut your losses. The first wave of production mixed wheeled bikes were the toupée-wearing middle aged men of the mountain bike world. Some people go bald and that’s fine - it is what it is.

bigquotesStandards, I believe, suffer from their own name. I think the word “standard” is a bit too self imposing.

There are other things in the mountain biking industry that are so sensible but receive so much flack, and I don’t believe it’s deserved. For instance - the idea that maybe the first wheel size to be manufactured en masse might not be the best for all applications. Crazy, I know. Or what about the ultimate bogeyman of mountain biking - standards? But are they really that bad?

If we'd jumped design light-years, from 2011 to 2021, introducing a raft of changes at once, this wouldn't make cross-compatibility any easier.

Does the Word "Standard" Fit the Bill?

Standards, I believe, suffer from their own name. I think the word “standard” is a bit too self imposing. Whether it’s standard or not really depends on the uptake. It’s a bit like when people say that New Year's Eve is going to be the best night ever!! The weight of expectation alone isn’t conducive to having the time of your life and no amount of fireworks seen through a drunken mist while wearing a hastily assembled Princess Diana fancy dress outfit is going to change that. Regrettably, I know this from personal experience.

The problem with New Years is that we’ve probably all had an absolutely amazing one and this both sadly, and in this instance ironically, sets the standard for the years to come. As soon as you become self aware of how great NYE can be it will never be the same again.

bigquotesLet me be absolutely, unequivocally clear - I don’t think it would be great for each brand to have a different spoke type

And it’s the same with standards. The first time somebody used the word it was probably an eye opening, promotion inducing moment. On the other end of the spectrum there is the word proprietary. This suffers from a similar if not slightly different problem. Where “standard” causes frustration by being overtly imposing, “proprietary” intimidates. The potential benefits of a proprietary system are merely a slice of Red Leicester on a mouse trap to some. Delicious? Yes yes yes. Worth breaking your neck for? Debatable, my furry friend.

Ned Overend s 1992 Specialized M2 race bike.
The idea of improving something can be subjective. However, parts changing dimension and their subsequent compatibility isn't.

Do You Care? Does Anyone?

I understand why people complain about new standards. I mean, I think it’s often a bit shallow and short sighted, but I do understand. Some standards are good though and they do serve a purpose.

But what I can’t understand is people venting their frustration about something while also acknowledging that they have no interest in purchasing it. If you don’t like a brand’s take one the spoke or somebody’s new BB design then that’s fine - but just don’t buy it. It’s not like there is a gun to your head. The victimhood can be flat out bizarre.

Do you know what I don’t like? Seafood. Do I go and stand on the coast shouting at the sea just to let all those disgusting critters know what I really think? Apart from that ill-fated holiday in Devon, no.

It’s almost a social phenomenon. It’s like arguing with somebody in the comments section of a celebrity's social media post as you try to assert what Kanye West really meant when he said something moronic.


If you and I were riding along I could not give one iota of fecal matter if our spokes are interchangeable, or any other part of our bikes for that matter. My bike, my problem.

bigquotesThe idea, however, that the bike industry is forcing things on the customer that they have to buy against their will is cringeworthy.

The truth is, I honestly have no allegiance to any one design type of anything and I really don’t mind if you do. I think it’s really important to buy something you want with the characteristics you desire. That to me seems so thoroughly sensible.

Is It All a Way to Drive Bike Sales?

The idea, however, that the bike industry is forcing things on the customer that they have to buy against their will is cringeworthy. Owning a mountain biking isn’t a god-given right and neither is your custom. Bike companies are there to make money and that shouldn’t be something we’re uncomfortable with. They should just make the best they can offer. That's not to say they shouldn't be held to account for their actions like anyone, but make them accountable for their outlook and conduct, not getting our unmentionables in a twist if they increase the width of a hub by 6mm.

If you owned a bike company, with staff to pay and bills to cover, would you honestly stick with an inferior design or try and appeal to a niche who try are very vocal in their desire to recuse themselves from a new purchase? Of course not. And I'm not saying that people only make bikes to make money, to do so would be wholly untrue and the bike industry is full of people with passion - but everyone who runs a business needs to keep themselves out of the red.

