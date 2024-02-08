Opinion: The Big Short - Smaller Wheels Don't Require Shorter Chainstays

Scott's brand new Ransom has a flip-chip to save the geometry when downsizing to a 27.5" rear wheel - well, an almost geometry saving flip-chip. The chainstay is chopped down from 440mm in the 29" setting, to 432mm with the smaller wheel.

When they introduced the mixed wheeled version, the chainstay length was stretched further (456mm at static - size MD) to increase stability.

Scott's downhill bike, the Gambler, can accept either rear wheel size and still has two chainstay lengths to choose from. I'd bet that most riders either have the 29" wheel in the short setting, or the 27.5" in the long position.