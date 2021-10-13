Opinion: Freeride is Dead, Long Live Freeride

Oct 13, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Jaxon s drop is slow and technical a big change up from the rest of his fast line.

Red Bull Rampage is in full swing, the time of year when hordes of armchair experts take to their keyboards to spout off about who got robbed, and how the course is too groomed and manicured to really be considered 'freeriding.'

The heated debates about judging don't bother me too much – I totally get not being happy when your favorite athlete, the one whose progress you've been following 24/7 on social media, doesn't place as well as you think they should have. No matter how detailed the judging criteria gets there will still be contentious decisions; that's why things like the “People's Choice” award exist, to give that fan favorite run a little more time in the spotlight.

It's the idea that the Rampage lines are too manicured, too polished to count as freeride lines that gets under my skin. It's 2021, not 2001, and riders are going faster and bigger than ever, which means more prep work is required to ensure they can make it to the bottom in one piece. Back in the early days, the drops weren't as big and the speeds weren't as high, which made it possible to plop off a cliff into a sandy landing that had been scraped in over the course of a couple hours. That tactic simply doesn't cut it anymore – the chances of sticking a monstrous drop onto a raw landing are fairly slim, and even if someone managed to do it once, repeating that feat would be even more unlikely.

Drop cliffs not bombs. Reed Boggs leading by example.

It's all too easy to become numb to the sheer size of the features found on the 2021 course, especially if you've never seen them in person. Watch enough helmet cam footage and highlights from past years and that 50-foot drop suddenly starts to seem normal, instead of being the incredible accomplishment that it actually is. It's akin to watching big wave surfers make 70-foot walls of water look like playgrounds. It looks almost doable, until you go to the beach and nearly drown trying to drop in on a mushy set of waves that are barely head high.

There's no room for error on most of the Rampage course – getting just a few inches off line can make the difference between stomping the landing or rag-dolling off a cliff and into a ravine. And yes, I know that plenty of people like watching crashes – the success of Pinkbike's Friday Fails is an unfortunate testament to that – but I don't count myself in that camp. I hate seeing crashes of any kind, especially when the terrain is as unforgiving as it is in the desert.

Andreau hit the deck hard in a hectic first run. His second run was none the less energetic and unfortunately ended his hopes of a win.

Rampage may be the modern day equivalent of a gladiator contest, but I don't want anyone to get eaten by lions. Those big landings and carefully sculpted lips act as islands of safety amidst all the wild terrain. They're small pockets where riders know what to expect, in between reaching terminal velocity when dropping into near vertical chutes, or pulling out a wild trick with massive exposure on both sides. To continue the ocean analogy, think of the big landings as the mountain biking equivalent of the airbag vests that surfers use to avoid getting held underwater. Those vests don't make the surfing accomplishments any less impressive, just like those landings shouldn't detract from the fact that 99% of the riding population couldn't complete a top-to-bottom run at the current Rampage venue.

No matter what, Rampage is a freeride contest. What we're witnessing this week is the culmination of over two decades of progression. It's time to stop looking at the early days of freeriding with rose tinted glasses and embrace the current state of the sport. I've still got a soft spot for old janky stunts and weird slow speed technical maneuvers, but I'm not about to tell any of the diggers and riders who have been toiling away down in Utah that they're doing it wrong. Each team is making their vision of modern freeriding come to life, and I'm all for it. Bring on the big show.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Op Ed Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
69913 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
60953 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
58741 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
58657 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
58395 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
52476 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
49402 views
More Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
46313 views

91 Comments

  • 105 6
 Preach, Kazimer. Preach! Would love to see PB commenters attempt any version of freeride lines and not die. Haters gon' Hate.
  • 65 1
 You called? Oh...
  • 12 3
 I don't think 'hate' is the right word....lots of guys just like the natural flow of less sculpted runs, nothing wrong with that. It would be easy to solve, put in a scoring factor for something like "use of natural terrain"....does a 360 flip off a groomed jump massively outscore a whip over a natural step up to gnarly landing? I'd say no as would many.

It's a spectator sport after all, nothing wrong with spectators weighing in on what they wanna see (IMO) or how it should be scored.

To me it's the difference between true "street" BMX vs "park" BMX, both amazing and impressive, but my preference is def with raw street riding and making use of the terrain that was never designed to be ridden on.