I suppose my overarching ethos is rather simple - sometimes new standards are annoying and proprietary components can be infuriating, however if we didn’t have people that would think out of the box and gladly drag bike design forwards, often kicking and screaming, then the bikes you and I ride would be worse for it. Some changes are less consequential to the whole of our bikes but others can potentially be a can of worms.

The modern trail bike is a wonderful thing. I suppose I double take when somebody lauds the capabilities of their 29” 140mm travel bike with progressive geometry and all the trimmings in one breath and then says “Eugh, Boost though” in the next. I’m not saying it’s a direct consequence, or that bikes would be all that much worse without Boost spacing, but things such as axle spacing standards have played their part in making the mountain bike what it is.

Pivot
There have been hits and misses, but isn't that the price of experimentation?

I know some of you don’t want anything to do with a wheelset that uses a certain kind of spoke or maybe a hub that means you’re going to have to change your chainring, but the list of things that we, as a community, have resisted and mocked is as long as it is illustrious.

Are new standards a con conjured up by the bike industry? I don’t believe so. A lot of it comes down to what you want: the best performance full stop, or the best performance derived by shared technologies. We don’t look at suspension units and get frustrated that Fox and RockShox seals aren’t interchangeable. Sometimes you need design freedom to chase a particular concept.

The Casualties Along the Way

One section of riders I really do have sympathy with is people who buy a full build, perhaps not knowing what they’re getting themselves in for and 18 months down the line they realise that they ride what is essentially a who’s who of obscure bike brands. But, in general, I don’t think we’ve ever had it so good and although there seems to be an upheaval every few years, something like Boost being a notable example, I think the modern mountain bike is a truly amazing thing and that companies do remarkably well to all be on most of the same pages.

For me, the main stumbling block is that I find it hard to understand why we willfully homogenize design. Yes, J bend spokes, for example, may well be the best option - I am open to that - but I see it far more fruitful if you encourage bike companies to make whatever whacky thing they want and then we just vote with our feet. It’s the vocal dissent that confuses me.

We wouldn't have bikes like this finger-on-the-pulse-of-design Norco without incremental change.

And let me be absolutely, unequivocally clear - I don’t think it would be great for each brand to have a different spoke type - but at the same time, it really wouldn’t be the end of the world, provided spares were manufactured and available. It would be a few years of weird kooky designs then followed by many years enjoying the fruits that the exploration yielded. Which doesn’t seem so bad to me.

I want the best bike full stop. No ifs, no buts. Whatever design ideology a company chooses to follow I think they should be encouraged to do so. I want an ambitious and bold design that doesn’t want to just keep up with the Jones’ and fall in line. It wants to separate itself from the bunch because it may well just be on to something. Sometimes it will be crap but, then again, that’s always the risk of innovation.

Posted In:
Op Ed Henry Quinney


100 Comments

  • 26 1
 To the standards that make alot of sense, yes they are great.

But stupid ones, when there is already something out there not so much. *cough 15×110 TA when 20mm was already out there.*

Also let's not forget the 20,000 different bb standards and how many different rear spacing standards there are. Are all of them really necessary.
  • 13 2
 15 x 110 has a wider hub shell than the old 20x110 dh hub standard, there is now a wider dh hub standard based off the boost hub shell that helps make 29er dh wheels stiffer than they would have been with the old narrow hub shell. There are a few bb standards, but far fewer than there where when I first got into bikes in the early 90's. There are only 3 hub shell widths for rear wheels, 2 of which have been with us for decades.
  • 4 2
 @insertfunusername: You're forgetting it started as 15x100 (pre-boost).
  • 3 2
 @insertfunusername: does that grant any measurable (even measurable in the lab) performance benefits over 20mm
  • 1 2
 @hamncheez: the narrow hub shell 20x110 wheel would be measurably less stiff compared to a 15x110 wheel. It sounds like you want a comparison between the 2 whole systems which I have not seen a study of. The new DH hub standard undoubtedly builds a more stiff wheel than the old standard. I haven't heard if any riders complaining about how stiff their 29er DH bikes front wheels are.
  • 1 1
 @hamncheez: yes, stiffer wheels like he said
  • 3 1
 @the-one1: no I didn't forget that. My understanding is that when the XC crowd finally realized that they should move away from QR, that it would have been pretty hard to sell them on 20 mm axles, as that was free ride bike stuff.

