Opinion: Does Mountain Biking Need a Race of Champions?

Feb 13, 2020
by Mike Levy  
While on a ride a few weeks ago, a friend asked me who I thought was the best mountain bike racer of all time, and whether I defer to the stats or my gut to make that decision. How you answer the second question probably says a lot about your personality, but the only correct answer to the first question is Anne-Caroline Chausson. ''Sure, you could make an argument for a dozen or so other names when it comes to second place,'' I said to him, ''But this isn't one of those things that's up for debate.'' Good thing we were at the bottom of a long climb.

Anyways, aside from realizing that my friend is completely wrong about who he thinks mountain bike racing's G.O.A.T is (Minnaar ties for second with everyone else), I also came to the conclusion that our sport could use some sort of Race of Champions-style event. What the hell is that? The motorsport world has countless formulas and categories, from rally cars, open-wheeled cars like F1 and Indy, touring and stock cars, and even electrics and motorbikes; the Race of Champions takes some of the best from each and pits them against each other in equal machinery at the end of the season.


Mountain biking's Race of Champions would invite the best of the best from different disciplines, pitting XC, DH, enduro, and freeride competitors head-to-head against each other on a course that would (somehow) make for fair racing.


It's a given that anyone and everyone competing at the ROC is a current or future legend with otherworldly abilities, and that's why winning the whole thing is such a big deal. Imagine if mountain biking had an event where the sport's finest competed aboard identical bikes and on a specially designed, spectator-friendly course to find who really is the best on that day?

Here's how that might look...


Who, where, and when

The good folks at the UCI, our sport's worldwide governing body, are probably too busy governing other things to come take all the fun out of our new Race of Champions competition. Besides, I think fans would appreciate a more festival-like atmosphere, something similar to that little-known event called Crankworx Whistler. Oh, you've heard of it? It's essentially a massive celebration of all things mountain biking, home of the most prestigious slope event, and also where you'll find some of the fastest gravity racers for two weeks in the middle of August.


A massive crowd again for joyride.
Crankworx Whistler is already the alternative Championship of the Galaxy and the perfect setting for the ROCMTB.


August wouldn't work, though, with the EWS, and both World Cup cross-country and downhill racing calendar going into September, not to mention World Champs. You'd need everyone's seasons to be over if you expect them to attend; remember, they're unlikely to risk injury until the big victories and titles are wrapped up. There's also the not small issue of sponsorship conflicts, but that could matter less in the fall when everyone is more relaxed. So there'd need to be some juggling, maybe move some things forward and Crankweek back, but I couldn't think of a better place or organization to tackle the new ROCMTB event. Thanks @crankworx

So, who gets invited? All you really need to do is look at the top-ten names at any world-class competition, be it the Enduro World Series, World Cup cross-country and downhill, and especially at Rampage and Darkfest. And why can't some roadies attend if they wanted?

Just imagine hearing the announcer screaming, ''Up next, Mathieu van der Poel goes head-to-head with Cam Zink. The winner faces last year's ROC champion, Martin Maes!'' Wait, what'd that guy just say?

Also, what the hell kind of race would pit Maes against van der Poel without you having a good idea of how it'd end? Don't get me wrong, I know Maes is a monster, but van der Poel would walk away from him if the race put too much emphasis on pure fitness, and vice versa if it was too gravity-oriented. Mathieu has immense skills in his world, sure, but we know who'd win in a rowdy downhill time trial.
Another ferocious attempt at the win would come unstuck just moments later on the final jump.
I bet the freeriders would surprise some people.
Then what kind of racing would it need to be?


The racing

I'm not entirely sure what it'd look like, but I do know that its gotta be head-to-head and exciting. It also has to be a single style of racing because we're trying to get away from different disciplines, but while also still being representative of all disciplines. Aaaaand it also has to make for somewhat fair-ish racing where [monster truck announcer voice activated] the world's best cross-country, downhill, enduro, and freeride competitors face each other in a last-person-standing cage match to the death that sees the winner crowned as the Mountain Bike Champion of the Galaxy.

We'll definitely need Tippie on the mic to run this party.


Image by Piotr Staron
Four racers at a time would face each other on a course that puts an emphasis on fun, but there'd need to be a fitness factor as well.


