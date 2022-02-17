Opinion: Nobody is Talking About the Most Interesting Team Move of the Winter

Words: Matt Wragg
Every year when silly season arrives, the same joke gets wheeled out: XXX is signing for Huffy. Or Raleigh, or Carrera, or, here in France, Rockrider.
As Serious Mountain Bikers we look down on these brands and the people who buy these bikes. After all, they make bikes for people who maybe don’t have the money or desire to spend five figures on a bike. People who only want to get from point A to point B. Maybe they want something to teach their child to ride on and don’t want to spend €1,100 on a titanium and carbon balance bike
, the fools. They probably don’t even know their fork offset.
We forget that most of us probably learned to ride on bikes like the ones these brands make. I did. My brother did, all of the guys I grew up riding with did.
So when it comes to transfer season, some wit always wheels out the tried and trusted joke. Except for this year, the person wheeling that joke was, errr… Rockrider. Amidst all the team move turbulence, Stephane Tempier signed for Rockrider.
As an English-speaking website, it is understandable that we missed the news. After all, Rockrider is a French brand and they pulled a classic French move and forgot that there are MTB media outside France. While the guys at Velovert have both digital and print features on the move
, here at Pinkbike we don’t appear to have even received a press release, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t interesting.
Of course, you may now be wondering why we should care about this move. You need to think about scale. If you are a regular in the Pinkbike comments section, you will probably have read much about the evil machinations of MTB multinationals like Trek or Specialized. Yet a quick Dun and Bradstreet search will show you that Trek sales come to around $719 million per year
, while Rockriders’ parent company, Decathlon, take $6.54 billion per year
.
The thing is, Rockrider aren’t just supporting a rider, they are building a program. Tempier has had some decent results, although much like his southern French compatriot, Florian Nicolai, he too struggled for form on a Trek program. There is a clutch of young riders, with Joshua Dubau looking like a highlight. If you watched the men's Elite race at the CX Worlds last in January, you may remember his gutsy attempt to take the race to Pidcock, Iserbyt, and co. They have backroom staff drafted in from the big French road racing teams and Olympic gold medalist, Julie Bresset, as a consultant.
If you are not clear on what a massive influx of money can do to a sport, we just need to cast a quick eye towards road cycling. While many people will give you many answers as to why Team Sky/Ineos was so dominant in the last decade, there is one answer that people maybe overlook because it is as simple as it is ugly: money. Ineos outspent their rivals by an order of magnitude and Tour de France victory after victory followed. That is why the comparison between Trek and Decathlon is important - if they decided to, Decathlon has the resources to truly shift the playing field in World Cup racing.
This isn’t a blind swing, either. For the last couple of years, Rockrider has quietly been sponsoring national-level riders of various disciplines here in France and the new team marks a gear change for their ambitions.
The next question is the why, and the answer is twofold. Firstly, as we all know, mountain biking is booming right now. Secondly, the Olympic games are in Paris in 2024. The chance to be a French brand with a French rider fighting for a gold medal on home soil was too good to pass for them. While here on Pinkbike we tend to skew towards the DH, it is worth remembering that the TV value of the Olympic finals is many orders of magnitude more valuable to a brand than an entire year of the Red Bull live feed.
After the Grundig boom of the late 90s, we saw an exodus of mainstream brands from the sport. Today, while it is cool to see Reece Wilson running a Volvo helmet, it is not the same scale of engagement as when they were title sponsors for the Cannondale team. This looks like a tentative first taste for a mainstream brand coming back into the sport - the question will be whether our sport can offer enough to keep them here. In the past, the problem was the brands saw a shockingly poor return on investment, so this might be an acid test for others who are sitting on the sidelines, watching.
Sadly this all means that the comment section comedians will need a new joke for this winter.
52 Comments
I hope he does well on it. More bike companies coming to the fore and providing all us plebeians more options is great.
*Sam pilgrim & Haibike is still fair game for jokes
2. Even brands that are made in the same factory are not made the same. The materials and specs are different depending on the demands of the bike company.
3. "Excessive" R&D gives us the safe and incredibly capable bikes we ride today.
From what little you can tell from the pictures in the article, that bike doesn't look bad. And if Walmart can attempt a premium brand, Decathlon/Rockrider will no doubt surpass that and be able to field a contender of a bike. For however my 2 cents adds to Matt's reporting.
For recreational purposes, I would say that Decathlon stuff is hsrd to beat (Intersport comes close, but still..)
"DIRECTIONAL CONTROL
Designed for steering." These bikes steer! Great feature and benefit!
My riding buddy, who's an experienced rider, wanted to get off his 6 year old Trance and bought a new Trance 29 2 this past spring. The shop tried to steer him up to the 1 or a carbon model, saying that the 2 was the "entry level" option. $4,000 after tax for the entry level option? Seriously?? Pure insanity. Granted, the frame and spec is more than good enough to satisfy a rider of any level, but this sport has a serious problem with being welcoming to newcomers, and elitist bike pricing is a big part of that problem. If Decathlon can provide a similar spec to the big bike companies for thousands less, kudos to them. Hope I see some Decathlon bikes out on the local trails soon.
Edit: Christ alive, just hopped on their euro website...the "XC 920 S LTD Carbon" is a 120mm XC bike that has a carbon front triangle, comes with GX AXS, Carbon Reynolds hoops...all for the price of 3,199 Euros, $4,600 CAD. Competition like this can only be good for the consumer. Hopefully Trek, Giant, Specialized, ALL of them feel the need to compete on price.
To be honest, I don't know if it's really relevant for Rockrider/Decathlon to communicate much outside french speaking community, as I think it's still the vast majority of their consumer basis.
But I assume a press release at least would not have hurt anyone !
Post a Comment