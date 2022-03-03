Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?

Sizing varies depending on the manufacturer.

Larger brands like Trek and Specialized build six sizes in their most popular platforms, like the Top Fuel and Stumpjumper, to bridge shorter gaps between rider heights. It's not a practice that is put into play for all models in their line ups though. Both companies offer limited sizing choices on their downhill frame.

There's more to bike fit than just looking at reach numbers.

Brands like Works Components machine reach and angle adjusting headsets in the U.K. for just about every head tube and fork combination. 9point8 created the Slack-R headset to work with tapered head tubes that have the bearing cups built into the frame.

Here you can see the decrease in reach and other geometry changes with the 9point8 Slack-R.

There are other companies that use modular frame components, like Atherton Bikes' 3D printed titanium lugs and carbon tubes, or Starling Cycles' steel fabrications, that allows for custom geometry inputs.

Guerrilla Gravity currently offers a range of reach adjustment to close the gap between each size frame. Canyon also introduced this system, but limited it to their Sender DH bike.

Frames with effective reach adjustments make things easier.