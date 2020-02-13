Opinion: Does Mountain Biking Need a Race of Champions?

Just imagine hearing the announcer screaming, ''Up next, Mathieu van der Poel goes head-to-head with Cam Zink. The winner faces last year's ROC champion, Martin Maes!'' Wait, what'd that guy just say?



Also, what the hell kind of race would pit Maes against van der Poel without you having a good idea of how it'd end? Don't get me wrong, I know Maes is a monster, but van der Poel would walk away from him if the race put too much emphasis on pure fitness, and vice versa if it was too gravity-oriented. Mathieu has immense skills in his world, sure, but we know who'd win in a rowdy downhill time trial.



I bet the freeriders would surprise some people.