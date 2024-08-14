The idea of an electric mountain bike that's no heavier than your enduro bike is undoubtedly appealing. But in their quest to make electric bikes as light as possible, manufacturers are cutting corners that detract from the ride experience rather than enhancing it. What makes an "SL" e-MTB?
While some Super Light
e-bikes have claimed weights as low as 16 kg / 35 lb (in the lightest build, smallest size, helium-filled tires, etc) most weigh closer to 20 kg / 44 lb. The real distinction is the motor's power and the battery's size. SL e-bikes usually have less powerful motors, such as the Bosch Performance Line SX, which offers 55 Nm of torque, as opposed to the 85 Nm of a full-power equivalent. These motors are usually not that much lighter on their own (Bosch's SX is only 0.9 kg lighter than the full-power CX motor, for example), but by providing less assistance they can make do with a smaller battery (usually less than 500 Wh).When SL goes too far
I'm not arguing against the concept of an SL eMTB. While the effortless power and cartoonish speed of a full-power e-bike can be a hoot, opening up a whole new way of riding, not everyone wants or needs that much punch. SL e-bikes feel more like an augmented version of regular mountain biking rather than a new sport entirely, and that's what appeals to many people.
The problem I have with SL e-bikes is that their smaller motors and batteries may only save a couple of kilos, so to make a full-suspension e-bike that weighs well under 20 kg (and ideally closer to 16 kg) you have to do more than slimline the motor and battery. You have to make big compromises.
Chiefly, in order to hit a target weight, they are often equipped with components that simply aren't up to the task. Maxxis' EXO casing tires are arguably too fragile for a trail bike these days, but when they're fitted to an e-bike that will do twice as much descending while carrying several extra kilos, they fundamentally limit its capabilities. The same goes for underpowered brakes, skinny forks, in-line shocks and fragile wheels. Even SL e-bikes need stronger components than regular MTBs due to the extra sprung weight and descending time, but they often get lighter ones to make up for the battery weight.
The Focus Vam2 SL
is the only e-MTB I've tested that weighs less than 17 kg. It punctured on the first ride, the brakes struggled to slow it down, the suspension was overly stiff both uphill and down, and the lightweight cockpit had kooky ergonomics. The Whyte E-Lyte
, on the other hand, was 3 kg heavier but had excellent brakes, suspension and overall handling, making for a far more enjoyable ride in my book (although I would have preferred even thicker tires).
Then there's the move to non-removable batteries. By enclosing the battery inside the downtube, manufacturers can save weight on the tube itself, plus any latches or locks required to install and remove a battery. It can also help improve frame stiffness, since there's no longer a giant hole in the center of the down tube.
The downside is that it's not possible to remove the battery for off-bike charging (this may be a dealbreaker for those who don't have power where they store their bike), or to swap the main battery to extend the ride. Removing the battery can also be handy if you want to transport your bike on a bike rack (many of which have a 20 kg weight limit, which SL e-bikes can exceed with pedals fitted), or when flying with your bike. If the battery is easy to remove, you can even ride it as a pedal bike (as one rider did in this year's Trans NZ Enduro
).
In short, making the battery non-removable (or at least very difficult to remove) is a major compromise in exchange for a minor weight saving.
In summary, the idea of a lighter electric bike with subtler assistance makes a lot of sense. But there seems to be an arms race to make them lighter at all costs. Weight savings are less
important on electric bikes because you've got a motor to help you get back up, and robustness is more important because you're going to be doing a lot more descending. Yet manufacturers are trying so hard to lighten their eMTBs that they often end up making them worse.
