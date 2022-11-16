Opinion: Group Rides Are the Worst

I think my colleagues sometimes think of me as willfully and deliberately contrarian. While I wouldn't want to disagree with them and prove them forever correct, I don't think it's true. Similarly, I don't think I'm grumpy or negative. I am, however, British, and we do revelling in misery and bitterness better than anyone else and I'm not above leaning into that.
When I first started mountain biking I considered group riding to be the be-all-and-end-all, and it's something I carried through for many years. You simply have to enjoy it, right? Friends, nature, complicated coffee orders, and things taking five times as long as they should. Ah, perfect.
For some reason, I always felt like I was rejecting some part of mountain biking or not doing my bit, but the truth is that I genuinely hate group rides.
Yes, I find faff frustrating and will admit to holding resentment against people who seem more about disrupting the continuity of a ride rather than encouraging the flow. I like to think I'm quite a relaxed, friendly person, but if you happen to be experimenting with finding the perfect saddle height for pedalling efficiency on a ride I will probably scratch you off the list of could-be regular riding friends.
A perfect ride for me is when your feet don't touch the ground. You feel a state of flow as your move through the landscape. Just a dot making its own small way across the enormity of earth. At the top of the run, at the very most, you maybe have a biscuit and piss (in whichever order you prefer) before hoping for the best and dropping in. And that's at a push. Ideally, eating can be done on the move. It's mountain biking and not a teddy bear's picnic for goodness' sake. That said, pissing on the move isn't necessitated, or indeed on cold rides potentially even possible.
No, don't change that tubeless tire in the car park. Yes, putting your jacket on and off every five minutes is annoying. No, I don't want to have a five-minute trip-down-memory-lane as we wait at the corner of every switchback. Yes, I do expect your bike to be in working order. No, I don't care who's faster than who. Yes, spending 20 minutes on a random turn to get the insta-click-wondershit photo of you is my very idea of hell.
Over the past couple of years, I've mainly just ridden by myself. I once tried to get Mike Levy out for a ride but he told me he was halfway through a Married at First Sight
box set and it was simply too riveting to pull himself away from. That said, it was probably a blessing in disguise, and saved Mike from excitedly informing me that Jason was a total dog but they made it work with their partner, that Kimberly got over her issues with trust to fully commit to her relationship with Brian, and that human-labradors-personified Tim and Mandy sadly headed to splitsville, with Mike looking at me with erstwhile sincerity and explaining that he felt reassured that they would remain close friends, just in case I was wondering.
Another time, an excited podcast listener said hello to both Kaz and I as we rode up the Diamondhead fire road, just outside of Squamish. What they didn't realize is that we bumped into each other in the car park in a mere coincidence. Naturally, Kaz being an out-of-towner, we did three laps of Pseudo before I let him do one lap of Angry M as a treat, assured him that was as far as my local's knowledge went, and then gave him a formal escort to the US border to eliminate the risk of him getting curious and exploring the trails that definitely don't exist.
Timekeeping is a big thing and I love being on my own schedule. If you're late, I will never ride with you again. If you complain, also, you're gone. If you feel like you have something to prove, or we have to work to service your ego because mummy, daddy, Mrs. Doubtfire, or whoever it was that put the hard yards in for you, didn't tell you how special you were as a child then also, yes, you're gone. At that rate, I recommend therapy, and no amount of fist bumps, high fives or screaming "SEND IT" as you ride down Rupert is going to remedy the issue. Needless to say, influencers, aspiring or established, will never make the grade.
There are, of course, precious friends that I do ride with, and that list may well shrink should they ever read this, but the real ones know. I think there is a sweet spot in competency where you and your friends know that you don't have to worry about each other. Some of the best times I've had over the last few years have been riding with other people, whether it's old friends at Kicking Horse, making new ones in Morzine or sweating battery acid in Meribel; those times were special - but they were all the more special for me because they were few and far between, and a very different experience than my norm.
111 Comments
There was a women's group in Austin my wife tried to ride with. Complete shit show
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
Henry just mad @mikelevy won't ride with him?
Snacks
Pumps
Tubes
Multitool
More Snacks
Ridiculously expensive camera phones that you would never buy
If I ride alone, I̶ ̶c̶a̶n̶'̶t̶ ̶m̶o̶o̶c̶h̶ ̶o̶f̶f̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶e̶l̶s̶e̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶r̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶g̶r̶o̶u̶p̶ I have to bring all that stuff myself!
