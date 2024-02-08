Opinion: The Big Short - Smaller Wheels Don't Require Shorter Chainstays

Feb 8, 2024
by Matt Beer  
photo
Scott's brand new Ransom has a flip-chip to save the geometry when downsizing to a 27.5" rear wheel - well, an almost geometry saving flip-chip. The chainstay is chopped down from 440mm in the 29" setting, to 432mm with the smaller wheel.

Mountain bikers love meddling with dials, spacers, air pressures, …heck, anything that can be readjusted has probably been changed. Flip chips are one of those features commonly built into bikes to slacken or steepen the head angle within the manufacturers guidelines. We’ve also seen those invertible pieces used to change the suspension’s leverage rate, as seen on Trek’s Session. Another place they’re popped up more recently is on the rear triangle, allowing riders to switch between 27.5" and 29” rear wheels.

Lately, I’ve noticed a few new bike models which can accept either rear wheel sizes, but that comes with a compromise - the 29" chainstay is longer than the 27.5 setting. Take for example the new Scott Ransom and the Arc8 Extra.

You might think the rider who wants the smaller rear wheel is looking for more maneuverability, so surely they’d appreciate a shorter chainstay too. While that may be true to a degree, it drastically changes the tone of the bike. In fact, I’d argue that it potentially ruins the nature of the bike by positioning too much weight over the rear wheel. Changing the rear wheel size already changes the front to rear balance of the bike, even without altering the chainstay length.

We can look at the shift that downhill bikes underwent as they moved from dual 29" with relatively short chainstays, to mixed-wheeled configurations with chainstays that measure longer than their 29 counterparts. This long rear center and small rear wheel combo retains stability but allows the wheel to tip into corners easier.

photo
Commencal's Supreme V4 29 was built with short 430mm chainstays.
photo
When they introduced the mixed wheeled version, the chainstay length was stretched further (456mm at static - size MD) to increase stability.
photo

I recently had the opportunity to put that theory to the test by riding a yet-to-be released DH bike that used multiple flip-chips, one to switch between rear wheel sizes and another to alter the chainstay length. Not every bike can offer both of these flip-chips, though. That can be due to packaging constraints, added cost, negative attributes which influence the suspension kinematics linkages, or just the brands’ intended ride characteristics.

The Giant Reign and We Are One Arrival are two enduro bikes with medium to longer chain lengths (443 and 447mm, respectively) that can accept either rear wheel size without altering the geometry. During the review period of these bikes I had a chance to try back-to-back comparisons with both wheels. Although the geometry doesn’t change on paper, there is an inherent effect in which the smaller wheel makes the bike feel like it has a shorter chainstay already.

The larger diameter, and therefore heavier, rear wheel simply brings along greater forces, in both vertical and lateral directions, meaning It can kick you around when plunging straight down the hill and requires more leverage to initiate the bike into a turn. When you switch to the smaller wheel and a shorter chainstay, the effective center of mass changes dramatically.

What’s the answer then? After noting my qualitative changes between wheel sizes, bike brands who would like to offer two rear wheel sizes should consider two chainstay length options as well. A more sensible option would be to keep the chainstay length the same when swapping to a 27.5” rear wheel if you’re looking for a more playful bike, or better yet, make the chainstay even longer if you want to retain that stability.

Is that cheap, take less resources, or make bikes less complicated? Certainly not, but simply slapping a flip-chip in there for the sake of fitting both wheel sizes could be hindering the performance of your otherwise outstanding bike.

photo
Scott's downhill bike, the Gambler, can accept either rear wheel size and still has two chainstay lengths to choose from. I'd bet that most riders either have the 29" wheel in the short setting, or the 27.5" in the long position.


16 Comments
  • 13 1
 "Mountain bikers love meddling with dials, spacers, air pressures"

Not this guy. Coil suspension, 11sp Drivetrain, No flip chips on my current bike and no intention to change any of that. The less time I have to spend messing with my bike the better.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, but having flip-chips does not mean you need to play with them. I think most people set them once or twice and then keep it in their preferred setup until they get another bike.
  • 1 0
 ideally you have lots of bikes then never have to adjust anything! I'd like a bike that can have some simple adjustability for bike park riding and then everything else. A steel hardtail must have SS compatibility, just cause.
  • 1 0
 Are you even a mountain biker then?
  • 7 1
 I despise meddling with dials, spacers, air pressures on a mountain bike and I've been riding for 35 years. I have to meddle with stuff all day long at work. When I get on my bike I just want to ride.
  • 3 1
 Most importantly, all bikes should have as many flip-chips as possible. It adds very little weight and gives you an option to adjust your geometry or shock progressivnes or stroke to your taste. For instance I like slightly higher BBs and ride slightly more sagged then stock bikes are. And I like to play with the rear end length depending on how I wan't to ride.. With flip-chips in the right places you don't have to chose the bikes in stock geometry so you have more to pick from.
  • 1 0
 Nicolai G1.
Have your cake and eat it.
You can have any wheel arrangement and independent geometry changes. On a bike that is 5 years old and still current.
And they're just about indestructible to boot(er)
  • 4 1
 The shorter the better...
  • 3 1
 That's what sh... nope
  • 1 0
 I think the next Grim Donut should be designed around all the bro numbers, 420mm chainstays, 69* seat tube, 66.6* head angle, etc.
  • 3 0
 Evil basically does that already.
  • 2 0
 Fk short chainstsys takes away grip from the front wheel 440-450 cs mullet
  • 3 1
 Are we still talking about this in 2024?
  • 1 0
 I ride an Altitude .. mixed wheel .. prefer the long chainstay setting.. 448mm anyway..
  • 1 0
 Heu… is the last caption right? I have no clue but I’d bet the opposite.
  • 1 0
 Pick a ____ and be a dick about it.