The 15x100 standard worked fine for 26" wheels and 29er XC bikes, I thought it was pretty okay for 27.5 bikes ridden hard too, but was pretty leaking for 29ers ridden hard, especially for heavier riders.
  • 1 0
 @insertfunusername:
Yeah it's really not as complex as people think it is, and actually road bikes are way worse.
We pretty much have three BB standards - threaded, PF92 and BB30, the latter of which nobody really uses now.
As for hubs like you say, it's basically non-boost, boost or superboost (same as 150).
With a few proprietary/weird exceptions (t47 for example), most bikes and frames are pretty interchangeable these days. You can put an eagle drivetrain on a 10 year old 26" bike if you really wanted to. I just don't understand what people are upset about.
  • 1 0
 @insertfunusername: great point!
  • 19 0
 we just want our 20mm front axles back, we'll give up on the rest of it
  • 2 0
 I have to agree on this.
  • 4 2
 15mm axle caused boost to need to happen to solve the stiffness piece we lost. Boost width meant more flex load on fork bushings thus requiring wider diameter fork tube / bushings. Bigger tubes means more weight, which hey we can take out of the load areas like crowns.

20mm could have prevented all the front end of bike woes.
  • 2 0
 @cougar797: 20 mm axles would not have solved the issue of wheel stiffness once the diameter of wheels increased to 29" on all the rowdy bikes. I'm not anti 20 mm axles, it was cool on the one bike I owned with one, but it couldn't have changed the wheels stiffness.
  • 3 0
 @insertfunusername: Boost did not fix 29" wheel stiffness on its own by any means. Real heavy duty type 29" rims hitting the market fixed 29" wheels.
  • 3 0
 @cougar797: triangulation of the spokes is the best way to increase wheel lateral stiffness, without boost hubs I would not be able to run the fairly lightweight alloy rims that I currently use, I should probably be on super boost though. I'm well over 200lbs running 470 gram alloy 29" rims with no problems. When I first rode 29ers the rear wheel flex on anything but high-end wheels was extremely noticable. I build my wheels with mixed lacing patterns to help stiffen the drive side in the back and disc side in the front as well, which helps some too, since shortening the spoke is the 2nd best way to increase wheel lateral stiffness.

Regardless this has nothing to do with 20 mm axles, which cannot change wheel stiffness.
  • 1 1
 The 20x110 boost standard is fairly new actually. It indeed isn't the original 20x110 standard. That said, you can still get hubs in the old standard without issues. I actually feel for those with old Curnutt forks (30mm axle) and the Specialized E150 fork (25mm axle).
  • 2 0
 Could the lack of 20mm be to do with companies saving €£¥$ on having different dies for lower castings....?

Personally I'm sick of bent 15mm axles an twisted lowers
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: I can't really see that being an issue, as the die for each lower cast is specific to the model. Let's say Rockshox has the Zeb and Fox has the 38, just do a boost 110×20 on all models. I personally don't see a benefit to the 15mm axle at all. Crank spindles have only gotten larger in diameter and lighter in the process without sacrificing strength.
  • 10 1
 “ The idea, however, that the bike industry is forcing things on the customer that they have to buy against their will is cringeworthy.”

Lol…
  • 5 2
 The idea that SRAM and Shimano are completely free from price-fixing and collusion in cringeworthy. There was a lightbulb cartel -- do people really think DUB is for the betterment of bikers, or just another corporate machination designed to treat frame makers like component integrators?
  • 8 1
 "I want the best bike full stop. No ifs, no buts."
No you dont. You dont want to spend months testing hundreds of configurations and set ups following rigorous scientific protocols, to then spend tens of thousands of dollars on custom carbon frames built just for you that you can throw away after a season because by then something marginally better exists. And then repeat the whole process from the start. Because thats what you would have to do to get "the best bike full stop".
You just want a bike that you think is not limiting your enjoyment or speed, no matter how far from the theoretical optimum it is.
  • 8 1
 What a load of BS.

