Opinion: Group Rides Are the Worst

Nov 16, 2022
by Henry Quinney  
What fresh hell is this?

I think my colleagues sometimes think of me as willfully and deliberately contrarian. While I wouldn't want to disagree with them and prove them forever correct, I don't think it's true. Similarly, I don't think I'm grumpy or negative. I am, however, British, and we do revelling in misery and bitterness better than anyone else and I'm not above leaning into that.

When I first started mountain biking I considered group riding to be the be-all-and-end-all, and it's something I carried through for many years. You simply have to enjoy it, right? Friends, nature, complicated coffee orders, and things taking five times as long as they should. Ah, perfect.

For some reason, I always felt like I was rejecting some part of mountain biking or not doing my bit, but the truth is that I genuinely hate group rides.

I'm miserable and I like it.

Yes, I find faff frustrating and will admit to holding resentment against people who seem more about disrupting the continuity of a ride rather than encouraging the flow. I like to think I'm quite a relaxed, friendly person, but if you happen to be experimenting with finding the perfect saddle height for pedalling efficiency on a ride I will probably scratch you off the list of could-be regular riding friends.

A perfect ride for me is when your feet don't touch the ground. You feel a state of flow as your move through the landscape. Just a dot making its own small way across the enormity of earth. At the top of the run, at the very most, you maybe have a biscuit and piss (in whichever order you prefer) before hoping for the best and dropping in. And that's at a push. Ideally, eating can be done on the move. It's mountain biking and not a teddy bear's picnic for goodness' sake. That said, pissing on the move isn't necessitated, or indeed on cold rides potentially even possible.

No, don't change that tubeless tire in the car park. Yes, putting your jacket on and off every five minutes is annoying. No, I don't want to have a five-minute trip-down-memory-lane as we wait at the corner of every switchback. Yes, I do expect your bike to be in working order. No, I don't care who's faster than who. Yes, spending 20 minutes on a random turn to get the insta-click-wondershit photo of you is my very idea of hell.

A muesli bar, and a last-minute decision before going to sleep are all you need when riding solo.

Over the past couple of years, I've mainly just ridden by myself. I once tried to get Mike Levy out for a ride but he told me he was halfway through a Married at First Sight box set and it was simply too riveting to pull himself away from. That said, it was probably a blessing in disguise, and saved Mike from excitedly informing me that Jason was a total dog but they made it work with their partner, that Kimberly got over her issues with trust to fully commit to her relationship with Brian, and that human-labradors-personified Tim and Mandy sadly headed to splitsville, with Mike looking at me with erstwhile sincerity and explaining that he felt reassured that they would remain close friends, just in case I was wondering.

Another time, an excited podcast listener said hello to both Kaz and I as we rode up the Diamondhead fire road, just outside of Squamish. What they didn't realize is that we bumped into each other in the car park in a mere coincidence. Naturally, Kaz being an out-of-towner, we did three laps of Pseudo before I let him do one lap of Angry M as a treat, assured him that was as far as my local's knowledge went, and then gave him a formal escort to the US border to eliminate the risk of him getting curious and exploring the trails that definitely don't exist.

Kaz saw this photo and I told him it was on Psuedo, it just didn't look like it.

Timekeeping is a big thing and I love being on my own schedule. If you're late, I will never ride with you again. If you complain, also, you're gone. If you feel like you have something to prove, or we have to work to service your ego because mummy, daddy, Mrs. Doubtfire, or whoever it was that put the hard yards in for you, didn't tell you how special you were as a child then also, yes, you're gone. At that rate, I recommend therapy, and no amount of fist bumps, high fives or screaming "SEND IT" as you ride down Rupert is going to remedy the issue. Needless to say, influencers, aspiring or established, will never make the grade.

There are, of course, precious friends that I do ride with, and that list may well shrink should they ever read this, but the real ones know. I think there is a sweet spot in competency where you and your friends know that you don't have to worry about each other. Some of the best times I've had over the last few years have been riding with other people, whether it's old friends at Kicking Horse, making new ones in Morzine or sweating battery acid in Meribel; those times were special - but they were all the more special for me because they were few and far between, and a very different experience than my norm.

