Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy

Apr 28, 2022
by Henry Quinney  
Kaz let me make my own banner. It only took two full days.

Welcome to Henry's Waffle House. Here, we serve only absolute waffle, each and every one doused in a hubristic sauce and washed down by an accompanying pint of inane babble. Bon appetite.


It looks so capable, so easy to ride - both up and down... what fresh hell is this?

Lighter, faster, more efficient, and more comfortable. These are just some of the terms that may well be the top of your wish list, even if you're looking at a bike with over 150mm of travel and with capabilities not too far off a downhill bike. In 2022, it's potentially a very real prospect to desire a bike that has electronic gears, tyre valves that saves you the oh-so laborious drudgery of using a pressure gauge to check the pressure. If it's not within a decimal place of pumped-up-perfection you can then connect it to your gazillion-dollar wall-mounted electronic pump that will inflate it just so, as you drink your expensive coffee and look wistfully into the distance and think to yourself that you do indeed look like a f*cking movie star. All this convenience and luxury and that's not even mentioning the e-bike question.

E-bikes bring up two main problems in mountain biking. The first, and most significant, is the rise of the term "analog bike" to describe a normal bike. Can somebody stop the world from spinning? Because quite frankly I want to get off. I actually said it once in a video and, much like a teenager who wants to distance themselves from the pre-teen cheeriness they were once known for, I live in fear that one day I will have the video presented for me and I too will have to answer for my past life as a cringe-inducing criminal.

Just nipping out for a ride on the ol' analog.

The second question, I suppose, might just mean a lot to you but to some have no doubt it will be absolutely inconsequential. Are we trying to make mountain biking too easy?

The joy of riding bikes is to feel so many different things. Is trying to isolate any one particular value from the full bandwidth of feeling to the experience's overall detriment? Is there such a thing as too much sweet? Too much sugar? Do we not need some savory now and then too?

Are bikes that make both climbing and descending just so easy a good thing? Does it always have to be on a plate?

Of course, I would never contend the days where you're soaked to the bone up a long climb and are genuinely considering pissing yourself just to feel a brief reprieve from the cold are anything but shit - but those shit days sure do distill over time to become something like satisfaction. That being said, you're very welcome to piss yourself on an e-bike. Whatever works for you and, save from the risk of electrical fires I can't see anything fundamentally wrong with it. We live such cosseted lives, and I'm not saying we should arbitrarily make them worse but it is an interesting thought. Why do we need to have everything our own way? Why are we all so precious? A little misery never hurt anyone.

I suppose the idea of trying to make something easier is something that often plays on my mind and, to be transparent, is one of the reasons I will never be sold on e-bikes. With all that said though, I still ride my 170mm travel bike that can get me up and down things with ease. So really, who am I to say?

I might look at somebody on an e-bike and think why must you try and make the climbs easier? That's the point!. They're probably looking at my carbon fiber 29er with a 62.5-degree head angle thinking the exact same thing. "Why do you need all that travel?"

Why is this a great thing...
And this a bad?

If we look at road cycling, I personally subscribe to the belief that it's a lazy person's sport. It's about going as fast as possible for as minimal effort as possible, and that's kind of respected as the sensible way to go about things. It's out there and, assuming you're not a bearded influencer riding some god-awful bike on badly maintained roads in the name of "freedom", all whilst subscribing to a very limited aesthetic, as a road biker you probably wouldn't totally disagree with it.

To call it lazy isn't to question somebody's motivation to get out the door but rather the sport itself. No road cyclist in their right mind would turn down a 10-watt saving but, conversely, they're also out there to push themselves hard and often focus on mastering their own body. Is that not counterintuitive? Shouldn't they all be on 25-kilo beach cruisers? Well, no. Just because they want to be lazy doesn't mean they want it to be easy.

Giacomo “Zico” Pieri riding a Quaddrouple Everest - an incredibly difficult thing to do - but also on a very light bike. That isn't a paradox - even though superficially it may well seem so.

