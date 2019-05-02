PINKBIKE TECH

Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse

May 2, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Mike Levy


You know what they say about opinions, right? Speaking of a*sholes, Levy and Matt Wragg are never short of opinions, and most of them are at complete odds with one another. This time, it's lockout levers and whether they make sense or not. Matt is all about having two bikes in one, whereas Levy is convinced - and will try to convince you as well - that they're just a crutch for a design that could be better. Check out Matt's thoughts on lockout levers and then chime in below. Who's right might not be the best question, but is one of them less wrong than the other?



I don't think many would disagree with the idea that, along with disc brakes and dropper seatposts, modern rear-suspension surely sits up near the top on the list of important things that make our sport faster, safer, and loads of fun. But despite decades worth of really smart people doing clever things with pivot locations and nearly indecipherable shock technology, when faced with a stiff climb, most of us still depend on a tiny lever that essentially turns our modern full-suspension bikes into hardtails.

Just so we're on the same page here, we spend thousands and thousands of dollars to get the latest suspension technology... And then, in the name of efficiency, we make sure that it doesn't work at all.


Drawn by Taj Mihelich
Today's otherwise impressive bikes shouldn't ever need to have their suspension turned off, but most of us are just fine with doing exactly that.


With a strong rider able to put out something like just a single horsepower for a handful of seconds, it's easy to understand the need to get the most out of what we're working with. One horsepower (if you do your squats and lunges) pushing a 200lb-ish wheeled package up the side of a mountain is a math equation that, thanks to that whole gravity thing, doesn't work out in our favor.

Locking out your shock might save you the slightest sliver of power, which doesn't exactly sound like a bad idea when you're just trying to do your best on that long, steep pitch but your best is, well, barely enough. I feel you because that's me, and it's probably most of us at some point.

But damn, it feels wrong to me every time that I consider reaching down to flip that cheater lever. I don't think we should ever have to turn off, or even just firm up, our rear suspension.

Today's modern mountain bikes, regardless of whatever nominal niche they fit into, shouldn't require the rider to decide when its pricey, high-tech shock is best turned on or off.

They should damn well be on all the time and working for you, not against you. In fact, I'd even go so far as to say that the suspension designs we rely on today aren't as good as they could be had the lockout switch never appeared.
Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29 review test Photo by Trevor Lyden
You'd never lockout your suspension when riding a trail like this, but you might when pedaling up the steep as hell gravel road to get to the top of it.

Instead of sporting an active rear-suspension that's also incredibly efficient because it has to be, many bikes have active rear-suspension that depends largely on the rider firming it up, which is a bit of a joke when you look at how amazing our bikes are otherwise.

Of course, there was a time, not all that long ago, when it absolutely made sense to have an easy-to-reach lockout lever that helps direct your watts into forward motion. And the further back in time you go, the more important that lever was. Up until maybe six or seven years ago, there were loads of mid-travel bikes that had all the efficiency of rolling coal from stoplight to stoplight through the middle of Los Angles. No one really cared, of course, because it was the first time we had sturdy-ish rigs that we could both pedal way out into the forest and ride off good-sized drops and jumps without worrying if our headtubes would snap off.


Drawn by Taj Mihelich
PB's Matt Wragg believes that lockout levers make too much sense to not use, while I think most examples act as crutches for poor designs.


Long climb ahead of you? Flip the shock's cheater switch to turn your rear-suspension off, but also forget to unlock it before dropping in at the top and having a shit ride until you realize, about halfway down, what's happening. Queue reaching down to casually flick the lever open without your buddies seeing. I know you've been there, too.

I'm not saying that lockout levers don't help or that you shouldn't ever use them, only that modern bikes shouldn't require them to feel sporty and efficient. The list of 150mm-travel bikes I've spent time on that can do that is pretty short (Mondraker, Ibis, Polygon, and a few others) and I'm well-versed on the balancing act that designers go through when trying to prioritize suspension action (the cool, interesting trait) with pedaling performance (the boring stuff) and other things.


