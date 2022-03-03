Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?

If medium means middle and I stand at a sliver over the American average height of 5'9" (175 cm) for males twenty years and older
, why do I always find myself stuck in between frame sizes? I recently wrapped up a review on the Specialized Status 140, a quick handling, shorter travel bike, and the length of the S3 size and its 465mm reach felt perfect. When I set up my next test bike, going from from a 465mm reach to 480mm didn't concern me, but boy was the handling vastly different on the trail. Factor in a larger rear wheel, longer chainstays and wheelbase, more travel... OK, it was an enormous departure in terms of fit and function. However, stepping down to a medium would result in a much shorter 455mm reach, lower stack, and all the rest that comes along when you shrink a size.
On the big 29er's first ride out, questions began flying through my head, quickly flooded by geometry charts and scenes from a Moores menswear commercial where a tailor is taking all sorts of measurements. What is the best size frame for me? How do I find that Goldilocks size? What would happen if I went down a size and kept all other parts equal? Stability would be hindered, so I would have to run wider bars and possibly raise my seat post. Do I run my suspension stiffer? I might have to slow the damping to account for my positioning getting jostled around more. How exactly do you size a modern mountain bike anyway when body proportions vary as much as riding techniques?Sizing varies depending on the manufacturer.
Sure, they have a single letter to denote target rider size, but that's just like trying to buy clothes from the internet before you've tried them on. One manufacturer's medium isn't standard across the industry.
Road cyclists have it easier - stand up, sit down. Their center of mass doesn't shift nearly as drastically over undulating terrain and the frames roughly run in narrower two centimeter increments. A professional road bike consultant can set them up based on their inseam and wing span, making further adjustments with stem lengths after that to make them as comfortable as possible. Changing stem lengths is a possibility on a mountain bike too, but I've found it to have more of a negative impact on steering than a positive influence on fit.
The most vital piece of the puzzle is the frame, which has the least adjustment - sometimes zero. The gaps in reach between a medium and a large frame these days varies depending on the manufacturer, and in some cases there may be up to a 35mm difference between sizes - that means if a size medium has a 450mm reach the large will have a 485mm reach, a pretty substantial change.
Those longer, limousine-length bikes can sail straight through anything in their path, however they take negotiating to get through tight corners and a forward weight shift to avoid understeering, at my height.
Larger brands like Trek and Specialized build six sizes in their most popular platforms, like the Top Fuel and Stumpjumper, to bridge shorter gaps between rider heights. It's not a practice that is put into play for all models in their line ups though. Both companies offer limited sizing choices on their downhill frame.
Rewinding back to our Summer Field Test, curious readers were interested to find out why the two smaller length bikes went faster on our test track than the lengthy high pivot sleds. This wasn't a huge surprise to me. If you take a look at current Enduro World Series trends, the majority of racers, ignoring anyone racing a Geometron or Pole bike which are known for pushing the upper limits on sizing, are swaying towards an undersized bike for maneuverability and letting their skills make up for the lack in stability.
Thankfully, Orbea, Specialized, and Transition, amongst other brands, design their bikes around low standover heights with short seat tubes that accommodate long dropper posts so the rider can choose between reach lengths based on their riding style and not be limited to one frame size, but I could still use that "extra-medium" size. Not too big, not too small.
I love that theory, but I'd still like more options to hit that my Goldilocks number of the 465-470 mm reach zone for trail/enduro and roughly 10 mm shorter for downhill bikes. Surely, I can't be the only one stuck in the middle. Remember when Loris Vergier, who only communicates through bird noises and beat boxing, couldn't decide between a medium or large V10 29
? There must be other riders that find themselves stuck between a small and medium, or large and extra large frame too, right? A few brands, such as Devinci, Santa Cruz, We Are One Composites still offer the main four sizes; small, medium, large, and extra large, but stagger the jumps in reach compared to the conventional 420, 450, 480, 510 mm sizing. There's more to bike fit than just looking at reach numbers.
Just when you've picked out your favorite color with complimenting anodized components and think you have it figured out, you may realize there is more to the fit than just reach. Stack is another number to look at that is based on the bottom bracket, so don't forget that these are measurements primarily focused on riding while standing up. Yet that number will shrink, theoretically, if you start loading up on stem spacers. You also have to look at seat tube height, top tube length and relate those associated numbers with a seated position too.