Freestyle moto is doing same thing, lost it's luster when the "freeride" vids started to become sculped jumps with 10 guys building and/or the use of metal ramps...just a preference...
  • 9 1
 It's not hate for how amazing current riding is, it's nostalgia for what Rampage started as. You can build stuff anywhere it's OK to build a trail...? What was unique about Rampage is they were scouting natural terrain and hitting stuff with minimal changes. It's VERY RARE that it's OK to go ride some random line that isn't part of a pre-built or expanded trail system. They hit "virgin" lines in Virgin Utah and then originally when they left they put the terrain back the way they found it and let nature reclaim it.

Maybe it's like cigars and I just have to give this up and enjoy what we have now. But I can't help missing OG Rampage runs...
  • 5 3
 @RadBartTaylor: Yeah, this. Why does it have to devolve to 'hate' every time? I also like to see gnarly natural lines, but I'm not "hating on Rampage" because of the grooming. I just don't think it's really possible to judge/score who rode the gnarliest natural line with the most style. Luckily there are freeride edits and movies out there where we can watch those 2 French fellers doing scary lines at Squamish or Whistler, or guys at Farwell or in Utah.

This all just seems like more manufactured controversy to get clicks.
  • 58 1
 I just want to see dudes in hockey pads tomahawking down cliffs, is that too much to ask.
  • 9 1
 (Batman Voice) I'm not wearing hockey pads.
  • 19 0
 Well said. Stoked for this event, and wish everyone there success! Let's gooo!!! \m/
  • 15 0
 I’m curious how many of these arm chair athletes actually rode or watched real free ride as it developed over time. You’re telling me that the legends of the early free ride scene, who spent a lot of time building crazy stuff in the forest, or massive machine built jump lines (remember Cranked?) in fields aren’t free ride because they were “manicured” or “polished”. Are you kidding me? Go back and watch some of those movies and you’ll see things aren’t that different.
  • 12 0
 I think if these complainers actually went back and watched the full broadcast of some of the early Rampage contests they would probably find it kind of lame and boring compared to what these guys are doing now. I think for most people its the memory of how rad and gnarly it was at that time, that makes them want the contest to go back to being that way.
  • 1 0
 Yep. No offense to the OGs, at the time they were absolute pioneers, but it's pretty ghetto by today's standard. I don't even think they expected/intended to land half the stunts. Some of those guys are the judges now, and they seem to have nothing but respect for the current level.
  • 19 6
 ''sIngLe CrOwN FoRkS dO noT BeLonG aT RamPagE''
  • 18 1
 Remember when the main differentiator between a freeride bike and a DH bike was a single crown fork? I do. I'm also confident that Semenuk will be just fine on a 190mm Zeb. It's not like he's trying to compete on a hardtail...
  • 6 0
 @mikekazimer: Russ Morrell already did the hardtail at rampage thing, though I think he was still on a dual crown fork. I agree though. If he is capable of riding it on a single crown, I say let him. The only thing that limits the bike is the person riding it.
  • 4 0
 @danielfloyd, yep, he sure did. It didn't really work out that well, though: www.pinkbike.com/news/throwback-thursday-russ-morrell-the-rampage-hardtail-rider.html.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer:
I was being sarcastic...
I 101% agree that anybody can bring whatever they want to Rampage, just being able to ride the course is an accomplishment in itself. I'm just not a big fan of people saying that someone riding like Semenuk kills the freeride spirit, if he can add a barspin or tailwhip to whatever line he's doing it should be seen as added value to his score compared to big freeride bros that will ride a similar line but only do one bar turn as a trick the whole way down and still be judged comparatively...
  • 4 0
 @tgr9, totally. A clip just came through of Semenuk tailwhipping a huge drop - he's already pushing things to the next level this year.
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: Shoutout to Sam Pilgrim too Smile
  • 1 0
 The first DH forks were single crown
  • 2 0
 @tgr9: "anybody can bring whatever they want to Rampage," So if Adolf Silva showed up on one of these you'd be cool? www.pinkbike.com/news/ruff-cycles-launches-worlds-first-e-dirt-jump-bike.html Wink kidding. I can't wait to see Semenuk's run it'll be mind blowing, but I'm equally as excited to see what Brage puts together, different styles are the spice of life
  • 1 0
 Its terrible! a 190 mm fork doesn't belong next to 200 mm bikes. SUCH big difference!
  • 12 3
 One thing I really wish Pinkbike could do is replace paid flair like Outside+ with earned flair like “clean double black”, “ten foot drop”, “35m 4k climb”. These annotations would make it clear who in the comment section is busy judging freeride competitions while learning to hop curbs.

