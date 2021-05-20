Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver

May 20, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
2021 Giant Trance X 29
Flip chips are a common sight but do they actually deliver on their promise?


Opinion: Henry Quinney


Has mountain biking outgrown flip chips? Well, I should be more specific. There will always be a place for geometry adjustment, particularly if it’s changing a downhill bike’s characteristics. I also quite like a frame that, much like a parent who enjoyed Lynyrd Skynyrd in their heyday, will welcome a mullet into the fold with open arms and greet it perhaps not with the suspicion it may often deserve. I believe those are noble causes and they do not stoke my ire.

Instead, I am of course talking about bikes that one pedals up-eth the hill and down-eth the hill. Your trail bikes, your enduro smashers, your all mountain bruisers… these are the types of bikes where I feel flip chips aren't as useful as they'd seem.


How Did We Get Here?

The phrase phrase 'flip chip' is already making me somewhat nauseous and I’m only on the third paragraph... Geometry adjustment has of course been around for a very long time indeed. Predictably, Cannondale, never a brand afraid to do things differently, are one of the companies to have their fingerprints all over its genesis, but at least those bikes offered a very real adjustment. Another hat tip to the venerable (and lovably terrible) Rocky Mountain Pipeline, with a 69.5°–71° headtube angle adjustment.


The Headtube Bone is Connected to the Seattube Bone

The problem with geometry adjustment is that it’s very hard to adjust one part of the bike in isolation. Now this wasn’t so bad for a time when head angles were steep or steeper, wheelbases were short or shorter, and seat tube angles weren’t viewed with the same critical eye as today.

Most geometry adjustments today use a flip chip (often in the link), which allows riders to choose between one mode steeper headtube, steeper seattube, higher BB, longer reach, and another mode slacker headtube, slacker seattube, lower BB, and shorter reach. But what if you want a slacker headtube, a lower BB, a steeper seattube, and more reach? Too bad, bucko.

The fact is we do now have a highly critical eye when it comes to our geometry, and me casually knocking off half a degree from the seat tube angle to rake out the front of the bike is purely nonsensical. Frankly, I want my cake and I want to eat it too. I want my progressive geometry without Sophie’s Choice of deciding between an appropriate seat tube angle or a slacker headtube.

Much like a decrepit family labrador whose chewing is merely a toothless ploy that is more about soaking and gumming food into submission than it is about sharp teeth and impressive weaponry, these minor adjustments don’t deliver on the bite they promise.
It does what it says on the tin.


An Excuse for Playing it Safe

I believe many of the minor adjustments often offered to the consumer such as these are more about hedging bets than driving bike design forward. This is one of the elements that frustrate me the most - fli... geometry adjustment chips are often seen as progressive, but I would argue they’re a safe bet in lieu of actual radicalism. They’re definitely more Avril Lavigne than the Clash, and that’s because instead of having to do a job properly, it only has to be ‘within half a degree’. They’re not driving questions of ‘Should I stay or Should I go?’ but instead suggesting that they can just hang around the smoking area saying we’ll 'forget they’re even there.' I call BS.

Nicolai G1
Nicolai G1
I don't hate adjustment. Nicolai's 'Mutator' system offers real, useful adjustments. It does potentially add to the complication, cost, and weight of the bike though.

I would argue that fli… oh bloody hell, flip chips actually prohibit bold design by letting manufacturers play it safe. Funnily enough, I don’t really know what subsection of mountain bikers they’re appeasing. I believe people that decry progressive geometry will be recusing themself from a new purchase and half a degree won’t change that. I would also argue that people who have no interest in geometry won’t be put off by numbers that they don’t have any understanding of. What it is, in my mind, is something that will solely frustrate the person that does care. And what’s worse is that if you’re only just really getting into riding you’ll only appreciate crap geometry once you’re well down the line on a bike that suffers from it and, quite frankly, if you do have a bike that suffers from particularly dated geometry then half a degree will not butter the parsnips.

It seems to me as superficial as a tick on a spec sheet. Nothing more meaningful, nothing less. The idea of a new bike in 2021 offering 0.3 degrees of adjustment isn’t just taking the proverbial pee but rather holding the refuse to ransom.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
You can never please everyone, but does a flip chip, pitting a slacker head angle and a steeper seat tube against one another, risk pleasing nobody?


