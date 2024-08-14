Powered by Outside

Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far

Aug 14, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo
The Focus Vam² SL is one of the lightest eMTBs you can buy.

The idea of an electric mountain bike that's no heavier than your enduro bike is undoubtedly appealing. But in their quest to make electric bikes as light as possible, manufacturers are cutting corners that detract from the ride experience rather than enhancing it.

What makes an "SL" e-MTB?

While some Super Light e-bikes have claimed weights as low as 16 kg / 35 lb (in the lightest build, smallest size, helium-filled tires, etc) most weigh closer to 20 kg / 44 lb. The real distinction is the motor's power and the battery's size. SL e-bikes usually have less powerful motors, such as the Bosch Performance Line SX, which offers 55 Nm of torque, as opposed to the 85 Nm of a full-power equivalent. These motors are usually not that much lighter on their own (Bosch's SX is only 0.9 kg lighter than the full-power CX motor, for example), but by providing less assistance they can make do with a smaller battery (usually less than 500 Wh).

photo
The Whyte E-Lyte is one of my favourite SL e-bikes. It's also one of the heaviest.

When SL goes too far

I'm not arguing against the concept of an SL eMTB. While the effortless power and cartoonish speed of a full-power e-bike can be a hoot, opening up a whole new way of riding, not everyone wants or needs that much punch. SL e-bikes feel more like an augmented version of regular mountain biking rather than a new sport entirely, and that's what appeals to many people.

The problem I have with SL e-bikes is that their smaller motors and batteries may only save a couple of kilos, so to make a full-suspension e-bike that weighs well under 20 kg (and ideally closer to 16 kg) you have to do more than slimline the motor and battery. You have to make big compromises.

photo
The sign of a tortured tire after just a couple of rides.

Chiefly, in order to hit a target weight, they are often equipped with components that simply aren't up to the task. Maxxis' EXO casing tires are arguably too fragile for a trail bike these days, but when they're fitted to an e-bike that will do twice as much descending while carrying several extra kilos, they fundamentally limit its capabilities. The same goes for underpowered brakes, skinny forks, in-line shocks and fragile wheels. Even SL e-bikes need stronger components than regular MTBs due to the extra sprung weight and descending time, but they often get lighter ones to make up for the battery weight.

The Focus Vam2 SL is the only e-MTB I've tested that weighs less than 17 kg. It punctured on the first ride, the brakes struggled to slow it down, the suspension was overly stiff both uphill and down, and the lightweight cockpit had kooky ergonomics. The Whyte E-Lyte, on the other hand, was 3 kg heavier but had excellent brakes, suspension and overall handling, making for a far more enjoyable ride in my book (although I would have preferred even thicker tires).

2021 Santa Cruz Bullit Photo Max Schumann
Removable batteries make e-bikes much easier to live with, but they're going out of fashion.

Then there's the move to non-removable batteries. By enclosing the battery inside the downtube, manufacturers can save weight on the tube itself, plus any latches or locks required to install and remove a battery. It can also help improve frame stiffness, since there's no longer a giant hole in the center of the down tube.

The downside is that it's not possible to remove the battery for off-bike charging (this may be a dealbreaker for those who don't have power where they store their bike), or to swap the main battery to extend the ride. Removing the battery can also be handy if you want to transport your bike on a bike rack (many of which have a 20 kg weight limit, which SL e-bikes can exceed with pedals fitted), or when flying with your bike. If the battery is easy to remove, you can even ride it as a pedal bike (as one rider did in this year's Trans NZ Enduro).

photo
Dave Kennedy popped the battery out of his Kenevo Sl and raced it in the unassisted category of the Trans NZ enduro, finishing up 3rd in Masters.

In short, making the battery non-removable (or at least very difficult to remove) is a major compromise in exchange for a minor weight saving.

In summary, the idea of a lighter electric bike with subtler assistance makes a lot of sense. But there seems to be an arms race to make them lighter at all costs. Weight savings are less important on electric bikes because you've got a motor to help you get back up, and robustness is more important because you're going to be doing a lot more descending. Yet manufacturers are trying so hard to lighten their eMTBs that they often end up making them worse.



15 Comments
  • 10 0
 Well, still can’t afford one so I’m sure all the bugs will be sorted out when i finally get one.
  • 2 1
 One attribute I’ll assume is available when I finally buy an e-bike in the future is a removable battery. If that isn’t an option, it diminishes the appeal from my perspective.
  • 2 0
 When I start seeing e-bikes under 41 lbs with "full powered e-bike" range and power, for a reasonable price, then I might be interested. Until then, I'll pass. I think maybe within another 5-8 years we might see these become a reality though.
  • 1 0
 Dont hold your breath on 33lb E bikes. No matter what electric motors, steel gears, and batteries will always have weight.
  • 1 0
 The questions is: if we get ebikes under 40 pounds with appropriate spec, should we not then have enduro bikes easily under 35 pounds with appropriate spec? 140/150mm trail bikes under 30lbs? At that point, who even needs a motor?
  • 1 0
 Bingo. I'm still convinced a modern XC bike would be a better choice than an eMTB for a lot of people. E-bikes are fun, but a light weight bike without a motor can feel almost as easy to ride, and you don't need to plug it in.
  • 1 0
 SL Mtbs are for the wife that wants to ride with her mtb obsessed husband and needs a little help. I think that is where these bikes excel. A little help to even out the playing field. In all other aspects full on EMTB is better.
  • 1 0
 I've seen husbands who either got a dad bod or had an injury that wrecked their fitness use them to keep up with their fit wives
  • 1 0
 In my book, mid-weight should be the way to go. The new Orbea Rise is proof that it can be done in a very reasonable way.
Also the Trek Slash+...etc
This is a very young category, still developing a lot. Think of DJI.
  • 1 2
 Not everyone wants a 50lb monster truck. Some of us enjoy SL e-bikes that feel like a standard mountain bike going up and down. Just because some vendors make poor component decisions doesn't mean SL e-bikes are to blame. Santa Cruz has some smart specs on their Heckler SL and is one example of a vendor being smart with their spec decisions.
  • 2 0
 So weight weenie - ism is killing E bikes. Sounds about right.
  • 1 0
 yea? well you know like that's just your opinion man
  • 1 0
 The Dude has spoken
  • 2 1
 It punctured on the first ride, bro. all by itself.
  • 1 0
 Why does the weight matter to heavy to load?







