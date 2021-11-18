Story Time: Everything I Know About Bikes is Wrong

Nov 18, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
Recollection of some events in Pemberton is somewhat blurry.

Coming back from our recent field test in Pemberton, I had a fresh feeling of clarity. Not just because of a near-fatal dose of hypothermia as I literally woke up on the train tracks, and the concurrent heightened appreciation for one's own mortality that comes after you genuinely think you might die, but I’d also ridden bikes from the future, as well as bikes from the past.

The downcountry bikes were an interesting proposition. In fact, even the longer travel trail bikes were a very mixed bag. The latter category spanned to the space age from, if you were to cruelly go off aesthetics alone, one might say from the age of steam. There was something distinctly Brunellian about the steel-framed bike on that test and, I have to say, I really quite liked it. Slightly gangly, perhaps. It almost had a case of the Stephen Merchants. But alas, maybe it’s something in the Bristol water.

bigquotesI think, with bike design, a better bike doesn’t always make you go faster, but what it does is open up the window of executability.

What made the downcountry bikes so interesting was the ideological iron curtain that existed within the group. There were some bikes that were longerer and slackerer than one could ever dream of. There were also bikes with more conservative geometry.

Downcountry, baby.

There were some things that many of those bikes got wrong though. I suppose I would suggest that a bike's spec might only be as strong as its weakest link. It was odd to see some of these bikes, steeped with amazing suspension parts on frames that, if anything, could be defined as too radical, came with things such as organic pads or small rotors. The whole point of these bikes was that they opened up so much terrain - it seemed bizarre to try and peg that capability back at the first attempt.

It was like having a modern supercar with drum brakes. It all seemed a little strange. Then, of course, there was the element of short dropper seat posts.

bigquotesSo, with that in mind, let’s set some things straight and compensate for things I’ve said in the past - cable routing should be external, dual lockouts and steerer-limiters aren't a silly USP to hook in novices, flip chips aren’t crap, cranks should be long, seat tubes shouldn’t be shorter, nobody should think outside of the current crop of standards… e-bikes are the answer!

Want and need is a different thing. However, when you bolt trail or downcountry on a bike’s model name then concessions have to be made. It’s no longer an XC bike, it’s inherently, by its very definition, a compromised beast - which is good! Compromise makes bikes interesting. As horizons narrow, design is driven and innovations are more likely.

Now, ever the bearer of bad news, here’s something of a bitter pill to swallow: downcountry, which I know is a silly name, is a real thing. Yes, I know you’re probably thinking I’m a pillock, and quite frankly who can blame you, but I would say that there was a real difference in that test between 120mm trail bikes and the downcountry bikes. I’m sorry. I'm just so sorry. What have I become?

Small and subtle changes can make short-travel bikes a lot easier to live with.

I don’t know if I view it as a category though, but maybe a very adept description. Some 120mm bikes have a trail feel, some 120mm bikes feel more downcountry and some feel like long-legged XC bikes. The latter are as convincing, in terms of descending ability, as one child standing on another's shoulders beneath a trench coat. The chasm of difference is both obvious and immediately apparent.

I think, with bike design, a better bike doesn’t always make you go faster, but what it does is open up the window of executability. I’ve often thought that you can boil down descending to three main parts - roughness, steepness and speed. A good downhill bike can do all three with ease. A good enduro bike can do two with aplomb. A shorter travel bike can normally just do one at a time.

Of course, you can ride anything on anything, I don’t think the possibility is removed, but rather the likelihood of you not having a dirt nap diminishes.

Well, all of this was all very well and good until I realised last weekend that everything I know about bike design is wrong. Everything I waffle on about is redundant and, quite frankly, I’m embarrassed. Discount everything I’ve ever said. View these op-eds with even more justified skepticism than you perhaps already do. Bleep out any of my excerpts that may appear in the podcast. I’m absolutely and unequivocally wrong. About everything.

So, with that in mind, let’s set some things straight and compensate for things I’ve said in the past - cable routing should be external, dual lockouts and steerer-limiters aren't a silly USP to hook in novices, flip chips aren’t crap, cranks should be long, seat tubes shouldn’t be shorter, nobody should think outside of the current crop of standards… e-bikes are the answer!

Eebs 4 evs.

And what was the slip that started this avalanche of this new realisation? What light first broke through on the dawn of my epiphany? Well, I'll try and keep it relatively succinct.

In a bid to make friends in a new town, I’ve really been trying to branch out from just riding on my own. Recently, when asked what I’d been up to I responded “listening to grunge and riding cross-country”. Quite simply, something had to give. I remember also telling that person that I’m not the c-bomb I often come across as on the podcast. Note to self, this isn’t how you make friends. Nope, a new approach was needed.

I abandoned my Temple of the Dog Spotify radio station, put my flannel shirts into storage and tore my Eddie Vedder posters off the wall. It was time to get social.

And make friends I did. I even had a social soiree on Saturday and the only thing on the menu was BC-made humble pie. Needless to say, many slices were served.

