Opinion: Don't Get Rid of the Ports - High End MTB Frames Should Still Work With Cable Operated Drivetrains

Aug 20, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
Is that little bit of housing really such an eyesore that it needs to be eliminated altogether? I don't think so.

Two years ago, thru-headset cable routing was the mountain bike design trend that nobody remembered asking for. This season, it's frames that don't have any concessions for cables at all, forcing riders to run a battery-operated drivetrain. I've seen various reasons for the change tossed around – it supposedly looks better, and it can save some weight, but I'm not convinced by either. After all, in many case a cable-actuated drivetrain is still lighter than a wireless one, and as for looks, a small loop or housing extending from the swingarm has never bothered me, not even a little bit.

There's also the fact that a wireless-only frame currently forces riders to choose a drivetrain from either SRAM or, well, SRAM – Shimano still hasn't responded with a wireless drivetrain of their own, which limits customer choice. My semi-educated guess is that the bike companies who have already launched wireless-only frames expected to be able to offer both SRAM and Shimano drivetrains by this point, but delays forced the release of those frames before Shimano had anything to contribute.

The carbon Specialized Stumpjumper 15 only accepts wireless drivetrains.
The higher end Santa Cruz Bronson CC frames also eliminates any cable ports from the swingarm.

Don't get me wrong – SRAM's Transmission drivetrain works really well, and overall my experiences with it have been positive. The stiffer, direct mount derailleur mounting interface makes a lot of sense, and the chain / cassette longevity has been impressive. However, none of those points are related to the lack of a cable and housing.

I recently had a fancy machined derailleur produced by Vivo show up for review, so I decided to see if I could get it to work with a SRAM Transmission chain and cassette. I ground some of the plastic off the cassette side of the UDH, installed SRAM pulley wheels on that derailleur, and voila, I had a cable-actuated Transmission drivetrain, no batteries required. (*Note – this setup is definitely not endorsed by SRAM).

I'm only a handful of rides in so far, but on all of those rides the shifting has been quick and crisp, and has honestly exceeded my expectations. More than anything, the experiment reinforced my hunch that the chain design and cassette tooth profiles are doing a lot of the heavy lifting on a Transmission drivetrain. In other words, SRAM could have a winner on their hands if they do end up releasing a cable-actuated Transmission drivetain that doesn't cost a zillion dollars.

With some tinkering I managed to get this Vivo derailleur working well with a SRAM T-type chain and cassette.

The push for more batteries on bikes without motors confuses me – part of the beauty of a bicycle is its relative simplicity; once you add batteries and tiny circuit boards to the mix it gets a whole lot harder for home mechanics to keep their bikes running. Especially irksome is the idea that it's somehow inevitable, as if adding more electronic doodads is a sign of progress. If wireless derailleurs and dropper posts truly transformed the riding experience I'd be more receptive, but my level of enjoyment out on the trails has never been dictated by whether or not my derailleur has a cable or a battery.

Now, I'm not diametrically opposed to wireless drivetrains, and like I said, I've had very good experiences with SRAM's current offerings - they're easy to set up, and the battery life is long enough that I really can't complain about it, but still, if I was in the market for a frame I'd want one that had the option to run either option. Just because a rider is considering a high-end frame doesn't mean they automatically want a wireless drivetrain, or at least I don't think so.

The backlash against thru-headset cable routing was immediate and almost universal, and it no longer seems like that trend is going to gain widespread acceptance in the mountain bike world. I'm hopeful that's the case with wireless-only frames – it's silly to limit a bike's versatility, especially considering the lengths that companies are going to to add in features like geometry adjustments and snack storage – why not retain the ability to run a cable actuated drivetrain, and let the customers decide on their ideal setup?




Would you purchase a mountain bike frame that only worked with a wireless drivetrain?



Would you rather have a wireless-only frame or thru-headset cable routing?

Sorry, you have to pick one.



Posted In:
Other Opinion Mike Kazimer


Author Info:
Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,774 articles
Report
90 Comments
  • 113 5
 "Eat shit." - Sincerely, the general riding public
  • 14 2
 “Eat shit” -SRAM
“No, YOU eat shit” -90% of MTB’ers
  • 2 12
flag bendorrigan FL (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Ski and snowboard outerwear no longer comes with attachments and guides and ports for wired headphones. This is the same thing. Bike frame manufacturers are anticipating the progression of drivetrain tech and are also simplifying an element of their frame designs. Removing the drivetrain cable routing almost certainly lowers their manufacturing costs as well. They're not doing this to piss off Pinkbike members; they're doing it because it's a forward-thinking business practice.
  • 2 0
 "Untether yourself" - Fox
  • 6 0
 @bendorrigan: That's a pretty funny take. Wireless headphones are objectively better and phones have done away with headphone jacks making them necessary. Of course clothing won't have cable ports anymore.