My bet is that you’ll never see complaining like this from anyone who rides real freeride features.

I personally have barely managed to work up to expert park features and I keep my mouth shut about rampage because freeride at this level isn’t a sport I participate in or know anything about. It’s like having an opinion on Illness when doctors are talking- STFU.

I’m interested to hear someone complain about Rampage course design and his name is Paul Bas.
  • 23 1
 Rankings from Joey to Pro based on uploaded photos and Trailforks data. Vaguely dystopian but I like it.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: Just give me my dentist flair and I'll be happy.
  • 6 0
 Doesn't matter to me what it is called. You could call it downhill and it would be correct. It's mind blowing to me how good these riders are and that even with all the skill and courage they possess, they still require near perfect conditions to ride this type of terrain. Seeing the best of the best putting so much time and work into building lines to tame such an aggressive part of the landscape reminds me how impressive what they can accomplish on a bike is.
  • 6 0
 Brage seems to be building a pretty raw and gnarly line relative to the more trick oriented lines other guys have on the go. Not to detract from the other guys lines, but that's what I'm looking forward to seeing the most.
  • 5 0
 As a 30-yr rider & armchair commentator I can easily say that 1) Kaz is fully correct here and 2) Fairclough still got robbed on that canyon backflip in 2019. Never gonna let that one die. There was also Godziek’s mega distance drop that at least looked like actual flight. But hey: only 3 ppl gonna win, Rampage is baller & better than ever, the riskiest even of all, and I fully welcome Semenuks 190 single crown - eat crow haters… Id watch him do this on a jumper. At least we get to watch Brage this year so really is there to bitch about… tho Im sure plenty of you will
  • 14 10
 Life is full of compromises. Compromising "natural" for "going bigger and faster" is palatable for some, but others see it as taking the freeride out of it.

At some point you have to realize that you've made enough compromises that what you started with is no longer what you have. What they do is impressive, and I enjoy watching it, but I feel that Rampage has passed compromise tipping point for the word "freeride".
  • 11 0
 Man, labels are just that, labels. We choose how to define things. Rampage is what Rampage is.
  • 5 1
 I’d also say (as someone with a few thousand hours of trailbuilding experience) that “natural” trails that don’t erode into a useless gully aren’t natural. They’re the product of local trailbuilders putting in a LOT of hours to site/build/armor the tread. I love that style of riding, and prefer rockwork to just dirt berms etc. but it’s as natural as riding a bicycle.
  • 3 4
 This is still Freeride. It's simply become Corporate Freeride. $$$$$$$$ is involved.
  • 2 0
 @RayDolor: Pretty Sure PON owns Rampage
  • 1 0
 @HB208: well said
  • 3 0
 Well articulated @mikekazimer , I feel like social media has played a monster role in desensitizing people to astonishing achievements. Built up landing or not, it's probably closer to 99.98% of riders will never complete a top to bottom run on these courses outside of the actual competitors.
  • 2 0
 I think 2/1000 is generous! A fair number of WC DH racers wouldn't hit these lines.
  • 3 0
 Yeah people like watching Friday Fails, but I assume Friday Fails are selected carefully...I've never seen someone, for example, snap a femur in half or, yaknow, *literally die* on Friday Fails. I would be shocked if anything but a very very small percentage of those watching Rampage this year are in it for the crashes. This is an entirely different ball game than Friday Fails, and if you're watching Rampage for the crashes, given that someone could easily die or be irreversibly injured during the event, you should maybe get your head checked...
  • 29 22
 ok
  • 5 6
 my first thought
  • 1 4
 Yes.
  • 3 3
 I’ll turn the oven on and get some cookies going.
  • 4 2
 Although I'm stoked to see a single crown fork and the ensuing barspins and tail whips that are sure to come... there's a part of me that wishes it would stay on the slopestyle courses. I'm stoked for this year. Slopestyle is awesome, but freeride is also awesome. So I'm really pumped to see Brage and Brendog and how they embody freeride, imo.
  • 1 0
 Brendog isn't in this year - Injured.
  • 2 0
 I totally agree that rampage is 110% free ride and those lines are absolutely insane. But i also would say - when does rampage become something like DarkFest? Which is also insane, and is certainly free ride, but I feel like people see both events in a different light.
  • 4 2
 I don't have any issue with landings, takeoffs being groomed, it's the jumps specifically built for tricks that doesn't tickle my pickle. Too much weight is put on the tricks a rider does, rather than the gnar factor. Pushes builders to making steep doubles rather than fat hucks. Huge respect to any of the riders, I could never, but it just doesn't seem quite right in my eyes
  • 4 0
 Isn't the hint in the name? FREE ride? You're FREE to do whatever it takes to make it as awesome as possible. That means being free to sculpt or not sculpt what you want.
  • 2 0
 I think the issue here is that “freeride” and fair, standardized competition don’t really mix well. Building your own lines is a big step towards compromising between the two but I don’t think we’ll ever have “freeride competition” solved
  • 7 6
 This is not freeride, it is a contest and riders need to make a living and to score well so they do what will score. The judging criteria are leaning towards the slopestyle side. The categories are: air amplitude , control and fluidity, tricks and style. difficulty of line

