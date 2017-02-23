USER GENERATED

Point: E-Bikes Are Good for the Sport

Feb 23, 2017
by Matt Wragg  
E-bikes are a touchy subject for many mountain bikers. I get it. In fact, my first memory of seeing an e-bike out in the wild was joy, joy at smashing past the fat, lazy f*cker on a climb. There's something just wrong about an engine on a bicycle, right? The two things are like oil and water, or at least they seem that way at first... We need to talk about e-bikes though. Forget all the chest-beating PR bullshit pumped out by fatbike enthusiasts being the next big thing to happen to our sport. In Wisconsin they may indeed be the "fastest growing segment in mountain biking" as the Fatbike Forum claimed they are, but if you start looking beyond the US, the picture is less rosy. According to the Fatbike Forum's own stats the global market for fatbikes is 80,000 bikes per year right now. In 2015, Cube alone sold 50,000 e-bikes, that doubled in 2016...

The latest figures have the global market at 1.1 million units a year and in Europe they are rapidly poaching sales away from the conventional mountain bike market. My favourite statistic, according to one source is that the Haibike 12,000 Euro e-DH bike outsold the Specialized Demo this year (although I haven't been able to verify this claim). Bike shops in some countries (ie. not in the US) are reporting that customers come in to buy a 160mm trail bike and end up taking the e-version instead. Love them or loathe them, e-bikes are coming and sticking your fingers in your ears and shouting "la, la, la" because you don't like the idea isn't going to change a thing. So, what the f*ck is an e-bike anyway?

Before we go any further, I need to nod my head to those of you on the left-hand side of the Atlantic. I haven't lived there, so feel free to tell me I am wrong here, but the impression I get is that your land access is hard fought and maintained. This is not the place to get into why that is so, but it is a time to acknowledge that and say clearly, that if I were in your shoes, I would be protective as hell of my trails too. And yes, e-bikes do raise some big questions and risks for trail advocacy, but we will touch on that later in this piece.


Photo - Ronny Kiaulehn
Photo - Ronny Kiaulehn


To be totally honest, the first time I rode an e-bike did nothing to shake my gut feeling that something was profoundly wrong about them. The bike was a weird mess of tubes, wires and controls, with a motor on the rear wheel and a throttle on the bars. Apparently you could wind it right out to 80 km/h if you took the limiter off. While moving fast is always fun, at least it is in my book, there was something just wrong about a bicycle where you don't need to turn the pedals. It felt profoundly uncomfortable to be zipping along, feet ready to pedal, but never to be needed. It's not the same thing any more. So before we dive down this rabbit hole let's get one thing clear: if you want something with a throttle, stop being a pussy and buy a motorbike. The same goes if you want to smash through the countryside at a steady 50km/h, regardless of how you achieve it, that is pure motorbike territory.

The second time I got on an e-bike was one of the Flyer bikes, possibly one of the first full-suspension e-bikes to reach production. With the battery mounted between the seattube and the rear wheel and the motor mounted in the rear wheel itself, it was an abortion of a thing, not the kind of bike you would ever consider riding on anything like a real trail. Yet in the last couple of years the technology has moved forwards and the current crop of e-bikes are more like something most of us would recognise as a bike. My third e-bike experience was one of these. It started with my ingrained prejudice that this was a Bad Idea. An hour and a half, 1,500m climbing and two descents later, I had to begrudgingly admit that I'd had fun. In the time I could normally do one decent trail in, I had done two and all that weight in the frame made the thing hilarious pinballing through loose rock and steep chutes. It was a different feeling to my other bikes, but not so different, and it was undeniably fun. While the engine did change the experience, the heart of the experience is still very close to the mountain biking I fell in love with some 20 years ago.

This brings us onto the most important word when we talk about e-bikes - "motorised." Legally e-bikes are considered motorised and globally the legal situation is convoluted. In fact, in most of the United States they are grouped in with motorbikes or mopeds by law. A quick look at a state-by-state guide shows differing legislation and restrictions in each state, different power outputs, different power requirements, license requirements and land access issues. Here in Europe it a bit less complicated, thanks to the EU. There are two types of e-bikes - there are electric pedal-assisted cycles (they have been given the snappy acronym of EPACs by European lawmakers), which are strictly regulated, and then there is everything else which is pretty much covered in my previous paragraph. In fact, anything outside the EPAC regulations is on dodgy ground, much of the time banned from trails for being motorised, but also banned from the roads for being unroadworthy. So from here on in, when we talk of e-bikes, we are talking about these EPACs. EU legislation means they have their power limited to 250W, they are restricted to 25km/h and the motor only functions when you pedal. So long as they comply to these rules, here in Europe they are considered mountain bikes by law and have access to everything mountain bikes have access to.

Of course while this may be the letter of the law when we talk about motorisation, the feel of the thing is another matter altogether. There is, of course, a very clear argument for them being considered motorised - they have a motor. Nobody is going to argue with you there, but it's how that motor works where the moral dilemma of the whole topic hangs. You see, you car and motorbike are motorised - they are designed so that you get in/on, start the engine and go. No fitness or manual input required. If you sit on an e-bike and do nothing, aside from falling over, you're not going to move an inch. The motor on these EPAC bikes only works when you turn the pedals. The motor works by amplifying your pedal input. So is motorised the best word to describe these e-bikes? Surely the word "assisted" is a better fit?


Photo - Ronny Kiaulehn
Photo - Ronny Kiaulehn


If you've got this far and are thinking, "Well that's not mountain biking any more," you wouldn't be wrong. It is not true to say it is the same thing, but how different is it out on the trail? To begin with, let's break down the stats on an e-bike to put the motor more closely into context. How much power is 250W? Not much is the short answer. It is about the same as 25 hairdryers... When we talk of cycling wattages, 250W is pretty small beans. If you stop and look at your Strava stats, you will see that somewhere around the 200W is more than achievable for an average rider to put out as an average over several hours of riding. Adding the average human and the bike together, 500W sounds significant? Well, not really. Top Enduro World Series racer, Greg Callaghan, has measured his max power output at over 1,600W. This is a max output, so it's not sustainable for more than a few seconds, but it puts 500W in perspective quite nicely. If you are worried about this power being unleashed on your local trails, do you also want to ban Greg from riding there too?

Then, we need to think about how fast is 25km/h? On a fireroad drag it's quite a bit faster for sure, but the way the motors work is by responding to your pedal input, so when you get onto technical singletrack that difference is much smaller. On steep, technical climbs, the reality is that you are more likely to see e-bike riders pushing their bikes up than blitzing through. It is not easy to maintain your cadence, causing the bike to stall and the rider finding themselves the proud owner of a 25kg trail anchor that is going to suck pushing up to the top. Going down it is much the same story, on the straights you can reach 25km/h fairly quickly, but you would be surprised how often you pass that mark and find yourself hauling the bike down the trail unassisted as you have passed the limiter's top speed for assistance from the motor. When you get to the corners, the motor is no help - at least for now they are not quick enough to react instantly as you try to get that perfect pedal stroke out of the corner. And it is certainly less damaging than punters dragging their brakes through a corner on a regular bike. You find yourself muscling a 25kg bike down the trail, which takes more strength and skill to do than a regular bike. Maybe Specialized Sean Estes' description of an e-bike is the most fitting - it's like a fast-forward button for the less exciting parts of the ride, but when it comes to the bits most of us cherish most, the difference is not as big as you might think.

In case you are wondering how fixed this is - these limits are set by EU law, so to see them overturned would take the best part of a decade of lobbying and political negotiation, they are going nowhere any time soon. Some naysayers worry that this is going to turn into an arms race for faster engines, but talking to engine suppliers it is clear that they are not interested in this. Companies like Bosch are currently working with the EU to look at how they can help enforce the regulations out in the real world. Why you may ask? Simple. Because by keeping the bikes within the legal definition of a bicycle opens up a whole new market for them and, hopefully, entices people to buy bikes who are put off by the physicality of mountain bikes and the perceived danger of motorbikes. If you step outside mountain biking, this is even more crucial for the commuter market, as they want a product that offers the convenience of their motors, but is allowed to use existing cycling infrastructure. They are not locking themselves into these laws out of the goodness of their hearts, but because they can see much bigger opportunity this way - they see mass appeal for this well beyond the bounds of either the bicycle or motorbike market.


EWS 8 2016. Finale Ligure Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg.
An ebike, recently.


Of course, we then reach the inevitable question of trail erosion. Some people have suggested that an e-bike may be less damaging to the trail, because the power is delivered more smoothly, eliminating some of the harsh acceleration that digs into the ground, but there is no evidence to support this right now, so let's consider this bullshit until someone proves it otherwise. However, any argument that e-bikes cause more trail damage is pretty much sewn up with IMBA's 2015 findings of their study on trail erosion: "Results from the field experiment show that, under this set of conditions, soil displacement and tread disturbance from Class1 eMTBs and traditional mountain bikes were not significantly different, and both were much less than those associated with a gasoline-powered motorcycle." And that is coming from IMBA, who have recently clubbed together and decided that e-bikes are a Bad Thing, so hardly a biased source.