A Bike at War With Itself

For me, the biggest frustration lies in that often when you change the orientation of a chip to achieve the desired slacker head angle it inversely affects the desired effect upon the seat tube angle. Can I not have the head angle I want without my saddle going into the nosebleed section? I just don’t understand why you can’t combine the best of both worlds. I don’t see why you should have to choose.

You can, of course, slide a saddle on its rails, but here is where I would chime in that often, even on bikes with ‘progressive geometry’, I exhaust this option. I don’t think that I’m alone in this and it’s my belief that on a modern bike any fitting option should not be at its limit just to keep it in line with the very thing it claims to be - progressive.

I would say that the only time I’ve been happy to have a bike with a f-f-f-flip chip (that’s it, I’ve actually thrown up) has been when I wanted to experiment with the stroke length of my rear shock and I’ve been happy for the clearance. I would go on to say that the stroke length adjustment coupled with a Works Components angle-adjust headset made for a very versatile bike indeed. But that’s it. That’s the only time.

2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude
Ride-9 ways to puzzle yourself to death.
2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude
But adjustable chainstay length, as seen on this Rocky Mountain Altitude, is a very useful adjustment to have available.


Not All Flip Chips

A bike I would suggest is tackling this issue with real verve and gusto is a bike like the new Stumpjumper Evo. Not only does it offer real adjustment, it does so while trying to keep each adjustment in isolation of one another. Personally I would take the term “isolation” with a pinch of salt, but it will leave other dimensions largely unchanged. I think this kind of bike is very important for a few reasons.

Firstly, it's a benefit for an increasingly educated consumer base. Secondly, it goes between two ends of the spectrum as opposed to offering two shades of beige that even Steve Jobs would find hard to distinguish. Thirdly, it offers a position that many would find too slack (hurrah). Finally, it’s got a pragmatic approach which is vital in changing the conversation. The extreme options, a la Pole et Geometron, have pulled the conversation of geometry kicking and screaming into a better place, but it’s the pragmatist who will actually offer an option that doesn’t intimidate the end-user and will, in turn, change the conversation for good. In my mind this is what geometry adjustment should be for, to help our bikes wield a greater element of versatility.

2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO review
2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO review
The 2021 Stumpjumper Evo uses something of a two pronged attack to take care of geometry adjustment, but it is the headset cup that really piques my interest.

I’ve ridden so many bikes that suffer from trying to be too many things to too many people, and it risks not giving anyone the exact thing that they want. It leaves you cherry-picking ideal traits from both settings. Even bikes endowed with very good geometry sometimes have got me asking why can’t I just have the head angle of the low setting with the seat tube angle of the high? Why must we jump through these hoops? It’s not as if the brand doesn't have control over making the bike. They can literally make a bike how they see fit. Why does the end-user always spot these things in five minutes on a bike that most likely underwent several stages of prototyping? Am I missing something?

So what do I want? Parsnips? Mullets? A mulleted parsnip? Perhaps, but moreover I would urge bike designers to place good geometry above arbitrarily adjustable geometry. To nail their colours to the mast and take more risk with bike design without being safe in the knowledge they can offload half a degree to the good if needs be. If they feel they must go down the adjustable route then at least give real options and real alternatives.




What Position Do You Run Your Adjustable Geometry In?

If your bike has a flip chip or other geometry adjustments, let us know where it's sitting. If you regularly use it in several modes, check them both. For simplicity's sake we're referring to the headtube angle when we say "slack" or "steep" modes.



Posted In:
Stories Op Ed Henry Quinney


Must Read This Week
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
77973 views
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
74408 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
70538 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
69343 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
63802 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
60374 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
54429 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
44652 views

69 Comments

  • 21 1
 Phew. This is far more rational opinion than internal cable routing without in-tube molding.
  • 8 0
 I’ve got a flip chip. Tried both settings, settled on OEM. Never flipped said chip again.
  • 8 0
 I think one of the benefit of flip chips, is to offer one same bike to two riders, not to offer two bikes to one rider.
  • 4 0
 I absolutely notice the difference but agree that I'd like the high reach and seat angle in the low setting. Maybe not on the slackest examples but I bet most of us are using the low setting anyway.
  • 4 3
 The only reason I didn't buy a GG bike(s) is this.