No surprise these criteria promote big smooth jumps and drops, only 1/4 of the score depends on difficulty of line and nothing really score raw and creativity. This year again Semeneuk or Sorge will win and the people champion will be B-rage. Technicians vs Artisit, freeride vs slopestyle
  • 10 1
 Did you really just claim that Semenuk is not an artist on a bike, and rather a technician? Have you seen him ride and what he creates? Do you understand so little about the sport?
  • 2 0
 People are complaining about rampage features? Real question lol…I enjoy rampage every year. Such a unique event, some years are more raw than others, but that’s part of the fun…diversity.
  • 1 0
 It has changed over the years. So what. Being that the builders are constructing it themselves based on what they want, and think can win, ends the argument in my opinion.

The real issue is risk vs reward. These guys get paid next to nil to be out there for 2 weeks building and risking life and limb and that's not right. Each invited rider should get what the winner gets for this event. What is it like 25/50K? I'd probably be still complaining if each rider did get that. It still wouldn't be enough...
  • 2 1
 Very well written. I agree with you 100%, most of the viewers CANNOT comprehend the magnitude of these features.

As a mountain biker myself I have all the respect and admiration for these riders. What they do out there is EXTRAORDINARY. They're amazing. I don't even have the balls to send it on a 8 foot drop and these GUYS are landing MASSIVE drops and gaps. It's unreal.

For everyone complaining... STFU
  • 2 0
 Slopestyle is lame. Freeride is about natural terrain. Norbs got robbed. Redbull ruined Rampage. Terrain is too smooth. No digging should be allowed. Tricks don't belong at this contest.

What did I miss?
  • 3 1
 Pinbike is owned by Outside
  • 1 0
 I have no idea of the scoring or what's scored. Speed, distance and height and difficulty of the trick. Beyond that its hard to get into the sport in depth without knowing that. Its not that's its hard to find, its just not in front of my face like world cup racing.
  • 2 1
 Do lines have to be much more manicured because speeds at higher, or are speeds higher because lines are so manicured?

It’s just an entirely different event than it used to be, not necessarily better or worse for it.

Still, personally I would prefer if there was much less digging involved. There are enough slope style events already, where I can watch these riders perfectly execute a run that they have been planning for a week over totally smooth features (which are still as huge or bigger than ever, I won’t deny that).

But it’s still a great event.

As for the judging… well. Just make it people’s choice only.
  • 1 0
 Here's my attempt at an opinion.

There's something different about the creative DIY ethic of something like a Brage run from whatever that best line contest was (and yes, I know, all the lines at Rampage are creative and DIY). When it becomes super polished, to me there is something different. Not saying it isn't freeride (fuq 'terms' and labels altogether), or that the 'smoothness' of features isn't warranted, just saying. The outrageous size of these features is absolutely mind-bending. My mind and eyes can't even follow many of the tricks, let alone comprehend how to pull them off.

There's nothing wrong with this (it's awesome), but it is creatively different than even a few years ago, i.e. remember the rock wall ride drop with the pocket at the bottom that Vink went bust on a few years ago? Or Brendan's run, blah blah blah. Don't care so much but sometimes the creativity of riding is smoothed over in the name of 'progression.' And that is fine. Personally, I prefer the creativity to the progression, but that's probably because I dink and bonk for my own, very minor, creative 'style' when biking and so naturally it's at least one thing I gravitate to.