Hopefully by now you have a clear picture of what we are talking about when we say "e-bike." If we know what, then the logical next question is: why? At this point a lot of people roll out very earnest arguments about helping old or infirm people onto the trails, and as commendable as that may be, f*ck that. These are not the majority of people that are buying e-bikes right now, and that is not the main reason they are being sold. While many probably don't want to hear this, the main reason people are buying e-bikes is because they are fun. One stereotypical image of the e-bike user is lazy, but this doesn't seem to tally with the reality of the people who buy them. Certainly one major European bike brand noticed that their team who were focusing on e-bikes actually got fitter because they meant they were riding more than they were before.

Of course fun doesn't really cover the magnitude of what e-bikes represent. Let's start with a small example. How much time do you have to ride each day/week/month? And let's go on to assume that what most of the people reading this article enjoy most of all is going downhill as fast as they can. So if you introduce a bike that means you can get the climbing done faster and get more time doing what you enjoy most, logically, is that not more fun? Certainly from personal experience I know I am lucky enough to be able to find about an hour and a half most days to ride. Normally this means one climb and one descent. With an e-bike I can double this. Of course this leads to the question of fitness and we have to go back to how the motor works. If you want to climb 1,500m in an hour and a half you're going to have to work hard, the motor simply means you get more ground covered for your time and calories. The mistake most people make when thinking about e-bikes is thinking that it makes what they do now easier, rather than asking how much more they could be doing. The next obvious moral question is, is this any better or worse than taking a shuttle or a chairlift?

There is some cynicism right now because the industry is pushing e-bikes hard, that it is just another hype like Boost axles or metric shocks. If you step back and consider the bigger picture, what you find with e-bikes is the potential for mass participation, this is no incremental change, it is the possibility of expanding the boundaries of our sport. Among mountain bikers, we quickly forget that even a middling biker has far more fitness than most of the general public. If you don't believe me, go into any office building for a day and spend your time with people who do 40 or so hours a week at a desk.

If you've worked in an office for any length of time, you will probably have had to endure someone collecting to run a marathon. Earnestly going from desk-to-desk, to raise money for whatever good cause is in fashion this week to raise enough sponsorship to fulfill a lifetime goal of running a marathon. Yet if we as mountain bikers take a step back and consider what a marathon actually is, the simplest answer is around four hours of cardio. Now think of a four-hour ride, that's four hours of fairly comparable cardio. Most of us would be pretty tired afterwards, but it's not a lifetime ambition for most mountain bikers, it's merely a good day's riding. In our little bubble we forget that most people find the idea of doing an hour of sustained exercise deeply intimidating - something as simple as a 10km ride round easy trails may look like an ordeal to a good percentage of the general population. In steps the e-bike. By vastly reducing the fitness barrier, that opens the door to more and more people coming to do what is pretty much mountain biking (certainly they won't give a crap about our moral concerns of whether it is motorised or not). Think this is pure theorising? It is to some extent, but seeing as virtually every major manufacturer now sports an e-bike in their range, it seems to be a theory some smart people are buying into too...


Photo - Ronny Kiaulehn
Photo - Ronny Kiaulehn


One, valid, concern some riders have expressed when we have discussed this theory is what will happen to their trails. Certainly some of the less legal options out there wouldn't survive an onslaught of many times more traffic. However, there are problems and there are problems. Surely how to deal with potentially surging popularity is a good problem for the sport to deal with? Yes, there are risks, and some people are definitely going to get it wrong, so it's not necessarily going to be great for everyone, any major upheaval will inevitably have casualties. But some people will also get it right, we will need good trail advocates, land access negotiators, entrepreneurs who can see how to harness this, trail builders who can make trails both sustainable and fun. Places like 7 Stanes and Rotorua prove that mountain biking can have a massive positive impact for the whole community, and it's a pretty safe bet to say the people behind those destinations are starting to think about how to add e-bikes into their mix. They will tell you very clearly that anything that brings more money into their communities is only a good thing.

So what are we left with? No, e-bikes are not quite mountain bikes, but they are far closer to them than many of their detractors would have you believe. They are not that much faster when it counts, they don't do much more damage to the trail and they are only 10kg heavier than a normal mountain bike (and still slightly lighter than a Karpiel Apocalypse). Certainly anybody who cannot tell the difference between an EPAC and a motorbike should not be allowed to ride either. Yes, they bring challenges and risks that we will need to face, but at the end of the day, they are a way to get more people doing, what as far as they are concerned is mountain biking, and surely that is a good thing? On a personal level, if this doesn't do it for you, fine - nobody is suggesting for a second that they will replace our bicycles. Even if my collection maybe expands to add an e-bike in the future, I'm certainly never going to sell my good old-fashioned leg-powered bicycles. You can pry them from my cold, dead SPDs. But I do believe we should welcome these people and bikes, as a bigger sport will bring better things for all of us in the long-run.


Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Pinkbike.com. For an alternate take on this contentious topic, you can read Mike Kazimer's opinion here.

191 Comments

  • + 117
 I use to ride motocross. I enjoy the bicycle. You have to earn it. If people need assistance to get further out in the woods with a motor then they have it all wrong. E bikes are great for people with disabilities and handicaps. If your healthy or not missing a limb. Go pedal a fu$!ing bike.
  • + 16
 tup I also ride mx. but, IMO e-bikes defeat the whole purpose of bike riding. if you don't like pedaling, go buy a motorcycle. e- bikes just are just going to ruin the sport. this is how good things die
  • + 33
 Did you actually read the article?
  • - 13
flag NYShred (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 "smashing past that fat, lazy f*cker on a climb" - dude, closed-minded as-f*k!

Not everyone on an e-bike is fat and lazy.

Ride your local trails for 10yrs on a hardtail, knowing every rock/rut/and root. Then ride them on a motorized bike. It's a blast! It turns something familiar into something new. Something FUN again.

Sometimes you might have a couple hundred dollars to burn on something new, to have a new experience. So you decide to buy a new toy, an e-bike. Then you ride the trails a couple times, have some fun, then you garage the thing. Or youride it up the block to grab a six-pack every once in a while. Or you give it to your wife so you can spend some time together on a bike.... Stop acting like it's a plague of the industry. It's just a bike.
  • + 54
 I have a disability, and I'm adamantly opposed to e-bikes and people using people like me with disabilities to validate them.


I have chronic severe ulcerative colitis, and this year I was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in my lower spine (which had been festering for a year before I was finally diagnosed), in short, my doctors are surprised I can walk one mile. I raced DH for years, and have loved bikes ever since I got my first BMX in 6th grade. I'm exactly the kind of person that an e-bike would help.


But, I think it's bullshit that people say e-bikes ok because people like me could use them. (1) If ANYTHING happened to the bike and I was more than a mile or two from the car, I would be immediately placed in an emergency situation where I would be reliant on search and rescue; (2) it sucks I have a disability, and I desperately miss mountain biking, but that doesn't mean we should change the essence of what it means to be in a wilderness area. I love mountain biking in part because we're in nature, and away from motorised vehicles, I'm not so greedy as to ruin everyone else's time just because I can't enjoy the same thing for a little while; (3) there's alternatives for people like us with disabilities, we can ride motorcycles, e-bikes on bike paths, or do just about anything else that doesn't require changing what I see as a fundamental rule (not motors in wilderness areas); (4) I don't like being used to prop up an argument for e-bikes, when I don't think they're valid even for folks like me.
  • + 1
 @NYShred: I'm pretty confident that you did not read the article until the end, actually probably not very long after this sentence.
  • + 5
 @FrozenTreads56: Did you read it? No one said anything about bikes where you don't have to pedal. What's wrong with going a little further and getting a bit more descending for the time you're allotted? Why does the sport have to resolve around how much you have to suffer?
  • + 5
 @HamsterPants: Thank you! Each of us has a perspective relative to the environment we ride in. You articulated what my thoughts are on E-bikes very well and honestly after helping patch up folks who had the bad luck to get rag dolled on the trails we ride here in Oregon I can't imagine trying to assist someone in real need with my limited medical training should they get in some badness they hadn't intended on or foreseen because they believed technology would insulate them from the situation (person with limited mobility and inability to walk themselves and the bike out of the woods that they allowed pedal assist or a motor to get them into).
  • + 5
 I think the word disability is being used wrongly. I have what is likely the start of arthritis in my knees. I am fit and wouldn't call myself disabled in any kind of way. I have already tested a few ebikes and will be getting one as currently my riding is being limited due to my knee pain. For normal healthy fit people there is totally no need for them. But for likes of myself starting to suffer or being limited by minor health issues that will stop me doing what I've been doing for some 40 years then I do see them offering a great help. Sport to me is racing, for those who are complaining its going to damage it, going out with mates for a ride is just fun and an ebike will let me keep doing that instead of giving up.
  • + 6
 @HamsterPants:
Wow -- I have heaps of respect for your active position on this issue. So many of us are simply looking for any reason to validate the views and qualities that we already have, myself included, but you have (in part) placed conservation in front of potentially selfish concerns. Of course, others with disabilities may have their own desires, but I applaud yours here. Thanks for writing.
  • + 2
 @colemanb: almost certainly no, they are simply prop hunding MTB badasses.
  • + 3
 I was like a lot of people "What lazy F&%$ would ride one of these?!" I don't ride one, But, I have thought about one for me, an advanced intermediate level rider, for a very specific application: Our local shuttle trails. The thought of being able to crank out 2 climbs and descents,in the same TIME it takes for one round trip now, with just a bit more overall effort expended sign me up. (Chain Reaction Cycles has a great video that made this relatable to me) Shut off the assist for the descent (they all have this option), then you don't have worry about "turbo lag" and you will be working harder going down, moving that extra 8kg out of corners, over features. Unfortunately that bike (Demo Levo, Arum-e, e-Glory... you get the idea) doesn't exist. All EPACs are currently hard tails or trail bikes, not even all mountain / enduro rigs Also this wouldn't use near as much carbon as burning 1/2 tank, or more, of fuel on three shuttle runs which provides zero fitness gain on the up, (FYI 2 vehicles: 3 runs equals 12 trips by vehicle as 3 of the trips are both vehicles coming down after getting the shuttle, so no great hell environmentally, may as well go dirtbike). The companies that make e-bikes know that the vast majority of people who ride them will not be taking them into expert terrain. Those who bought one because it will make mountain biking easier, will find not so much (ever have a diehard roadie tell you descending doesn't take any fitness?). As for going "farther out into the woods", nope! That isn't the appeal, personally the thought of a mechanical system that adds that much weight and can fail (just the battery dying part way through a ride) to become dead weight on an epic, no thanks.
  • + 3
 I am sure e-bikes are fun and who cares if someone is lazy... the two problems I see are:

1) I have no faith that people will self regulate and stay off non-motorized trails with their e-bike. After enough e-bikers get caught on non-motorized trails, we WILL lose trail access because of e-bikes.
2) Blurring the lines between bike and motorcycle will create confusion on what users are okay to ride a given trail. Trails that are currently MTB only WILL start to have actual motorcyles riding them.

Hopefully I am wrong but you know I'm not.
  • + 1
 @jethromtbr: www.cube.eu/uk/products/e-bike-fullsuspension/stereo-hybrid/cube-stereo-hybrid-160-hpa-action-team-500-275-2016

how about this
  • + 58
 Saw an old guy out on the trails last summer on one. When I asked about the bike he said he loved it. His knees were shot and cant take the torque with normal uphill pedaling. He was just stoked to be out in nature. That's pretty priceless if you ask me. But for the normal capable individual, I'd hope that most would ride a non electric assisted rig for as long as they can
  • + 7
 I'm getting that way, currently don't do much trail riding as knees cant take it. Mostly DH and jumps, have tried a couple of ebikes and planning on getting one so I can go on 4hr rides that I cant now.
  • + 4
 @bat-fastard: I'm with you. My knees are absolutely shot (6 surgeries on the left, 3 on the right with another needed) and my back isn't in much better way. I still ride my mtb a lot, but 10 miles in and my knees hurt a lot which means my fitness is gradually going, which also means I can't keep up with regular riding buddies, and it REALLY sucks being at the back all the time, not to mention slowing them down while they wait. I've ridden a couple e-bikes and love them as well, means I'm back up to speed and been just as knackered at the end of a ride.
  • + 4
 I used to be an adventurer like you, but then I took an arrow in the knee.
  • + 1
 @mirskeinereingefalln: took an e-bike to the knee
  • + 1
 All you people too fragile to ride a normal bike, what are you going to do when your 60lbs of bike breaks down at the furthest part of your ride? And it will break at some point, because everything eventually breaks.
  • + 46
 It's like swimming with fins.
Is it bad? NO!
Is it easier? YES!
Do de fins make everything for you? NO!


I've tried them, they are fun, but not for me a 23 year old guy, but my 63 years old dad owns one, and its the only way we can get back riding together.
  • + 28
 Why do we need more people mountain biking? I get why it's good for "you", but why is it good for "us"?

e-bikes are not good for "us". Why is it good for me that a bunch of people who have no business being in the woods are out riding e-bikes?

Mountain bikers are like reformed drunks who feel the need to tell the world how evil alcohol is sometimes.
  • + 1
 Exactly!
  • + 5
 More riders and a bigger MTB community is good for "us" if it leads to more volunteers at trail days, more advocacy (and a bigger constituency) for access to public lands, more infrastructure like trail centers, bike parks, instruction programs, more people to meet and ride and perhaps have a beer with (people in the MTB community tend to be fun). All that before you get to anything about (the perhaps somewhat questionable) line of how growth benefits the industry and how that might trickle down with better (more money for R&D) or cheaper (bigger production runs) bikes and gear. We're well past the stage where MTB was flying under the radar and more participation meant that all those secret (and non-official) trails might be endangered - this is not like surfing where there's a very limited supply of waves at popular spots.

But that's growth in MTB in general - and while I think it's a great thing (probably because I live in Bellingham, where it's been a great thing, and go to other places like Squamish and Hood River and the Fraser Valley, where that's also true), I don't at all agree that we have to embrace e-bikes because they're going to grow the sport. That is not at all a logical conclusion, I think, at least here in the US. There's plenty of potential to grow the sport in all sorts of sustainable ways that do not require e-bikes.
  • + 5
 Everyone panics about a bunch of people flooding to the trails we all love, because of e-bikes. WON'T happen. Talk to most non-bikers and the #1 reason they don't ride is fear; most non-MTB roadies too. For the the roadie it's fear of getting injured on the trail. Most non-MTBr's think we're all cracked and don't see much in any differentiation b/n what happens in an x/c race, a 4X race, enduro / DH, and freeride events (Rampage), but for most its a fear of putting in the effort, Most people who "need" and e-bike to start biking won't do much beyond the greenways/ rail-to-trails of the world. IIf it gets their assess off the couch. Yay for them.
  • + 2
 WAKI here's your cue! Are you on holiday?

But seriously though: look at the power of the car lobby in Europe and the USA. They get their power from numbers of people using their products (OK, that, and the fact that these days it's pretty hard to live without a car). There's a lot of forest that's currently legally off limits,like the one 200m from my front door. If mountainbiking in all of its collective forms becomes bigger than equestrians and walkers put together, then maybe we'll have it our way for a change.
I seriously doubt that we will, but at least there will be the possibility of it.

On the other hand, it does mean a major traffic increase on trails around cities. There's no getting away from that.
Also, have you seen what an eMTB battery cost to replace? If you thought an X01 cassette was expensive...
  • + 0
 Spot on, @wibblywobbly , I don't want to see more people in the woods; actually, I usually ride on my own and prefer to not see any people in the woods. If I wanted to see people, I'd go to the nearest shopping mall. I can even have a beer on my own and still enjoy it.
  • + 25
 Maybe nitpicking, but I totally disagree with 250 watts not being a lot of power. Peak and sustained are totally different things. 485 watts sustained makes you a world class athlete. So giving the average rider 250 watts means they could break the world hour cycling record from a watts perspective. Also, I think the author has no clue about hair dryers. Try 2500 watts, not 25.
  • + 10
 I believe he said 250W = 25 hair dryers, meaning they would be approximately 10 watts. That is inaccurate by a factor of about 100
  • + 5
 Yeah, I was reading that and thinking that was a bit dismissive of 250w. It's pretty widely accepted that during the Armstrong era of the TdF (ie: rampant doping), 5.7w/kg of sustained power on climbs was the tour winning formula. Well, I'm an 80kg rider, so 5.7w/kg is 456w. If the bike can produce 250w, I only have to sustain 206w to achieve potential TdF winning power output.

Don't dismiss 250w as not much power. This is why there's such a furor over hidden motors in the road side of things. The ability to turn a donkey into a thoroughbred race horse.
  • + 2
 Yeah, this was pretty much where I realized this guy is just a shill for e-bikes. To compare an extra 250w sustained power to a pro's peak is intellectually dishonest. Add an extra 250w at my weight and my FTP is pushing 8.0 w/kg. That's 1.33 doped up Lance Armstrongs.
  • + 2
 Definitely not nitpicking @norcal101, I'm glad I'm not the only one that noticed this. Throwing in a peak wattage of 1,600 doesn't "put 500W in perspective quite nicely," as Matt wrote. It's simply in there as a distraction. People read that and go, "Yeah 1,600 is waaay bigger than 500, I guess he has a point." I can hit around 1,200W peak power during a sprint, but it also feels like my eyeballs will explode. That said, maintaining 500W is pro-level road cyclist for sure. My FTP is 290W and I consider myself to be an above average rider. Throw another 250W on top of that and I'm edging into world class territory.

