Opinion: Are New Standards Really That Bad?

There are some things that are totally nonsensical in mountain biking today: seat-tube slackening flip chips, the idea that conservative isn’t just a synonym for bad, the notion that every-bloody-thing needs to be made of carbon and maybe the thought that you can rescue a 29er's conservative geometry by putting a smaller wheel in the back and calling it a day, although that last one seems to have been just a phase.
Mixed wheeled bikes aren’t bad of course. Only the idea that they could be some golden ticket for a bike company to Marty-McFly any ol’ piece of crap into the modern-day without severely compromising other parts of the bike. Mulleting a bike can be a great idea, and a very easy way to drastically change your bike's geometry. There’s also no reason why a bike should not be built around the concept. However, there’s a big difference between that and slinging smaller wheels into production frames in a bid to get another year out of a product cycle.
It’s like a shot of botox in the face of an old Hollywood star as they try and eke out another action film. All the CGI and whitened teeth aren't going to hide the truth, and I don’t care how much zeal he has… somebody put Tom Cruise out of his misery. I mean, does the poor fella look like a young man or just an old one with a slightly strange and uncomfortable face? It’s kind of the same for the first wave of mixed wheel bikes, but I digress.
There’s nothing wrong with getting old, and I say that as somebody that has somehow missed my mid 20s sweet spot altogether and that’s gone straight from baby faced to falling apart, achy knees and looking, in a word, haggard. Is your whole body meant to hurt all the time? Oh it is? Great. That’ll do me nicely for the next 50 years.
Much like there is nothing wrong with growing old there is nothing wrong with making a bike that may well have been about right on its release but hasn’t aged well. The world moves on, new ideas come about and that’s just how it is. The issue is, in this case, trying to resist the clutches of time and not just cut your losses. The first wave of production mixed wheeled bikes were the toupée-wearing middle aged men of the mountain bike world. Some people go bald and that’s fine - it is what it is.
There are other things in the mountain biking industry that are so sensible but receive so much flack, and I don’t believe it’s deserved. For instance - the idea that maybe the first wheel size to be manufactured en masse might not be the best for all applications. Crazy, I know. Or what about the ultimate bogeyman of mountain biking - standards? But are they really that bad?Does the Word "Standard" Fit the Bill?
The weight of expectation alone isn’t conducive to having the time of your life and no amount of fireworks seen through a drunken mist while wearing a hastily assembled Princess Diana fancy dress outfit is going to change that. Regrettably, I know this from personal experience.
The problem with New Years is that we’ve probably all had an absolutely amazing one and this both sadly, and in this instance ironically, sets the standard for the years to come. As soon as you become self aware of how great NYE can be it will never be the same again.
And it’s the same with standards. The first time somebody used the word it was probably an eye opening, promotion inducing moment. On the other end of the spectrum there is the word proprietary
. This suffers from a similar if not slightly different problem. Where “standard” causes frustration by being overtly imposing, “proprietary” intimidates. The potential benefits of a proprietary system are merely a slice of Red Leicester on a mouse trap to some. Delicious? Yes yes yes. Worth breaking your neck for? Debatable, my furry friend.Do You Care? Does Anyone?
I understand why people complain about new standards. I mean, I think it’s often a bit shallow and short sighted, but I do understand. Some standards are good though and they do serve a purpose.
But what I can’t understand is people venting their frustration about something while also acknowledging that they have no interest in purchasing it. If you don’t like a brand’s take one the spoke or somebody’s new BB design then that’s fine - but just don’t buy it. It’s not like there is a gun to your head. The victimhood can be flat out bizarre.
Do you know what I don’t like? Seafood. Do I go and stand on the coast shouting at the sea just to let all those disgusting critters know what I really think? Apart from that ill-fated holiday in Devon, no.
It’s almost a social phenomenon. It’s like arguing with somebody in the comments section of a celebrity's social media post as you try to assert what Kanye West really meant when he said something moronic.
If you and I were riding along I could not give one iota of fecal matter if our spokes are interchangeable, or any other part of our bikes for that matter. My bike, my problem.
The truth is, I honestly have no allegiance to any one design type of anything and I really don’t mind if you do. I think it’s really important to buy something you want with the characteristics you desire. That to me seems so thoroughly sensible.Is It All a Way to Drive Bike Sales?
