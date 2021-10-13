Opinion: Freeride is Dead, Long Live Freeride

Red Bull Rampage is in full swing, the time of year when hordes of armchair experts take to their keyboards to spout off about who got robbed, and how the course is too groomed and manicured to really be considered 'freeriding.'
The heated debates about judging don't bother me too much – I totally get not being happy when your favorite athlete, the one whose progress you've been following 24/7 on social media, doesn't place as well as you think they should have. No matter how detailed the judging criteria gets there will still be contentious decisions; that's why things like the “People's Choice” award exist, to give that fan favorite run a little more time in the spotlight.
It's the idea that the Rampage lines are too manicured, too polished to count as freeride lines that gets under my skin. It's 2021, not 2001, and riders are going faster and bigger than ever, which means more prep work is required to ensure they can make it to the bottom in one piece. Back in the early days, the drops weren't as big and the speeds weren't as high, which made it possible to plop off a cliff into a sandy landing that had been scraped in over the course of a couple hours. That tactic simply doesn't cut it anymore – the chances of sticking a monstrous drop onto a raw landing are fairly slim, and even if someone managed to do it once, repeating that feat would be even more unlikely.
It's all too easy to become numb to the sheer size of the features found on the 2021 course, especially if you've never seen them in person. Watch enough helmet cam footage and highlights from past years and that 50-foot drop suddenly starts to seem normal, instead of being the incredible accomplishment that it actually is. It's akin to watching big wave surfers make 70-foot walls of water look like playgrounds. It looks almost doable, until you go to the beach and nearly drown trying to drop in on a mushy set of waves that are barely head high.
There's no room for error on most of the Rampage course – getting just a few inches off line can make the difference between stomping the landing or rag-dolling off a cliff and into a ravine. And yes, I know that plenty of people like watching crashes – the success of Pinkbike's Friday Fails is an unfortunate testament to that – but I don't count myself in that camp. I hate seeing crashes of any kind, especially when the terrain is as unforgiving as it is in the desert.
Rampage may be the modern day equivalent of a gladiator contest, but I don't want anyone to get eaten by lions. Those big landings and carefully sculpted lips act as islands of safety amidst all the wild terrain. They're small pockets where riders know what to expect, in between reaching terminal velocity when dropping into near vertical chutes, or pulling out a wild trick with massive exposure on both sides. To continue the ocean analogy, think of the big landings as the mountain biking equivalent of the airbag vests that surfers use to avoid getting held underwater. Those vests don't make the surfing accomplishments any less impressive, just like those landings shouldn't detract from the fact that 99% of the riding population couldn't complete a top-to-bottom run at the current Rampage venue.
No matter what, Rampage is
a freeride contest. What we're witnessing this week is the culmination of over two decades of progression. It's time to stop looking at the early days of freeriding with rose tinted glasses and embrace the current state of the sport. I've still got a soft spot for old janky stunts and weird slow speed technical maneuvers, but I'm not about to tell any of the diggers and riders who have been toiling away down in Utah that they're doing it wrong. Each team is making their vision of modern freeriding come to life, and I'm all for it. Bring on the big show.
91 Comments
It's a spectator sport after all, nothing wrong with spectators weighing in on what they wanna see (IMO) or how it should be scored.
To me it's the difference between true "street" BMX vs "park" BMX, both amazing and impressive, but my preference is def with raw street riding and making use of the terrain that was never designed to be ridden on.
Freestyle moto is doing same thing, lost it's luster when the "freeride" vids started to become sculped jumps with 10 guys building and/or the use of metal ramps...just a preference...
Maybe it's like cigars and I just have to give this up and enjoy what we have now. But I can't help missing OG Rampage runs...
This all just seems like more manufactured controversy to get clicks.
I was being sarcastic...
I 101% agree that anybody can bring whatever they want to Rampage, just being able to ride the course is an accomplishment in itself. I'm just not a big fan of people saying that someone riding like Semenuk kills the freeride spirit, if he can add a barspin or tailwhip to whatever line he's doing it should be seen as added value to his score compared to big freeride bros that will ride a similar line but only do one bar turn as a trick the whole way down and still be judged comparatively...
My bet is that you’ll never see complaining like this from anyone who rides real freeride features.
I personally have barely managed to work up to expert park features and I keep my mouth shut about rampage because freeride at this level isn’t a sport I participate in or know anything about. It’s like having an opinion on Illness when doctors are talking- STFU.
I’m interested to hear someone complain about Rampage course design and his name is Paul Bas.
At some point you have to realize that you've made enough compromises that what you started with is no longer what you have. What they do is impressive, and I enjoy watching it, but I feel that Rampage has passed compromise tipping point for the word "freeride".
No surprise these criteria promote big smooth jumps and drops, only 1/4 of the score depends on difficulty of line and nothing really score raw and creativity. This year again Semeneuk or Sorge will win and the people champion will be B-rage. Technicians vs Artisit, freeride vs slopestyle
The real issue is risk vs reward. These guys get paid next to nil to be out there for 2 weeks building and risking life and limb and that's not right. Each invited rider should get what the winner gets for this event. What is it like 25/50K? I'd probably be still complaining if each rider did get that. It still wouldn't be enough...
As a mountain biker myself I have all the respect and admiration for these riders. What they do out there is EXTRAORDINARY. They're amazing. I don't even have the balls to send it on a 8 foot drop and these GUYS are landing MASSIVE drops and gaps. It's unreal.
For everyone complaining... STFU
What did I miss?
It’s just an entirely different event than it used to be, not necessarily better or worse for it.
Still, personally I would prefer if there was much less digging involved. There are enough slope style events already, where I can watch these riders perfectly execute a run that they have been planning for a week over totally smooth features (which are still as huge or bigger than ever, I won’t deny that).
But it’s still a great event.
As for the judging… well. Just make it people’s choice only.
There's something different about the creative DIY ethic of something like a Brage run from whatever that best line contest was (and yes, I know, all the lines at Rampage are creative and DIY). When it becomes super polished, to me there is something different. Not saying it isn't freeride (fuq 'terms' and labels altogether), or that the 'smoothness' of features isn't warranted, just saying. The outrageous size of these features is absolutely mind-bending. My mind and eyes can't even follow many of the tricks, let alone comprehend how to pull them off.
There's nothing wrong with this (it's awesome), but it is creatively different than even a few years ago, i.e. remember the rock wall ride drop with the pocket at the bottom that Vink went bust on a few years ago? Or Brendan's run, blah blah blah. Don't care so much but sometimes the creativity of riding is smoothed over in the name of 'progression.' And that is fine. Personally, I prefer the creativity to the progression, but that's probably because I dink and bonk for my own, very minor, creative 'style' when biking and so naturally it's at least one thing I gravitate to.
Regardless, all is well.
@mikekazimer - let add some gas
Looked over the first 30' drop over the ravine and said "Nope"
Mad props to the pros competing, mad props, y'all wild
That’s why it’s a spectacle. These are athletes at their best literally risking their lives. I’m not comfortable with that premise, yet I still watch every year.
As for Friday Fails-crashing IS an inevitable part of mountain biking. I love watching those (and have even made fails once-just cracked a rib when I decked). If Kazimer cared about rider safety, he’d be about Fails, not Rampage.
Post a Comment