The author either doesn't fully understand power or he was deliberately trying to obfuscate the truth.
  • + 1
 @ARonBurgundy: Edging into world class? Unless you're over 95kg, having an FTP of 290w + 250w is most definitely solidly in world class power output.
  • + 18
 E-Bike = Motorbike.

Not Mountain Bike.
  • + 1
 ^^^^^
This! We have a hard enough time keeping our trail systems open to bikes. Equestrians cant tell the difference and soon all bikes will be banned! Wink
  • + 3
 "is that a motor on that thing?"
  • + 6
 @moefosho: Equestrians (at least a certain subset of them) want everyone off 'their' land who isn't part of their group. E-bikes, normal bikes, hikers, dog walkers, they really don't give a shit who you are, you're not welcome and they'll tell all kinds of ridiculous tales to get the authorities to intervene. E-bikes won't change much in that regard.
  • + 4
 @excavator666

E-bike = E-bike

I don't know who is further from reality: a guy who says E-bike is a mountain bike or a guy who says E-bike is a motorbike. I mean I know, it is rather obvious. Go, fricking go and survive 2-3 years jumping around MX track and come back to me with your theory. Go ride a street bike on a track and tell me E-bike has anything to do with a motorbike... Jesus Christ...
  • + 1
 An e-bike is to a motorcycle what an electric wheelchair is to a car. No person with half a brain would call any of the bikes pictured above motorcycles just like nobody is going to think the fat guy doing laps around the grocery store in an electric scooter is Michael Schumacher.
  • + 13
 Mate if you don't think land managers see the MTB industry and participants descending on their turf like a god almighty plague and pestilence, wait til the participants can do "riding more than they were before", seeing thus not as a direct twice the footprint, or double the passes on a single point. And then the increase in the number of participants you have identified "are a way to get more people doing, what as far as they are concerned is mountain biking, and surely that is a good thing".
No for a land manager that is not a good thing at all, and will result in a harder job for advocacy, and more blanket bans. So no, it is not a good thing for MTBing.
  • + 2
 Exactly. The article addresses this in a quick dismissive paragraph, but this is the entire issue. Sell what you want, but don't let that effect my hard-fought and often disputed trail access.
  • + 13
 The idea that 4h of riding is the same as running a marathon is asinine. Try going for a 20k run, less than half a marathon and see how you feel.
  • + 7
 haha, I was thinking the same thing. I ran 20km the other day, thought I was gonna die. Can't imagine doing a marathon.
  • + 1
 @Patrick9-32: 20k is still pretty solid! Great winter training
  • + 3
 totally agreed. a marathon is WAAAYYY harder than a 4hr ride.

but its "just 4 hours of cardio." nah dog go run a marathon and tell me how that compares..
  • + 9
 You can re-use this article in the future:

You'll just have to replace "mountain bikes" and "e-bikes" with "e-bikes" and "e-dirt bikes", respectively. All your arguments will apply.

Oh, and let us know how your 4 hour marathon went... it's just 4 hours of cardio after all.
  • + 4
 @S3tigoHide..."...let us know how your 4 hour marathon went..."

Indeed. My ebike opinion is moot here based on the general PB sentiments, but I know a bit of running. I've done a 10k in under an hour, and it was a hard effort...couldn't be sustained for 4+ x that distance. My fiance has run several marathons at varying levels of fitness/training...4 hours for a marathon is a pretty epic time for most intermediate/amateur runners. So:

"a four-hour ride, that's four hours of fairly comparable cardio. Most of us would be pretty tired afterwards, but it's not a lifetime ambition for most mountain bikers, it's merely a good day's riding."

...is not so at all. Unless you're EWS, you're not conducting "merely a good day's riding" at 4-hour marathon pace. You're just not. So add this to the pile of anecdotal assumptions/comparisons made in this editorial.
  • + 9
 Serious question: do you think there's a rational conversation possible about ebikes? Really?

It's categorical thinking: motors-bad. People can't comprehend that not all motors are the same. I've even had people tell me that rider will "hack" the motor, as if it's possible or even easy to just make an induction motor more powerful.
  • + 2
 As to the first question agreed. Positions are entrenched. Civil debate on this is possible but increasingly difficult
  • + 9
 « hacking » motor is allready possible. In europe, motor are blocked a 25km/h. And some user unlock them......

So the difference between small motorcross and e-bike begin to be small ....
  • + 5
 @Cyrain: Fake News - Russian intelligence interfering with race results
  • + 2
 @Cyrain: it's was less technical then you would think, a sensor picks up the speed of the wheel via a magnet. Switch that sensor to the top of the chainstay and throw a cadence magent on instead and your top speed is significantly higher. Power output is identical but it doesn't stop. And because you're not messing with the software your warranty is still.in place.
  • + 1
 Look at a 05 phone now a 17 phone, now why would you think that wouldn't happen to this "device"? They aren't really predominately phones anymore, Moores law and 5 years same story, pro or con or what will happen...
  • + 4
 In answer to your first question, at least in the US, it functionally can't be. Trail access is so tenuous, that we can't risk someone using the existence of e-bikes as justification to ban all bikes.

At the end of the day, I'm really not that concerned with how somebody else has fun, as long as it doesn't destroy trails I care about, & e-bikes fit within that. But I can't advocate for them in the US with how many enemies MTB trail access has.
  • + 2
 @schlayer: funniest comment yet.

so good.
  • + 2
 Here's a thought; with an EPAC, to use authors term, you could conceivably create a singe speed that acted like an infinitely ranged geared bike Most cyclist can only produce 1/4 to 3/4 HP or (185W to 550W if you prefer) sustained, the gears allow us to leverage that poor output to create more speed. Higher speed = more energy consumed (watts being produced / used) If you make it go faster, with out increasing the battery size (a lot) you aren't going as far or as long. Just saying.
  • + 1
 @groghunter: genuine question here, Do american riders really take access rules so seriously? there are quite a few places in the uk where we are technically not supposed to ride but we just take no notice and do it anyway.
Why do you get so hung up on rules which to me seem to be pretty unenforceable?
  • + 1
 @b45her: Yes, lots of people don't follow those rules. Part of the problem is a lot of our trails are multi-use, so if we were banned, you'd have hikers & equestrians narcing on us. & enforcement on some of the trails that started out as allowing MTBs but are now closed is much more stringent that what you're experiencing, The Marin county area being an especially good example. Heck, a trail system just got closed to bikes last year because somebody showed up to a council meeting with a strava printout showing MTB riders were going "too fast."

But ultimately, part of my investment comes from the fact that I'm on the board of a local non-profit, fighting for more bike access, & I really don't want to see the progress we've made rolled back because somebody found a willing govt official to declare that "we can't enforce the ban on e-bikes because we can't tell the difference between them & regular bikes, so all bikes are banned."
  • + 1
 @b45her: it's more enforceable than you think. There are trails were bikes aren't allowed but no one really cares, to be sure. There are also trails were getting caught will get you a significant ticket, and rangers around who catch enough people that it is a concern.
  • + 12
 E bikes on the street fine, not on the trails.
  • + 8
 It's too bad the bike media won't stand up for the integrity of the sport. It seems bringing more money into the bike industry is more important than preserving the integrity of mountain biking.
  • + 2
 Yup. I love mtn biking, but I'm growing to hate the people who make and sell bikes.
  • + 6
 Trail access is the most important issue in mountain biking, and if there is one thing hikers, equestrians, and lawmakers hate more than mountain bikes it is anything with a motor. Trail access is too hard fought to lose ground over motorized bikes.
  • + 6
 I dont really support the use of e-mtb's unless its for a specific purpose, potentially for those with diasabilities. A mountain bike isn't some efficient form of transport, it is a form of leisure and I believe that in order to maintain the sport as a form of leisure we need to keep it as pure as possible. I support the e-bike as a time-saving commuting machine but I do not support the e-mountain bike
  • + 2
 I've seen one proper use for ebikes on the trail, as a ride for the cameraman in marathon MTB races.
  • + 2
 @t-stoff: I like this idea. I like this idea a lot actually.
  • + 1
 @ryanandrewrogers: www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7NvUDwVdjs

the chasing footage is by an ebike cameraman, they show up sometimes in the video (crossing the finish line behind an athlete)
  • + 6
 I think e-bikes defeat all the purpose and spirit of cycling/mountabiking. It sends the wrong message, "don't try harder, buy a bigger engine". i've seen them in all ebikes posts "You still pedal? Sucker! you don't know what fun is about"

Of course some will say "how about bike parks and lifts", well most of the people who ride never had their asses seated on one, and still, it's all about PEDALING only, even in DH. The thing is, through all my 20 and something biking years, I've been in shape and out of shape and never had any problems acknowledging that in this sport, fitness and effort are part of it, just like running. That's why there are others witch evolve motors, like enduro bikes.