I suppose the reasons we ride mountain bikes are far more varied. Many are shared with road cycling - the outdoors, the smell of fresh air, the blank cheque to eat 15,000 Oreos without so much as a flicker of guilt, but there are differences too. Road cyclists could well boil down the desire to ride their bikes to two or three main reasons whereas we ride mountain bikes for a whole myriad.

Although there is no such thing as a wrong way to do things, Levy certainly does look to prove that there is as he rides silly bikes down silly things in a silly way.

Maybe we want easy living on the climbs, maybe we want to keep up with our friends, or maybe we just want to have more control and safety. Truthfully, that's just scratching the surface of the plethora of different intentions and each individual's motivation to ride a bike is both rich and varied. To look at somebody is not to know them.

As I work my early morning shift keeping the gate, I often have to remind myself that to assume really does make an ass of you and me. After all, better and easier are just concepts that we leverage to fit our own ideas when it suits us.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Op Ed


106 Comments

  • 60 0
 Gotta say, that banner is a masterpiece and needs to be put in a museum. Well done Henry.
  • 8 0
 Truly Genious
  • 14 0
 @dolface: Holy shit - I meant to right tedious but I'm so absolutely incapable of even the most basic spelling, and at the point probably overstimulated. Not sure whether to leave it in.
  • 2 0
 @henryquinney: My vote is it leave it, it adds to the whole vibe! (Also did you mean to write "write" instead of "right"? Wink )
  • 1 0
 I am disappointed that none of the cut out photos have that spikey edge that everyone remembers from back in the day when school yearbooks were made by cutting actual photos up and gluing them onto the pages. It really was the star wipe of old media.
  • 3 0
 @henryquinney: you know, "tenious" is basically a mix between "tenuous" and "tedious" ...seems appropriate.
Tenuous culture references
Tedious culture references


..yup, works
  • 6 0
 @dolface: Please, have mercy. I had to actually check! Haha. FML.

EDIT - I'm actually that stupid.

Yeah - let's leave it. It's meant as a monument to my own stupidity, it seems fitting that only most of it is deliberate. That irony might just be the best bit.

@SATN-XC: Haha! Very appropriate.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: I guessed you couldn't decide on tenuous or tedious, so just went for the middle ground.
  • 2 0
 @dolface: aluminium
  • 14 0
 @henryquinney: honestly I thought it was on purpose when you sent it for approval.
  • 4 0
 @brianpark: that thing was approved? Then well done, the both of you!
  • 2 0
 @henryquinney: apropos tenious cultural appropriation: God bless you for calling out the "bearded influencers" who believe buying a bike as a fashion prop 1.75yrs ago (after running out of space for tattoos) make them the avant-garde poster boys of cycling. There will be a special rung in Hell with zero beard wax and horrible WiFi for these "cringe-inducing criminals."
  • 27 0
 Careful Quinney (or should that be Uncle Henry?), you're in danger of leaving the Outside and wandering into NSMB territory.
  • 24 1
 This reminded me of the Greg LeMond quote "it never gets easier, you just go faster". I think this is true for both road and mountain biking. Better bikes allow us to ride further and on more challenging trails, but we're still putting in the same amount of effort.

If I'm going on a two-hour ride, it's a two-hour ride regardless of the bike selection. It'll just be a longer distance on a carbon road bike instead of a beach cruiser. I would say that makes it more fun as well.
  • 15 0
 I deeply respect anyone with such attitude no mater what they ride. But then I meet dads on ebikes, with bods, drinking beers before the ride and I am not sure what to think. Where is the border between adequate challenge and simple laziness, I do not know. I know however that probably they are still better being on ebikes then just sitting in the bar, still it's quite tough to respect them. And I should just give a sh*t, but they annoy me, I cannot help it.
  • 2 4
 @lkubica: I ride both regular and ebikes. My rides end up being the same duration and I'm just as tired during each. I tend to have a lot more fun on the ebike rides, though, as I was able to either go faster and turn normal obstacles into jumps etc or do more downhill laps without my legs feeling like they will fall off.