Posted In:
Stories Op Ed Henry Quinney


111 Comments

  • 43 1
 I was just having this same discussion today. Group rides are my hell. When I'm on my bike, I just want to go ride and not worry about anything or anyone else.
  • 7 11
flag WayneParsons (40 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 In my experience, men can only deal with maybe 3 other riders in the group before it all goes to hell and the pecking order gets thrown out of whack. Women, on the other hand, can have 120 strong and everything works out.
  • 2 0
 @WayneParsons: Uh, no. Women have issues to. There is a reason my GF isn't interested in doing Ragnar Relays anymore with a group of women in a van!
  • 3 0
 @WayneParsons: You know some very different women than I do.
  • 2 0
 @JSTootell:

There was a women's group in Austin my wife tried to ride with. Complete shit show
  • 3 0
 @uncanny / @henryquinney - I agree with you both...nobody likes me either Frown

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 27 4
 Eh i get the point but group rides are just that. A ride with a group of friends. If you hate riding with people and the consequences of what that entails then maybe you just don’t have friends that are worth riding with. If my buddy needs to adjust his saddle 5 times I’m all for it. I want him to be comfortable and maybe he’s got a sweet new bike he was excited to show me. It’s a give and take. Sometimes it’s not about the ride, it’s about the socializing. If you aren’t that kind of person then oh well no group rides for you! I can’t imagine riding for hours and not stopping and bullshitting about life or dealing With mechanicals. Also no complaining?! This whole article was a complaint ha.
  • 2 0
 This is exactly how I feel about it, I usually am able to get at least one buddy out for a ride but every once in a while, when the stars align, and you can get everyone on a bike park day or something its honestly the best. My wife rides at the same level as me and that helps alot being able to have someone to ride with and sometimes its nice to ride with just her as we aren't waiting for people or picking a trail to ride that maybe someone else doesn't enjoy as much. Most of my friends I really only see when we ride together and then go to a brewery for lunch or something after we bullshit and talk during the ride and catch up and then have fun, I would think everyone that doesn't like group rides also doesn't like hanging out with others in general which is fine. Of course referring to group rides with your friends not like a big group ride with strangers or something from a facebook group those sound terrible.
  • 3 0
 Its funny as my wife and I were just talking about this concept that 'friends are inconvenient', but thats the whole point! I see group rides like this...are they more work to organize and do than just smashing on the pedals by yourself on your agenda...of course...but the point of group rides IS the 'inconvenience'.

Henry just mad @mikelevy won't ride with him?
  • 4 1
 On top of all that...if you ride alone, who brings the:
Snacks
Pumps
Tubes
Multitool
More Snacks
Ridiculously expensive camera phones that you would never buy

If I ride alone, I̶ ̶c̶a̶n̶'̶t̶ ̶m̶o̶o̶c̶h̶ ̶o̶f̶f̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶e̶l̶s̶e̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶r̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶g̶r̶o̶u̶p̶ I have to bring all that stuff myself!
  • 18 3
 Group rides, for any/all of their faults, are at least a safe way to ride in the woods. I can't count the number of times I've been on a group ride where one of my fellow riders has been injured and has required help from another rider in the group. Safety in numbers for sure.
  • 6 1
 I have the Home Fall Alert system for that. "Help! I've fallen and I can't get up because my bike tipped over the wrong way and I can't unclip my foot!"
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: LOL - I remember those adverts from back in the day! Funny but not (but lets be honest, funny)
  • 5 0
 True - but peer pressure to ride faster / bigger is a thing in a group...when I am solo I ride differently and take WAY less risks...
  • 3 0
 Good point. If the ride is spicy enough/remote enough I like to have a minimum group size of 3 before trying anything high risk. I like to cap my group rides at 5 people though because I start noticing more delays as groups grow beyond that size. Hell, even 5 people has way more delays than 3 people but it tends to fall within a tolerable amount for me.
  • 5 0
 @DKlassen8: it seems like a pretty accepted thing in backcountry skiing that groups bigger than ~4 people start to have much more complicated group dynamics (compromised risk management, more time making decisions) and move a lot slower. I think the same rule holds true for lots of activities, even if the risks are way less severe.