Now the "knees" thing, I've ridden with people 70+ on granfondos, even some people who had horrible motorbike crashes and destroyed knees, they still ride, even with some limitations, but they do it for the challenge, they don't want to do short cuts, believe me.

For me, putting an engine on a bike will kill the spirit of the sport.
  • + 9
 well I'm one of the ones with knee issues, I can and do uplift DH not a problem as often as I can. But if was to pedal for over an hour my knees suffer and painful for the next week. I can walk all day with no issues but the added strain kills them. I've tried assisted bikes and really like them as will keep me on the trails. Not everybody is blessed the same bones and joints.
  • + 2
 So pedalling assistance is an unwanted crutch. Disc brakes are not a crutch for slowing you down. Suspension is not a crutch for softening trail features out. Dropper posts are not a crutch for more comfortable riding positions Wide range cassettes - not a crutch. K time to go out and ride my fully rigid fixie and enjoy life.
  • + 6
 250W is the average power output, nothing to do with the peak output so comparing it peak rider output is not a fair comparison. The peak motor output might be much higher, combine that with the peak rider output and you have a faster rider. Also, that enduro racer who has a massive peak output spent years training to get to the point where he can do that, he has the skill alongside it to make sure he doesn't use that peak power at the wrong time and crash into someone.
  • + 5
 You don't get to dictate terminology through twisting the definition. You'll say 'assisted' but the caveat is really a motor. A motor is defined by converting electrical energy into mechanical energy. Just because yours only engages when you pedal, doesn't somehow remove the fact it's a motor. Quit being pussies and call it what it is, motorized.
  • + 1
 Exactly. Then quickly exclude yourself from all areas designated "non-motorized access only". Thanks very much...
  • + 4
 I'll be damned before I put a motor between me and my bike's drive train. The whole point for me is to sweat, and grunt and dig deep into myself to feel alive. If a hill kicks my butt one week, I set goals to eat better, train, focus, and go back for a second attempt - not stick a freaking motor on the bike. I used to get shuttled (a decade ago), but I found that I enjoy the day more when I pedal my way through, event if it means one descent instead of three. I'm no top athlete, but I've ridden really long, really satisfying days many, many times without assistance.

As for the fun argument, I bet they are fun. But I bet poaching a flow trail on a riding mower is fun too. It just seems more like gimmicky fun rather than a decent new direction for the sport.

"[The] production of too many useful things produces too large a useless population." Karl Marx, Human Requirements and Division of Labour, 1844.
  • + 4
 @mattwragg - the comparison of four hours on a bike vs. 4 hour of running a marathon doesn't compute. The big deal with running (or, in my case, shuffling...) a marathon is not that it's four hours of cardio exertion. The problem is impact, and what that does to your body. Ride hard for four hours, or run equally hard (in terms of cardio), and you'll have done a similar amount of work, burned a similar amount of energy, all true. But the running will leave you way more sore in both muscles and inflamed connective tissue. Even professional distance runners can't do more than a handful of marathons at race pace in a year - compare that to how many epic XC or endurance races MTB racers do.

Your point about the average office dweller being woefully out of shape, however, is well taken...
  • + 5
 My local descent is a 1 hour single-track climb. 3 climbs and I'm beat. I gotta say, I like the idea of expelling the same amount of energy, but get 9 runs in instead. Not convinced, but curious.
  • + 3
 Until the units become smaller and weights lower its just another fashion statement. (i know thats close with additive manufacturing and nano tech coming into play, but not right now). We all know how much weights play into mountain biking, and morseo, fun mountain biking, rather than plowing and rolling.

To do the 40 mile trip to the official trails with all that water and kit would be awesome, getting there and still having energy, all thumbs up. But id still want the same playfulness I get from 30lb bike.
To use it on the unofficial trails 10miles away..id rather get the exercise. Same reason I don't use uplifts and prefer wild trails. Mountain biking is as much about my body as the adventure. But with it becoming a mainstream bro thing..the times they are a changing.
  • + 7
 Did you see that Dead horse? Let's kick it
  • + 3
 "By vastly reducing the fitness barrier, that opens the door to more and more people coming to do what is pretty much mountain biking"

More noobs on the trail hurting themselves is bad news for a lot of trail systems. Especially in places where there isn't a strong cycling culture. I can imagine a mom & 3 kids on e-bikes getting up a climb to find out the hard way that getting down is a bit more complicated. Fitness and dedication has always been a natural barrier to keep the weak and/or less skilled and/or less dedicated off harder trails.
  • + 1
 Fitness and dedication isn't a barrier in a bike park. Anyone can turn up, rent a bike and get whisked to the top of the mountain. Kinda similar really.
  • + 1
 @carlitouk: But it's a bike park, so it's really up to that park to determine who and what rides there. It's a private organization. Most trails are on public land or are in a public private partnership. One yahoo breaks there neck and it can mean problems for years or in some cases the trails/features get taken out all together. The liablity issues are huge and there is a chronic shortage of labour to maintain the trails cause no one is paid. Giving a big boost to those trails rarely means better riding.
  • + 2
 Ya because a mom is gonna drop $7000 each on E bikes for herself and 3 kids. So $28 000 later mommy and little Billy and the rest of the family get to the top of a trail only to realize its a little too difficult. But F*ck it, mommy throws caution to the wind and advises her kids to try the trail anyway. Of all the moronic arguments you could have used to get your point across this ranks amongst the stupidest I have seen.

I am also sick of the term noob being used to criticize new comers to the sport. Like somehow they are less deserving of being able to ride bikes than we are. We were all new at some point and everyone should be given respect on the trails regardless of skill.

Also the scenario you described could happen at any bike park or trail system. I have seen it many times at my local bike park where someone with a lower skill level attempts a trail that they shouldn't. Regardless of E Bikes its the riders responsibility to judge their skill level accordingly. Ebikes will have no effect at all on this.
  • + 2
 @JesseE: I get you, but in all fairness, I've never heard of a bike park preventing someone less experienced from riding there.
  • + 1
 @Senna8730: It's a persons responsibility to judge their skill level, sure, but they're not the only one's who pay the price when things go south. Bike parks not only have better insurance to cover accidents, but also the resources to make trails that are easier to progress on. So many local systems rely on volunteers who build the trail to their liking, which typically isn't "easier", so. I don't think bikes that allow users who want to put in less effort will be a positive thing for a lot of local trails. Big technical climbs are a natural way of keeping the less advanced off more technical terrain (not in bike parks, obviously). Making it easier to ride trails helps no one. Also, riding a mountain bike on a trail isn't some god given right, it's a privilege of those who have access to trails and a bike to ride on them. On trails where pedalling up to descents is involved I think e-bikes are a negative. They make riding hard trails easier and bring more people to those trails who might otherwise avoid them.
  • + 1
 @carlitouk: I guess I should have stated that my opinion is for public trail systems, not private parks. Private parks can do as they wish, but public systems have far more stakeholders to worry about and I think e-bikes invite more complication to that situation. I'm all for people learning and getting better and progressing and sometimes riding scary shit. But when you take a huge part the challenge out of the ride it ups the amount of risk by making harder terrain more accessible to peole who would otherwise avoid it. This happens it bike parks, I get it, but I'm sure if bike park owners could avoid those situations they would.
  • + 2
 Regardless of what your opinion on E-Bikes is, the in-fighting within biking as a whole is completely useless and self defeating. For the record I don't have an e-bike and don't see the need for one. However, I don't see the need to criticize them either.

I have seen this same essential argument play out for years at Skateparks and let me tell you it helps absolutely no one and ruins the experience for everyone. Every skatepark is full of people who either skateboard, bmx, scooter, mountain bike or rollerblade. Everyone is there for the same reason, to have fun doing the sport that they prefer. However, its inevitable that one user group thinks they are better and more deserving of using the space which leads to fights and confrontations despite the facility being used more or less in the same fashion. This ruins the fun for EVERYONE. The same thing is destined to happen with Ebikes.

Entitled mountain bikers are going to whine and stamp their feet "But its not mountain biking...wah wah wah, I am better than you cause I use my legs and I am so good at exercise." If you don't think its mountain biking that is totally fine but it does not change the fact that everyone has a right to have fun and share the environment where multiple sports can be done. So go ahead critics and keep whining like children and see if that stops people from riding Ebikes. Surprise! It wont. What it will accomplish however is making a nice trail a hostile environment where everyone is fighting with one another about something completely trivial that wont change YOUR fundamental experience. Could the trails be busier with more people outside enjoying themselves? Absolutely, but that is something that you will have to learn to live with just as I have with busier skateparks and guess what? Its kinda nice seeing tons of people outside having fun and you learn to appreciate it.

Do I like it when I am at the skatepark on my BMX and there are 30 scooter kids ripping around? Not really. However, because I am an actual human being I can recognize that they have just as much of a right to be there as I do and I share the facility and end up having fun anyway. I won't let it ruin my day and neither should you.

