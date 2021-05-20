Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver

Flip chips are a common sight but do they actually deliver on their promise?

Opinion: Henry Quinney

How Did We Get Here?

The Headtube Bone is Connected to the Seattube Bone

The fact is we do now have a highly critical eye when it comes to our geometry, and me casually knocking off half a degree from the seat tube angle to rake out the front of the bike is purely nonsensical. Frankly, I want my cake and I want to eat it too. I want my progressive geometry without Sophie’s Choice of deciding between an appropriate seat tube angle or a slacker headtube.



Much like a decrepit family labrador whose chewing is merely a toothless ploy that is more about soaking and gumming food into submission than it is about sharp teeth and impressive weaponry, these minor adjustments don’t deliver on the bite they promise.

It does what it says on the tin.

An Excuse for Playing it Safe

I don't hate adjustment. Nicolai's 'Mutator' system offers real, useful adjustments. It does potentially add to the complication, cost, and weight of the bike though.

You can never please everyone, but does a flip chip, pitting a slacker head angle and a steeper seat tube against one another, risk pleasing nobody?

A Bike at War With Itself

Ride-9 ways to puzzle yourself to death. But adjustable chainstay length, as seen on this Rocky Mountain Altitude, is a very useful adjustment to have available.

Not All Flip Chips

The 2021 Stumpjumper Evo uses something of a two pronged attack to take care of geometry adjustment, but it is the headset cup that really piques my interest.