The best I can come up with is some sort of relatively short course, maybe between three and six minutes long, that has its finish line lower than its starting line. How much lower? Someone might need an algorithm to answer that one. Don't get too excited - there'd still need to be some difficult climbing - and the descending would obviously have to reward those with the most skill rather than who has the least to live for. Also, if we're deciding on the ruler of the galaxy, you know we're gonna need some flat grass turns in there, if only because it was starting to sound a bike like cross-country eliminator racing and we don't want that.

Okay, so I don't really have course design locked down yet, but I'm open to ideas. Anyone?


The bikes

The best racers get paid a lot of money to ride a certain company's bikes, so it's easy to see why said racers might be hesitant to be photographed and videoed tearing it up on a competitor's bike, and especially if they were tearing it up so well they end up winning. I'm sure whoever signs those cheques wouldn't be all that stoked, either... But what if the ROCMTB supplied complete bikes, all being identical aside from sizing, from a company that doesn't even exist?

I mean, if Pinkbike can bumble its way through doing the Grim Donut, someone with some common sense could probably get a few dozen frames made in half the time. Assuming the ROCMTB is being bankrolled by someone who likes to flush money down the toilet for laughs, all that'd need to be done is to reach out to a factory, maybe a place like Genio that manufactures high-end aluminum frames, and pick an already tested design. Or maybe it'd end up being an all-new design; either way, the point is that the bikes would be specific to the Race of Champions and not for sale.


Wyn making sure Wheelie Wednesday was on regardless.
What kind of bikes would they race on? It doesn't really matter, and it might change every year.
No one complained about the opportunity of seeing Nino doing more whips.


Okay, but what type of bike? Given that we're looking for the best mountain biker in a group of the world's best mountain bikers, I think there's a good case to be made for it not mattering what type of bike it is, how much travel it has, or even its wheel size. These are the most skilled, fittest, strongest riders who can pull things off that you and I wouldn't even think of, so they should have no trouble getting used to a new machine. In fact, maybe the ROCMTB would supply different bikes each year, keeping the exact details secret until a few days before the event when racers show up for whatever minimal practice would be allowed. You might see everyone on hardtails with 27.5" wheels one year, only for the following year's ROC to put them on 180mm-travel 29ers. Maybe there's only a course walk and zero practice? Maybe it ends with a huge wood super-booter of a lake jump?


As the season progressed so did the courses. Venues took advantage of the technical terrain at their disposal and implemented it when possible.
The ROCMTB course would finish lower than it starts, and it'd reward skill a bit more than fitness.


When it comes to the build kit, some leniency might be required. Fox wouldn't want Gwin using a Boxxer, and I doubt that RockShox would be okay with Hill using a 36 on the front of his unbranded ROC mountain bike, but maybe there's another company with less OE spec who's a relatively minor player sales-wise but still offers top-notch performance? You get the idea: a spec sheet that has minimal branding and the least amount of conflicts. Besides, we're all mountain bikers who just want to have a good time, right?



I'm not saying any of the above is possible or will happen, only that I think it'd be pretty neat if it did. So, if mountain biking had its own Race of Champions, what would you like to see? And what type of bike would they race on?

Posted In:
Stories


113 Comments

  • 45 2
 Balance bikes.
  • 19 1
 That would be AMAZING.
  • 6 0
 Ellsworth recumbents. With Exo casing.
  • 3 0
 www.instagram.com/p/B5xENlPqew1/?utm_source=ig_embed

Roadies beat us to it Wink
  • 8 0
 @mikelevy: You cant say that and not make it happen buddy. Pikebike staff RACE OF CHAMPIONS!
  • 1 0
 Mountain Bikes!!!
  • 1 0
 Paintball bike battle royale
  • 55 23
 No
  • 8 3
 ......or do mtbers constantly need to be asked silly questions ?
  • 40 2
 Shit, the UCI is here!
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: the UCI are always taking the piss
  • 17 1
 What if you had the top ten riders in the world start the first day with an XC race, day two would be enduro, day three would be downhill, and day four would be slopestyle
  • 3 0
 I like the idea of mixing/requiring all types of racing into one event similar to a decathlon where you are scored based on points.
  • 9 0
 There is a race similar to this idea, check out the Downieville Classic. 26.5 miles up one day and downhill the next. Followed by the launch ramp lake jump and other shenanigans. Still my all time favorite place to ride so far.
  • 3 0
 This is exactly what I was going to suggest. I just don't think its possible to create one race course that would evenly (or accurately) represent all the major disciplines.
  • 3 0
 @vonroder77: This...