So how about everyone grow up and learn to share
  • + 2
 Can we just take steroids instead! Lol I am a purist when it comes to bikes....beer and coffee too. I have no problem with electric bikes.....I think they are the obvious choice to replace all gas power recreational vehicles......just stay away from the bike trails.....bikes and trails are a like my religion. Lol
  • + 2
 Some of the statements in the article don't hold water. No pro racer could ever beat any normal rider up a climb. Never. I went and tested a Specialized Levo ebike on singletrack as part of an outing to understand the tech and come up with appropriate policy guidance. I'm fit, a good technical climber, but not a racer. An unskilled person with no fitness would still have gone 2-3 times as fast up the singletrack climb. On the bike I never broke a sweat, though I did get my hear rate up a few times. My legs certainly didn't get much of a workout. They are pretty fun, especially going up or on rolling terrain, I'll give you that. But if you ride an ebike, you'll get out of shape quite quickly. Ebikes, at least the Levo, have a massive amount of power, and you have to pedal just barely enough to get the e-boost to kick in. It's not a proper workout. Anything else you hear is just spin from the marketing managers trying desperately to open up the regulations.
  • + 2
 I don't think e-bikes will ever be *good* for the sport. I don't see people ever transitioning from ebikes to regular bikes, which means they're not really planning on participating in the community outside of their own ebike powered riding days. At best it allows elderly or disabled riders to participate, which is fine.

It's great for the industry to make a buck, however, which definitely seems like the overall driving force.
  • + 2
 Why does it matter to any of you how someone else gets up a hill? Yeah, you slaved away to build fitness, but so what? Do people only deserve to do a thing if they put in the same effort?

The arguments in these comments are 20% unknowns ("They might impact X, we shouldn't risk it") and 80% self-righteousness. A greater population on which to build cycling advocacy can only help us. If you're not in a race and you find people passing you offensive, get over yourself.
  • + 2
 Have you ever been to a community meeting to discuss concerns about mtb access in the past? Motor=horror to people who have fought to restrict mtb access. I will bet you an e-bike that this will be an issue as soon as these bikes inevitably pop up on a non-motorized trail. It will be a slow build, but many of those who fought and lost the battle to restrict access to mtb are just waiting to make a new argument, and then it opens it all back up again. They aren't going to care about anything other than the motor. Hell, it could be slower, but the mere fact that it has a motor will drive these people insane, which will be terrible for those of us who would like to continue riding in these areas.
  • + 1
 @ellingferd: The opposing argument is that ebikes are bad, they can't effectively police ebikes, and therefore they should ban all bikes. I don't see the benefit of conceding the first point. If you do, your argument becomes "yes we can police them"; even if that were true in the short term (and I don't believe it is), every generation of electronics gets harder to distinguish on sight. As with road bikes, we won't be able to do it forever; then you're out of legs to stand on.
  • + 1
 @alexdi: I think you are right, that ebikes are inevitable. The pessimist in me can see it coming, and regardless of whether or not you support ebikes, there will be restricted access. The other side of this argument or, the angry hiker crowd, will prevail on this eventually. I suppose there isn't much to be done other than to see how it shakes out. However, I'm certainly not going to advocate for motorized bikes on non-motorized trails. I will advocate for stiff penalties and access restrictions for individuals who do break the rules.
  • + 2
 I ride DJ's, pump tracks, and fast flowing DH jump lines. I am 34, I ride because i love it! The adrenaline, nature, the sound of my tires ripping into the trail and the fresh air is just exhilarating.

With that said, I could never ride an e-bike. it will literally weigh me down and ruin my experience.

"its only 10kg heavier"... this is a killer for me. We purposely buy components that are light weight for a reason. Changed out my forks and saved 2 lbs, its night and day!! How can I get used to riding a bike that is over 20 lbs heavier?!

It will never happen for me.

You will not see e bikes in the competitive side of the sport as it defeats the purpose. Without the pros riding them it will never be big. Its popular now because it new. But what about mopeds? We has assisted bike . bikes with motors long ago and how many mopeds do you see?

The is just a fad...

Once the hype and new toy smell wears off its just another dust collector. how many people under 20 are going to buy an ebike ?
  • + 4
 I give it up to @mattwragg for having the fortitude to come out on the unpopular side of this debate on this website. Took some nuts, for sure.
  • + 2
 "the simplest answer is around four hours of cardio. Now think of a four-hour ride, that's four hours of fairly comparable cardio"

I'm all for bikes and MTB, that's why I read this blog, but the author probably hasn't run at all (and please don't take this as an insult; nowadays everyone seems to have very shallow skins).
Running and cycling aren't quite comparable in intensity and the toll they take on your body. If you think running for 4h is comparable to riding for the same time (and that assuming the flattest of pavements for both), you are very wrong!

As an anecdote (which I know doesn't prove anything, but there are studies, look them up if you're interested): the longest ride I've done recently went for 6h (not counting dead time, stops, etc, only effective riding time): I went to some "nearby" waterfall for a swim, in total about 94km with 1.5km of long get-off-the-bike-and-push hard ascents because I live in "Valley Land", Mexico. The last kms of flat pavement arriving home I was keeping a great pace; I remember being very surprised of not being more tired. Of course, the next day I was in pain, but manageable.

I once ran for 22.5km (a bit more than 2h) in flat pavement and ended up almost walking the last kms. I couldn't move without pain for maybe 3-4 days after. The same day I couldn't even bend to pick things from the ground... And back then I was running a lot!

Another one: I regularly (3-4 times a week) go riding on local bikeways (less than 500m of ascent) for about 20-30km / 2h and I could take that as a warm-up for the rest of the day, while if I go for a 10k run I know that's all I'm going to accomplish that day... and the next.

Running and Cycling/Mountain Biking aren't even close.

Now, e-bikes are ok, I don't see all the fuss. If you like one and are fortunate enough to be able to buy one, by all means, get one! If you don't like them, stick with your old bicycle. I think it's very simple.
  • + 2
 E-bikes are good for people who want E-bikes, it isn't more complicated than that. So are E-trikes good for people who can be convinced to buy an E-trike. Nobody has ever determined that Mountain Biking is good for people or nature in the first place.
  • + 2
 Like em' or not we should all embrace because we are not that big in numbers that we can afford to be divided as a group. If we ever want recognition from government or access to public funds we need to stick together. If your sick of not having more trails or want more trails built/allowed then you need to recognize we need support from local/state/federal government! We get that by sticking together in our shared love for bikes and the outdoors.
  • + 2
 Instead of having 250W of power, why not reduce the amount of power so that it is simply a pedal assist on the way up? Imagine a significantly smaller power output that just made it slightly easier to get up the hill. Then you can reduce the size of the battery and/or motor, thus saving weight and making the weight penalty less of a hurdle.

I see e-bikes in a different light. Imagine a DH bike with one of these tiny motors. You ride the trail with a smaller weight penalty than one of these big, heavy batteries we currently see. Then when you get to the bottom, you put your seat up and you can actually ride up again instead of pushing. It may also eliminate the need for uplift services, which environmentally probably cause more damage to fireroads than e-bikes.
  • + 1
 some of the new bikes are exactly that, they have smaller batteries that are actually more powerful but less capacity. The bosch motor isn't great but some of the new ones like shimano are drag free when not in use. This gives you the boost for the climbs but with less disadvantage when the fun starts. Having tried a few the 250w seams a good figure as can let you climb with some effort still required.
  • + 4
 I guess I'm thinking that there are many military vets whose bodies are broken and this could be a great help.... but as for me... I'd never buy one.
  • + 4
 Broken combat vet, but my mtb is what I use to NOT need the VA and keep myself as strong as I can...the health issue is sideways to what will likely happen here, 3D printing and custom frames are sadly far behind the curve of e bikes and an industry that will have no issue turning to whatever tech is deemed the "future"...
  • + 2
 How long does it take to dry your hair with a 10 watt hairdryer? Can you plug it into your e-bike for trail side hair styling while you wait for your pedal bike friends to get to the top?
  • + 1
 I bought 3 e-bikes for my family - for my 7 and 11 years old daughters and for my wife. This is the only way we can fully enjoy time together in the mountains without them complaining of having to hard time on the uphills. I use the normal mtb enduro bike. Now with e-bikes we have fun as never before - there is no better thing for youngster to give his father (well trained) a hard time and seeing him sweat so much to keep up with him. And the rides are no longer to long for them..
  • + 1
 In the U.S. at least, I think it should be dealt with on a local level.

In Vermont, 90% of the trails I ride are dedicated MTB trails. People trail run and walk on some of them, but the vast majority of traffic is from mountain bikers. These trails are maintained by mountain bike associations, and build specifically for us. We are incredibly lucky to have so much hiking, biking, and equestrian trail, all specific to their own uses, that we very rarely have on-trail conflicts. So here, (even though I think e-bikes are contrary to why I enjoy the sport), I think e-bikes would be fine on most trails.