I love the occasional ride with 1-2 people, especially if they have their shit together and can hold a similar pace. But doing basically anything in a group of 6+ people gets super irritating IMO, whether it's ski touring, mtb, or taking the kids to the zoo. Beyond a handful of people you kinda need a group leader (like a guide) to keep things working smoothly.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: The secret is that, when you do crash and get injured and an alert goes out, make sure muster your strength and drag you and your bike over to gnarlier feature so that that the emergency services aren't disappointed that you somehow managed to mess yourself up on the easy table tops...again!
  • 19 0
 I like group rides*.

I also like solo rides.

::shrug::
  • 13 0
 Same. Most of my rides are solo or with one or two friends, but it is fun to get a big crew out for a silly adventure once in a while.
  • 13 0
 I like no more than 4 people including myself. Stealth rides with similar fitness levels are the best. Safety breaks are a must too.
  • 11 2
 Sorry I was late, internal cable routing turned a 3 minute job into a half hour job.
  • 2 0
 Half hour... not bad. Most of the time is half day job. And still doesn't work properly
  • 9 0
 "If you're late, I will never ride with you again."

[Matt Beer has left the chat]
  • 4 0
 Ha, at least he's so fast that even if you have a 30 minute head start he'll still catch up.
  • 1 0
 He's a product of where he's from. It's the norm
  • 6 0
 I feel you, but group rides don't intrinsically have to include all those things you mention not liking about them. At least in some other parts of the world group rides can and usually are actually about the ride.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, group rides, shuttles, and excursions here in Italy are usually sick- good vibes on the trails and everyone seems to ride as hard and as long as possible with their skills and fitness. Other than ebikes have practically taken over so now I ride alone when uphill is involved.
  • 3 0
 Best riding partner, a dog. Second best, a small group of friends who push, but don't judge, bring beer, and just all around make it a better time.

PS - I go into a "group ride" with the mentality it will suck, and let it surprise if it's not horrible.
  • 5 1
 You know you are in trouble when you are the only one who rode to the trailhead. A perfect ride for me is when your feet don't touch the ground. - THIS!!!
  • 5 0
 I hate group rides. I don't like other people hearing me making excuses to myself while I'm climbing.
  • 2 0
 "I am, however, British, and we do revelling in misery and bitterness better than anyone else and I'm not above leaning into that."

Not to get all competitive and such - but as a native German, I'd just point out that there might be at least one other nationality that might have something to contribute in that regard...

Group rides can be a great way to have social time with people, if that's what you're looking for. And they can be hell if all you want to do is ride. There's a spectrum there, and none of it is right or wrong, it's just a matter of everybody going into it with clear expectations. And like any group activity, the overhead/faff factor goes up with group size - another spectrum, and one that needs to be understood to make it work for yourself (and others - because just as you might hate what you think of as the waffling and futzing of the group, they might hate what they see as your impatience and rudeness).
  • 3 0
 If I only did group rides, I’d probably lose interest in mountain biking. I get plenty of solo rides to feed my soul, though. I’ve learned to treat group rides primarily as social events with some riding sprinkled in.
  • 2 0
 Am at a point in my last life my 45mins is a massive amount of the time I can afford to spend biking in a week and I refuse to spend it in a car park while people are late and are consulting everyman and his dog on thier suspension settings.
  • 2 0
 My policy:

We ride together, I won't leave you behind with a mechanical and I'd ask the same from you. But if either of us wants to ride away from the other - that's cool too. We'll see each other at least before and after and that's usually enough.
  • 2 0
 I deal with people and human behavior all week at work. Riding solo is my salvation. However, following one person faster than me or helping a beginner are also nice options. Any group becomes about the group rather than the ride.
  • 6 0
 Urgh... people
  • 4 0
 Duo is good enough for me, both similar skill level and buddies, can’t beat it
  • 1 0
 I know that I won't be late for the ride time that I make up when riding solo. Group rides with locals are great when exploring/discovering new areas but drink breaks every 100 yards and waiting for late people at the trailhead is for the birds.
  • 2 0
 Group rides are better in different environments. I would much rather have a group ride at a bike park rather than a group ride doing XC. Enduro I could lean either way depending on the company.
  • 5 0
 Preach it, you magnificent grumpy bastard
  • 1 0
 All depends on who's in the group obviously. I have a tight circle I can ride anywhere, anytime with, no problems, and do frequently. With other people it's a cluster-f*ck guaranteed, I avoid that and those people like the plague.

