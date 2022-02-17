close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Opinion: Nobody is Talking About the Most Interesting Team Move of the Winter

Feb 17, 2022
by Matt Wragg  
Header for Matt s Op Ed pieces.


Words: Matt Wragg

Every year when silly season arrives, the same joke gets wheeled out: XXX is signing for Huffy. Or Raleigh, or Carrera, or, here in France, Rockrider.

As Serious Mountain Bikers we look down on these brands and the people who buy these bikes. After all, they make bikes for people who maybe don’t have the money or desire to spend five figures on a bike. People who only want to get from point A to point B. Maybe they want something to teach their child to ride on and don’t want to spend €1,100 on a titanium and carbon balance bike, the fools. They probably don’t even know their fork offset.

We forget that most of us probably learned to ride on bikes like the ones these brands make. I did. My brother did, all of the guys I grew up riding with did.

So when it comes to transfer season, some wit always wheels out the tried and trusted joke. Except for this year, the person wheeling that joke was, errr… Rockrider. Amidst all the team move turbulence, Stephane Tempier signed for Rockrider.


As an English-speaking website, it is understandable that we missed the news. After all, Rockrider is a French brand and they pulled a classic French move and forgot that there are MTB media outside France. While the guys at Velovert have both digital and print features on the move, here at Pinkbike we don’t appear to have even received a press release, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t interesting.

Of course, you may now be wondering why we should care about this move. You need to think about scale. If you are a regular in the Pinkbike comments section, you will probably have read much about the evil machinations of MTB multinationals like Trek or Specialized. Yet a quick Dun and Bradstreet search will show you that Trek sales come to around $719 million per year, while Rockriders’ parent company, Decathlon, take $6.54 billion per year.

The thing is, Rockrider aren’t just supporting a rider, they are building a program. Tempier has had some decent results, although much like his southern French compatriot, Florian Nicolai, he too struggled for form on a Trek program. There is a clutch of young riders, with Joshua Dubau looking like a highlight. If you watched the men's Elite race at the CX Worlds last in January, you may remember his gutsy attempt to take the race to Pidcock, Iserbyt, and co. They have backroom staff drafted in from the big French road racing teams and Olympic gold medalist, Julie Bresset, as a consultant.

If you are not clear on what a massive influx of money can do to a sport, we just need to cast a quick eye towards road cycling. While many people will give you many answers as to why Team Sky/Ineos was so dominant in the last decade, there is one answer that people maybe overlook because it is as simple as it is ugly: money. Ineos outspent their rivals by an order of magnitude and Tour de France victory after victory followed. That is why the comparison between Trek and Decathlon is important - if they decided to, Decathlon has the resources to truly shift the playing field in World Cup racing.


This isn’t a blind swing, either. For the last couple of years, Rockrider has quietly been sponsoring national-level riders of various disciplines here in France and the new team marks a gear change for their ambitions.

The next question is the why, and the answer is twofold. Firstly, as we all know, mountain biking is booming right now. Secondly, the Olympic games are in Paris in 2024. The chance to be a French brand with a French rider fighting for a gold medal on home soil was too good to pass for them. While here on Pinkbike we tend to skew towards the DH, it is worth remembering that the TV value of the Olympic finals is many orders of magnitude more valuable to a brand than an entire year of the Red Bull live feed.

After the Grundig boom of the late 90s, we saw an exodus of mainstream brands from the sport. Today, while it is cool to see Reece Wilson running a Volvo helmet, it is not the same scale of engagement as when they were title sponsors for the Cannondale team. This looks like a tentative first taste for a mainstream brand coming back into the sport - the question will be whether our sport can offer enough to keep them here. In the past, the problem was the brands saw a shockingly poor return on investment, so this might be an acid test for others who are sitting on the sidelines, watching.

Sadly this all means that the comment section comedians will need a new joke for this winter.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Stephane Tempier


Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
65357 views
Video & Update: Bull Charges Multiple Riders at Long Distance Off Road Event
60596 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
46697 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
46024 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022
39788 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Far Do You Drive to Ride?
38808 views
Slack Randoms: Full Suspension eGravel Bikes, Cycling Raps, World's Tallest Bike & More
32990 views
'Aggro Gravel' is a Thing Now, Apparently
31206 views

52 Comments

  • 28 4
 Opinion: the death of print media and move to low quality high volume online media stopped anyone giving a shit about racers or team movements
  • 19 0
 I only come here for the posts of 1 week old Youtube videos that I already saw on Youtube.
  • 5 2
 Yet you still commented lol
  • 3 0
 I care about my bowel movements more than I care about team movements
  • 14 0
 Hey, if they provide him support and a competitive bike that allows him to be on the same level as others. All for it. Who the hell are we to make fun of a rider that signs for a company we don't know about? Almost none of us have any kind of support at all.
I hope he does well on it. More bike companies coming to the fore and providing all us plebeians more options is great.


