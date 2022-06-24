Opinion: How to Make the Enduro World Series More Exciting for the Fans

Jun 24, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
Spinning Circles column Mike Kazimer

There's another Enduro World Series event this weekend in Val di Fassa, Italy. It should be an exciting race - the level of talent is at an all-time high, the trails look challenging and fun, and it's anyone's guess as to who will end up on the podium by the end of the weekend. But you know what? I don't care as much as I probably should.

As fun as it is to compete in an an enduro race – if you haven't tried one I highly recommend it – it's really hard to be a spectator, whether that's from an armchair or even at the race itself. Racers leave the start gate and return hours later, and if you've ever spent time with the EWS live results feed you'll know how frustrating that experience can be. It's nearly impossible to figure out who's actually leading the race, which is the whole point of trying to follow along in real time in the first place.

It seems like enduro racing gets put on a pedestal sometimes, as if it's some sort of magical race format. Maybe that's a holdover from the earlier days when the phrase 'the spirit of enduro' was continually bandied about, a term that still makes me cringe. That aura of mysticism needs to be left behind for good – enduro racing is a bunch of mountain bikers trying to go as fast as possible on technical trails that are mostly downhill, but not quite gnarly enough to warrant a full-on downhill bike. The concept makes a ton of sense, and there's a reason that the format has caught on around the world. There doesn't seem to be any issue attracting participants, but there's plenty of work to be done in order to make it an event that fans are actually excited about before, during, and after the race.

Jesse Melamed needs no comment here...
There's no shortage of talent on the EWS circuit, it's just that it's hard to get to see the racers doing what they do best.

In 2021 the Enduro World Series added in a Pro Stage that takes place before the main event as a way to create at least one spectator-friendly portion of the race. The top five finishers in the men's category and the top three racers in the women's category are then reseeded to start last for the main race. I get what the organizers were trying to achieve, but why not take it a step further? Instead of a Pro Stage, how about implementing a qualifying run, where only the top 60 or so racers are able to compete in the big show. As it is, there are close to 150 men and 50 women zipping around on race day, a level of organized chaos that doesn't make it easy to figure out how the race is progressing.

The Enduro World Series races should be reserved for the absolute best of the best, and a smaller field would make it easier for fans to have favorite racers, and to track their progress over the course of a season. No offense to the riders battling it out for 86th place – you're still fast as hell – but most viewers only care about how the top 20 or so racers are doing - the level of interest declines significantly after that. Yes, this could potentially make it more difficult for riders with dreams of making it as a pro enduro racer, but the reality is that even with the current format unless you're really close to the front of the pack there simply isn't enough money in enduro racing to make it a viable full-time job.

Continuing on with my dream scenario, that smaller field would roll out of the start gate on race day with cameras in place to film the majority of each run. How many stages should there be? That's a tough one.

Imagine if there was only one single stage that was accessed via a chairlift. The track would be full of steep, natural sections leading into a higher speed portion with a few big jumps before the finish corral. Screaming fans would line the entire track, urging racers onwards. For the viewers at home, Freecaster-era Rob Warner would be the commentator for the live video feed, shouting out a profanity-laced blow-by-blow recap of the action... Just kidding. Mostly.

The clamour for Super Bruni scribbles.
Scenes like this are much more common after a World Cup DH race.

I don't actually want enduro racing to become downhill racing on little bikes – they're two distinct activities, and the big days and long, physical stages are part of what makes enduro interesting. Enduro racers don't put it all on the line for one run – they're forced to make smart choices in order to ensure they finish all of the stages with bike and body intact.

That doesn't mean there aren't lessons to be learned from the World Cup DH format. In continuing with this thought experiment, here's what I'd love to see implemented at EWS races. (I should also mention that I know it's incredibly difficult to organize and execute the EWS in its current form – this isn't meant to diminish the hard work that's gone into growing the series to where it is today).