Wireless drivetrains are a solution looking for a problem.
  • 2 0
 @bendorrigan: It's a bit different. Wired and wireless headphones are both electronics, while a wireless drivetrain on a bike is introducing electronics where there weren't any before.
  • 1 0
 @cueTIP: are wireless headphones not really the exact same progression that wireless drivetrains are? Wireless headphones worked fine and required no charging and the cables would sometimes be the weak spot by fraying or breaking at certain parts.

It's identical.

How do wireless drivetrains look for a problem. They work so well, they require no adjustments and no cable replacements ever. You're all so scared of this. It's so weird. Tell me why you have to fight wireless drivetrains.
  • 41 3
 I refuse to participate in the consent-manufacturing second poll.
  • 10 0
 I like the fact that "I refuse to answer" was an option.
  • 2 0
 it wasn’t when i commented
  • 1 1
 Umm, the results are public, no one is making money on this. Is just for fun.
  • 24 3
 Because it's cheaper to manufacture the frames.

/end
  • 3 0
 this
  • 6 4
 It would be nice if the companies would put a couple water bottle threaded bosses on the frames, so I could use aftermarket external cable mounts. I despise routing brake hoses internally. With a metal frame, I would be fairly comfortable drilling and riveting on my own threaded bosses.
  • 1 0
 I’m afraid this is playing a decisive role, too. Frown
  • 2 0
 But SC has two rear triangle molds for the same bike, one with the port (for the lower spec bikes) and one without. How is this cheaper to manufacture?
  • 1 1
 @vitaflo: I doubt they do have two molds, my bet is one mold, and for the CC frames without the cable routing you simply plug the entry/exit hole on the mold. The rest is molded internally, with potentially separate bladders, but I doubt that too.

Definitely cheaper for manufacturing from a labor and material perspective.
  • 1 0
 Easier to design too.
  • 1 0
 Exactly this. Headset cable routing and no cable ports is the result of companies trying to cut manufacturing costs and sell wireless as a feature or improvement. Don't want to do internal routing for cables? I have a novel idea, go back to external routing. It is so much better.
  • 19 2
 I love to see that they are they are putting electronic drivetrains int he same league as headset routing. After having headset routing the past year, I will never buy another bike with it.
  • 19 1
 I’m not answering the last poll.
  • 2 0
 Which bowl o shite would you prefer? Yeah the first poll was more than enough answer in regards to this topic.
  • 10 0
 I would just cable tie cables / hoses to my frame rather than have thru headset cables / hoses.
  • 4 0
 They didn't prohibit us from using a dozen zip ties on the wireless only frame in the poll....
  • 1 0
 @fartymarty: To be fair you could do that with cable tourism and replace with a decent headset too.
  • 16 3
 I really want to switch to an XT drivetrain. I just find it hard to support SRAM nowadays. Their new transmission that's almost 1 pound heavier than their cable actuated equivalents at twice the price is the stupidest thing in the world.
  • 5 0
 They still make the 1 pound lighter cable version, and its cheaper now.
  • 10 0
 After spending 300 USD on two broken derailleur cages from a SRAM AXS T-type drivetrain, I'm never buying electronic drivetrains again. It seems that since the derailleur hanger is gone, all the impact force is absorbed by the cage.
  • 1 0
 plus the new cage seems to sit much closer to the ground.
  • 11 0
 I blame this wireless only on everyone that complained about the headset routing.. The industry said, "You don't like what we gave you? OK.. NO CABLES FOR YOU!"
  • 2 0
 If you kids can't keep your opinions to yourself I'm going to turn this industry around and there'll be no cable operated anything for anybody!
  • 9 0
 I have Transmission and love it and I would get a Stumpy in a minute, but as a trend it seems like a really bad idea to me. If I ever am in a bad situation and somehow trash my $500+ derailleur, I'd love to be able to throw an amazing 12 speed Shimano wired group on without having to resort to zip ties...
  • 2 0
 how can you trash your $500 + derailleur ? some guy from SRAM stood on his on instagram and then everyone else did the same thing? figured they'd be InDeStRuCtIbLe..............
  • 1 0
 @stormracing: you can stand on it but if you catch the cage on a rock it still might break.
  • 8 0
 Folks just casually skipping over the hacked together mechanical Transmission Kaz created. Hopefully a real one come out someday (cause Im too cheap to get the electric version)
  • 5 1
 I’m not down for wireless or headset cable routing. I’m strongly considering the next gen Santa Cruz Heckler or Bullet for my first e-bike. If they’re wireless or headset, it’s going to be a hard pass.
  • 1 0
 An E-bike is the place where electronic shifting makes some sense though... the battery is already there (not like it gets used for shifting though).
  • 5 0
 SRAM, please release a cable actuated version of Transmission. Sincerely, everyone who doesn't want wireless shifting or drop a grand in a groupset.
  • 4 0
 Unless I have an ebike...I don't want to have to think about charging my bike. And, if I did have an ebike, when I charge it, it would be pretty cool if any other battery dependant items were charged too.
  • 3 0
 My neighbour is a bike reviewer for a major magazine/website in the U.K. He’s currently testing a Trek gravel bike with wireless SRAM Red. When I remarked that electronic shifting is much less popular with mountain bike riders than roadies he said that’s because mountain bikers aren’t as gullible as road and gravel riders. Let that long be the case.
  • 6 0
 Thanks for these words of reason @mikekazimer !
  • 2 0
 So many other great design options!

