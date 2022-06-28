Opinion: Be More Like Chris

Words: Matt Wragg
Being good at riding bikes has nothing to do with being a mountain biker. That is a truth that many of us seem to forget.
There is a strand of mountain biking where it is crucial - competition. If you want to race a World Cup or throw yourself down the cliffs in Zion, then being good at is really important. But, and this is important, that is not the same thing as being a good mountain biker.
There is only one thing you need to be a good mountain biker - you need to love mountain bikes and riding them. That’s it. When I stop and think of mountain biking through that simple lens, I can’t think of a better mountain biker than my friend Chris.
He would be the first to tell you that he was never the fastest or fittest guy. At school, he was an awkward kid. He didn’t really fit in, seeking solace in heavy metal and even heavier bikes. He took to the woods aboard a Cannondale Super V that he still reminisces fondly over today.
By the time I met him at university, he was riding a Mountain Cycle San Andreas. Hanging off it was a Marzocchi Shiver, Hope 6-piston brakes, and Atomlab Trailpimps. At the time, I thought it was ridiculous and heavy.
Only recently have I truly understood that mountain bikes are not practical things. When you are buying a lawnmower, how it works is all that matters. With a mountain bike, how it makes you feel is at least as important. Chris understood that 20+ years ago. He never cared how fast they could go, he just wanted the biggest, baddest bike he could build because that made him happy. He’d have been a natural in the Ukrainian Steet Etz scene.
In hindsight, my years riding with Chris were deeply important to me. After leaving home I drifted away from bikes into the club and drug scenes, but we started riding together occasionally in between my comedowns. I’d get the text: “Cannock Chase this week?” On a big weekend, we’d make it as far as Wales for an uplift.
After rattling down whichever downhill track we rode, my poor, already aging, Azonic DS1 would be in a bad way. So followed evenings of hanging out at Chris’ flat while ‘we’ fixed my bike. In truth, it was usually Chris who did the fixing, often after I had tried on my own and sheered a few bolts.
I don’t remember much of the mechanical parts of those evenings, but I do remember talking about music, politics and life, endless cups of tea, and Chinese takeaway as payment for his help. When I came to buy my first full-suspension bike, it was, of course, Chris who sold it to me. In fact, he was a huge part of my first four or five bikes.
They were the years when I realized that my love of bikes was something enduring, not just a childhood obsession that would pass with age. He brought me into his world and showed me how to be a part of the sport I had only been able to longingly gaze at from the outside as a teenager. It was all about trying new things, having fun, and spending time with good people - being good at riding was never really something we worried about.
Since leaving the UK, I don’t get to ride with him much - probably not in more than a decade - but we're still close and speak regularly. Working as a product manager in the bike industry, I know Chris sees his work as a chance to share his enthusiasm for bikes with as many people as possible.
Every few weeks I get a text message. Now that his son is old and strong enough, the pair of them are always out as an unbearably adorable father-son combo, riding at trail centers, bike parks, or off backpacking in the local woods. The biggest goal in his life right now is waiting for his daughter to grow a little so she can join their adventures.
Wanting to show his fast-growing son the best things in this world, it melts my heart to know that he is taking him to many of the same spots where we used to ride. His son was born after I left the country, so I have never really got to know him, but somehow I feel a profound connection to him through where he takes him riding. He is not an expressive person, I’m not sure he ever would say it, but it makes me understand how much those years meant to him too.
It is easy to love something you are good at. How many of us spend our riding lives wrapped up in trying to be good at mountain biking, rather than appreciating every single moment for the gift it is? We should try to remember that being good is a barrier, something that puts people off, worrying that they might not measure up. We must not forget that the real heart of sport is in sharing it with others, and Chris is the person who showed me the world that lead to my career, my marriage and so much more.
As someone who felt their social exclusion keenly as a teenager, I know that Chris would tear down every barrier if he could, he would never accept that someone else might be dissuaded from experiencing the same joy he found.
I believe that our sport would be a far better place if we could all be more like Chris.
176 Comments
Although I first heard it in a Refused song.