Downieville All Mountain Classic is what came to my mind.

No need for neutral bikes or sponsors in ROC with this format, just that you would need to use the SAME bike for the up and the down. Choose wisely...

Even Roadies could hammer up at world class speed on a hardtail, then hang on for dear life on the way down. There'd be plenty of drama.
  • 1 0
 @krka73: In the ROC the top three should have to face off in a game of Bike Summo.
  • 2 0
 @vonroder77: Or a violent game of foot down?
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: Same principle. Put two people in a ring on child size bikes. They have to knock each other over or out of the ring, but they cant use hands or feet to push or kick. last one standing will be crowned Yokozuna of the ROC.
  • 18 0
 Need? No
Want to see it? Hell yes
  • 16 2
 Martin Maes VS Amaury Pierron VS Nino Schurter VS Rheeder?
Cecile Ravanel VS Rachel Atherton VS Kate Courtney VS Casey Brown?

Who would you want to see?
  • 14 0
 All of those but on the Brodie 8-Ball
  • 14 0
 Levy vs Kazimer vs Sapp vs RC
  • 15 0
 I'd be me in 1st, and then Kaz, Sapp, and RC in 10th, 11th, and 12th even though it's just the four of us.
  • 1 0
 @lRaphl: Hope you meen Bob Sapp. That would be epic.
  • 15 0
 @mikelevy, you wish. I'll crush you.
  • 13 0
 @mikekazimer: I see a video in our future...
  • 3 0
 semenuk
  • 3 0
 @dylansanderson2004: on a XC bike.
  • 2 0
 @dylansanderson2004: and Mathieu Van Der Poel on a YT Tues. Smile
  • 5 1
 @mikelevy: let’s get the Grim Donut done first, before we get distracted with any other videos.
  • 3 0
 @ReformedRoadie: It's scheduled for a 2030 release.
  • 12 0
 multi lap slalom-XC hybrid. you have to slam a beer before every lap, and everyone rides an ellesworth.
  • 3 0
 The beer might give the downhillers a chance.
  • 2 0
 Multiple laps on an Ellesworth? Nobody finishes, all the frames snap, Tony denies the warranty claims and sues everybody involved.
  • 10 0
 I think they should do the Westminster agility course. That's pure competition.
  • 7 0
 Make it points based. Points for time on a climb, descent time, overall time, jumps and tricks. That way the fit guys can make up points for climbing, the endurbros for going fast on the DH and the freeriders can make up points for tricks and jumps. Include a few big jumps which have ridearounds, so if people don't want to hit them, they don't have to, but don't get any points. Straight air gets 10 points, whips 15, cashrolls get -10. It's all fair.
  • 1 0
 I think that points would be the easiest way to do it. Cause while the course should still be fairly balanced, the points would help negate any advantage any particular style of riding would have.
  • 8 0
 If you need suspension forks and shocks for a neutral build without competing with the mass production stuff I would sponsor some Intend forks and shoxks for this builds!
  • 4 0
 Hover shocks all around?
  • 4 0
 @mikelevy: Hover shock is already in stock and the first pieces are already delivered.
  • 2 0
 Can I come over and play!?!?
  • 6 0
 Dont tell them what the races will be till the day before and they have one bike and its run what you brung type thing. All rider have to have nominated their bike prior to the race info being released so they cant change it and just have to suck it up on whatever they brought. Then there is no complications with riders on stuff they aren't sponsored by.
  • 7 0
 It could only work if the course included Matt Macduff's Loop of Doom.
  • 3 0
 I can't stop seeing the photo of him exiting the loop in my mind. Still so goddamn gnarly.
  • 4 0
 Immediately proceeded by Jordie Lunn's Tree of Peril
  • 3 0
 somewhere in here there's a mathematical formula that could be created to try to figure out the course -- if the DH champ might be 15% faster on a DH course than the XC champ, but the XC champ would be 20% faster on a XC style course -- and then do similar calcs across each discipline -- you could sort of handicap each section type as a percentage of the course to try to even the odds of anyone winning. Hard part is getting the source data, but a few trial races could start to sort it out.
  • 4 1
 I say go for it.