External routing with removable guides (REEB) or hidden/external (Guerilla Gravity- RIP)

Internal cable routing (through headset or not) is really the enemy here. Zero functional benefits.
  • 3 0
 Any brand that is making bikes with cable-tourism and anti-cableism frames immediately gets removed from my list of potential future bikes. Bring back external routing for everything except dropper posts.
  • 2 0
 The issue is that this is a benefit to the manufacturing process. Both cable-less and headset routing require less steps to make the frame and simplifies the process. This would be great if ANY of the value was passed down to the consumer. But it is not. The frames are likely cheaper to make, but cost the consumers more. It feels a lot more nefarious than "people just want wireless drivetrains".
  • 2 0
 It's not just about the manufacturer you're forced to go with, it's also the number of speeds. I run 11 speed on all of my bikes, because it's cheaper, lighter and easier to set up/maintain.
Anyone trying to force me away from that option won't get my business.
  • 2 0
 I've been on 4 rides this season with 4 different people with Transmission where their shifting died, or the derailleur fell apart. Each one of those failures stuck them in one gear (or in one case they had to completely remove the chain and waddle out).

I've been on zero rides in the past 5 years with someone who had an irreparable drivetrain issue with a cable actuated drivetrain.

Anecdotal evidence is.... anecdotal... but these anecdotes have me swearing off electronic drivetrains for a long time.
  • 2 0
 I will only buy bikes with external routing period. Always have and always will.,.. Function before fashion. I would way rather have a mechanical advent x with the cable zip tied on the side of the frame then have to run any sort of brakes from sram or suspension from sram or fox. Money always goes to upgraded brakes like dominions and fork like an intend. Drivetrain is literally priority zero as long as it goes in the gear and doesn't skip it's during its job so unfortunately cheap duarblel drive trains are always mechanical! I literally just got an e-bike and had zero interest routing my Dominion break hose around the motor I just zip tied it on the outside and went riding!
  • 2 0
 Through headset cable routing is the worst, but it is still better than no option. I love the TRP drivetrain, it is light, shifts really well and will never leave me stranded without a working battery.
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty happy with my SRAM and Shimano cable drivetrains, but that TRP one seems very cool. Kind of spendy, but maybe worth it?
  • 2 1
 The last poll is a good question and would lead to interesting opinions on the bike industry. Dont be pressed. Just answer the question, nothing bad will happen to you. You have to prefer one or the other. Learn to think, form an opinion.
  • 1 0
 I recently got a frame that has through-headset routing. I was pretty worried about it after reading the online pushback. Honestly, it's fine. Would I prefer standard routing, oh hell yes, but the headset routing wasn't terrible to set up. I never replace top headset bearings, so that's a non-issue. Just pack some PM600 grease in there and off you go.

The real drawback is the crap Acros headset system. Plastic holds it all together, and I get some play. There's a seal HOLDING WATER IN at the lower bearing that is just weird (I trimmed it off). Make a version of this with decent bearings and with aluminum instead of plastic up top, and it'll be just fine.