There's also different types of rides, with different expectations. I know who I can ride with chill, I know who to ride with when I want a hammer-fest.

That being said, not sure I've ever been in any group larger than 5 total where it was a good thing. There's definitely an upper limit to a good thing.
  • 1 0
 If you have a tight schedule, solo rides trump all. Riding with family / friends and/or folks in your skill bracket is also hugely important. Some things to appreciate about group rides:
+ Conversation on climbs
+ Constructive feedback and encouragement
+ Help in case of emergencies / slowest rider gets eaten by wildlife
  • 1 0
 Eh. When I used to live in an area where the trails didn't challenge me and I just rode for fitness I despised group riding unless it was in a race setting. Now that I live in an area that can challenge me every ride, it's fun to go with other people and have a feeling of relative safety on big features, plus they can show you new zones or vice-versa. I still ride for fitness, and pimarily solo, but group riding has become a biggger part of my routine.
  • 1 0
 For a group ride, I care less about technical skills, and more about fitness, because waiting on a downhill run will be at most a few minutes, whereas waiting on an uphill climb could be 10+ minutes, and that's where the time's spent.

But if you're wanting to progress your technical skills, riding with a true wizard really opens your eyes to what speed can look like. I've been left in shock and awe a few times.

I've solo ridden for years and years until I recently hooked up with a group of guys. It's way more fun to shoot the shit, but I prefer my own pace and choosing to session whatever I want, whenever I want. 50% group rides 50% solo rides, I like the mix.
  • 1 0
 The category of "group rides" can be split into sub-categories to cover the rides with friends whom you know are competent, quick, and on the same page in terms of trail preferences and duration and another sub-category where expectations are very minimal and flexible. I find I have to mentally switch to the low-expectations group ride sub-category at times and take it as an opportunity to hang out with friends and chit-chat rather than bike. For those low-expectations days, I'll sometimes try to start earlier and/or ride from home to get a bit more ride time in.
  • 1 0
 I think more than 5 is too many for a fast ride, unless it's on roadbikes. the skill gap between the fastest and slowest rider gets increasing bigger as group size increases. It's a little higher number for road rides because the terrain/skill isn't as much of a factor as it is w/MTBing and you can draft if your skilled but not fit. No such luck on a MTB ride.
  • 1 0
 I do a weekly group ride and we all have the same interest, ride the gnarly stuff as fast as possible. We have maybe two or three pauses in 20 miles or so, at the tops and to let some of the slower folk catch up when we finish a loop or long downhill segment. It's the best time on a bike when everyone's hauling ass and having fun. Solo rides are great too.
  • 1 0
 Flip-flops??

When I went to Bentonville earlier this year we went to the trailheads together but broke off into solo or 2-person rides based on what trails we wanted to ride. I found that to be ideal.

And I hate the one guy on the group ride that always has some overly dramatic mechanical. Like, "Bro, my dropper cable is totally stretched out!!! This is just like 1998!"
  • 1 0
 I think some of how you feel about group rides may be age dependent. When I was younger and had more time I was more keen on riding by myself. My own pace, my own trail choices, my own timing. As I've grown older and life has gotten busier with kids, an increasingly demanding job and much less free time and chances to hang out with friends I find I enjoy group rides much more. Unfortunately as we age, particularly in men, time spent with friends outside the family decreases and social isolation increases. I love going on group rides now so I can spend some quality time with the boys and catch up on social interactions that I am having less and less of on a day to to day basis. Depending on the week, the group ride maybe the only in person social interaction I have outside of work and family. I am here for it even if its slower or riding a trail I wouldn't pick if I were by myself.
  • 1 0
 Actually, as I get older I have less tolerance for group rides. After years of being a cheerleader and prime organizer, I just get fed up with flakey people. I had what I thought was a good riding buddy, we were riding together every week, then after a year he started flaking, and now he's ghosted me. Effing people, bring em into your inner circle, then they steal the cake and eat it too!
  • 1 0
 So much this. Also, large groups are a nuisance to everyone nearby. Doesn't even matter if they all have good etiquette and working bikes. If you're rolling more than 4 or 5 deep there's a good chance everyone you see on the trail is secretly wishing you'd all just go home.