I am currently almost ready to build up my Cove Playmate frame with a saint drivetrain, '03 Monster, Gazzaloddi or Hookworm tires, THE components rims, Hope Moto brakes, a remote reservoir shock, etcetera and I am forcing myself to just keep everything apart until it's all here and just take my time and spend a few hours assembling it.
I just pay the shop to have suspension and wheels done up for me. And removing headsets.
www.bikemag.com/blog/hope_moto_v2_test
I can tell you one this with absolute certainty:
When you get old enough that your body starts to fail you and when your knees hurt like bone-on-bone after you ride because you know it will hurt but you do it anyway...you WILL cherish every ride because you just don't know how many you have left. That scares the f*ck out of me.
I broke my back last year riding at MSA and required spinal fusion on one of the lower thoracic vertebra - I can't quite remember which one anymore. Also broke three ribs and my coracoid process. It's been a pretty long recovery, and at first my goal was to get back to where I was before the accident: gently progressing to bigger and bigger jumps, playing on my dirt jumper at the indoor bike park and generally riding gnarlier lines. But my progress hasn't been as quick as I'd wanted. Reading about other professional athletes who have been through similar injuries (Bulldog and Jess Blewitt come to mind), and who have recovered to their full potential is a double edged sword - on the one hand it's inspirational, on the other hand it's hard not to wonder "why am I not recovering as well as they did"?
But now that I've started to ride with my kids more, I'm realizing it's just as rewarding - if not more, and I enjoy it just as much. It's like a new chapter, and getting to watch them progress and love this activity as much as I do is pretty awesome. Who knows, maybe in a few more months or years I'll be sending it with them at the bike park again. But for the time being, I'm enjoying the ride that I have!
But I am lucky. It is really up to the kids to have their own passions because they are their own individual selves.
Agree 100%. I got lucky in that my oldest likes the sport. Finding time to ride is tough though. I kinda thought my youngest wasn't going to be into it, but he totally surprised me this year when he asked to ride. And we had a great time. I'm not going to pressure them either way, but I think the secret is to follow their lead and to keep it fun... and even if they're not as passionate about it as I am, it's still awesome to get out when we do...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CN7x4hPKiA0
He races DH (Turns 14 on Saturday) and crushes me on everything.. I've sat and wondered "how does he gap me..." and watching this one, now i know the answer hahahahhaa.
But it's brilliant and often he'll choose to ride with me instead of his buddies, which is the ultimate compliment a parent can get i think.
Uhhh... this is just called "optimizing". The best way to add to your own quiver is to introduce a new friend to the sport and surprise, surprise, be willing to sell them your old [insert bike genre here] when you are about ready to upgrade.
I consider it my service to the sport.
These sports are about having fun, staying fit, and communing with nature...it's too easy for a few people with cruddy attitudes to ruin that.
I've had a few negative experiences with mountain bikers, but it seems less frequent as long as you're respectful and have a good attitude yourself. It's the reason I sold 4 surfboards and bought a second bike
ya seems like it's happening everywhere, hopefully they all sell their gear and go back to watching netflix shows
But yes, the localism is crazy, just because someone lives somewhere and use a spot a lot doesn't entitle them to consider it theirs.
That was how mountain biking was for me growing up. We would build a bike with whatever we could find/afford and then go out and break them. Then spend the evenings patching them together so we could ride the next day.
Spending hours just sessioning one jump or one rock garden. Crashing, doing stupid stuff, just having fun and smiling.
I ride the same trails I used to ride back then and I mostly just see people with their heads down, headphones in, full racer mode. Maybe they are having fun, maybe that does it for them. But I rarely see them smiling.
To each their own, but I am still going to go and do stupid stuff on my bike...because it makes me smile.
So it was not that one had to be the best skateboarder to get respected. But the thing that made me quit was that I, myself felt like it's not enough and this stole all the fun i had with it...