I love the occasional ride with 1-2 people, especially if they have their shit together and can hold a similar pace. But doing basically anything in a group of 6+ people gets super irritating IMO, whether it's ski touring, mtb, or taking the kids to the zoo. Beyond a handful of people you kinda need a group leader (like a guide) to keep things working smoothly.
I also like solo rides.
::shrug::
[Matt Beer has left the chat]
PS - I go into a "group ride" with the mentality it will suck, and let it surprise if it's not horrible.
Not to get all competitive and such - but as a native German, I'd just point out that there might be at least one other nationality that might have something to contribute in that regard...
Group rides can be a great way to have social time with people, if that's what you're looking for. And they can be hell if all you want to do is ride. There's a spectrum there, and none of it is right or wrong, it's just a matter of everybody going into it with clear expectations. And like any group activity, the overhead/faff factor goes up with group size - another spectrum, and one that needs to be understood to make it work for yourself (and others - because just as you might hate what you think of as the waffling and futzing of the group, they might hate what they see as your impatience and rudeness).
We ride together, I won't leave you behind with a mechanical and I'd ask the same from you. But if either of us wants to ride away from the other - that's cool too. We'll see each other at least before and after and that's usually enough.
There's also different types of rides, with different expectations. I know who I can ride with chill, I know who to ride with when I want a hammer-fest.
That being said, not sure I've ever been in any group larger than 5 total where it was a good thing. There's definitely an upper limit to a good thing.
+ Conversation on climbs
+ Constructive feedback and encouragement
+ Help in case of emergencies / slowest rider gets eaten by wildlife
But if you're wanting to progress your technical skills, riding with a true wizard really opens your eyes to what speed can look like. I've been left in shock and awe a few times.
I've solo ridden for years and years until I recently hooked up with a group of guys. It's way more fun to shoot the shit, but I prefer my own pace and choosing to session whatever I want, whenever I want. 50% group rides 50% solo rides, I like the mix.
When I went to Bentonville earlier this year we went to the trailheads together but broke off into solo or 2-person rides based on what trails we wanted to ride. I found that to be ideal.
And I hate the one guy on the group ride that always has some overly dramatic mechanical. Like, "Bro, my dropper cable is totally stretched out!!! This is just like 1998!"
Only time I actually want someone with me is on a night ride for the sake of safety/being able to help each other out if something goes wrong and there's no signal to call anyone.
A hard, take-no-prisoners road ride can be pretty great though.
Don't bring anyone slower than you.
Any ride over four people = add 15min per person.
Solo good.
my fave is the SGR (small group ride)
Ive told my "group" that i love to ride with them all......but not all at one time.
Tomorrow is Thursday Express a 2up ride. Early start, no BS.
I ride alone, with nobody else.
Seriously though, I ride with lots of different groups and levels of riding. I also rode solo. Learn to appreciate both aspects of riding a bike, and you’ll be much happier for it.
Riding with someone is fun - makes chasing them downhill entertaining, pushes my skill level and helps alleviate climbing-suffering through distraction.
I love the guy, so whenever we meet i always get there 1-2 hours before hand to do some solo miles.
Fixed that for you.
That said, I'm also president of our local cycling club, and it's a great excuse that I have to go and ride, build trails and organize and participate in weekend trips with friends as a "duty"!
Imo bikeriding is a solo activity, but as always and everywhere good times shared are better times.
I've been an egoist most if my life so it also has been a good lesson to learn to wait, participate, help, advise, motivate, succumb, engage, teach...
Last but not least - train rides on jumplines are awesome - cheers!
This, Henry, is the reason I disagree with you.
You’re the man, you’ve always got a friend here.
Hey PB, let’s make Quinney’s Op-Ed’s a regular thing.
Quinney’s Corner..?
This entire article was complaining lol. But in your defense, it wasn't while riding a bike.
late jail.
stop for airing down tires? right to jail.
servicing your ego, believe it or not, jail.
I consider this ^ therapy
It's really a simple process. If you want to ride alone... ride alone.
If you want to ride at a specific pace but like some company then find people that are on par.
f you want to ride with a bunch of people and enjoy the social aspect of it... then do it. But leave your bad attitude and hurry up BS at the door.
Shout out to Bell for hooking you all up with those one off PB helmets though....
There's a time and a place for it all.