It's a typical article "this is the consensus so I will go against it and people will think I'm smart". There are so many standard changes that offered no benefits. Or standards that were later trumped by other standards. Not to mention useless standards that just make stuff worse like BB30 (seriously lets go back to threaded). Why did we for example go from 135/150 to 148/158? If we went with 1.5 why did we have to go back to taper?

Also "however, that the bike industry is forcing things on the customer that they have to buy against their will is cringeworthy." - This is the most stupid sentence of the whole article. If I want to buy a new frame I often can't transfer some of my old components. So how is this not being forced to buy new stuff?
  • 6 0
 it's not new standards, it's having a million different concurrent ones and the constant changes year to year. small example: derailleurs. the cable pinch bolt changes season to season to season on the same brand and model derailleur. One year it's T25, the next it's 4mm allen, the next it's 5 mm allen, then back to T25, etc. It's completely unnecessary, serves no purpose, utterly confuses people, makes it difficult to find replacements, etc. If companies actually just developed new standards and everyone switched to it, that would be fine, and obviously we all like progress. Bikes are better than they were 10 years ago. but not everyone changes, or other new companies develop concurrent "standards", which means there is no standard. example: there are like 3 companies that use superboost hub spacing and refuse to give it up, while the rest adamantly refuse to adopt it. You can't exactly call that progress. options? yes. but is having so many options really necessary? It just causes a lot of waste and confusion and unnecessary re-buying of things you already have.
  • 6 1
 While indeed some MTB new standards are of questionable advantage, I think we are still in a pretty nice sport when it comes to cross compatibility. I think mountain bikers should take a peak at enduro and Mx motorcycles to appreciate what we have
  • 5 0
 Good point made there, literally nothing from a Honda fits a Suzuki sports bike for example, even if the brembo callipers are the same model there will be some small change.

About all they have that’s cross compatible is tyres and grips.
  • 3 0
 Not a good example since 90% of parts on an MX bike is made specifically for that bike by the manufacturer and/or vendors. Compared to a mountain bike where it's opposite. 50% to 100% of parts of a mountain bike is interchangeable with another frame.

No one in the moto world is complaining about why they can't fit a Yamaha YZ450F exhaust on their new KTM 300 XC-W.
  • 3 0
 Think people get fed up with new standards because it’s forced upon them and many are happy with what they have. Most people aren’t riding to the levels the bikes are designed to.

My irk is bottom brackets. First think I look for in a frame is has it got a threaded BB that I can just screw in a set of external cups and go riding.

I’ve got all the tools, drivers and bearing pullers for doing just about any internal / press fit BB and can do them with my eyes shut. But I prefer external BB.