Random bike type every year (balance bikes, offroad penny farthings, tandems, absurd mullet bikes, whatever, as long as it is secret before the race), known qualification criteria (top 3x riders by season points from each series?), and a few spots left for "the stig" type unknown riders (retired, or media personalities/etc) just for good measure.

First person across the line wins, but with a heavy emphasis of fun and ridiculous.

Basically the mountain biking equivalent of "who's line is it anyway", where the rules are made up, and the points don't matter, but its hilarious to watch, and everyone involved has a bunch of laughs.

So the winner could still have bragging rights, but because the discipline is kind of made up, and bikes absurd, sponsors can't be too offended, and no one "really" knows who would have won in a "normal, fair race", which should keep the comment sections/forums going in between each years event.

Or maybe I'm thinking of a Japanese gameshow. Or Mario Cart?
  • 3 0
 Yes, so much emphasis on fun and ridiculous. It'd have to be that way because it's just bikes.
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy:

Exactly. Bikes are the best.

And a ridiculous race which puts Sam Hill, Nino, and Loic racing against each other on 29/20 mullet bikes would be amazing. 10/10 would watch that event.
  • 3 0
 I think the resulting debate about the course design would be endless.... 'the course is too XC focused, the course has too much DH, not enough roots, too many rocks, the time lost on uphills does not match potential time lost on downhills, etc.'. A more fair format would be perhaps multiple dedicated events (XC, DH, freestyle). A single bike could be used for all events to keep it interesting.
Or everyone could just arm wrestle and winner takes the trophy.
  • 4 1
 NO...we dont.

What mountain biking needs is MORE RACES.

Theres only 8 WorldCup DH...thats not a season, its a WEEK! Instead of wasting money on a race of champions ( which ill admit would be cool af) they really need to step it up and develop the sport.
  • 4 0
 Agreed, I've written in the past about how the WC season needs more racing, but it gets expensive. Venues have to pay to host an event, and more events mean teams would need bigger budgets and so on. But yes, PLEASE WAY MORE WC RACES.

Imagine if it was a 15 race series?! Resorts have more than one track, so maybe there's a race on Saturday and a race down a completely different course on Sunday. Riders would have the mornings to practice each one. With so many resorts in Europe and many of them being so close, it'd make sense. But money and politics.
  • 2 0
 Someone should start a race where you have to compete in all disciplines. XC, Enduro, and DH. The catch: Only get to use one bike. The riders with lowest time in all the disciplines wins. That would be fun to watch. The bike choice would be crucial and very interesting. Doesn't have to be champions or pros and could have amateur races like that.
  • 1 0
 You've basically described the Downieville Classic. Just add an Enduro day and you're there.
  • 7 2
 isn’t that what the e bike championship is Wink
  • 5 0
 Would have to agree! Motocross style course with the new Jeep E Bikes.. Its the only way! Roadies and XC riders have to chug a beer before the race, DH and Rampage riders have to wear skinsuits.. to even things out
  • 3 1
 Yeah, but we're talking non-motorized mountain biking here Wink
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy: saying bikes have to be non-motorized is redundant. Wink
  • 1 1
 @mikelevy: You mean "mountain biking". Otherwise, it's an oxymoron.
  • 5 0
 John Tomac would just climb off his tractor and work everyone anyway.
  • 3 0
 Agreed, and he'd do it in flannel before going back to tractor stuff or riding a horse.
  • 2 0
 lol...well said
  • 1 0
 I came here to say similar. Him or Mr. Akrigg would be my bets if it was a multi faceted race event. Or maybe Ropelato.
  • 4 0
 The clear answer here.. Stick them all on GRIM DONUTS.

Speaking of which, where's that grim donut video???
  • 1 0
 I feel like the true outliers are the freeriders, any form of racing deviates from their skill set too much if not a pump track/ jump course. Maybe it could be something like Crankworx’s king/queen title but with less of a gravity focus and a couple creative races.

Imagine a 10 race title battle with: DH, Enduro, XCO, XCE, Cyclocross, 4x, tech climbing race (maybe on e bikes?), Speed&Style, pump track, and some odd ball such as a flat turn grass slalom course, 100mt dash, sand/snow fatbike, game of footdown, on road downhill race etc.