Unfortunately, our situation is vastly different from the majority of the U.S. where there can be a crunch for space and trail access is limited and precious. In these areas, e-bikes are just a bottle of kerosene thrown into the fire...
  • + 1
 I'm just about finished with my patent on hiking shoes that actually walk trails for you. You will be able to hike further and longer. I'll have snow shoes, cross country skies, and rock climbing shoes as well. Please visit my site at goingfullretard.com If you cant pedal up a hill or are just to lazy, then don't buy a mountain bike.. This debate is sooooo freaking mind numbing!!!! Anyone who needs an electric bike to mountain bike shouldn't be mounting biking, they are a hazard to others.. Electric bikes should stick to pavement..
  • + 1
 Stop trying to confound the issue to suit your argument, with the word "assisted". BS.

Does it have a motor? Yes. Then it's motorized, period. That definition doesn't depend on how that motor is activated, be it via a twist throttle or turning the cranks.

I would go further and say, these are electric motorcycles.

We can tell the bicycle corporations to go F off by voting with our wallets.
  • + 0
 These systems do n ot have throttles, they ASSISTE your pedal stroke.
  • + 3
 E-Bikes stand to be a major road block in the fight for more mountain bike access of wilderness areas in the U.S. Also, you're a pussy if you need help pedaling.
  • + 1
 Exactly. Especially out here in the West (I live in Colorado). Way too many other trail users looking for ANY excuse to block off more trails to MTB's
  • + 1
 Love PB and they will have to buckle like is being done here it's reality but they and all the pro e bike people outright ignore what the digitalization of mtbs really means and how once let loose there's no stopping it nor the outside digital world that will follow it. Why wouldn't we see more and more tech added, auto braking, stability control, dual wheel drive, line choice assist, rider machine interface etc etc. Its not what could happen it's what will happen, why wouldn't it?!?!
  • + 3
 I stopped at, "I haven't lived there, so feel free to tell me I am wrong here, but the impression I get is that your land access is hard fought and maintained. "
  • + 1
 "good for the sport"... what does that mean? I don't think that more people on [bikes + epacs] is necessarily good for anything. Good for the sport, to me, means more trail access and better bikes. EPACs probably provide neither of these. Do EPAC rides support IMBA/similar in greater numbers than traditional cyclists do? I doubt it. Does development of EPACs impact traditional bikes in any way? Probably negatively - since companies are diverting design resources to the more lucrative EPAC market. So, I don't see them as a win for the cyclist.
  • + 1
 I work for a specialized dealer and sell lots of Levos through our shop. There are some seriously cool stories of people getting back out doors who couldn't before ie a guy who lost a lung. I don't like e bikes I don't like seeing them on our local trails and for the most part the people buying them are very non cyclist like. Kind of dorky assholes who know more about electronics than cycling. As a sales professional who is an expert cyclist I no longer appeal to this crowd. They don't care that i am passionate about cycling all they want to hear are power numbers in the battery and motor. I don't know that shit! If we could just separate cycling and e-biking this subject would be a whole lost less complex.
  • + 1
 I agree, it opens new doors for people who dont like to climb and that wanna go further on a ride , still never personnaly tried one but I really woulf like too ... i thing i would loose pleasure on the downhill because of the weight, but otherway the concept is awesome
  • + 1
 Shimano MTB StEPS systems....nuff said
  • + 1
 How about the reduction in fitness? If the motor allows you to go twice as fast uphill then you aren't burning as many calories on the way up. This is a counter-point to the argument that e-bikes will get chubby office workers into the sport. Sure, they'll be on a bike, but they won't lose the chub.
  • + 1
 ITS CRAZY HOW MUCH YOU PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY ARE PUSHING THIS $#!T ON US JUST SO YOU CAN MAKE A BUCK.

u probably wouldnt jump out on a football field with pads ready to smash somebody unless you're in shape, youve practiced and you're ready for the moment (unless you're looking to get hurt). i think the same with a bike.... if you're not in good enough shape to ride, going faster isn't going to help you. BUT it will help get up the hill!- maybe you're doing the wrong kind of riding? it's essentially a motorcycle with a bike industry's way of shifting gears. i like mototrcycles. e bikes look fun, but i just can't ride them where i do my bike. Nor do i want the occasional hikers, bears, and horses to have to compete with that traffic because in the end i will be the one that loses my right to pedal through.

PUT ROAD TIRES ON THEM AND SELL THEM AS TOURING E BIKES. KEEP THEM ON THE ROAD IF YOU MUST CONTINUE TO SELL PEOPLE YOU'RE STUPID FAD.

AND JUST WAIT TIL AN E BIKE BATTERY EXPLODES AND SETS A FOREST ON FIRE........

money- cuz thats all yall care about
  • + 3
 Awesome article. eBikes are coming. Id love to get one but will wait for a few years as the tech evolves. Less weight penalty mostly.
  • + 0
 check out Shimano STEPS!
  • + 1
 I don't own, nor have I ever ridden an e-bike. Ever since I was 5, I've always ridden my bike wherever I wanted to go. Sometimes hundreds of miles, even on a dh bike. I've owned several motorcycles also. Now, I don't believe the three belong on the same trails. But I can totally see why some people would want an e-bike. I actually sold one of my old monster T forks to an older gentleman that was building his own custom e-bike. His plan was to ride it thru the desert for hundreds of miles. Sure he could have ridden a motorcycle, or a bicycle. But, he wanted an e-bike. I see people fairly often ridding e-bikes in the city going to work. I really don't see a problem with neither of those particular situations. If anything, people should be happy they are using non emissions emitting modes of transportation. But clearly, I wouldn't want to run into a dude on one at my local mountain bike trail network, or a motorcycle or any other form of motorized vehicle. At the same time, if I go on a dedicated atv trail system, I wouldn't want to see a mountain bike or an e-bike.
  • + 1
 Much like fat bikes, ebikes are fun extra bikes. I wouldn't consider somebody who only rides fat bikes a mountain biker, the same goes for ebikes. But by all, means, take one out for a rip now and again.
  • + 0
 E bikes will eventually morph into ultra light E motos cos pedals to them are like appendix - Born with one but you do not need to live with one either. But having said that, if I'm going for some epic 100 days bike tour off the grid, I don't mind having a motor for emergencies.
  • + 1
 So you would haul around 8k+ of dead weght "off grid" for 100 days for "emergencies". I think your idea of off grid is much different than that of most people I hang with.
  • + 4
 Ebikes, you cool, but you better not fuck with my trail access
  • + 4
 Pretty stoked about some tandem E-bikes.
  • + 0
 I am not sure if physical limitations (regardless of reason or type) should be a reason to justifiy e-bikes on traditional MTB trails. I feel your pain my knees hurt too. I appreciate that the guy wants to get out with his dad. But how do we draw a line with mechanical advantage creating access. If I want to go climb El Capitan or Everest should I have the right to find some device that makes it possible for me? Of course not. I know people that have physical limitations but they find a way without the assistance. They might have to work harder deal with more pain but they push thru. We have plenty of choices of how we spend our free time. We need lines that we do not cross. If I want that motor I will get a motorcycle and use it where appropriate. For me even though bicycles have progressed with technology they still represent simple human powered transportation wether over payment or dirt. If that hill is a strugle I quess I need to get out there more and overcome my weekness.
  • + 0
 i honestly dont get peoples issue here. it isnt a motorbike. its a mountain bike with a bit of help. a bit like a 160mm enduro bike is a bit of help riding round a trail centre, or saving 50grams with a carbon bar.
i am time poor. i want to ride more. i tolerate climbing. an ebike means i could ride more in a morning and be home to the family. its still exercise, it makes climbing fun and it sounds like they are still fun to descend.
does it mean the trails will be over run with idiots who shouldnt be on there? probably not. tech trails are still hard to ride.
do surf lessons mean that the good waves get crowded with kooks dropping in on everyone all the time, no?
if you think an e mountain bike is a motorbike then you are a moron. simple.
i dont have one but id sure like to try one.
if you dont like them dont buy one. just spend your money on 12 speed or boost or matching kit instead.
go ride your bike, whatever it is.
and please read the entire article properly.
  • + 1
 Sorry, I don't think the comparison to Greg Callahan is appropriate-he's worked his tail off and earned it. It would be a pleasure to have him steal whatever Strava times I might have.
  • + 1
 How would E-bikes affect Strava times?
I personally do not take Strava that serious but to a StravaTw@, I'm sure having your KOM taken by a guy who probably didn't even break a sweat would be infuriating!
  • + 1
 Great Story Matt Wragg! From my side I can agree 101%. Try it ... and you will love it. The future is now. It´s fun, it´s another level of trail riding .... and a perfect training for the proper Enduro Rider!
  • + 0
 As I sit here and read this article, I am updating firmware on an Ebike and programming it to set service intervals into it. Ebikes are not bad. Why would you want less people out riding? Why would you want bike shops to go out of business? Doesn't that mean more money for our sport which in turn give us more of a market which could lead to more trails and more people to go riding with? I
  • + 0
 This is not about the versatility of e bikes. This is not about the fact that e-bike will "open up" mountain biking to folks struggling with injury/ailing body. This is about access and don't forget that. Trail access for mtb is tenuous and hard-fought. You can bet your fancy new specialized turbo boost nonsense "bike" that as soon as someone on the other side of the access argument gets wind of people regularly using these motorized bikes on trails there will be a brand new struggle for access.