Wireless only? Well that's going to cost you an extra $500 (at least). No thanks, I'd rather spend that on good brakes, tires and boingers.
  • 1 0
 I think it's dumb, but I'd be fine buying a frame that's wireless only. It's not like I'm going to pull the transmission drivetrain off, I'll ride whatever it came with. It doesn't make the bike function worse, it only removes compatibility with some drivetrains, unlike headset cable routing, which makes the bike significantly worse and harder to maintain.
  • 1 0
 As someone who tends to build up bikes from a frame only, I tend to make concessions to my drive train. That is where I save a bit of money. If wireless drive train prices come down, I'd have nothing to complain about. But when a low end Transmission costs much more then an XT, cable version, that is where I get annoyed.
  • 1 0
 I love bike technology and even own an e-bike, but my AXS sits on the shelf these days because cable shifting is truly better. Hard pass on AXS only, or even buying the cheaper heavier frame to get cable ports. I've loved my Spesh bikes but they can keep this one. Honestly the Bronson is even more disappointing to me than the SJ going this way.
  • 1 0
 Serious question - anyone here in the industry know what kind of cost savings there is to not have internal routing in a frame?

If the savings from that, assembly, and tuning can offset some of the cost of the wireless drivetrain and make it more accessible then it seems like a good thing if the cost can trickle down to entry level.
  • 1 0
 I recently bought a GX transmission group to test and see if I could get on with it before committing to buying the Stumpjumper. So far I'd say its the best drivetrain I've ever used. Still though there is a thin layer of anxiety about how reliable it will be in say, a years time or whatever. I get what Specialized have done with the new Stumpjumper, but perhaps its too soon. What really bugs me though is why they haven't release the aluminium version yet, we all know it exists, let us have it!
  • 1 0
 I recently purchased a new Transtion Patrol, with the XO drivetrain. My first time riding anything with a battery, much less none cabled transmission. I will admit, it is fantastic. Like, really impressive. It is so precise. It never questions whats going on. I ride 3 days a week and charge it for a couple hours every couple months. With that said, I would not have purchased the bike if it did not allow for a cabled derailleur. I had a Stumpy Evo, and loved it. Would have considered the new Evo in the future but seeing it does not allow for that option, even though I love the system, I wouldnt purchase it.
  • 5 1
 Thanks for starting this topic.
  • 3 1
 Or if you do get rid of them, how about lowering the cost due to eliminating a step or three out of your manufacturing process?
  • 1 1
 Headset Routing and Handlebar routing for E-bikes is trash. Impulse bought a Canyon E-bike and didn't realize these features were on it till it was too late. At least you got the glove box you wanted, can't afford to add cable routing too.
  • 3 0
 I have a Raaw alu frame with all external routing and it's beautiful and makes so much sense to me.
  • 2 0
 Two of those photos are on a bike with fully external routing... it only looks internal because Raaw puts it under the rubber chainstay protector.
  • 2 0
 If it doesn't have internal cable routing options I'll just zip-tie those cables to the outside.
  • 1 0
 As a full supporter of wireless drivetrains- yes all frames should be cable compatible. It's stupid to limit what components can be put on a frame.
  • 2 1
 I don't need ports out back, just a couple ports for my gearbox shifter. I'd rather have all my lines run externally other than the dropper.
  • 1 0
 The other downside with transmission only bikes is the lower end builds generally come with worse suspension for the price vs a similar prices mechanical builds.
  • 1 0
 Just built my dream bike and not a wireless anything. Im sure im not alone. All the shimano hate but thats how i will forever spec my bikes, thanks.
  • 1 0
 Wonder how many ebikers are anti the forced wireless/electronic movement? Can’t pick and choose your versions of technological obsolescence…
  • 3 1
 BRING BACK EXTERNAL ROUTING
  • 2 0
 The second poll is an allegory of US election choices.
  • 1 0
 I don't want to ever be way out in the Chilcotins with a failing electronic drivetrain.
  • 1 0
 It's really odd to go for a ride and realize my derailleur battery has gone dead, just sitting there..
  • 1 0
 Full length outer cables and zip ties will fix it. Weight weenies mightn't be happy though.
  • 1 0
 ...adding more electronic doodads is(n't) a sign of progress.
Well spoken Kaz!
  • 1 0
 They do this do force you to spend for electronic drives.. Just do it as it should be anyways and route it externally
  • 1 0
 Honestly anything but headset cable routing even if that means external.
  • 1 0
 does anyone else think the transmission q factor is too wide?
  • 1 1
 You can use zip ties or cable holders for wireless only frame, but try to replace that plastic headset crap
  • 1 2
 Regarding that last question and to any brand making such choices. I choose not to buy your new bike, I hope you go bankrupt, fuck you.
  • 1 0
 The noblest invention. Should be able to operate without batteries.
  • 1 0
 No need for untethered tech for tethered components. Useless gimmick!!
  • 1 0
 Have we somehow forgotten external routing is an option?
  • 2 4
 Meh...Shimano lost the drivetrain wars...I get the fanbois can't stomach it but it is what it is.
  • 1 2
 nobody needs cables anymore!