Regardless, all is well.
  • 1 0
 To me, the builds are part of what makes this event so gnarly. Anyone who’s built a dirt jump knows how insanely difficult it is! The fact that these guys can finish features of that size in such a limited amount of time and that those features are actually rideable is just as impressive as the riding itself!
  • 1 0
 I like being a part of the moment to witness mountain bike progression: people doing things never thought to do before. As long as we can continue to reward progression in scoring over safer/cleaner routines, freeride will live on.
  • 1 0
 Couple points: First, It is perfectly OK for spectators to have a preference for what they "prefer" to watch. Rampage has changed over the years. Your spectating preference is going to determine whether you like this change or not. I don't need to be a freeride pro if I want to say I don't like these changes or to say that Rampage is more akin to slopestyle with "consequences" than its to pure freeride origins, anymore than a non-pro can say they prefer the current format. As spectators, we all bring some degree of credibility regardless of our abilities on a bike because we follow and spend a lot of dough on this industry). Second, if you want to use a surfing analogy, a more appropriate analogy is big-wave tow-in surfing compared to big-wave paddle in because there too is a debate about what is pure and raw and what is not. Finally, I will still enjoy Rampage, regardless of format. Rampage, like Mavericks, was destined to become commercialized and the format bent toward maximizing viewership and revenue. It is what it is. If you want pure freeride videos and more artistry you should recognize that a competitive format isn't the best format. That is OK because you can find an abundance of freeride documentaries that celebrate the spirit of true adventure that the "purists" would argue freeride was meant to embody.
  • 5 2
 Wait? People saying Rampage is a flow trail? Now I see why Ebikes are so popular these days
  • 3 0
 PB comment section 1 week prior Rampage - getting hotter and hotter
@mikekazimer - let add some gas
  • 3 0
 There are only three things certain in life: death, taxes and people complaining on the internet.
  • 3 1
 The arm chair trolls are the same over biked jerry's that buy the latest and greatest gear year after year in hopes of buying their talent. You know who you are. 
  • 1 0
 I like my Mega tho....
  • 1 0
 You know who you are.. yea every -1 comment
  • 1 0
 When I was younger I remember watching the Winter Park slope style and thinking, I could give it a go.

Looked over the first 30' drop over the ravine and said "Nope"

Mad props to the pros competing, mad props, y'all wild
  • 4 5
 Gladiator contest, but doesn’t want anyone eaten by lions?! By default, events like this are really, really dangerous. That’s the point. Someone WILL die at Rampage when an errant gust of wind pushes them.

That’s why it’s a spectacle. These are athletes at their best literally risking their lives. I’m not comfortable with that premise, yet I still watch every year.

As for Friday Fails-crashing IS an inevitable part of mountain biking. I love watching those (and have even made fails once-just cracked a rib when I decked). If Kazimer cared about rider safety, he’d be about Fails, not Rampage.
  • 3 0
 Its all really just mountain biking.
  • 2 1
 If people don't think this is free ride, what do they think free ride really is? Is it their version where they sit on the couch, and complain on the internet?
  • 3 1
 Fat dudes who cant pedal bikes uphill because they had too many kids and IPAs and complain about people being too fit = freeride.
  • 1 0
 I think more like 99.99% of mtbers could not complete a rampage run. Pretty sure I would shit myself before dropping in if only as an excuse not to try.
  • 1 0
 People pretending a repeat course with hundreds of sandbags, thousands of dig hours, and exclusive lines is a fair comp. it’s a slopestyle course for featured riders.
  • 1 0
 But, I think Red Bull and others should be putting more emphasis on protecting the riders through advanced safety gear.
  • 1 0
 The surfing analogy is spot on!
  • 1 0
 Applausi per l'articolo!
  • 1 1
 Thank god for this opinion piece! I was really getting sick of the comments under the Rampage content. Kaz, you‘ da man!
  • 1 0
 I'll be waiting for the weird slow speed technical maneuver edits!
  • 1 0
 Great piece. Totally agree.
  • 1 2
 It’s not entertaining unless theirs a serious chance of death or dismemberment.
  • 1 1
 Well I just wanted to say that I'm totally better than all those guys. Wink
  • 1 2
 Rampage Friday Fails. Sounds legit
  • 3 6
 Like blue IMBA trail line.
  • 2 5
 given bigger wheels, it's dead alright.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011972
Mobile Version of Website