The only thing worse than a lockout lever is a remote lockout lever. And the only thing worse than that is a remote lockout lever with a cable for your fork and another for your shock.
Fox Coil remote lock out.
Remote lockout levers even showed up on World Cup downhill bikes at Fort Bill in 2017. The winner, Greg Minnaar, ran a coil-sprung Fox shock without a lockout.


Yes, I know that reaching down to lockout your shock, thereby turning it into the world's most complicated hardtail, isn't exactly a huge burden, but don't you think that these bikes should be better? Don't you think that your many-thousand-dollar all-mountain machine should be able to, you know, cover all of the mountain without having to literally turn off the technology that's supposed to be so amazing?

Well, maybe you don't, but I certainly do, and I'm tired of reading reviews that sum up an enduro bike's climbing manners with something like, ''It's not the most efficient, but it pedals well when you lockout the rear-suspension.'' Yeah, no shit, Sherlock, and so does a downhill bike.

We shouldn't need to be turning our suspension off. Ever.


Fox
Is Fox's electronic Live Valve suspension the answer? Maybe, but not until the price comes down, and even then it's not something that enduro types are all that interested in.


Things were different "back in the day,'' of course. Back when full-suspension was in its infancy, shock strokes were shorter than my attention span, and pivots were higher than me after 5pm, a little cheater lever sure made a lot of sense. If you were around in the early days of ''performance suspension,'' you might remember an overriding preoccupation with making sure that tiny shock wasn't sapping away any ponies, and because of the now rudimentary technology at play, being able to turn your shock into a block of useless metal and oil kinda did make sense. Pivot locations looked arbitrary. The pedal-assist switch made sense back then. It was needed back then.

And it's still needed now, but it certainly shouldn't be.

The solution? I won't even to pretend to know the answer, but I know that using loads of anti-squat probably isn't the way forward, at least not without something else that I'm not smart enough to think of; it just makes for an unforgiving ride and less traction. Regardless of how you feel about their looks, Polygon and Marin's NAILD R3ACT-equipped bikes manage to offer crazy impressive efficiency and ground-hugging traction at the same time without resorting to witchcraft.

Those bikes aren't perfect by any means, but name me another 180mm-travel rig that pedals like a trail bike. Thought so.
Yeti SB100 Review
With many trail associations focusing on creating smooth trails that focus on flow over skill, it might seem like the ideal time to praise lockout levers. Let's hope that doesn't happen.

I can't argue that lockout levers don't make complete sense today - they do - but it's only because today's bikes require them. We don't make much horsepower, and a lockout lever offers the best of both worlds, right? Sure, but my point here is simply that today's bikes would be much better all 'rounders if the smart people who designed them didn't get to factor in lockouts.


Drawn by Taj Mihelich
Whose side are you on: Are you good with lockout levers and extra cables, or do you want your bike to work well without any of that stuff?


There's a long list of stuff that we used to think was indispensable but might laugh at now. Bar-ends for extra leverage when you're climbing? Wide handlebars killed those. I think toe-clips are about to make a comeback but everyone tells me that clipless pedals are the future. Tubes and front derailleurs? Never heard of 'em.

All of those sit somewhere between irrelevant, endangered, or extinct because we evolved and so did mountain bikes. Bar-ends didn't disappear just because we think they're dorky now, but because improvements in materials and understanding allowed handlebars to go from comically narrow to comically wide. You (probably) don't use tubes because tubeless rims, sealant, and tires are finally good enough to be relatively dependable. Do I even need to make the case for the great front derailleur cull of 2013?

Nowadays, you might be hard-pressed to find any of those items on a Saturday afternoon at your local mountain, or anywhere outside of casual cycling. I hope that we can say the same about lockout levers at some point in the future, and our bikes will be better for it.