Throw in head angle altering or reach adjust headset cups and the spreadsheet plot thickens. If you're thinking about sizing up and adding an "angle set" to slacken the head tube angle, keep in mind that this will only make the front center (BB to front axle) distance longer on a bike that may be already too big. You can stretch or shrink the reach by up to 10 mm, like I did on my downhill bike
, if you have a 1.125" steer tube, dual crown fork. Here you can compensate for the increase in BB and stack height, plus the decrease in head angle, by sliding the crowns down the stanchion leg. I chose to lean towards a medium and add the half size option. Thankfully, Commencal's Supreme MX uses a ZS56 headset that allows for that full 10 mm extending cup to step up from a 445 mm reach to 455 mm. Otherwise, the jump would have been a 32 mm gap up to a size large.
These components exist for single crown forks too, but due to the 1.5" base of the tapered steer tube, you will be limited to about 5mm of reach in the plus or minus direction and the increased stack will be unavoidable, unless you opt to reduce the fork's travel. Ah, ...the geometry matrix.
If we jump back to Matt Wragg's article that dissects perfect riding posture
, then you'll begin to understand the pros and cons of being squeezed onto a smaller bike or stretched out on a longer frame: too short and you'll start to fatigue your legs and core because you are in a cramped position, while too long will leave you stuck like you're doing the splits, unable to spring out of harm's way fast enough. You need some tension on the rope, but not too much. The right balance is needed to keep your hips just behind your feet to drive enough leverage through the pedals and muscle the bike around while your upper body remains relaxed, but in a strong position.
Here you can see the decrease in reach and other geometry changes with the 9point8 Slack-R.
There are other companies that use modular frame components, like Atherton Bikes' 3D printed titanium lugs and carbon tubes, or Starling Cycles' steel fabrications, that allows for custom geometry inputs.
So, what is the solution? First, credit is due to brands who have worked tirelessly to think and test which geometry will suit the nature of each bike and divide that amongst a size run. Their sizing charts are a helpful place to start, but some outliers exist, both in poor geometry choices and less than ideal physical limitations - short inseams with long seat tubes is an obvious one.
More adjustable geometry can be complex for those that aren't fully up to speed on the stats of their ride, but Specialized has made it dead simple to show the small changes in reach. Their Stumpjumper EVO Geometry Calculator
lets you choose the setting based on your style or terrain or pick out the numbers yourself, plus there are other handy websites to compare bikes, like Geometry Geeks
.
The diagonal bottom bracket to top tube does de-mystify stack and reach numbers a little further - essentially how much leverage you have from the pedals to the handlebars. Isak Levison touched on the idea of keeping his body position comfortable and balanced relative to the axles on one of his homemade bikes
which means really
tall handlebars for his towering stature to offset the short reach of the frame.
Another extremely tall rider is Ben Cathro, who explains all of the sizing parameters
without the need for a mathematics degree. His in-depth analysis goes to great lengths to show why those changes might work best for you.
You could go for a fully custom tailored fit, [if] you know precisely understand what characteristics those measurements will produce on the trail. Remember Canyon's GeoBend concept
that was created by Marvin Henschel? Unfortunately, that's not a reality yet. Limited options exist if you are dreaming of custom geometry in the form of carbon frame construction and they aren't cheap. 3D printing technology has helped brands like Atherton Bikes cut carbon tubes to length and bond titanium lugs together at custom lengths and angles, or use their suggested sizing guide to build your own geometry. Due to the simplicity and availability of steel tube sizes, there are plenty of frame manufacturers offering this kind of custom work to bring your perfect geometry to life.
Guerrilla Gravity currently offers a range of reach adjustment to close the gap between each size frame. Canyon also introduced this system, but limited it to their Sender DH bike.Frames with effective reach adjustments make things easier.
The true heroes of reach adjustment are Canyon and Guerrilla Gravity that incorporate built-it reach adjusting headset chips on some of their bikes. There is no need for aftermarket installs here. The reach adjustment reduces the jump and builds a "half-size". The Canyon Sender can rotate the headset chip in either direction to produce an increase or decrease of 8 mm in reach and has an additional chainstay length adjustment.
It's the descending portion of mountain biking that we enjoy the most and that all hinges around how comfortable you are in the standing position. That's 'Reach 101.' I hate when a medium T-shirt is too short, but the large one is too baggy. Slim fit medium shirts exist, so where are the extra-medium bikes? Of course, bike frames aren't as cheap or simple to manufacture as a cotton T-shirt, but don't tell me to slap a 50 mm stem on my short offset fork to stretch out the fit. That's not solving the source of the problem.
I'm all for these kinds of flip-chips to hone in on that magical size, but it's back to the spreadsheets, geometry calculators, and bodging aftermarket tweaks until more accommodations in reach becomes the norm.