The stupid thing if you've felt like this about something: it's hard work to get rid of this feeling. I occassionally get back on the board, but it somehow flicks a switch and I'm back in the same mode as i was back then. So after a few minutes, especially if you see someone else you know skatboarding, the fun disappears and I'm thinking about what all I should learn and what I should be able to do, instead of just having fun with it.
I'm very glad this didn't happen yet with mountainbiking...
Best time I ever had on a bike was me and the homies putting down our evening campfire beers and pedaling furiously up a fire road to catch an alpine lap of 403 in the waning sunlight. Got to the bottom just as the sun set on the valley and bombed down Gothic in the dark. The best mountain biker is the one making the best memories.
It was and seemingly forever will be the best thing to happen to me. Saved my life from depression, and gave me a "base purpose" where I could begin building back the strength to be able to occasionally overflow and help others. Lately, I've really been enjoying teaching random people I meet out on the trails who are open to some pointers... and haven't thought to charge for it. It's a way to give back to the community that seems to sustainably motivate me, so trust that you'll eventually fit in to this endlessly welcoming and supportive community.
One of my favourite things about where I live and play, is that most people here could care less what you're on.
It's all about the stoke YOU bring, not your bike's bling!
It takes a certain mentality and compatibility in riders sometimes with a 'who cares where we are, we're outside and it's ace' and when you find that sort of compatibility it really brings your riding to another level. You know when you sit down half way up a stupid climb, Chris isn't thinking "come on, get on with it..." he's sitting there thinking "all i need is a beer now and we'd be in heaven"... Having your own Chris, or being your own Chris.... well, it's something we should all aspire to.
Thanks for a cracking article.
p.s Did you live in Berks for a while, i'm sure i used to see you on Strava segments.
I'm so happy to ride the same trails and same places with my 13 years old daughther than I did with my dad in the past (and still doing it now). And sometimes I'm riding with my dad and my daughter, 3 generations on the same MTB trails. Love it.
To be a good mountain biker, you should be good.
I do really appreciate the overall tone of this article, but it’s not wrong to save the word “good” for people who are.
I'm sorry you're in such a bad place, but maybe you'll have control of some part of your life some day.
You reap the benefits of science when it suits (you're using a computer, electric light, soap etc) but you'll cherry pick when it doesn't play into your victim narrative, which is sad.
That's a great slogan for those who want to be closed minded to the possibility that other people might conspire against them.
You even get to feel superior about that closed mindedness while you don't worry about a thing.
I can see the appeal and why many can't resist.
"It pays to keep an open mind, but not so open your brains fall out" - Carl Sagan
I think you dropped something
Or are you ok with all that and just don't like vaccines?
Things which are generally referred to as "conspiracy theories" have no evidential merit, and usually significant evidence to the contrary (e.g. that vaccinations are bad, or that Sandy Hook was a hoax). This is not the same as the idea of conspiracies more broadly.
but it seems when we discuss this, the topic of personal responsibility is never discussed. everyone wants to blame 'da big corporations' as if they somehow use more single use plastics than the masses.
lack of accountability is what dooms us, we just blame the generation before us like every generation ever.
Ya cigarette companies make cigarettes, but they aren't the ones chucking the butts out into the street and flooding the ocean with discarded cigarrettes.
I love seeing people try to rationalize an argument AGAINST personal responsibility lol, it's so obviously a cope bc you just can't fathom that YOU are part of the problem. "well I am not the problem, it's those people over there that need to change first" - Every self important narcissist ever.
you laughing at the notion of something that is clearly a reality shows how oblivious and out of touch you are, which is disappointing considering your age.
Another question for you: how can a problem be systemic and NOT also an individual problem if the system itself is comprised of collective individual activity and participation?
TLDR: Ya you're right, it's everyone else's fault. go buy another big mac and pack of smokes with your new iPhone and case of waters, you're doing great
My point was it's dumb to mock conspiracy theories in general.
I never said anything about vaccines.
Personally I would rather rely on my own immune system, but I don't think everybody will die from the vaccine or that there are microchips in them.
Pollution and tracking are serious problems in my opinion.
Way bigger than man made climate change if you ask me.