Only time I actually want someone with me is on a night ride for the sake of safety/being able to help each other out if something goes wrong and there's no signal to call anyone.
  • 1 0
 Organized MTB group rides skew towards beginning riders. Most of us end up just riding with a few people we like on the dirt. Then again, just about nobody makes a living at this. If the social element is what you’re after-enjoy your weekly mellow social spin.

A hard, take-no-prisoners road ride can be pretty great though.
  • 1 0
 There is a balance. Group rides are fun but anything more than 4-5 people gets annoying because folks take longer, people sit and chat etc etc. Hanging out with some friends and riding is great but FUCK those 15 people rides where 10 of them show up unannounced because someone put the word out without letting anyone else know it was happening.
  • 1 0
 I love to ride by myself, and i do so very frequently. However, im really thankful for my riding group. We ride at 6am so we can all get to work by 8, and i can say with certainty that if i didnt have other people expecting me to show up, i would probably ride half as many days as i do. Im super happy to ride with friends, but im also perfectly happy to ride by myself
  • 1 0
 long time reader of articles, tho I rarely read the comments. Couldn't resist this topic.

Don't bring anyone slower than you.
Any ride over four people = add 15min per person.
Solo good.
my fave is the SGR (small group ride)

Ive told my "group" that i love to ride with them all......but not all at one time.

Tomorrow is Thursday Express a 2up ride. Early start, no BS.
  • 1 0
 Lets be honest, anything you do with other people will cramp your style, which is a problem for folks who like to do it their way; yes, I'm talking to your ADHD, OCD, control freaks, and the grumpy old men.

I ride alone, with nobody else.
  • 1 0
 I mostly ride alone. Group rides are hard if you're a racer and your friends aren't. I'll go up climbs at a pace lower than my recovery rides, with my HR not even hitting 115 and I still end up waiting at the top. It's just hard to do if you're training, because every ride generally has a goal. Even if you have an open day ride, you generally want to hit it hard, not go as slow as you possibly can without falling over just so you're friends can keep up. Once in a while I can squeeze in rides with guys from work or friends, but I might do some intervals up a steep hill while I'm waiting for them to catch up so I'm not just wasting time standing around waiting. It's hard to ride slow on downhills too. It just feels sort of awkward like you're reflexes aren't attuned for it. I feel more like I'm going to fall when I'm purposely riding slow to not lose friends than when I'm pinning it. I did have some killer group rides with some locals in GJ. Guys were on rigid singlespeeds hitting lines people think are only possible on an enduro bike. I could go at a fun pace up the climbs and learn new lines on the downhills. Followed by BBQ and beers in the Lunch Loops parking lot. I guess there are always exceptions.
  • 1 0
 The irony of a Brit asking for independence is glorious…

Seriously though, I ride with lots of different groups and levels of riding. I also rode solo. Learn to appreciate both aspects of riding a bike, and you’ll be much happier for it.
  • 1 0
 Since I've gotten back into MTBing in the last 2yrs, most rides are solo. That's mostly because of lack of availability (schedule) and MTB friends too.

Riding with someone is fun - makes chasing them downhill entertaining, pushes my skill level and helps alleviate climbing-suffering through distraction.
  • 2 0
 Grrr.... old man Henry hates shit!! Git em! Group rides, no thanks, but riding with 1-2 buddies so I slightly reduce my chance of being a mt lion snack, yes.
  • 3 3
 Totally agree Henry, i got rid of riding partner recently just because of him being late all the time. I take care of my elderly father and when i go riding i use it to de-stress and get my bike on. I ride by myself because of my above average ability and no patience for self involved people.
  • 1 0
 I have a friend like that too, one of my oldest buddies, but he is always late and ALWAYS recovering when we do ride. "I just had a massive workout yesterday, so lets stop and get food."

