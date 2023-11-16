Opinion: Save the Turns, Stop the Straightlines

Nov 16, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Spinning Circles column Mike Kazimer

There's an unfortunate trend that seems to be happening more often at my local trail network – straightening out corners. And I don't mean going a little wider to avoid needing to jam on the brakes too hard. No, I'm talking about blatant straightlines, blasting right down the middle of a beautiful section of squiggles in order to avoid slowing down. All it takes is one or two riders to start taking a different route, and before you know it that becomes the main line, since humans seem to be hardwired to take the path of least resistance.

It's not just KOM-hungry Strava racers either that are to blame either – there are other sections where straightlines are developing because the alternative would be to navigate over a series of slippery roots, and maybe a puddle or two, something that requires (gasp) slowing down to avoid getting spit sideways, and some basic bike handling skills.

Photo Clayton Wangbichler
A slight turn and a little puddle won't hurt you - go right, not left.

I've tried dragging logs over the cheater lines, covering them up with a pile of debris that makes it abundantly clear which way the trail is supposed to go... and then a few days later the straightline will be back again. The concept of stopping to unblock a trail braid boggles my mind, especially since it means someone is too lazy to work on their cornering skills, but motivated enough to stop and open up their own easy off-ramp.

Cornering is one of those skills that most riders will never truly perfect (myself included), and it's a big part of what makes riding so much fun. Mountain biking is supposed to be hard, at least some of the time. Every ride is like a puzzle, a quest to unlock the flow and find the cleanest way through a section.

Stone King Rally 2022 Day 4
Corners are for cornering, not cutting. Photo: Sven Martin

Putting in an egregious straightline, whether that's in the quest of speed or in an attempt to make things easier, is disrespectful to the next riders down the trail, and it's disrespectful to the original trail builder. Turns are there for a reason – take the time to enjoy them, to revel in the body and bike movements that are required to maintain momentum.

Yes, I know that this article fits into the 'old man yells at clouds' category, and expressing frustrations over trails being straightened out or dumbed down is a well worn path. However, the fact that it's still occurring, and seems to becoming increasingly common makes it seem like it's worth shouting some more.

photo
Future me, shouting at the sky on my on my wireless brake equipped bike.

Years ago, Seb Kemp wrote a great article over on NSMB that still pops into my mind sometimes. He wrote, “Life is full of twists and turns and we have to train ourselves to deal with bends in the trails of our lives and not slip and fall when we’re faced with a curve.” I'm not going to get all touch-feely here, but there's something to be said for not backing down from a challenge and embracing the awkward. Tight turns and weird technical sections of trail are good for the soul, even if it doesn't immediately seem like it. Spend enough time trying to appreciate the old school, techical jank and you might be surprised – one day it'll all start to click, and flow will appear where it previously didn't seem like any existed.

For that vast majority of riders out there that aren't cutting corners, pat yourself on the back - thanks for playing nice. And don't be afraid to close off straightlines, drain puddles, and remove blowdown (keeping safety in mind, of course) – those small acts of trail maintenance can go a long ways. While you're at it, feel free to knock over any unnecessary stacks of rocks too. Rock stacking isn't art, it's obnoxious and unsightly, but that's probably a topic for another time.

As for the riders that are making those straightlines in the first place, well, the pinch flat fairy will find them soon enough.



71 Comments
  • 73 2
 I approve of this message.
  • 12 1
 I concur
  • 8 1
 Yup. It's a plague everywhere.
  • 4 1
 When I built trails on my land, a buddy commented to my wife that it was “too winding, and asked why did he make the trail go through rocky areas?