Saying that only 3 of my 6 bikes have external BB the others, I had no choice about as other advantages out weighed my BB preference.
  • 2 0
 It is not a standard, as there is nothing stardard about it. Mind you, you can always take a boost frame and shave off 1mm and make it accept a 150mm rear hub, a real one, not a Hope one, the chainline and dish will be fine. 15mm axles also just came to fruition because "reasons".
I would find it acceptable if standards had evolved as improvements but it does not really seem that way somehow, they are more like fads than anything else. Pros running 12 gears but 3 rotor bolts and moto foam instead of a top cap, incredible! Mullet bikes are a stupid idea, one year later every brand is selling one.
You can hardly find a 8 and 9 speed chain in local bike shops, the same goes for cassettes. Tough 26" rims are not that easy to come by in a desired variety, the same goes for tires. Nothing is really pushed on us, we are getting pushed out of the "hobby".
  • 2 0
 Try that hub swap and report findings.
  • 2 0
 So the 15mm one is kinda a messy history. Back when you choice was 'HARDCORE MARZOCCHI HAS NAKED GIRLS FREERIDE FREERIDE DH OR DIE" 20mm thruaxles or 9mm QR, Shimano wanted to improve XC and trail forks, but their marketing said no one would want to put a 20mm thruaxle hub/fork on their XC bike, because of the perception. Thus 100x15 was born. Who knows maybe it was lighter back then too. I tend to think that Shimano was right at the time.
  • 5 0
 28.99 - explains all you need to know about "standards" and the bike industry
  • 2 0
 Not really a standard but one silly change that was completely unnecessary is why Fox went with a 203mm post mount on the 2021 40’s. It should’ve been 200 because you can always shim up, but you can’t “shim” down. So if you run sram brakes with 200mm rotors you lose pad contact and if you want to run a 220mm you need a 17mm adapter that only one company currently makes (northshore billet).
  • 2 0
 And since the edit isn't working - No you don't want the best setup. Some standards offer no benefits or even have downside. Seriously I've never seen someone who drank so much coolaid even industry marketing guys would privately tell you to stop.
  • 2 0
 The bike industry has followed the lead of Sony to make people think that high priced bikes and components is the way to fulfil your lifestyle and that the price dictates quality. Pretty much, I know people that I've ridden with getting a brand new bike every year or every two years. Each of those bike have different wheel sizes, axle lengths, fork stanchion diameter sizes, different bearing sizes, etc...I think most manufacturers have caught on to Sony's marking of planned obsolescence that if you can get the consumer thinking that the higher the price of a product, the higher the quality that's put into it. However, people who have bought Sony products know that initially, the product looks to be high quality but then the product starts to fail after 2 years. So, they buy another Sony product to replace the one that's broken down. Then, two years later, that product fails. If the customer sees this in all their Sony products they've bought over the years and keep replacing them every 2 years, it gets kind of expensive! The dumb ones keep buying into shits like this. The bike industry is the same way now. People will replace their bikes rather than maintain it as components get upgraded with different standards and no one can get proper parts to replace them. This is so true for SRAM parts. Pretty much, there's a whole slew of different sizes for each new iteration and nothing is backwards compatible. Parts are getting scarce and parts interchangeability is harder and harder to find and when you do find them, they're just not worth the price. So, it's basically bike and components manufacturers like Trek and SRAM have done in a short period of time to actually f*ck the markets and setting their standards for others who have followed the standards for the longest time to change. Yes, some innovations that set new standards to replace the old ones that didn't work so great are good. But to set new standards just to say it's new innovation or revolutionary is just bullshit. Standards are there for a reason. Right now, the biking industry is like a free-for-all, especially for e-Mtb that come into the market in the last few years. Until there is a set standard, I'm not getting one. Imagine wearing out a motor and the battery within a couple of years or even just over a year. If you want to replace the motor and/or battery with another manufacturer, you're pretty much SOL because you're stuck with the need to go with the same brand and model because the mounts are proprietary and not interchangeable and not backwards or forwards compatible!
  • 3 1
 "Bike companies are there to make money..."

Yes they are. Ever occur to you that making money means driving up bike sales, which is the literal way bike companies make money?
  • 1 1
 Driving up bike sales? Yes that is exactly what they do. Can you point to a single sentence in this article that implies henry isn't aware of this?
  • 3 0
 I still struggle to understand the value of flat mount calipers, Overdrive II, and 35mm diameter handlebars.The marketing propaganda is not convincing.
  • 1 0
 I will counter that my oneup oval bars, which are 35mm, feel great. IDK how possible oval bars are in 31.8
  • 5 1
 I am pleased with the fact that my new bike did not come with cantilever studs and a front derailleur.
  • 2 1
 Maybe there is a misunderstanding about what constitutes a standard for manufacturing, and that adopting that “standard is completely voluntary on the part of the manufactures.
Hopes pedal for instance, I applaud that they have gone their own route, not using what would be considered the industry “standard” Shimano cleat. They believed their design was better, allowed for more flexibility in application, and worked within their company philosophy.
The comments berating Hope for going their own route was surprising to me, and the idea that they were “forcing” someone to now adopt a different design into their lives. Hope cant possibly be sitting in their dark lair, fingers crossed thinking”I’ve got those suckers now”. They are making a decision to go against popular opinion, in an attempt to improve something they believe can be improved upon, likely sacrificing sales of Shimano loyalists along the way.

Pivot, Knolly would be the same with their adoption of the 157 rear hub spacing, they are actively sacrificing sales to provide something they believe is better, they believe it is BETTER.

We are so lucky to be riding around on expensive toys in the woods like a bunch of kids, maybe we can learn from those kids out there blissfully riding around.
  • 1 0
 To agree to an extent; however, if there is an established standard that already exists that is nearly identical it seems hubristic to insist that your new design is justified. What if someone crunched the numbers and said that 33.6mm bars were marginally better than both 31.8 and 35mm? I doubt many of us would line up for that. And the couple folks that jump in board will likely be frustrated when they want to change bar rise or stem length in a couple years.