Gnarvana: big travel, slacker HA, shorter reach, slacker STA
Trail pistol: short travel, steeper HA, longer reach, steeper STA

Not faulting GG for needing to work within geometric reality, but those relationships stop making sense after the HA part...
  • 18 0
 @sspiff: this is every brand that tries to make multiple bike platforms out of a single front triangle mold.
  • 1 0
 This year I upped the fork on my bike and put on an angleset and was pretty happy it has a flip chip (or ride 9). I used to have it in the slack setting but with 20mm more travel and the headset my HTA measured close to 62 but now I have it in the steep setting and it made all the changes work out better.
  • 3 0
 @sspiff: We need to all return to alloy! Just miter the tubes a tad different before welding, instead of needing a half million dollar mold.
  • 2 1
 @sspiff: But the two bikes are not even in the same category.

This is only a downside if you are looking at comparing the bikes based on their travel, not on the geometry or intended use.

If the Trail Pistol "fits you" from a short-travel-29er perspective (geo/intended use), then great. If it doesn't, then look for a different bike. However, if the Gnarvana fits you from a long-travel-29er perspective (geo/intended use), and all other aspects of it are agreeable, then it should be a contender. If not, same rule applies - look for a different bike.

Seems a little unfair to write the brand/company off based on the fact that their geometries are locked in based on wanting to use a universal front triangle.
  • 1 0
 @GravityCandy: Did the same on my '16 134. 160 Pike (from 140). -2 deg angleset. 65HTA. I'd do the same in my future bike to get the bike dialed, and flip chips would be an advantage to negate angleset/travel changes.
  • 2 0
 @kinematix: that's the conclusion I came up with also. I have a Trail Pistol and Smash setup, though all the parts started from a Smash build, so I tend to run it as a Smash most often (why shorten the travel to still have a 32+ lb bike?). Ideally a Trail Pistol would have a Pike Ultimate or 34, light wheels, etc, a Smash would have a Lyric/36 and enduro wheels, and a Gnarvana would have a Zeb/38 and indestructible wheels. Instead of having a whole build kit for each configuration and thinking about the downsides to each config, in my opinion it makes more sense to just pick which model works best for you and if the geometry works, great, if it doesn't, get a different bike.
  • 1 0
 @sspiff: I'm not sure I agree...seems like shorter reaches work well for steeper terrain...see the reach number on most downhill bikes. So as the reach gets shorter, to keep the butt-to-hand measurement the same, wouldn't the ST trend slacker?
  • 3 0
 Just put each chip in the opposite position to its counterpart and then you get the best of both worlds.