I love the guy, so whenever we meet i always get there 1-2 hours before hand to do some solo miles.
  • 1 0
 When I headed out on a solo ride in the dark last night after listening to the Colin Dowler bear attack interview, I did wish I had brought a couple of talkative partners - can’t beat them for bear repellent.
  • 2 0
 *bear bait
Fixed that for you.
  • 1 1
 I do ride most of my bikerides on my own, just because as a father of 3 small kids and as a husband, if I get the chance I want to grab it, and not waste time, asking for a ride companion.

That said, I'm also president of our local cycling club, and it's a great excuse that I have to go and ride, build trails and organize and participate in weekend trips with friends as a "duty"!

Imo bikeriding is a solo activity, but as always and everywhere good times shared are better times.

I've been an egoist most if my life so it also has been a good lesson to learn to wait, participate, help, advise, motivate, succumb, engage, teach...

Last but not least - train rides on jumplines are awesome - cheers!
  • 4 0
 The more Henry I read, the more I can relate to Henry.
  • 3 0
 Agree. I treat bike riding like I treat drinking. Early in the AM before work, alone. The only way it's enjoyable.
  • 2 0
 Group rides with a few friends are awesome. Some local shops host group rides and 25 people show up. That's the hardest of no's for me.
  • 1 0
 Solo rides are great for workouts and dialing in whatever you want dialed. Group rides are for hanging with your buds and progression. Both are good, but group rides end with high fives, beers and great stories.
  • 1 0
 My solo rides end with high, and 5 beers. No stories needed. Smile
  • 1 0
 I love this guy!! The Imagine Dragons analogy, and now this..!?
You’re the man, you’ve always got a friend here.
Hey PB, let’s make Quinney’s Op-Ed’s a regular thing.
Quinney’s Corner..?
  • 3 0
 5 or more people all on different skill levels is unacceptable.
  • 3 0
 My mental health took multiple steps up when I stopped riding in a group.
  • 3 0
 Fact: Group Rides Are the Worst
  • 1 0
 Group riding = herding cats. Waiting for people to show up then start f*cking around with their bikes for the day instead of riding.
  • 1 0
 The problem with group rides is they almost always take 1.5X more time to finish vs a solo ride. Sometimes, we don't have the disposable time.
  • 3 0
 I resemble this rant,
  • 2 1
 Adjusting their bloody bike in the car park, because why bother doing it any of the previous 6 evenings????
  • 3 0
 This is me.
  • 1 0
 Second.
  • 2 0
 My appreciation for Henry went up about 400%.
  • 1 0
 Heaven knows Henry is miserable now, but stop me if you think that you've heard this one before.
  • 1 0
 When i see a Henry Quinney article on the homepage i can not click fast enough.
  • 1 0
 Given the latest round of cuts in progress at Outside, surely all Pinkbike rides in the near future will be solo rides
  • 1 0
 "If you complain, gone..."

This entire article was complaining lol. But in your defense, it wasn't while riding a bike.
  • 2 0
 Completely agree Henry. Let's not meet up for a ride sometime Smile
  • 1 0
 Group rides are a lot like group sexx, looks good on camera but too complicated in real life
  • 1 0
 complaining, jail.

late jail.

stop for airing down tires? right to jail.

servicing your ego, believe it or not, jail.
  • 1 1
 This is me to a "T" ! And why I only do solo ride with my dogs, as they are on time and ready to go and don't complain!
  • 1 0
 Group rides = more variables, for the better and worse.
  • 1 0
 Married at First Sight rips
  • 1 0
 I enjoy riding alone,other people enjoy riding in groups,good on us!!
  • 1 0
 Pro tip - Don’t piss on your biscuits.
  • 1 0
 I mostly ride alone. And I'm always fastest. And slowest too
  • 1 0
 Riding is my me time, leave me alone.
  • 1 0
 i prefer mtb rides to be social and gravel / road rides solo
  • 1 0
 Lonely in Chile, is it?
  • 1 0
 what's a "group ride"?
  • 1 0
 It's when you talk to yourself a bunch while riding Wink

I consider this ^ therapy Smile
  • 1 0
 Solo is ok.
  • 1 0
 Group laps are fun!
  • 1 0
 I like burritos
  • 1 1
 The article was spot on!