The idea, however, that the bike industry is forcing things on the customer that they have to buy against their will is cringeworthy. Owning a mountain biking isn’t a god-given right and neither is your custom. Bike companies are there to make money and that shouldn’t be something we’re uncomfortable with. They should just make the best they can offer. That's not to say they shouldn't be held to account for their actions like anyone, but make them accountable for their outlook and conduct, not getting our unmentionables in a twist if they increase the width of a hub by 6mm.
If you owned a bike company, with staff to pay and bills to cover, would you honestly stick with an inferior design or try and appeal to a niche who try are very vocal in their desire to recuse themselves from a new purchase? Of course not. And I'm not saying that people only make bikes to make money, to do so would be wholly untrue and the bike industry is full of people with passion - but everyone who runs a business needs to keep themselves out of the red.
I suppose my overarching ethos is rather simple - sometimes new standards are annoying and proprietary components can be infuriating, however if we didn’t have people that would think out of the box and gladly drag bike design forwards, often kicking and screaming, then the bikes you and I ride would be worse for it. Some changes are less consequential to the whole of our bikes but others can potentially be a can of worms.
The modern trail bike is a wonderful thing. I suppose I double take when somebody lauds the capabilities of their 29” 140mm travel bike with progressive geometry and all the trimmings in one breath and then says “Eugh
, Boost though” in the next. I’m not saying it’s a direct consequence, or that bikes would be all that much worse without Boost spacing, but things such as axle spacing standards have played their part in making the mountain bike what it is.
I know some of you don’t want anything to do with a wheelset that uses a certain kind of spoke or maybe a hub that means you’re going to have to change your chainring, but the list of things that we, as a community, have resisted and mocked is as long as it is illustrious.
Are new standards a con conjured up by the bike industry? I don’t believe so. A lot of it comes down to what you want: the best performance full stop, or the best performance derived by shared technologies. We don’t look at suspension units and get frustrated that Fox and RockShox seals aren’t interchangeable. Sometimes you need design freedom to chase a particular concept.The Casualties Along the Way
One section of riders I really do have sympathy with is people who buy a full build, perhaps not knowing what they’re getting themselves in for and 18 months down the line they realise that they ride what is essentially a who’s who of obscure bike brands. But, in general, I don’t think we’ve ever had it so good and although there seems to be an upheaval every few years, something like Boost being a notable example, I think the modern mountain bike is a truly amazing thing and that companies do remarkably well to all be on most of the same pages.
For me, the main stumbling block is that I find it hard to understand why we willfully homogenize design. Yes, J bend spokes, for example, may well be the best option - I am open to that - but I see it far more fruitful if you encourage bike companies to make whatever whacky thing they want and then we just vote with our feet. It’s the vocal dissent that confuses me.
And let me be absolutely, unequivocally clear - I don’t think it would be great for each brand to have a different spoke type - but at the same time, it really wouldn’t be the end of the world, provided spares were manufactured and available. It would be a few years of weird kooky designs then followed by many years enjoying the fruits that the exploration yielded. Which doesn’t seem so bad to me.
I want the best bike full stop. No ifs, no buts. Whatever design ideology a company chooses to follow I think they should be encouraged to do so. I want an ambitious and bold design that doesn’t want to just keep up with the Jones’ and fall in line. It wants to separate itself from the bunch because it may well just be on to something. Sometimes it will be crap but, then again, that’s always the risk of innovation.
But stupid ones, when there is already something out there not so much. *cough 15×110 TA when 20mm was already out there.*
Also let's not forget the 20,000 different bb standards and how many different rear spacing standards there are. Are all of them really necessary.
The 15x100 standard worked fine for 26" wheels and 29er XC bikes, I thought it was pretty okay for 27.5 bikes ridden hard too, but was pretty leaking for 29ers ridden hard, especially for heavier riders.
Yeah it's really not as complex as people think it is, and actually road bikes are way worse.
We pretty much have three BB standards - threaded, PF92 and BB30, the latter of which nobody really uses now.
As for hubs like you say, it's basically non-boost, boost or superboost (same as 150).
With a few proprietary/weird exceptions (t47 for example), most bikes and frames are pretty interchangeable these days. You can put an eagle drivetrain on a 10 year old 26" bike if you really wanted to. I just don't understand what people are upset about.
20mm could have prevented all the front end of bike woes.
Regardless this has nothing to do with 20 mm axles, which cannot change wheel stiffness.