So, yes, innovation is good but don't lose the forest for the trees.
  • 1 0
 I think what is lost here is the ability of a rider to have an opinion. I don't care if there is something better than J-bend spokes, I'm happy with mine and if someone wants to call me antiquated I'm fine with that. I'm certainly not going to be out there getting agro with everyone who doesn't run J-bend spokes calling them fad-chasers or something. If you want to run Boxxer lowers on your Lyrik so you have a 20mm axle go for it same goes the other way.
  • 1 0
 there are no new standards in the last 10+ years that make that norco possible.

10 years ago we had 1.5 headtubes, 20mm front axels, 150mm rear spacing, 83mm bb, 29er wheels, wide seattubes and 10x on normal freehubs. Possibly, just possibly stealth routing for the dropper is new, but thats not even a standard Big Grin
  • 1 0
 what we have had in that time is tapered headtubes, 15mm axels, 148mm rear spacing, boost spacing, 27.5, plus wheels and a bunch of freehub and bb standards. None of them helped.
  • 1 0
 Well it used to be that if you taco’d a wheel, and had a ride the next day, you ask a buddy for a loaner. One diameter, one hub dim, one cassette interface.

Now, we have at least 3 active O.L.D. widths, 3 cassette mounts, two different rotor mounts, and two active wheel diameters. So the chance of your buddy having a loaner is 1 to 50-billion.
  • 5 1
 To bacon or not to bacon?
  • 3 1
 No bacon, unless you are talkin' about Kevin.
  • 2 0
 @insertfunusername: With airflow like that, I bet his cardio is fantastic!
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: "Quicksilver" reference?
  • 1 0
 Always bacon
  • 2 0
 @insertfunusername: No, I was referring to the ram air intake that is Kevin Bacon's nose. But the quicksilver reference is pretty funny!
  • 2 0
 Standards are making perfectly good components obsolete. At least make things backwards compatible or easily adapted (here's looking at you Chris King).
  • 2 0
 How many times are old products made obsolete new standards? Do you have some decent examples?
  • 2 0
 @justanotherusername: My chris king hubs which had years of use ahead of them couldn't not be converted to boost, so unless my frame lasted forever, they won't be transferable, which is lame cause you buy those to last. The 35mm handle bar situation - think 31.8 will be around in a few years? 11spd HG cassettes won't be like 26ers in a few years, shimano will force everyone into micrsopline. Stupid BB sizes. Different direct drive cranks fitment. Why we can't just agree on a hub width, headtube, bb, freehub driver etc is just annoying. Bikes in the 90s sucked, but man it was nice to know all your parts could work with all your bikes.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: rear hub spacing, front hub spacing, tapered head tubes, XD vs HG vs Microspline, rotor sizes, brake caliper mounts, handlebar diameters, bottom brackets, chainring mounts....

Many of these did have tangible benefits (like tapered steerer tubes), but hardly all of them.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: I don’t understand how changing any of those made the older version obsolete?

You can still get all of the above in all previous sizes from a range of suppliers - none of them are obselete in any way other than the mind.

I can still get 9spd chains, hg wheels, small rotors and all sorts of headsets and bb’s - no issue at all.
  • 1 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: Buy some boost spacers , won’t be integrated but work fine.

Of course 31.8mm bars will still exist, that’s a choice not a standard and we can still get almost all old drivetrain parts right back to 9spd easily.

Is this issue in reality or just perceived?
  • 1 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: 90's were crazy with changes in bikes. Quill stems, then aheadsets stems, a zillion different BB axle lengths and the same 2 shell widths that we still have tidayy, different pull brake levers, different diameter seattubes so you needed different front derailleurs to fit. There were at least 4 different steerer tube sizes, 2 different freehub standards, 7 spd, 8 spd and 9spd stuff wasn't compatible with one another, unlike today where you can shift a 12 speed SRAM derailleur with a 10 speed Shimano shifter on a standard 10 speed cassette.