45 Comments

  • + 12
 I'd never put a remote firm-up lever on the bar, but I don't mind flipping a lever on the shock. Hell, I even spin my Charger dial all the way out on a nasty long climb. Problem is, after recovering/hydrating/medicating at the top, I'll forget to return to fully open for the descent and have to slow down and fiddle after the first harsh feature.
  • + 2
 The same thing used to always happen to me. Especially after medicating Smile but now I make sure I flip the lever back before getting off the bike at the top of the climb. Kinda become a habit for me now.
  • + 4
 @cassonwd: F'IN GENIUS!!! Hopefully i can be trained! Thx.
  • + 7
 I loathe lockouts, mainly because I can never remember to flip it back to gravity mode and ride half the trail wondering why it feels so chaotic before it slowly dawns on me. Nope nope nope, not for me. I wanna set it and forget it...I won't remember anyhow.
  • + 4
 well.... they should forbid horst-link designs then !! all of them (even new FSR or Transition Patrol) need lockout lever to avoid pedal-bob ! but then, they are nice and active under braking.

you can make good climbing suspension (dw-link etc.) but then, it won't behave so well under braking....
  • + 3
 Correct -there are compromises made in all designs....taking Matt Wraggs comment (in his article) that riding chainless makes for the most active suspension is all well and good until the hill goes up (or flattens out long enough), so again, not a perfect system. The design challenge is to find a way to minimise the compromise...a lockout is a simple and effective method to do this. The next question is the methodology in actuating the lock out - lever on the shock, or a lever/TwistLoc on the handlbars with a cable.
  • + 5
 And we should forbid chicken bones because you can choke on those. But they are really tasty when you find them. You can make chicken without bones but it won't be the same as when it did have bones. Does anyone have any chicken? Asking for a friend.
  • + 1
 @handynzl: Don't forget you can replace the lower cog with a spacer. Has the same effect. You just lose the smallest gear obviously.
  • + 3
 Oddly, I have to go with Levy on this. A good suspension should never need any levers, buttons or other crap. The last time I utilized any such thing was with the early 00's Marzocchi ETA levers. These altered the bike's geometry for a better climbing position. Modern geometry has negated has made such things irrelevant, but back in the high bottom bracket/slack seat angle daze these worked well.
  • + 2
 I'm totally against having levers on the handlebar/cockpit, but I'm all for using the levers on the shock/fork themselves. If they didn't increase performance, then why would the companies put them on there in the first place?
  • + 5
 I don't mind levers, as long as they're not cluttering up the handlebar. I'm with Matt Wragg on this one.
  • + 1
 RockShox TwistLoc for the win, Mike?
  • + 1
 @handynzl, that's definitely a good option, especially when it's paired to a coil shock. It'd be cool to see something even more svelte - a slider switch on the innter lock-on grip or something.
  • + 1
 In my riding there are a ton of situations where I don’t need my suspension “working for me”. Paved climbs, fire road climbs, un-technical singletrack—it’s best to have your bike locked out. I don’t think that many people out there are tackling insanely technical climbs every weekend ride.
  • + 1
 The need for lockout levers depends heavily on your pedaling style! I hardly ever used the lockout, even in the bad old days of bouncy 4-bar suspension. But that is because I like to stay in the saddle on the climbs, spin smoothly, use clipless and hardly move around when pedaling on smooth ground. If you like to stand up, hammer down on the pedals, use flats and move around a lot in the saddle, you might benefit greatly from a locking shock and fork.
  • + 1
 I have the new Scott genius and also the new cannon dale Jekyll. Both of them have bar controlled lockouts and both of them benefit greatly from the design. I usually take the one off the fork on any of my Scott bikes, but I’m definitely into it. Don’t knock until you really try it, more and more companies are going this direction because it works.
  • + 1
 You are aiming to those who actually like to know what their bikes are capable of. If I use the lever on my shock is due long gravel wide roads that need to pedal to enjoy my way down, but I don't see why I should for most of the trails I ride. Of course that's now and not a few years back when I used to ride a bike that has a really active suspension and without some sort of lock lever it wouldn't pedal as good as the bike I have now. To me, is all about taking the time to know how you like to ride and know your numbers to find the best bike that suits you. If you just want to hop in and pedal then just make sure your bike has lock-levers, or maybe not, because you don't really care of that.
  • + 1
 What if the lockout lever was shaped like a donut? You've got a dilemma on your hands now huh?