*Sam pilgrim & Haibike is still fair game for jokes
  • 6 0
 Except that in Europe "Decathlon" it's not exactly an unknown brand. I don't know if the comparison fits, but they're probably the european for Walmart
  • 1 0
 @Becciu: indeed, but - off topic- blows my mind to think that thats only a tiny bit of walmart. Imagine a decathlon where you could buy all of your groceries after buying a full suspension bike that isn't complete shit
  • 3 0
 @Becciu: Don't know Walmart, but Decathlon sells very usable stuff for decent prices and year by year they improve their offerings. So yes, they sell cheap to moderately expensive equipment but they never sell crap. I have a big respect for them.
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: me too. The comparison (maybe uneven) was simply to point out that's simply not an unknown company
  • 1 0
 @Becciu: Decathlon has clothing with really good quality. Bought a Hip Bag (50,-) and some MTB Pats (40, -) there and the quality is much higher than some big names stuff i had the last years.
  • 21 8
 Most bikes are made in the same Taiwan factories anyway. The rest is marketing and excessive R&D to change an angle or two.
  • 6 6
 looks like you american have no freaking little idea who is Rockrider, brand from Decathlon
  • 1 0
 You mean Brand Engineering?
  • 2 4
 @furiousstyles: Then do us all a favor and quit the sport
  • 1 0
 @furiousstyles: Nail, meet head
  • 4 0
 @GregSpecialized: Certainly true. Matt's point is that-it doesn't matter a whit in the end whether Rokrider makes bikes or widgets, they apparently have the ability o bring a massive amount of money to bear, which can shift the tectonic plates of the industry, depending on how they decide to spend it. That said, we've been down this road before. The mention of Volvo is appropriate. I remember Honda, a much bigger company than any of these, building a legendary downhill bike and then deciding, well, "never mind"
  • 1 0
 @GregSpecialized: Exacly, all their stuff is designed and produced for them specifically. They don't sell rebranded Chinese shit.
  • 1 0
 1. Made in the same region in Taiwan is not the same as being made in the same factory.
2. Even brands that are made in the same factory are not made the same. The materials and specs are different depending on the demands of the bike company.
3. "Excessive" R&D gives us the safe and incredibly capable bikes we ride today.
  • 2 0
 Hi, former Global Product Manager from one of the Big 4. I see this sentiment a lot on the ol' interwebs and it's patently false. While it's true that most bikes are ASSEMBLED by Giant in either Taiwan or China, they for sure aren't making most of the frames. They have some really awesome patents and production facilities that make assembly cheap and crazy fast (and not amazing quality, but hey all in the name of profits amiright?!?). The Big 4 have been moving towards exclusive partnerships with manufacturers, and it's largely a technology move. Think of it this way: you want to come out with this crazy new MTB that is amazing in every way, and uses an entirely new suspension system. You wouldn't want to partner with any production company that has ties to other bike companies (and especially Giant), because then you're practically giving away your secrets and letting the other companies dissect your innovations and technology 1-2 years ahead of the actual launch. Assembly is the exception to this because you don't need the frame engineering drawings or to make several rounds of prototypes and molds to just assemble the bike. I get that it's easy to just make blanket statements like you're making (and how many times do we hear "yeah, but Giant makes everyone's bikes anyways, so why not just buy a Giant"), but it kinda bugs me so I wanted to address it!
  • 11 0
 I'll try to keep this short. I will be moving to France in the fall, and did a recon/apartment hunt trip to Lyon in January. All the "blue collar" bikes I saw were BTwin. A Decathlon main stream brand. The whole bike is BTwin branded (derailleurs, wheels, etc). You have a few bucks if you can get someone to manufacture and/or rebrand derailleurs with your name across that many units. And from a close, slow-motion, walk-by of most of said BTwins, they are of a quality several steps ahead of anything you'll get at Walmart or Canadian Tire. I'm going to check out the new Decathlon store here to see what's up with the rest of their line up.

From what little you can tell from the pictures in the article, that bike doesn't look bad. And if Walmart can attempt a premium brand, Decathlon/Rockrider will no doubt surpass that and be able to field a contender of a bike. For however my 2 cents adds to Matt's reporting.
  • 1 0
 Decathlon has a lot of entry level stuff through some in house brands, but at the same time you can buy also some decent stuff for a great price.
For recreational purposes, I would say that Decathlon stuff is hsrd to beat (Intersport comes close, but still..)
  • 11 1
 As an English-speaking website, it is understandable that we missed the news. After all, Rockrider is a French brand and they pulled a classic French move and forgot that there are MTB media outside France. Classical french move, but also classical US-American move. Both nations are very similar in this point. anyhow the bike looks quite decent.
  • 1 1
 The one post that makes sense amongst the emo
  • 5 0
 Classic French move of forgetting that people speak English in other places, even more classic North American move forgetting that the rest of the world exists.
  • 1 0
 @melonhead1145: does it really exist though?
  • 6 0
 Haha, if people think that Rockryder is a BS brand, they might be in for a bit of a surprise. If I had 2000 bucks to spend on a bike to get into the sport, I would head over to the Decathlon store and pick up one of their bikes. Rockrider is their house brand but contrary to huffy, they actually dress up their frames with proper parts. Don't believe me? Check out the website. www.decathlon.ca/en/women/300823-80478-100-s-all-mountain-bike.html#/demodelundefined-8501188/demodelsize-1045tg?queryID=8c796245ef9b0391c54e78883821de4a&objectID=2489065
  • 2 0
 I like the Benefits section of the description:

"DIRECTIONAL CONTROL

Designed for steering." These bikes steer! Great feature and benefit!
  • 2 0
 Honestly yeah...That bike ticks all the same boxes as a bike that costs $1,000 more. An """entry level""" mountain bike shouldn't cost any more than that cheerfully named 100 S All Mountain Bike. All the bikes from major manufacturers in a similar price range have a spec that's a level or two down from it.

My riding buddy, who's an experienced rider, wanted to get off his 6 year old Trance and bought a new Trance 29 2 this past spring. The shop tried to steer him up to the 1 or a carbon model, saying that the 2 was the "entry level" option. $4,000 after tax for the entry level option? Seriously?? Pure insanity. Granted, the frame and spec is more than good enough to satisfy a rider of any level, but this sport has a serious problem with being welcoming to newcomers, and elitist bike pricing is a big part of that problem. If Decathlon can provide a similar spec to the big bike companies for thousands less, kudos to them. Hope I see some Decathlon bikes out on the local trails soon.

Edit: Christ alive, just hopped on their euro website...the "XC 920 S LTD Carbon" is a 120mm XC bike that has a carbon front triangle, comes with GX AXS, Carbon Reynolds hoops...all for the price of 3,199 Euros, $4,600 CAD. Competition like this can only be good for the consumer. Hopefully Trek, Giant, Specialized, ALL of them feel the need to compete on price.
  • 2 0
 That is sick value for money. I would love them to really have a go at the middle of the market. The big companies need more competition, especially from a well funded rival with a significant physical presence.
  • 1 0
 @pdxkid: had a good chuckle at that one!
  • 8 0
 Can you ride it on rocks?
  • 14 0
 Can a stumpjumper jump stumps?
  • 18 0
 Can you let an Ibis do the job?
  • 3 0
 Yes but you can't hop them, you'll need another brand for that.
  • 9 0
 can a nukeproof survive the Chernobyl disaster?
  • 5 0
 I hope that Rockrider will bring out some bikes with competetive geometry and maybe something with more travel. If they do, they could be a great option for people on a budget
  • 5 0
 Didn't sign for Huffy, and his new bike doesn't look like a Session. Disappointed.
  • 5 0
 I hope they finally make an affordable enduro bike for the broke ass southern europeans like me.
  • 3 1
 C`mon. You guys have Orbea, Mondraker, Commencal ... southern europeans can't be that broke :-)
  • 1 0
 I don't know if anyone remember but they had some attempts to make a heavy duty bikes: www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/mountain-bikes/decathlon-btwin-rockrider-drowp-9-review/?image=2&type=gallery&gallery=1&embedded_slideshow=1 this is just one of the examples, looks like didn't work out but personally I wish them luck as I really like Decathlon stuff
  • 1 0
 I love decathlon. I always spend a fortune there when I go up to singapore. Their outdoor gear is great quality at an affordable price. Their mtb clothes are great. I have a few jerseys and a pair of shorts. Their basic cycling accessories are great too.
  • 1 0
 "After all, Rockrider is a French brand and they pulled a classic French move and forgot that there are MTB media outside France." Man that hurts lol ^^. Are we really seen like this abroad ?
To be honest, I don't know if it's really relevant for Rockrider/Decathlon to communicate much outside french speaking community, as I think it's still the vast majority of their consumer basis.
But I assume a press release at least would not have hurt anyone !
  • 2 0
 Funny, prior to my BMX Hutch bike in the 80's I raced a Huffy Pro Lightning and it was a sweet ride. My first mountain bike was a Raleigh M50 in '93.
  • 5 2
 Amazing, you have a…. BMX Background…
  • 3 0
 I wonder if Rockrider will be like Saracen, they’ve won world championships and still no one wants to ride their bikes…
  • 2 0
 Decathlon is definitely a good store wehen it coms to good quality for a lower price
  • 4 1
 Never heard of the bloke!
  • 2 2
 Yet everyone’s heard of you? Hah
  • 5 1
 @SterlingArcher: czech him out
  • 2 0
 @SterlingArcher: Irrelevant, he's not the subject of an article.
  • 2 0
 Someone's new favourite phrase, "orders of magnitude".
  • 2 0
 big in Sweden!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011362
Mobile Version of Website