I’m not somebody that likes to put fear into people. I always find it quite reductive when people say “oh f*ck, this is so gnarly - you don’t stand a chance!”. That said, I would never want anyone to get themselves into a pickle on account of finding themselves on a trail that isn’t quite suitable.

bigquotesA man is never more truthful than when he acknowledges himself a liar.

Our riding group arrived and to my surprise, downcountry bikes were out. I’d said I’d show the riders some of my favourite trails. Now, the riders in question are far better in every avenue of bike riding than myself. There isn’t one facet to their riding that I could hold a candle to. However, the sight of shallow XC tires on their bikes, and knowing what we had in store to ride, did leave me a little worried for them.

You can't ride gnarly trails on XC bikes, just like you absolutely can't do big pedals on enduro bikes.

I just mentioned, in what I hoped was a relaxed manner, that maybe, just maybe, they wouldn’t have the best time on the trails we would be riding. I suppose I’ve been so wrapped up in distinguishing the difference between the good and the very good that I completely forgot that talent is the great leveler of all design foibles.

So, we rode a trail that I would describe as pretty-bloody-keen. I was amazed. I was so genuinely impressed. I remarked at one point that that should be the advert for Ikons. However, little did I know what was in store down the road.

There we were, enjoying a trail-side chat, when this squadron of lycra-clad riders came past, all with their seat posts seemingly bypassing their backsides entirely and going straight up to their eyeballs. They were absolutely shredding. Honestly, I thought it was the sickest thing I’d seen in a long time. There I was, on my big ol’ enduro bike. I felt somewhat embarrassed.

It’s not that the trail was easy to ride, but rather it was amazing to see how easy a large dollop of skill and talent can make things look. I looked back to that field test, and how to some it will look like I’m splitting hairs under a microscope with a Stanley blade. It’s not that those bikes weren’t different, or that they didn’t feel drastically different, in both good and bad aspects. It’s also not as if the other testers didn’t draw similar conclusions, but rather sometimes I do get wrapped up in my own world. Truth be told, and I can only speak for myself, but I believe a bike's shortcoming can become more apparent due to your own technical inadequacies, rather than your proficiency.

Erm, this is an enduro-trail... so maybe you should... not?

I think humble pie and imposter syndrome are useful things to be exposed to and hopefully stop you from becoming a complete arsehole. A thought I often come back to, both in my professional and personal life, is a Mark Twain quote. He once said "A man is never more truthful than when he acknowledges himself a liar" and I think it's a very useful thing to remind yourself of. The acknowledgment that we're all these walking contradictions who deposit both insight, as well as falsehoods and fallacy, be it about ourselves or other people, and in my case the particular intricacies of cable routing, knowingly or otherwise. The mistake is not in trying to resist it but rather in failing to acknowledge it.

So, in short, if you’re good enough, buy yourself a 2013 Giant Trance and just be done with it. Leave it to us mortals to sweat the small stuff.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Op Ed


Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
183659 views
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
99205 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
79853 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
44798 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
39471 views
Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing
38421 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
36975 views
The Matchup: 2021 Trek Slash or Fuel EX? - All-Mountain Bike vs Trail Bike
36178 views

40 Comments

  • 29 2
 This was the most confusing thing I’ve read in a long time. I read it twice and I still can’t understand what message you’re trying to get across. Pinkbike does have an editor right?
  • 3 0
 Editor is currently watching the trees sway on a still night.
  • 4 0
 I think the point was just an evolving story of beliefs, but it seems to rest on the assumption that people are familiar with previous points of view from the author which I don't think is the case. Certainly could have used a little more anchoring throughout the article.
  • 1 0
 Got to agree, it sounded like the rambling of someone coming out of anesthetic. Half the conversation is still in their head and you are left trying to understand what they are on about.
  • 17 0
 In summary (I think? In no particular order)

1) your skill or lack thereof matters more than the “type” of bike you’re on
2) Locals on XC bikes in the PNW can ride really rowdy shit and can put an out of towner on a sled to shame
3) new bikes are super good on paper and feeling but don’t make up for point #1
  • 16 1
 I read the article and I still have no idea what its about
  • 11 4
 Haha! Story Time's message is as elusive as it is vague, but it is there. Tune in next time as I discuss the correct pronunciation of Cholmondley and how green tea stock is the next bitcoin.
  • 11 0
 TLDR: If you're good at riding bikes, you'll be good at riding bikes no matter what bike you choose to ride. If you're bad at riding bikes, buy the bike that's best suited to make you ride better.
  • 11 1
 I read the words... I don't think I understood the words. Either I am high or Henry is. Last I checked, all I consumed today was coffee. So what are you trying to say? Smile
  • 8 0
 I've never cared for the argument that you don't need lots of travel because someone better can do more with less bike. I'll always happily take a big enduro bike for anything that's at the edge of my skill level and a short travel trail bike with lighter weight components for an all day pedal. I mean Gretzky probably could have lead the league in scoring with a branch he broke off a tree, but that's still not a good argument for not using a hockey stick.
  • 12 1
 Henry blink twice if everything is okay
  • 8 0
 In not so many words, the author is trying to convey that improving your skills will yield more results than tweaking your equipment in every case