Reduce the number of racers. I wasn't kidding about the idea of a qualifier instead of a Pro Stage. Trim the field significantly after one stage, and then focus the media attention on the riders who make the cut. For the riders who don't qualify, they can still race the EWS 100, gaining more race experience and the ability to ride the same course as the fastest riders.

GPS trackers for all finalists. The riders that do make the cut should be outfitted with GPS trackers that output the information to a website where fans can view the results in a format that makes sense. The overall leaderboard should be updated once all the racers have completed a stage, and the results site needs to make it easy to figure out who's doing well (and who's not) at a glance.

GoPro livestreams from the top qualifiers. Along with all of the racers having GPS trackers, giving the top 10 qualifiers GoPros that put out a livestream during their runs would make things even more engaging. It'll never be possible to have cameras on every inch of every track at an EWS, but being able to watch the POV of someone like Richie Rude or Isabeau Courdurier as they blast their way down a trail would would help make it more likely that fans will tune in during the even.

The challenges of making EWS racing more spectator and fan-friendly aren't impossible to overcome, and I know that there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes to figure it all out. Still, as someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes mountain biking it seems like something is a little amiss if the prospect of another race this weekend makes me shrug instead of smile with anticipation. That doesn't mean I won't look at the race results and peruse the post-race pictorial, it's just that the experience will be more of a footnote rather than the highlight that it could be.



Will you be trying to decipher the live results feed this weekend, or will you wait until the dust has settled to see who wins? What would your ideal EWS courses & coverage look like? Jumps over alligator pits? Stages comprised entirely of elevated skinnies? Mass starts, Mega Avalanche style? A drone following every rider? Let us know in the comments below.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Op Ed Mike Kazimer


42 Comments

  • 21 1
 The Enduro was born in France and Italy long before social media and all of the curent other media outlets. And even if, there was timing, it was more about experiencing the big day and hanging out with everyone and chasing your friends in all the downhills.
In today s world, everything needs to be accessible to watch or interact on the Internet. Maybe Enduro is just not supposed to be a professional sport?! and instead what rider should look forward to do with their everyday bike out in the mountains!
  • 5 0
 Yeah the original goal of enduro was more about the fun racing in the mountains, maybe even blind stages. I think Enduro can be a professional sport though. Just like other stage racing like the WRC, there are possibilities to cover the events well enough so a lot of viewers are satisfied.
  • 2 0
 I'll see you in Rossland on Sunday for some big days in the mountains! Wink
  • 1 0
 @Zak-B:
  • 7 0
 Wasn't the main point of the so called pro stage the day before the race that it could be better covered by media? Do a livestream for the pro stage.
And please don't just show the top 3 in your race recap videos. The rest deserves some attention as well
  • 7 0
 When I read "the spirit of enduro", it reminded me of why gravel is so popular in the USA. A sport that evokes the term "the spirit of gravel", cringe, yes, but it's a valid can of worms.

In gravel cycling, the draw is that it's a spectator sport, a type of event that anyone can line up and race against and with the pros or local heroes. Obviously, enduro is different, as the local joe's aren't racing the pro's, but it does have a similar type of 'anti-spectator' nature. A local joe can't ride down many World Cup DH tracks due to venue restrictions, but I've yet to see why they couldn't hit a World Cup Enduro line. I don't think that's a bad thing. If we try to make the sport more media-friendly, then we won't get to enjoy media from some insanely exotic locations. In some of these locations yes, it's a lot harder to set-up timing, have reliable internet, or effectively organize for an influx of high-level athletes. But that's not a bad thing! Keep the exotic, raw, and hard-to-reach locations on the calendar. If we want to see blown-out tracks and tons of people we can watch World Cup DH.