I'm 37, have been riding since I could walk. I exercise daily and have done many 30-50 mile mountain bike rides. At this point, no matter what I do the uphills just keep getting harder. Ebikes make it more fun again.
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: I ride with people that crush a six pack in the parking lot prior to riding.
  • 2 1
 @Dixonm: I am 42, and a 30 mile MTB ride is called my "after work ride".
  • 21 2
 This really boils down to moving purely under our own power vs. electronic assist. Technological advances are great for any sport. If I can ride a trail/segment faster than I did because some innovation to kinematics/geometry/precision saves me some marginal degree of effort, I'm all for it!

However, f*ck e-bikes.
  • 9 1
 I am not sure you should call it an electronic assist. to me an assist would be maybe 50-100 watts of help. From what I see on the trails now people are way beyond assist levels. If you can pedal up the climb in a huge gear sitting down and turning the cranks at 60 rpm that is not an assist, that is a straight motor. Especially when it is 70F out and you are wearing pants and a jacket and not sweating.
  • 1 4
 @rcrocha: If you know what an electric motor can actually do, you'd realize that what they have motors doing right now is a joke. Also, if it still keeps your heartrate elevated then you're still getting your workout in.

It's like complaining that people are walking on a treadmill for 3 miles instead of running, even though it's still significantly better than them sitting on their ass all day.
  • 19 0
 "As I work my early morning shift keeping the gate" Smile
  • 2 0
 and "A little misery never hurt anyone"
  • 12 1
 being in my 40's, none of it is easy, ever. I'm at the point where I wonder "what is my heart rate and when is it dangerous?" on almost every ride I do. Would it be more fun with a motor to drag this decay up things, yes. would i feel like I just did something very inapropriate in public after, also yes. so, I just keep untangling my lungs from my front spokes to earn the ability to go down things (and tell my wife i did an excercise).
  • 5 0
 Jeesh man, talking like that in your 40's? I'm in my 40's and won't talk like that until my friends in their 50's and 60's stop sending it harder than I do. Chin up!
  • 1 0
 Being in my 50's it's all hard LOL. If my vivoactive is to be believed I spent 1 hour and 26 minutes with a heart rate over 152bpm on my last 2 hour ride. Just take a few more breaks while catching my breath. I'll start looking at an ebike when I hit 60 and need to slow things down a bit.
  • 13 1
 Is it me or are bikes becoming bigger, more capable to ride gnarly trails, but the new trails tend to be perfectly smooth jump lines?
  • 5 3
 Can't see how you know what everyone else is riding so probably it's you.
  • 3 0
 Please please no more new blue flow
  • 8 0
 I tend to just with what I believe I heard Kazimer essentially say: these are just fancy toys and however you want to play with your toy is fine. I'm sure you can find your fellow people who want to play with their toys the same way you want to.

Also, maybe it's just that I live the the US southeast, but I don't get the whole Waffle House reference. Unless it's a reference to like drunk fighting people at 3 AM or something?
  • 2 0
 Waffle means to expound on a topic without saying anything substantive or conclusive. So Henry’s Waffle House sounds like a highly accurate description of what Henry does best.
  • 8 0
 What honestly bugs me about this "easier" phenomena is how watered down many new trail systems are. So many new trails have to be built to some ridiculous IMBA standard, were we end up with deep bench cut/4' wide trails that are manicured over with a super smooth top layer to hide any exposed roots or boulders. I get it, erosion sucks, but we don't need so many new systems to just be dirt highways because a mini excavator cut the trail. The only tech feature that seems to exist on many modern built trails are jumps.
  • 4 0
 Man I thought this was gonna be musings on trail difficulty, the evolution and trends of rider’s trail preferences, and maybe how mtb is creating/splitting into multiple disciplines that aren’t so “shreddy”