Seriously, if I wanna go straight and coast, I’ll go back to riding.
  • 6 2
 Usually effing loosers trying to shave a couple of seconds off their Strava leaderboard time. Rot in heck.
  • 38 4
 Also. Stop building too many curves when not necessary. The trails are dumbed down to the point that the previous fall lines from decades of use that are still manageable are circumvented with winding flat boring paths.
  • 8 2
 Yup. nothing like riding a trail for it only to just ribbon back onto itself for no reason other than to make a longer trail. I call it 'trail for the sake of trail'. Use the natural flow of the terrain to build trails, not follow a rule book with specific slope gradients and switch backs. It's just switchbacks everywhere these days.
  • 1 0
 Yeeeup. I rode Copper Harbor recently... Jesus H. That system is so insanely boring. Every downhill trail is just swoopy flow turns with tabletops in-between. There's a ton of potential for some cool fall and ridgeline natural tech trails, but it's ruined because some traverse BS is happening across almost every built-out bluff. IMBA snooze-fest.
  • 1 0
 If you comment was "when I build a trail, I do it this way," then fair play and good on ya. Criticizing what other people build is lame, full stop. Don't ride it if you don't like it. Build something you like better.
  • 37 3
 Well, I would like to see less over-engineered flow trails for more raw technical trails. Not fond of flow trails. Flow trails are like dumbed down freeways.
  • 16 0
 FR, all of the bike parks paying millions for shitty highway flow trails kills me.
  • 9 1
 @Tjameson: Totally agree. More advantages of raw technical trails is that riders go slower, actually use their suspension/skills, and in my opinion need less maintenance because the rocks and roots help keep the trails from eroding. Flow trails need constant maintenance because of erosion. Flow trails have their place, but not all new trails need to be flow trails.
  • 5 1
 Raw trails are real!
  • 2 0
 @Tjameson: Whistler has entered the chat.
  • 2 0
 Flow trails also require way more maintenance than raw technical trails.
  • 36 3
 Another semi-related hot take: not every corner requires a berm. I enjoy them but I also enjoy the challenge of trying to find grip amd speed on off camber turns.
  • 3 3
 If you need a been to turn, you need to practice riding
  • 2 4
 This too. Ban the berm! Flat turns only! Buy a Madonna!
  • 4 1
 @st-lupo: I feel like this is how guys over 40 feel about new trails. Keep it how it was! Sorta like my old music!
I friggin love berms, but appreciate variety too, although I'm less into a trail of more flat turns than more berms.
  • 1 0
 This is why I love our local trails. Shitload of corners, but on like six trails there are maybe like 5 proper berms Big Grin
  • 18 1
 Solution that'll work sometimes: don't cover the straightline, make it a gap jump with deadfall/rocks/etc. in the middle to clear. Mountain bikers never tear down jumps. It's now a harder option (instead of easier) and if you can clear it, it's the new A-line.
  • 1 0
 Thats a great idea
  • 12 0
 Thank god, somebody else who agrees with my sentiments against rock stacking. Stop it, for the love of god. Strava lines can die too - especially when they get so worn in they become the main line and trick me into taking them.
  • 1 0
 Are we talking like rock balancing stacks? Or stacks of rock that are used as roll features? Whats wrong with adding some features on the side?
  • 11 0
 @sb666, rock balancing stacks. Kick 'em all down.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: what if the climb trail is called Cairn Me Up? Based on your opinion there will be rock stacks on it or not.
  • 1 0
 @sb666: Rock stacks are fine if they're there for navigating reasons, especially those trails in the desert that don't have obvious ribbons of dirt to follow. I think any notes about kicking them down is more about the 'pointless' stacks that you might find on beaches, popular viewpoints, or easy-to-follow trails.
  • 1 0
 @sb666: If the obstacle doesn't require rocks to do, and then someone stacks rocks to make it easier, than you just dumbed down the obstacle.