My vote is to keep the "spirit of enduro" alive and well. Race down remote mountains on goat trails with a dash of organized chaos. Figure it out at the end. Get us some acceptable, not great, media while providing some small local economies a boost. I want to see Bob Jones filming with his rented camera and producing raw content, not Discovery setting up platforms to throw up their $15k 4k rigs. Fin. Thanks for the thought-provoking opinion piece, Mike.
  • 8 1
 Not every sport should be driving towards more fans, more coverage, more media, more pressure, more, more, more. Perhaps Enduro is just best left for the riders. Do we really need more social media fighting for our 30 second attention span. Do we need more money in the sport which only ends up requiring fans to then pay to watch it. Maybe its best left as it is, given its hard to film.
  • 1 0
 Without value for brands there’s no teams or sponsored riders.
  • 7 0
 A weekly article profiling a different EWS rider each week on here would help. Info about them, their journey, their bikes, their sponsors etc.
  • 6 0
 Wouldn't it make more sense for the last stage to be the so called "pro-stage"? Last stage that decides the winner, televised like a DH race...all the drama of split times and racers on the hot seat and everything.
  • 3 0
 Before I even read Mike's opinion I thought GoPro for all riders too. I love watching POV and livestream options for the top 10 or so would be awesome. If there was a way to add analytics for critical sections like they do for WCDH where you can see if time is being gained or lost vs the previous riders that would be really engaging.
  • 2 0
 It all comes down to who is paying for what and how can this be sustainable.
There are so many aspects to that. Are the bikeparks putting in a bigger share? The participants (some fees even in regional Enduro racing are really high already)? The sponsors? The online spectators (say Outside)?
  • 3 0
 When the part I get most excited about is the recap show released the following week you know there is some truth here. I think we give Wyn a live feed the whole race too. On course interviews!
  • 4 0
 Definitely a smaller field with 30-40 riders allowing more detailed analysis and actual coverage of each rider. Qualifying instead of Pro stage would also be awesome!
  • 2 0
 Course walk the day before qualifying. One really steep technical stage. Riders go in reverse order of qualifying. Lift access to the start. Longer travel bikes with stiffer forks. Hang on........................
  • 2 0
 Bring back the "On Track" series that Redbull did with Curtis Keene. That had some of the best coverage of Enduro and had great insights into training, race prep, hectic travel schedules and racing. I watched every single episode of it.
  • 6 0
 Flaming hoops, big ramps jumping 42 buses and leather outfits.
  • 1 0
 I'd watch that.
  • 1 0
 add to that some sort of media content so fans could know who the most important riders are and their personalities, i am not talking about social media, following +50 riders on the gram and getting over 200 post on your feed dilutes them a lot.

The EWS is responsible to show the personalities of the most important riders in a way, a sumarized version, but not the fans, following the Grams, the myspaces and such only dilutes the content.
  • 4 0
 My local enduro races have better, easier to follow, live updates than the EWS
  • 3 2
 Just have Redbull start their own gravity-oriented series, with enduro and downhill. Cut-out UCI, since they don't get that bikes can be used for something OTHER than suffering through a road race in 100 degree heat, pooping in a towel held by a domestique.

Seriously, RedBull already has the good coverage for downhill, they just got cut-out of it by Discovery, and they have a legit gravity-oriented series already. Add two or three more events, make them all week-long affairs, with Enduro starting early in the week, then maybe a few days of rest, and finishing on the downhill track with small bikes...maybe after downhill qualifying on Friday / Saturday (build some suspense through the week). Have ALL gravity riding, from pumptrack to downhill in like 7 events (maybe a few separate, dedicated to each), and call it good.