Personally I'm sick of bent 15mm axles an twisted lowers
Lol…
No you dont. You dont want to spend months testing hundreds of configurations and set ups following rigorous scientific protocols, to then spend tens of thousands of dollars on custom carbon frames built just for you that you can throw away after a season because by then something marginally better exists. And then repeat the whole process from the start. Because thats what you would have to do to get "the best bike full stop".
You just want a bike that you think is not limiting your enjoyment or speed, no matter how far from the theoretical optimum it is.
It's a typical article "this is the consensus so I will go against it and people will think I'm smart". There are so many standard changes that offered no benefits. Or standards that were later trumped by other standards. Not to mention useless standards that just make stuff worse like BB30 (seriously lets go back to threaded). Why did we for example go from 135/150 to 148/158? If we went with 1.5 why did we have to go back to taper?
Also "however, that the bike industry is forcing things on the customer that they have to buy against their will is cringeworthy." - This is the most stupid sentence of the whole article. If I want to buy a new frame I often can't transfer some of my old components. So how is this not being forced to buy new stuff?
About all they have that’s cross compatible is tyres and grips.
No one in the moto world is complaining about why they can't fit a Yamaha YZ450F exhaust on their new KTM 300 XC-W.
My irk is bottom brackets. First think I look for in a frame is has it got a threaded BB that I can just screw in a set of external cups and go riding.
I’ve got all the tools, drivers and bearing pullers for doing just about any internal / press fit BB and can do them with my eyes shut. But I prefer external BB.
Saying that only 3 of my 6 bikes have external BB the others, I had no choice about as other advantages out weighed my BB preference.
I would find it acceptable if standards had evolved as improvements but it does not really seem that way somehow, they are more like fads than anything else. Pros running 12 gears but 3 rotor bolts and moto foam instead of a top cap, incredible! Mullet bikes are a stupid idea, one year later every brand is selling one.
You can hardly find a 8 and 9 speed chain in local bike shops, the same goes for cassettes. Tough 26" rims are not that easy to come by in a desired variety, the same goes for tires. Nothing is really pushed on us, we are getting pushed out of the "hobby".
Yes they are. Ever occur to you that making money means driving up bike sales, which is the literal way bike companies make money?
Hopes pedal for instance, I applaud that they have gone their own route, not using what would be considered the industry “standard” Shimano cleat. They believed their design was better, allowed for more flexibility in application, and worked within their company philosophy.
The comments berating Hope for going their own route was surprising to me, and the idea that they were “forcing” someone to now adopt a different design into their lives. Hope cant possibly be sitting in their dark lair, fingers crossed thinking”I’ve got those suckers now”. They are making a decision to go against popular opinion, in an attempt to improve something they believe can be improved upon, likely sacrificing sales of Shimano loyalists along the way.
Pivot, Knolly would be the same with their adoption of the 157 rear hub spacing, they are actively sacrificing sales to provide something they believe is better, they believe it is BETTER.
We are so lucky to be riding around on expensive toys in the woods like a bunch of kids, maybe we can learn from those kids out there blissfully riding around.
So, yes, innovation is good but don't lose the forest for the trees.
10 years ago we had 1.5 headtubes, 20mm front axels, 150mm rear spacing, 83mm bb, 29er wheels, wide seattubes and 10x on normal freehubs. Possibly, just possibly stealth routing for the dropper is new, but thats not even a standard
Now, we have at least 3 active O.L.D. widths, 3 cassette mounts, two different rotor mounts, and two active wheel diameters. So the chance of your buddy having a loaner is 1 to 50-billion.
Many of these did have tangible benefits (like tapered steerer tubes), but hardly all of them.
You can still get all of the above in all previous sizes from a range of suppliers - none of them are obselete in any way other than the mind.
I can still get 9spd chains, hg wheels, small rotors and all sorts of headsets and bb’s - no issue at all.
Of course 31.8mm bars will still exist, that’s a choice not a standard and we can still get almost all old drivetrain parts right back to 9spd easily.
Is this issue in reality or just perceived?
We got it good now, even if it is annoying that you may buy a frame where your old wheels will need a new rear hub.
...You new here?
basically: buy -> ride -> recycle
All fine and good to say buy, ride, recycle, but what about the person who buys there new multi £k bike only to come and sell it a bit later and find out it’s worth squat because of it’s got either and out of fashion standard or one that was only used for that year before being abandoned.
That’s what people get pissed and fed up about.
