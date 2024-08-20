Opinion: Don't Get Rid of the Ports - High End MTB Frames Should Still Work With Cable Operated Drivetrains

Two years ago, thru-headset cable routing
was the mountain bike design trend that nobody remembered asking for. This season, it's frames that don't have any concessions for cables at all, forcing riders to run a battery-operated drivetrain. I've seen various reasons for the change tossed around – it supposedly looks better, and it can save some weight, but I'm not convinced by either. After all, in many case a cable-actuated drivetrain is still lighter than a wireless one, and as for looks, a small loop or housing extending from the swingarm has never bothered me, not even a little bit.
There's also the fact that a wireless-only frame currently forces riders to choose a drivetrain from either SRAM or, well, SRAM – Shimano still hasn't responded with a wireless drivetrain of their own, which limits customer choice. My semi-educated guess is that the bike companies who have already launched wireless-only frames expected to be able to offer both SRAM and Shimano drivetrains by this point, but delays forced the release of those frames before Shimano had anything to contribute.
Don't get me wrong – SRAM's Transmission drivetrain works really well, and overall my experiences with it have been positive. The stiffer, direct mount derailleur mounting interface makes a lot of sense, and the chain / cassette longevity has been impressive. However, none of those points are related to the lack of a cable and housing.
I recently had a fancy machined derailleur produced by Vivo
show up for review, so I decided to see if I could get it to work with a SRAM Transmission chain and cassette. I ground some of the plastic off the cassette side of the UDH, installed SRAM pulley wheels on that derailleur, and voila, I had a cable-actuated Transmission drivetrain, no batteries required. (*Note – this setup is definitely not endorsed by SRAM
).
I'm only a handful of rides in so far, but on all of those rides the shifting has been quick and crisp, and has honestly exceeded my expectations. More than anything, the experiment reinforced my hunch that the chain design and cassette tooth profiles are doing a lot of the heavy lifting on a Transmission drivetrain. In other words, SRAM could have a winner on their hands if they do end up releasing a cable-actuated Transmission drivetain that doesn't cost a zillion dollars.
The push for more batteries on bikes without motors confuses me – part of the beauty of a bicycle is its relative simplicity; once you add batteries and tiny circuit boards to the mix it gets a whole lot harder for home mechanics to keep their bikes running. Especially irksome is the idea that it's somehow inevitable, as if adding more electronic doodads is a sign of progress. If wireless derailleurs and dropper posts truly transformed the riding experience I'd be more receptive, but my level of enjoyment out on the trails has never been dictated by whether or not my derailleur has a cable or a battery.
Now, I'm not diametrically opposed to wireless drivetrains, and like I said, I've had very good experiences with SRAM's current offerings - they're easy to set up, and the battery life is long enough that I really can't complain about it, but still, if I was in the market for a frame I'd want one that had the option to run either option. Just because a rider is considering a high-end frame doesn't mean they automatically want a wireless drivetrain, or at least I don't think so.
The backlash against thru-headset cable routing was immediate and almost universal, and it no longer seems like that trend is going to gain widespread acceptance in the mountain bike world. I'm hopeful that's the case with wireless-only frames – it's silly to limit a bike's versatility, especially considering the lengths that companies are going to to add in features like geometry adjustments and snack storage – why not retain the ability to run a cable actuated drivetrain, and let the customers decide on their ideal setup?
Wireless drivetrains are a solution looking for a problem.
How do wireless drivetrains look for a problem. They work so well, they require no adjustments and no cable replacements ever. You're all so scared of this. It's so weird. Tell me why you have to fight wireless drivetrains.
Definitely cheaper for manufacturing from a labor and material perspective.
External routing with removable guides (REEB) or hidden/external (Guerilla Gravity- RIP)
Internal cable routing (through headset or not) is really the enemy here. Zero functional benefits.
Anyone trying to force me away from that option won't get my business.
I've been on zero rides in the past 5 years with someone who had an irreparable drivetrain issue with a cable actuated drivetrain.
Anecdotal evidence is.... anecdotal... but these anecdotes have me swearing off electronic drivetrains for a long time.
The real drawback is the crap Acros headset system. Plastic holds it all together, and I get some play. There's a seal HOLDING WATER IN at the lower bearing that is just weird (I trimmed it off). Make a version of this with decent bearings and with aluminum instead of plastic up top, and it'll be just fine.
Wireless only? Well that's going to cost you an extra $500 (at least). No thanks, I'd rather spend that on good brakes, tires and boingers.
If the savings from that, assembly, and tuning can offset some of the cost of the wireless drivetrain and make it more accessible then it seems like a good thing if the cost can trickle down to entry level.