"Don't buy upgrades, ride up grades" - Abraham Einstein, 1769
  • 5 0
 Was looking at getting a new bike next year, but realized I still really enjoy my current bike and am confident a new bike will not make me a better rider or bring me more joy from my rides then I already get. So I will save myself a bunch of money, the headache of selling a used bike, and the frustrations with backorders, late delivery's, or the possible no delivery of a new bike in todays COVID world. This last few years has really opened my eyes to the ridiculous redundancies of consumerism and I am trying to minimize my part in it going forward in all aspects in my life. At the end of the day we are all jealous of the guy on a 2003 Norco Sasquatch in coveralls strait off the job site that is shredding harder then us "core" riders on our $6k+ bikes decked out in the latest riding "gear".

Have no idea if this is related to the article, but this is what I wrote after reading it.
  • 10 2
 I really liked this
  • 3 0
 Now, I sat there for a while, starring at the screen and trying to make sense of this and when I close my eyes and take a look into myself asking what is the essence of this article I see a big black empty space. So I do what has always worked so far. I stop thinking and go for a ride.
  • 3 0
 It seems to be an existential musing:

"The acknowledgment that we're all these walking contradictions who deposit both insight, as well as falsehoods and fallacy, be it about ourselves or other people, and in my case the particular intricacies of cable routing, knowingly or otherwise. The mistake is not in trying to resist it but rather in failing to acknowledge it.

So, in short, if you’re good enough, buy yourself a 2013 Giant Trance and just be done with it. Leave it to us mortals to sweat the small stuff."

This is easier to do when older too, especially when we spent many hours learning our MTB craft on solid frame bikes.
  • 5 2
 Love HQ's writing. Definitely keeps it interesting. Unfortunately he's publishing for a crowd that considers a tweet about Kim Kardashian, 'literature'. PS. I too have had my clock cleaned by riders on less capable machines given the conditions, but it doesn't diminish my need for the right bike for the application.
  • 3 1
 Mr. Madison, what you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.
  • 3 1
 Well, Bravo.!

Obviously a fresh feeling of clarity. Such an intersting réflexion.! You are couragous to dive inside like this and to admitt to yourself and to others that what you previously think, was all wrong. You were able to try another perspective and see things from a different angle.! Good…

Thank you one of the best edit I read.
  • 3 0
 It's not the bike, its the rider. Every mountain bike I have ever owned, has had a higher capacity for riding than its pilot.
  • 1 0
 Classifying bikes has always been a sales driven thing. A way of pigeon holing consumers into whatever category they are. “I’m not an enduro rider or an XC rider, so I should get a trail bike.” But what if that person would be better off on an enduro bike? What if they would have more fun on an XC bike? I used to think I should be an enduro rider, but I recently switched to a 2021 Devinci Troy, a bike with way less travel than I’m used to. And you know what? It’s more fun and every bit as capable as I was on the enduro.
  • 1 0
 Um, kinda?

I have an Olympian who rides in my area. Like, elite. He's fast everywhere, but on our super rocky trails, there's just a limit to speed on XC tires. You can't mach straight, chunky, steep trails made entirely of pointy rocks and not end up fixing a flat. And his speed on those trails reflects that. Slower than the regular locals running 160mm bikes and double down tires. By a lot.

On tamer trails, sure, a lot of us bring bazookas to knife fights. But there are also trails where things like burly tires truly matter.
  • 1 0
 somebody please give me the TLBig Grin R for this. I'm trying to make sense of what's going on but am struggling like others. Normally I like Henry but this is just a rambling confusing read.
  • 2 0
 I think I need an XC bike? Maybe? Or an enduro bike with Ikons? Yes, that's probably what this article said.
  • 2 0
 no I think you need a downcountry bike, is what he was maybe saying? or maybe not?
  • 1 1
 His video review with Matt and Levy were odd too.. He didn't look at the camera, just Beer and Levy? Henry when you're being interviewed speak to the camera, that's where the audience is.
  • 2 1
 This is definitely a 'drunk texting' type of article. No idea what info was trying to be conveyed. New title: "Everything I know about article writing is wrong."
  • 1 1
 This is like a Donald Trump speech....written by Albert Einstein. I get what point you're trying to make, but there is an awful lot of artsy fluff for something that can be explained in a headline.
  • 2 0
 TLDR: Henry got humbled by some Lycra baddies and is now re-evaluating the meaning of life.
  • 2 1
 I think Henry’s synapses have been reconfigured somewhat!
(In a nice way)
  • 2 0
 your epiphany didn't do you any good Henry
  • 1 0
 I cant read. Can someone explain?
  • 1 0
 Its the "down-country", it baffles the mind.
  • 2 1
 I'm not sure what I just read....
  • 2 2
 So many words to say so little…
  • 2 1
 Henry's words make him sound like a fun guy.
  • 1 0
 I like the first picture.
  • 1 0
 Literary modern art....
  • 1 1
 Sounds like you need a new pillow.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008962
Mobile Version of Website