I think that this could also be a test of the all around best bike brand if each athlete can represent their sponsor!
  • 3 0
 The only way to truly level the bike-technology playing field is by eliminating all the fancy variations that we have now. Everyone has to race on a coaster brake klunker.
  • 2 0
 Isn’t this what the King/Queen of Crankworx is meant to be? Who is best over multiple disciplines?

FWIW I have been to Race of Champions a few times and it was great, but the racing felt too contrived.
  • 1 0
 I've never been but it sure looks fun. I think the MTB version would need to focus on fun and interaction with fans, not a serious thing.
  • 1 0
 What about a 20 lap pump track race? Maybe on a course that is a little longer and might require a pedal stroke here and there? Gravity riders have the skills, XC riders the fitness, all their sponsors should be able to supply a bike too. That way you would also get the backing of the industry.
  • 4 0
 Sure, but put them all on cheap Walmart/target bikes.
  • 1 0
 Finally! A place for Viathon bikes!
  • 1 0
 The multi-stage event with common bikes per stage type and aggregate timing seems like the format most likely to actually work. Side-by-side racing should not even a part of it.
  • 1 0
 Of course it would be great! Although it would just make the keyboard warriors pissed at whoever came up with the details of the course and timing because the internet can do it better.
  • 2 0
 I think this would be brilliant. In a serious note,3 enduro stages, one DH bike stage, 1 lap of an xc course. All timed.
  • 3 0
 Whoever wins I’m gonna say Brendog got robbed!
  • 1 0
 Unicycle section, or timed stages with different bike diciplines, really fun to think about actually, there would need to be beer stops instead of water
  • 1 0
 Clock stops when the can is empty?
  • 3 1
 Short answer: No.

Long answer: Still no but with copious use of choice words and a profoundly "soap-boxy" feel
  • 1 0
 WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY? THE BEST RACER OF ALL TIME IS WHOEVER'S FASTEST TODAY. OR THE LAST RACE. SO...IT'S DANNY HART AND WHATEVER XC PEOPLE
  • 1 0
 Matthue Van der poel is making a break into Enduro this year I think enduro is the race of champions just add a few more hills!
  • 1 0
 How about if you just start timing the climbing/transition stages (or add more climbing) in enduro races and start calling them "mountain bike" races?
  • 1 0
 If there isn't wheel to wheel racing either as a DS or 4x (old school style, not glorified bmx) it'd be a miss.
  • 1 0
 24" BMX bikes with only a rear Magura HS33. Pretty sure sponsors would be OK with that
  • 1 0
 Unicycles. If you can win a championship on 2 wheels, let's see who can do it on 1.....
  • 3 0
 Tinker Juarez
  • 2 0
 "Just gonna climb 10k feet with rocks in my backpack and not wearing a chamois"
  • 1 0
 cross country 1:30, downhill 0:05. Even if cross-country riders walk downhill in mixed competition, they win
  • 1 0
 Send everyone to the single speed world champs, and just come up with a suitable course.
  • 1 0
 Yes, but must compete in all categories on the same bike. The bike can be any non-assisted bike of there choice.
  • 1 0
 Please watch "Death Race 2000" and try again... Wink
  • 1 0
 Brodie 8 ball for the bikes
  • 3 0
 I dunno, don't we want everyone to survive? The ol 8-Ball is SO sketchy these days.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: everyone on a Donut
Can't wait to see the Double Double boarder cross tho
  • 2 0
 HECK YEAHHHHH
  • 2 0
 YES!
  • 1 0
 Timed stages on a circuit with multiple bikes and types of racing.
  • 2 0
 tandem bikes
  • 1 0
 Isnt that what king of crankworx kinda is?
  • 1 0
 Just send the prize to Van der Poel and be done with it.
  • 2 0
 Highly likely.
  • 1 0
 isnt that what enduro is all in one race?
  • 1 0
 We all know who would win this hypothetical race.... MVP!
  • 1 0
 Slow week for articles ? This is awful
  • 1 0
 $100 bike/team/pit limit.
  • 1 0
 E-Bike Champion, yeah!
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 1 0
 Semenuk vs. the world.
  • 1 0
 26"
  • 1 0
 no.
  • 2 0
 UCI?
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: yes.
  • 1 0
 Make it happen!

Post a Comment