Real question: is it possible to make a bike that climbs and descends just as well without the use of a lever (especially above 150 travel) as a bike that has one? I have serious doubts. It's always going to be a compromise. The lever should theoretically make any bike better both up and down, especially with 3 positions. We spend our lives pushing buttons, this isn't a massive extra burden. Doesn't have to be on the handlebar either.
  • + 3
 Mike Levy likes for people to suffer. He doesn't like slack bikes, doesn't like climb switches, probably still says shit like "steel is real"
  • + 1
 Steel is real.....so is carbon....and all alloys....unobtanium however is not real, no matter how hard you wish for it, or how many times you ask Santa for it....
  • + 1
 Do you also want your brakes to sense when you need to brake and brake for you? Do you want your cranks to sense when you need to pedal so that they can accelerate the bike for you? Maybe we humans could also invent wheels that self inflate the tires. Hell the bike should probably put itself together, gain intelligence, and go ride around without a rider while you sit on the couch coming up with these stupid ass opinions.
  • + 1
 So far I've never came across FS bike that never needed cheater lever. Maybe there is such suspension layout that can prove me wrong and would be very happy to admit that no lockout is needed but for the time beeing it's a necectity not an option.
  • + 1
 I don't mind. But think that ride by wire systems will eventually take over the landscape as we know it. Pretty soon WAHOO with come up with a set of buttons you can program on each side to do all of your adjustments for you electrically. Plus have a heads up display on your trail glasses/goggles. Bring on the progress and the frustrations that come with it.
  • + 1
 I prefer the lockout. Just make it cleanly integrated into the bike. If riding cross country or enduro it makes sense when time matters. For the average trail rider just hucking around for fun and not counting seconds it doesn't really matter having one or not.
  • + 1
 love scott frames.. but those levers keep me away!!!! never used the lockout on my forks, only use the lockout on my shockclimbing on my dual sus bike, but a lever is totally useless for that, your not locking and unlocking everytime... only when climb starts and when you reach the top you unlock and get ready to go down with a smile in your face without having trouble with useless levers The only lever I love is the one from my dropper post!
  • + 1
 Don't mind a lock out one bit! I'm a winch and plummet style rider and want to know that my suspension is optimized for the plummet part. If it worked as well on the way up as it did on the way down then, frankly, it's compromising somewhere. I'll take ground hugging traction and a magic carpet ride any day - if a lockout helps on the way back up - I don't really care!!
  • + 1
 I don't understand the whining about cables. Maybe I value function over form to a degree where I don't care. There are certainly people who more heavily weight form vs function than I do...so...eh.
  • + 4
 Thanks for your input Macklemore.
  • + 5
 Incorrect.
  • + 4
 That's just like, your opinion, man
  • + 4
 Me caveman “grunts,” remote lock out not help me start fire
  • + 2
 Experience tells me that if I do anything to firm up my suspension for a climb, I will forget to undo it before the descent.
  • + 1
 Levy must not understand technological progression. Part of me feels like he's also the guy that likes saying things just rile people up.
  • + 0
 Less is more! No need for the extra mumbo jumbo on the cockpit. Seems like a solution looking for a problem. Can't wait for my 15 speed drivetrain with electronic blah blah blah
  • + 1
 I never lock suspension, my bike climbs well with all plush settings, I only add some compression damping when I go dirtjumping
  • + 2
 Mike, you convinced me. Using the lock out lever is a matter of intelligence Smile
  • + 1
 Sick burn, bruv...
  • + 1
 I'll keep my cheater switch on the shock body...but cluttering up the cockpit with more cables is a real no no!
  • + 1
 Just be poor and ride old bikes. I don't have the option of a lever to hit, so it doesn't cross my mind.
  • + 1
 Lockouts are pretty worthless on singletrack climbs, but I think they will always be worthwhile on long fire roads.
  • + 1
 Don't use mine, but I ride a Yeti and I'm not a dentist.
  • + 1
 Buy a Commencal Meta.Problem solved.
  • + 1
 Word
  • + 1
 That's why hardtail.
  • + 1
 Go Levy go!

Post a Comment