Spend time on your bike on the same trails and you should notice the difference... otherwise, why would we bother with tyre pressures; rebound and compression settings (etc).
  • 4 0
 Just trying to figure out the flip chip orientation for the Ride 9 on my Altitude makes my head spin... Nvm trying to figure out if I like my HTA 1mm Slacker or my BB 2mm lower... FFS
  • 8 0
 Fucking math
  • 3 0
 preach
  • 4 0
 NEEEEEERRRRDS!
  • 2 0
 Not a flip chip fan for HTA and BB height, I'm okay with altering chainstay length, but I'd really just like my bike to have the geometry I want and not have extra parts that could creak one day. I am a fan of adjustable travel (100/120 bikes) or progression settings though, that I'd actually tune depending on where I was riding
  • 3 0
 The adjustability of the majority of bikes is mostly shit. The only exception to this I've seen recently is the new Stumpjumper Evo which has an incredible amount of adjustment potential.
  • 2 0
 Whoever designed any given bike has obviously spent much more time figuring out how it performs than I have. If i didn't like it, I would lean more to getting a different bike than trying to significantly change any geometry/suspension numbers, especially since adding these adjustments often has some design compromise.
  • 4 0
 See the problem here is that first you gotta dip, then flip, then rip your chip.
  • 2 0
 don't double dip the chip
  • 1 0
 I like the idea of a chip if it makes a significant difference. Like, turn my XC bike into an Eunduro bike, otherwise a minor change doesn't seem worth the complication. So many good bikes out there right now, I think there's one that will make everyone happy. Also, no one should have just one bike.
  • 1 0
 yep. just one more thing to break.
  • 2 0
 I've always used the slack position when available. Reach adjust headset cups like Guerrilla Gravity use and adjustable chainstay length solutions are much more desireable to me.
  • 1 0
 I'm using the Trail (steeper) mode, but I also mulleted the bike which made it slacker, so I'm actually a bit slacker than the original Gravity (slacker) mode. But I wish there was just a mullet mode which preserved the angles and BB height... my setup is a bit of a hack (a bit slacker and higher).
  • 4 0
 I’d be stoked if my bike had adjustable chain stay length, every other flip chip idea I’ve seen made my eyes roll hard.
  • 1 0
 I want that those Specialized style angle cups but instead of Ht angle I want reach adjust. Just give me the slackest Ht angle you had in mind. Reach is far more important and we are all locked in with 3cm increments between options.
  • 1 0
 Plenty of places make reach headsets....
  • 1 0
 You could do an on the fly "Flip Stem" for the Spandex clad XC racer posse. On everywhere except the clmbs they could have the stem pointing in the correct direction. Then on the climbs they could flip it so it is the same level as the fork axle! Makes total sense!
  • 1 0
 I have the cannondale prophet pictured there, and the change is noticeable but it still always on the slacker mount and I used it on some chill rides, I don´t want to break it, I built it las year because I loved that bike since I was 12. Now that I´m 28 the only bike I had with geo adjustments was a trek slash 8 with minolink(the previous version), never used it, it was perfect on slack mode and never tried the other position, now I own a commencal meta AM 29 2021 and it is perfect, it doesn´t have any geo adjusments.
  • 1 0
 I am more in the set and forget category, and I think it makes more sense for brands to lengthen the CS as frame sizes increase. My P3 Privateer is running 446mm stays and it is the most balanced bike I've owed. I came from a V1 Sentinel and really noticed the difference the 11mm longer CS made, slightly less agile in the corners but it is crazy fast and stable, and the Sentinel was already a fast and stable bike.
  • 1 0
 I'm a tinkerer, but once I find a setup I like, I set it and forget it. One or two choices of geometry adjustment to get my bike dialed would be nice. I like anglesets and overforking and a flip chip would be an easy way to compensate for that.
  • 1 0
 I've had my slayer for 3 yrs, and I've ridden every type of trail from moab to skinnies. Always ran in the slackest setting and ever worried about. but this year I threw a 180mm Fox 36 on it and had to make the adjustment to a more nuetral position to keep the front wheel on the ground in the climbs. I think the 4 way adjustment on my rocky mountain is about perfect for any type of riding. Science rules!
  • 1 0
 I do ride a Cannondale Prophet (same color as above) and I use the 69 degree mount. But the bike has been converted to 27.5 with a 150mm fox 34 so the head angle is about 67.5 anyway.

Honest question is it even worth considering the effects of adjustments like these if running the bike in a non stock form?

What do flip chips do or do not do for MX setups for example?
  • 1 0
 2020 Slayer 29 in HIGH (Pos. 4): 64.8 degree HA, 18mm BBD
Same bike, LOW (Pos. 1): 63.8 degree HA, 34mm BBD

To me, this bike actually flips between two useful positions. I run Pos.4/High for general purpose riding and it is still very capable while pedalling better and running into less crank strikes.

Pos. 1/Low is in park/downhill mode and it radically changes the way the bike rides. My flip chip is super useful.
  • 1 0
 Depends how far into adjustment the manufacturer goes. My beater park bike is a 2016 Voltage and that thing is loaded with adjustments. 415-425mm chain stays, 170/190 travel and 62-66 degree head angle. I can build her as a burly trail/enduro rig or a dedicated downhill rig. On the flip side my Status 140 only has one flip chip with like .5 degree adjustment. Not worth it, especially on a trail bike
  • 2 0
 Without reading this article I can only assume that flip chips are great. Based only on his last opinion being laughably wrong headed.
  • 1 0
 My Rocky Mountain Element rips in the steep position with a 2 degree angleset. I would still probably ride it in the steep setting to get the longer reach and better pedaling position, even if I didn't have the angleset.
  • 1 0
 flip chip (minor change) + reach adjust headset + offset shock bushing has allowed me to get away with just enough geo editing to make mullet not perfect, but work pretty well on two of my bikes.
  • 3 0
 I’ve got a 2021 Stumpy Evo, it’s steep and high on the trails, slack and low at the park. Works perfect for me.
  • 1 1
 How much complexity / cost / weight does adding a 2nd shock hole or small metal parts really add? Not that much. Benefits outweigh the drawbacks bigtime. I set my enduro bike to low/slack f or whistler days and middle setting for all else. Its great. Flip Chips add a whipping 20 grams!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Frown
  • 1 0
 I have the new Status 160 so my steep setting is probably more like slack, but it could still use a couple of degrees under by butt.
Buy the way, where went that Review/Video?
  • 1 1
 I run my old V10 chip in the 8.5" setting. Back in the day on my Marin Attack trail I ran the bike steep for the climbs then moved the QR to middle or slack for the descents. The. I bought an Alpine. Link for it. That bike was some time ago too.
I would say that some modern bikes are just too slack for the riding around here, sacrificing cornering for stability. When we see pro riders steepening their head angles on bikes but using the low BB flip chip position that tells a story in itself.