But drat, it’s just “ebikes are just like full suspension and 29 wheels!” repeated for the thousandth time
  • 4 0
 Well... I really REALLY like trail running and I can't figure out why, but I can definitely say it's not because running is easy...
  • 2 0
 I had a well-written post all set about how I disagreed with a basic point of yours before I reread what you wrote and realized you had come around to the same conclusion as me anyway. That will teach me about assumptions as well, I suppose.
  • 2 0
 He henry . Do you have two young kids an drive 5 days a week from squamish to whistler for work? Well I do an getting an ebike hasn't made it easier to ride, its made so i have time to ride! I can pump out 40 mins laps that would other wise take up to 2 hrs. And i can still smoke people on the climbs on my analog bike(ex of mice an men hill or the climb to howler) Not everyone is trying to make hills easier.
  • 2 0
 It’s interesting how it always has to be all or nothing. A month or so ago I went to ride kanuga rented an E bike at an E bike specific bike park. Did about 35 laps in a day my battery died I rolled it back had a blast. This type of park will open all sorts of opportunities. No longer limited by a lift, shuttle etc. Kanugs trails were amazing.

Two weeks later I’m riding my local trails. Basically xc trails with a few features. A guy stuffed me in a corner on an eBike bike with full Moto kit, chest protector on full face helmet. It was a case of instant karma. He hit a stream crossing and went otb. Of course I rode by and said cool moped dude.

I’m in my 40’s and still ride hard in dh, moto, xc and everything in between. Maintaining fitness is harder sure. Just have to eat clean and take care of yourself. I cant eat lighting and shit thunder like I did in my 20’s. Maybe when I’m 70 an ebike will will make sense on local trails. For now I’ll earn my turns unless the environment was built for it.
  • 1 0
 What the heck is "an E bike specific bike park"?
  • 2 0
 I like Henry and his, perhaps antagonistic, conviction. I don't agree with him on plenty, but I still like him. This is a world where we can like, respect, and think well of people with whom we don't agree--gatekeepers included.
  • 1 0
 I agree with you but sadly, that world is not the internet.
  • 1 0
 I recently discovered that my mountain bike can, in fact, be pedaled on the road if I ever choose to do so. Which I have, in the rare occasion that I'm either A) injured, or B) it's a really hot day and I want to go to the beach and jump in the ocean.

I realized that if I'm not competing in road races, or trying to keep up with a group, or trying to get Strava records, that I may as well just sell my road bike and ride my MTB on the road on a few occasions, and still have the same workout capability if I so chose. It's pretty crazy how cheap road biking can be if you're not climbing Strava leaderboards or racing.
  • 3 0
 The only thing getting too easy is sterile boring flow trails. Outside of that an ebike can be a total blast! Nothing is worse than the term 'down country' btw.
  • 2 1
 "To look at somebody is not to know them."

... and that's the problem, you're looking at the wrong person.

Try a mirror, it's a lot more truthful.

People focus on what other people are doing, then judge those people.

Why do you care what other people do?

That's a problem right there.
  • 1 0
 Every time I climb to the top of Tiger Mt. and someone passes me on an Ebike going up part of me always is a little jealous. At the same time every time I am on a two way trail and some Ebiker is going all out at 25 and almost shit rails me, with no regard I am reminded that while they look like a mountain bike they are not.

It goes beyond is it easier. It's like driving a Ferrari for a morning commuter. that thing is not going to obey a speed limit. The person operating the machine is always the one to blame, but if one can pedal at 25mph all god damn day, and an Ebike is their first "mountain bike" why would they think someone could be around that flat corner not ready to get killed? Some trails need to be real bikes only.