I don't care if you ride one of these things or not, but ride them where motorized bike are allowed or dont ride them at all. They are motorized bikes, plain and simple. Perhaps the e-bike crowd should see this as an opportunity to develop their own riding areas. Whatever, just don't ruin the fun for everyone because your knees feel better when the bike is doing 3/4 of the work for you on the way up.
  • + 2
 And, to speak to the "its only 250w" argument. Yeah. Right. Have you looked at this website before? 90% of the content is reviews of products which are meant to make our bikes lighter and perform better. People nowadays will try to enhance or "hack" anything. Lets take e-cigs/vaporizers as an example. There is an entire industry dedicated to modifying something as dumb as an e-cig. As soon as these things are really on the market, I can guarantee there will be people (probably the same ones "modding" their e-cigs) who modify e-bikes to produce way more power. These are also the same people who will likely start powering up non-motorized trails leaving clouds of watermelon vape and monster cans strewn in their wake.
  • + 1
 @ellingferd: "leaving clouds of watermelon vape and monster cans strewn in their wake". that's a good line.
  • + 0
 I don't understand why the argument always comes down fitness with some holier than thou attitude from a roadie turned gravel grinder who wants to brag about how much elevation he does.

I don't mountain bike for exercise, I do it because it's fun as hell. The exercise is obviously a nice byproduct and I like to push my fitness levels but at the end of the day I wouldn't do it if it wasn't fun and I would still do it even if it had zero affect on my physical fitness and health.

What's not fun is spending an hour laboring up a boring ass fire road for a 15-20 minute descent. What's not fun is making a weekend trip to mountains with 50+ miles of trails and only being able to ride a fraction of them before I'm beat for the day. I only have time to ride on the weekends which means 1. I don't get into good enough shape to make multiple trips up and down a mountain in a day under my own power and 2. I need to make the most out of the time I do have to ride.

That is why I like the idea of pedal assisted e-bikes. I want to get the most out of the time and money spent on weekend mountain trips and if e-bikes help me get up easier so I can ride down more frequently in a day then so be it. They are not motorcycles. They are not the same as any kind of motorized bike with a throttle. They aren't going to make ruts or destroy berms. Quite frankly, the power a professional rider puts to the ground is probably more than I would put down on any pedal assisted bike.

Now, fully motorized bikes with a throttle and no pedals are a different story. Something that is essentially an e-dirt bike probably isn't appropriate for bicycle trails but those aren't being mass made like the Levo. A bicycle that gives your pedaling a boost is still a f*cking bicycle no matter how much anyone wants to deny it.
  • + 3
 add a motor, remove the soul
  • + 0
 As if we don't have enough issues with forest services and hikers, lets let lazy riders have motors. This will only fuel the argument against mt bikes on trails. E-bikes are bad for the sport!
  • + 1
 there is absolutely no reason for a young healthy human to ride an e-bike but lazyness!!!! No benefit from e-bikes to our sport...
  • - 1
 Why should a young healthy human ride a carbon bike? Or one with suspension? Or gears? Young healthy humans should only pedal steel rigid single speed bikes while dragging an anchor and smoking cigarettes.
  • + 2
 Martyn Ashton, Stacy Kouhat, both pretty disabled, neither one rides an E-bike. Nuff said.
  • - 1
 If you're going to use this platform to push your garbage, you should cite your sources. I'm tired of these unverified sources telling us about ebikes this and that in Europe. STFU with this marketing propaganda. If you want to spout your koolaid, name your sources or STFU.
  • + 1
 opps, I meant to give you a nefative prop.
  • + 3
 "E-Bikes are good for our sport"

Is that really still our sport? Wink Wink
  • + 1
 "E-bikes are good for my money" he said.
  • + 4
 *read title.
me: "no."
  • + 2
 should change the name of this site to TrollBike bunch of babies.....
  • + 1
 Only thing an e-bike is good for, are towing me on my Dh bike to the top of the trail
  • + 1
 If the motor and the battery weighed under 5 pounds I would consider it for long climbs
  • + 1
 You should take a look at what Shimano and BOsch are doing along the lines of E-motors for MTB. You would stop considering and start saving to buy!
  • + 3
 No
  • + 0
 e-bikes are fine. Because they are nothing new. A new wave MOPED is all. Keep the to moto trails, and license them. No real conversation here.
  • + 2
 i feel like e bikes would be a fat american thing lol
  • + 1
 Right, funny that way more are sold in Europe and Asia
  • - 2
 I think E-bikes are great. Here at the shop we have a cruiser, dual sport and MTB E-bike.

The only one I fear is the dedicated mountain bike. The other ones really help folks with prior injuries or maybe physical disability get out and ride hard pack gravel nature trails or rides along the beach and of course for commuting... But the E-bike? It worries me a little more being as I have already found a guy at our local trails riding around and just smashing up climbs on his E-bike and eating up the softer trails.

Now obviously not every E-biker has disregard for vulnerable trails and just goes up and trashes trails but it's showing that there are already folks doing so.

Also, I like Strava, I like all my buddies and I striving to be in the top 10 of all the climbs and descents. It's fun chirping eachother if someone beats someone by a few seconds and what not... With E-bikes, f*cking forget it unless there is a way to tell if they are on an E-bike no sense going after a KOM if buddy with record did it with team BOSCHE on his side lol.


I think the whole f*cking anti E-bike thing really doesn't go much farther than Pinkbike... When people come into my shop, just average folks (the 98% of people coming to a bike shop)they see these bikes and immediately gravitate towards them... So why wouldn't I sell them a f*cking 4000 dollar bike if that's what they want? Remember want and need are different but a "need" doesn't sell as well.
  • + 1
 In Canada, E-bikes are not allowed to be sold with throttles, its an assiste. Sell them what they want!
  • + 2
 Once again, it seems like most commenters haven't even read the article.
  • + 1
 I read it mantis but it's not what is well said that I take away from it, but what do you take away from it, what's the underlying message here to you?
  • + 1
 @ov3r1d3:

Simple - it's just a bicycle with a little assistance. Like a little helping hand gently pushing you up the climb to the top or allowing you to keep the pace with your friends who are taking you around their favorite trail.

The animosity here is what is fueling the challenge of access. If everyone just realized that these are just heavier bikes with a little assistance, I doubt we'd still be discussing ebikes like this and would be more in line with how they are viewed in other countries.
  • + 1
 Seems like its just taking part of the challenge out of mountain biking which makes our sport what it is
  • + 2
 I don't mind what bike anyone rides, as long as he rides a f#%king bike
  • + 1
 Can someone please explain to me what the actual damage is that Ebikes do to trails that make them so controversial?
  • + 0
 If you have a strong opinion about ebikes(assisted) , but never tried one, get out there and try one before you make up your mind.
  • + 2
 I don't find words, to say how I hate this commercial bullshit
  • + 3
 E bikes are stupid....
  • + 0
 Call it pedal-assist, call it an e-bike, but bottom line is, it has a motor, it should be allowed where other motorized vehicles are allowed and nowhere else.
  • + 1
 4 hours of biking is not comparable to 4 hours running...
  • + 1
 ....The rest, is just marketing.
  • + 1
 Call them motor bikes for f*ck sakes
  • + 1
 *SON BUENAS PARA VUESTRO BOLSILLO, NO PARA EL DEPORTE* hablemos claro.
  • + 2
 www.pinkebike.com
  • + 1
 the assumptions made to support the author's arguments are cringeworthy
  • + 0
 I also worry that if trails become tailored to e-bikes there may be climbs that become way too hard for tired dads like me.
  • + 1
 Here is Oregon, getting a top 20 position in a marathon is hard as f*%k.
  • + 0
 Could make same points for exoskeletons and robotic avatars so just shrug your shoulders and sign yourself up?
  • + 1
 Are we talking about e-bikes or fat bikes? I'm confused...
  • + 1
 HUMAN POWER ONLY
  • - 1
 Your en eMtn Biker not a Mtn Biker. Can someone make another category to this type of riders.
  • + 1
 Triggered!
  • + 0
 Motorcycles need to abide by the rules which are in place for motorcycles.
  • + 0
 The negativity is unreal. More biking=more awesomeness!
  • + 0
 I'm indifferent about ebikes
  • - 1
 If it gets seats in asses, It's good for the whole cycling industry.
Below threshold threads are hidden