I'm dealing with that on a local obstacle. People keep stacking rocks to make it easier to do, even though I'm already capable of doing it on my XC bike. People just want everything be easier/faster.
  • 13 3
 Can you please continue to use AI-generated images in articles? There's something satisfying and hilarious about staring at it and finding all of the nonsensical/impossible things it creates, like:
Where is the handlebar?
Where is the rear brake?
Is he wearing two backpacks?
Where are his EYES?!
Strapless helmets are the future?
  • 2 0
 no front brakeline either! i'm assuming that in this ai generated world it runs through the headset somehow.
  • 2 1
 AXS. Rear wheel is skidding, making a terrible mark on the poor trail. AI needs to stop destroying trails!
  • 1 0
 @knutspeed: I love and hate ai for missing things that are seemingly obvious. I got a frying pan the other day with two handles, just cause.
  • 1 0
 Also, is that a potato above the seat tube water bottle cage?
  • 1 0
 @Offrhodes: Aye, it is laddy...
  • 9 0
 THIS! Very much this. Stop turning glorious trails into 10' wide paths. Problem gets worse and worse as newer riders come down the trail and think the straightline is the actual trail.
  • 6 0
 Agreed 100%. Straightening out corners drives me crazy. I often stop and close off the developing line, only to see it’s open again on my next ride.
You want to go straight? Ride a gravel bike or a sidewalk. Can’t handle the obstacles? Go ride a trail more to your skip level.
  • 7 0
 Raw technical trail is a lost art. Speed, berms and jump is the new "in". it's fun and all, but a very different approach of actual mountain biking.
yes, I'm old too.
  • 2 0
 Give me the tech any day. Let the masses have the smooth flow lines.
  • 1 0
 @BermJunky: Can't we have both, even on the same trail??
  • 7 2
 There needs to be an end to the trailbuilder is untouchable fantasy you see here. Sometimes what you built didn't work, isn't the most fun way to hit a feature or is maybe just crap. You're not infallible. If everybody is riding a different line from what you built just accept maybe you were wrong and build the new line instead. This includes you Martin.
  • 6 0
 I couldn't agree more - from an old man who regularly yells at clouds Smile
  • 2 1
 We have a local who shares their opinions on Facebook from time to time. This rider disguises themself with a fake name and profile photo from a t.v. show character. This local rider tried to argue that if enough trail users cut a corner, ride around roots, or change the trail footprint as a whole, that it means the trail should be updated to legally reflect that change because the riders "have spoken". Facepalm
  • 3 0
 Well said Mike. Thank you!!!
  • 2 3
 So much whining. I can't wait for a time where i have to use only 25% of my force to climb a mountain that i've never had the fitness (or the training needed to accomplish); my bike shifts automatically the gears based on my heart rate/power output and my suspension adapts itself on-the-fly. Even my tires inflates automatically. Call this "the future".
  • 2 2
 All of this to ride manicured to the bone trails, with kilometers of straight lines and little jumps.
  • 3 0
 Bring 'm to me steep, muddy, rooty and rocky.
  • 2 0
 Doing gods work @mikekazimer! Keep it up!
  • 2 0
 Hearing all the praise for raw tech trails, you guys know what’s up!
  • 2 0
 Didn't see that rock stack haymaker coming....
  • 1 0
 In fact, getting all touchy feely would be good for the mountain bike community. Embrace it.
  • 1 0
 This is what Scott thinks a wireless cockpit looks like
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer Is that cable tourism in the photo of your future self?
  • 1 0
 I blame the OEs for equipping Code Rs on too many builds.
  • 2 0
 Amen
  • 1 4
 I think there is another side to this that is also about trail construction. The first photo shows a stump on the inside of a corner, so if you are articulating the bike with any dynamism, you're gonna hit that stump with a pedal, knee, etc. Yes, people should not straigthen trails. At the same time, if the trail is built well, there is no need to. This photo is a perfect example. Don't expect someone to come into this corner with any sort of speed, slam the brakes, and do an awkward 90 degree turn with the bike almost completely upright. I totally agree that cutting corners is bad, but sometimes, the trailbuilder plays a big part, like in this photo. I ride mostly techical trails, but have a beef with these sorts of features.
  • 1 0
 I guess Mike isn't keen on Stonehenge
  • 1 1
 This is caused by bumbling e bike youtubers on strava with headset cable routing
  • 1 0
 YOU MUST FOLLOW WHAT I THINK IS THE TRAIL!!!!!! DO NOT DEVIATE!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 PREACH
  • 1 0
 French route
  • 3 2
 BLAME STRAVA.
  • 1 0
 Local dude blatantly straight lines cutting massive sections of trails out, then brags about being fast.
  • 2 1
 Must be the e-bikers...
Below threshold threads are hidden