Also, real selfish note here : if you are on an Ebike and set a strava KOM on a climb expect a lot of hate.
  • 1 0
 I really like that banner, nice work! After reading a few atricles ebike related it just makes me think who cares what people ride and how they ride it. I have both a "real" mountain bike and an E mountain bike. They're both great. I dont discriminate against anyone who wants to get off the couch whether its assisted or not. Just nice to see people out enjoying what theyre doing.
  • 1 0
 "And these questions lead straightaway into such deep and treacherous waters that it’s probably best to stop the public discussion right here. There are limits to what even interested persons can ask of each other." - David Foster Wallace
  • 1 0
 To answer the question: Why is this a great thing (standard mountain bike) and this a bad (E-MTB)? The battery, the motor, the additional resources. Of course a carbon fiber mountain bike with tyres, suspension, disposable parts, shipping packaging is very far from sustainable/green/etc., but do we really need more batteries in landfills? Do we need to use more energy to power something that is such a perfect system to be powered by our bodies? Call me a gate keeper, but when I see a perfectly healthy 20 or 30 year old (or 40, 50, 60) riding a klunky ebike around, it breaks my heart. I do feel a line has been crossed with mountain ebikes ridden by capable, healthy humans. I do my best to be polite on the trail, not judge and allow for the inevitable progression of my favourite thing to do in life, and at the same time I am disappointed. Thanks for listening. ✌️
  • 1 0
 Surely its "tenuous" not "tenious" or this an "aluminum" vs. "aluminium" conundrum? Perhaps "tedious", at least that is how I find his pop culture references so it fits for me Wink
  • 1 0
 You know what would be harder.... if you went on a tough trail ride on that steep angled bike with 26 inch wheels in your sweet banner... you didn't really make that did you? Kaz made that didn't he.
  • 2 2
 God damn it! Will everyone just stop?! Go ride your f'n bike and stop shitting your pants over what and why people ride. Its a bike. And if your fragile little ego cant handle someone getting up the hill faster and easier than you thats your own problem and a character flaw you should probably try to work on. When did mountain biking become a sport full of whiny little tough guy bitches?
  • 1 1
 I don't think I've ever understood how we, as a collective, will spend infinite sums of money to make climbing easier, make us exert less, make the bike more efficient but then choose adding pedal assist as the perversion of the sport. Comparing a 2022 high end MTB to a early 2000s MTB is about the same efficiency shift as comparing a 2022 high end MTB to a light eMTB. I own all of the above.
  • 1 0
 Amen!
  • 1 1
 Let us know how you feel when you are over 50 and riding with the young lads. I agree some people are lazy or just don't want to put in the pain. Some of have and are looking for options to keep us out there. If we would all open out horizons a bit before we judge the sport and the wolrd would be a bit better.
  • 1 0
 Oh one more thing @henryquinney calling a bicycle an analog bicycle is like calling golf "ball golf" because disc golf players want to feel more legitimized. That's not needed.
  • 1 1
 You crack us up Henry! There are only so many diplomatic ways to say "get the sand out of your pussy and build some skills, you'll enjoy those more than the latest slight technological improvement."
  • 3 0
 I think Quinney is my spirit animal!
  • 1 1
 Don‘t get the e-bike bashing anymore. I have a bike and an e-bike these days. Do whatever makes you happy, makes you smile. I think that there‘s no need to explain why I ride this or that bike. Just RIDE =)
  • 3 0
 Just ride a rigid SS if you're gonna be that grumpy.
  • 1 0
 Too easy?
They still sell rigid singlespeeds...
Or even better, dust of your pop's old bike from the shed and have a rip down your local trail
  • 1 0
 Solid gold. Henry's stuff is gonna end up exclusively on Beta, I can see it coming. I might even subscribe if that was the case.
  • 1 0
 It’s a fact that anyone who uses the term ‘analog’ bike isn't just the bell shaped part, but is indeed the whole phallus.
  • 3 0
 This is incredible.
  • 2 0
 Walker Brothers Pancake House gift certificates- mean girls
  • 1 0
 oh man, that place is the best. German pancake from there is amazing
  • 4 6
 The amount of gate keeping in this sport is getting ridiculous. sure I am biased and have my own opinions about what and when and where and why ride but I don't care how you do it because in the end the more people in the sport the more trail access will open up. Demand for bikes will go up which hopefully will drive down the price or at least open up wider range of prices. some controversial options - e-bikes don't ruin trails and if they are then your trails suck, - Just because I can afford an expensive bike doesn't make me rich, I just budget my money better than you and have different priorities.
  • 3 0
 true...just don't be f'ing with my Strava times with your e-assist ....../s Smile ..but seriously...
  • 1 0
 Word
  • 2 0
 Alternative title: Henry pretends to be an NSMB writer.
  • 1 0
 Doesn't like eBikes...doesn't like Squamish trails and doesn't even have a BMX background...
  • 1 0
 My trails are the same, my bike is better, and I'm way on the wrong side of 40. Seems like a wash.
  • 1 0
 going to need some more syrup over here...comments are going to get rowdy
  • 2 0
 We all know the only reason this story was written was for the resulting comment section. Kaz was here instantly and is probably wearing out F5 right about now. To be clear, I love it.
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: some people just want to watch the world burn, lol
  • 2 5
 Whenever I hear the "Its suppose to be hard" argument i like to transport myself to a time before chair lifts when a Skier had to hike. Ive snowboarded 27 years, hiked a small mountain exactly twice and to a back bowl once. Both times the only thing on my mind was I WISH THERE WAS A LIFT. Hiking made mt snow boarding ZERO % better. I bought an ebike 2 months ago, its my "self shuttle". I ride the same amount of time, have the same average heart rate, except now my verticle descent is doubled. Sounds like a great equation to me.
  • 5 0
 I guess we're all different. Most of the best runs I've done on my snowboard involved a hike.
  • 1 0
 You haven’t spent enough time in the backcountry if you think it’s not better than riding the resort. And that’s coming from someone whose been snowboarding for 30 years and spent hundreds of hours doing both types. There’s definitely something special about earning your turns, untouched snow, and zero crowds. But if it’s not worth the effort to someone, fine by me. It wouldn’t be the “backcountry” if everyone was there.
  • 1 0
 you have rear suspension? weak!!Wink
  • 1 0
 E-bike threads are the only thing PB has going for it nowadays.
  • 1 0
 Wait till we get MTB VR experience on the metaverse
  • 1 2
 cool that you care what other people are doing, so much. i occupy myself with making riding a bike what it is to me.
  • 1 0
 ... and telling strangers on the internet about how little you care about their opinions?
  • 2 4
 I don't get the waffle house reference
  • 24 0
 Waffle definitions:

North American
Fail to make up one's mind.
"Joseph had been waffling over where to go"

British
Speak or write, especially at great length, without saying anything important or useful.
"he waffled on about everything that didn't matter"
  • 6 0
 He's undoubtedly never visited one States-side.
  • 5 0
 Waffle is UK slang for not knowing what the hell you're talking about but going on and on about it anyway. Waffle House is delicious Thank you for attending my TED talk
  • 1 0
 To „waffle on about something“ is british slang for needlessly talking and talking without stop.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: But Waffle House at certain parts of the US means 'be drunk late at night after the bars close, see a bunch of characters, eat a lot of greasy, sugary food, and possibly fight someone'
  • 5 0
 @FMHUM, very true. Henry hasn't made it across the border to America yet, so he still hasn't experienced that important cultural experience.
  • 2 1
 @FMHUM: Exactly. This is the ONLY definition in my mind, so the play on words just didn't come across for me - they got lost somewhere in the fake maple syrup (which IMO is better than the real stuff).
  • 1 0
 @FMHUM: lol, ...whether its you or someone else..inside or in the parking lot, there will be a fight. ...I haven't been to a Waffle House in like 15 years...I doubt they have changed
  • 2 0
 @Whatajohnny: I wasn't aware of the American term but I like it. It's also quite fitting - I'm going to speak a load of nonsense and we can fight about it in the comments after?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Waffle House: Southern United States restaurant chain open 24 hrs originally from Atlanta, Georgia where you can get it scattered, smothered, capped, chunked, diced along with a cup of coffee to wash it down.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: this is all coming together nicely ;-)