In other words: "F" the UCI.
  • 1 0
 What needs to happen is almost too complicated to happen. There should be gopros or some sort of camera all over each stage that covers about 60% of that stage, similar to how DH has a section that isn't covered. Cameras should also be on the climb up each stage, but only maybe about 35-40% of each climb should be covered. On the EWS website you should be able to click on which stage you want to watch and then you can feed into the cameras on that stage choosing which section you want to watch or you can cycle between cameras to follow your favorite rider all the way down the stage.
  • 1 0
 Honestly the only EWS coverage that holds my interest at all are full race run helmet/chest cam vids. Figure out a way to get more of that, and live(-ish) and you'll have my attention. And as the article says, this would kind of side-step the difficulty of having to cover such a huge area with static cameras.
  • 1 0
 I think its always going to be tough if you can't watch the majority of the race. At its core, that what is fun about being a fan of any sport. Watching the best athletes perform. The GPS tracker idea is nice, but at the end of the day you are just following result, not watching the action. That would be like if the NFL or NBA had no live broadcast, and all you could do is follow on the gamecast type apps that tell you whats happening. Those are useful as a supplement for people when they cant watch, but you can develop a fanbase using only a results tracker, even if its in real time. Live POV footage would be ok, but honestly its probably the worst form of video coverage. Better than nothing, but not ideal.
  • 1 0
 The racing is fine. The long-stage format itself does not lend itself towards covering an entire race or stage. They need a highlights package released post race: coverage of the most interesting bits of trail, transfer stage interviews, some line analysis, post-race interviews. Mix it in with GoPro highlights of top 3. Craft a 30min-60min official show of the race and I would watch it.

Currently everyone watches a hodge-podge of all of these things on YouTube from various channels. The market demands instant coverage - the enduro format doesn't really lend itself towards that. DH does. Do we need it for enduro? Nah.
  • 1 0
 Enduro is by far my favourite form of racing. I would love to have more easily consumable coverage. Here are my suggestions:

1. As per @mikekazimer, narrow the field. You can have a series that allows riders to qualify for spots in the PRO series, say 10 spots. Almost like a promotion/relegation scenario that is done twice per year.

2. Focus audience on one of the segments that are more camera saturated. This would be either mid-event or the final run.

3. Incorporate drones and go-pros for better coverage.

4. Use trackers on all riders that would allow fans / commentators to overlay competitors to show real-time results.
  • 1 0
 DH gets a load of content that also showcases the fun personalities. EWS does little of that type of coverage. Basically a highlight reel after the race. If they need a template, mix DH and WRC coverage.
  • 1 1
 Never raced an enduro event, but there is never any coverage of the transits between stages. I assume there are cutoffs or caps on the timing and penalties for being late to the next stage, but maybe tightening time caps or providing a time bonuses for fast transit times would at least provide some added drama for coverage. I'd like to see coverage of the sufferings during those uphill slogs...and meaningful penalties for bonking that could impact the race.
  • 2 0
 How do you want to achieve what WRC with heaps more money could not achieve. It is simple impossible to make stage races interesting for a live broadcast.
  • 1 0
 I have to agree. EWS need to focus on improving the coverage they put out after the event. It's very formulaic and repetitive at the moment. The top three riders in each category going round the same few corners.
  • 6 4
 Make the events a single timed downhill stage around 3-5 minutes in length. /s
  • 3 2
 That's literally just downhill.
  • 2 1
 @braydenkromis12 whoooosh
  • 2 0
 How about the top 10 start with 5-10 sec gap between each rider, with live helmet cam and full contact passing allowed?
  • 1 0
 Pretty obvious here. Can't be a spectator sport if you can't see it. Good suggestions Mr. Kaz
  • 1 1
 More races, globally. I mean, this is Enduro Europe Series.
  • 5 1
 Bro they were literally just in Jamaica! /s
  • 1 5
flag cypher74 (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @fullendurbro: no they weren’t
  • 3 1
 8 events in EWS this year. 4 in Europe. 4 in North America
  • 1 0
 @cypher74: I count 5 Europe (UK, Slovenia, Italy, Switzerland, France) and 3 NA (Canada, USA x2).

@fullendurbro: Petzen Jamnica is in Slovenia.
  • 1 0
 @fullendurbro: Cannot tell you how many times my read Jamaica instead of Jamnica. Even when I watched the first video I was like, "This vegetation looks waaay different than when I was in Jamaica."
  • 1 1
 Ya'll just stalk the vital forums for article ideas?