Adjustable anything is only any good if you understand it or how to compare setting 1 to setting 2 alone with the suspension changes required when making the flip chip change.

The mind boggles at the choices sometimes.
  • 1 1
 Does anyone move them around on a regular basis? No.
But does it help a rider fine tune the geo of a bike to what they are used to or to the conditions where they live? Absolutely. I have known people who’ve moved and went from a slack geo to a steeper one for their new terrain.

In short, the author is short sighted and not seeing the bigger picture. I’d rather have the option than none at all. A lot of people would and it makes it easier for shops to sell people a bike.
  • 1 0
 No flip chip for me on my Orange Four - I guess one of the benefits for Orange in making frames in house is that they can offer variations of essenitally the same design bike with differnt configurations relatively easily.
  • 3 0
 Angle set, angle set, angle set.... all day.
  • 2 0
 The Stumpy Evo's angleset that can be changed trailside is a game changer. Local trail ride? put the head angle at 65. Bike park day? put it at 63.5. For this reason, it's the only bike that can truly be called "one bike to rule them all" IMO. I've run Cane Creek and Works Anglesets, and they're great, but nobody wants to be pressing headset cups in and out of their $3k frame often, if at all lol.
  • 2 0
 @piratetrails: by changing trailside im assuming you still need to remove fork, cups etc?
  • 1 0
 @coletrane-mtb: Cube Stereo/Two15 and Radon Swoop bikes do have easy head angles adjustments as well. It's made possible by a headset from acros. You simply have to turn the headset cups 180°, that's it. There is one version with 0.8° and one with 2.0 degrees I think.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: Nope, you don't need to remove the fork to change the angleset on the SJ Evo. It's surprisingly easy to accomplish and can be done in under 5 mins.
  • 1 0
 What Nukeproof did with the Giga's progression adjuster and how it doesn't change the geometry, just the kinematics, is the future.
  • 1 0
 I took the shapeshifter off my strive as I never switched geo even when the choice was on the bars. I’m definitely a set and forget person.
  • 1 0
 I like being able to run my 2012 Spark in Low/Slack mode, turned it into a mini trail sled. Simple and easy to integrate so why not?
  • 2 0
 This poll just proves that pinkbike is populated by a bunch of slackers avoiding work.
  • 1 0
 If you have to adjust your bike after you've bought it, you've bought a bike that actually doesn't fit you in the first place.
  • 1 0
 I don't care about adjustable geometry unless it actually makes a difference. Half a degree here or there isn't gonna magically make you that much faster
  • 1 0
 I can feel the difference on my enduro between slack and steep position. In fact, I've used it regarding the trails I'm going to ride.
  • 2 0
 I had a Cannondale Prophet back in the day! (pic of the two shock mounts)
  • 1 0
 Any way to see results without voting? Not everyone has an adjustable geometry bike!
  • 1 0
 Fit chip a one time use just like a bandaid
  • 3 2
 Make a poll a-bout
CASSETTE/REAR DERAILLEUR vs GEAR⚙BOX
  • 1 0
 direct mount VS
  • 2 4
 Not everyone has the same body shape and not everyone wants the same things of a bike. Those chips give the ability to adjust a bike to how you want it, and that's a good thing.
  • 2 1
 or just buy a norco sight and have perfect geo
  • 1 0
 Make seat tube angles slack again!
  • 1 0
 Who would have thought?
  • 1 0
 I ride a hardtail.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012038
Mobile Version of Website