We got it good now, even if it is annoying that you may buy a frame where your old wheels will need a new rear hub.
  • 2 0
 @justanotherusername: 26" wheels, and 9mm size rear hubs are getting pretty close to obsolete. Tried looking up 26" rims on the Jenson USA site and only 4 types of sets come up. Getting pretty thin.
  • 2 0
 I really like Banshee bikes due to this - modular dropouts on their FS bikes mean you can do a 142 or 148 rear end. If you have an older frame but good parts on it, you could swap them to a new Banshee frame until they break or you're ready to upgrade. Super cool!
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: Chainring bolt patters, gaaah! why so many different patterns these days! Shimano etc. clearly do that for reasons of incompatibility. There are naff all benefits of these non-90degree 4 bolt patterns. I don't think I've ever even read of it as an advertised beneficial feature, it is just an incompatibility for the sake of it.
  • 1 0
 I challenge anyone to find a 1 1/8 straight steerer tube old 36 or Lyrik. They are going for over $700, the price of a slightly used 2020 Lyrik or 36.
  • 1 0
 @pipm1: That has always been annoying, so many chainring bolt patterns since the begining of my knowledge base.
  • 1 1
 That would be interesting to do a pinkbike Poll, just to feed the bicycle industry with big data saying: "We don't need new standards" enabling manufacturers to create planned obsolescence. We have geometries evolutions for that Big Grin
  • 2 0
 does anybody have 90% of a bike sitting in their garage, that you can't find a part for and can't bring yourself to send to the glue factory?
  • 1 0
 No, I have a 28 year old mountain bike that I can find every part for however. Still use as a putt around bike for commuting and towing my kid in a trailer though.
  • 1 0
 what we have had in that time istapered headtubes, 15mm axels, 148mm rear spacing, boost spacing, 27.5, plus wheels and a bunch of freehub and bb standards. None of them helped.
  • 3 0
 "The victimhood can be flat out bizarre."
...You new here? Smile
  • 3 1
 Why not implement standards that everyone wants? LIke torx bolts everywhere?
  • 2 0
 I was a hard convert to torx bolts, but I am forced to agree they simply are better.
  • 1 0
 I don't expect evolving standards to end anytime soon. However, I do somewhat miss the days when i could buy a new frame and swap over nearly every part from my old one.
  • 1 0
 New standard is a fine example of hypocritical statement. A standard implies the opposite of change as in a standard part. New standard is 90 percent marketing bull shit.
  • 1 0
 How many standards were introduced to slove a problem that was a symptom of a new standard that was introduced to solve a symptom on a new standard etc etc.....
  • 1 0
 I would not care if I could still easily get quality stuff adhering to my old standards. Like 1"1/8 forks and 135 mm hubs.
  • 1 0
 Have you not been able to find good 135 hubs? Those are just 142 hubs with different endcaps from most manufacturers and would suspect that you could get those from Chris King, DT Swiss, Hope and any number of other brands, I'm running a Sun SRX that I bought recently that just came with the end caps to change it over to 135 QR in the box.
  • 2 0
 Is that photo a shot at my beloved 27.5+ tires?
  • 1 0
 I love my 27.5+ too!
  • 2 0
 Henry is pretty good at getting those hate clicks. Kinda gross tbh.
  • 1 0
 I understand the need for innovation, but aren't there some things that are better just being a standard?
  • 1 0
 New standards are perfectly fine as long components remain available in older standards too.
  • 2 0
 If theyre always changing, then they arent really standards
  • 2 0
 It seems like Henry is trying to out-Levy Levy...
  • 1 0
 I know change is the only constant, but I hope Henry stays the same as I do enjoy his rants
  • 3 1
 Sram UDH all the way!
  • 3 1
 blah blah blah
  • 1 0
 Outstanding cartoon for this one, bravo.
  • 2 0
 buy a v10 and go vroom
  • 1 0
 Hey, don't bring my boy Tom Cruise into this.
  • 1 0
 Love the writing. And thought provocation.
  • 1 0
 an opinion piece titled with a question mark. this must just be click bait
  • 3 2
 Yes, Fad Mullets
  • 2 0
 Here he is!
  • 1 0
 can of worms, open..
Below threshold threads are hidden

