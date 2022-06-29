Opinion: The Opposite of Learning to Fly

Words: Matt Wragg
I don’t think I made a mistake. Clearing the little double, I came in hot. Grabbing the brakes, I tried to get the speed under control to load the fork and lift the front, swing it out left to open the corner.
It was an innocent-looking lump of rock, but a piece of rock that had no place on the trail. I should have been paying more attention. As I pushed into the front, the rock skittered out of the way, taking me along with it. The bars turned, the front tucked, and I think I rolled forwards onto the loose rock below.
It was one of those confusing, brutal crashes. I didn’t see it coming, finding myself on the floor trying to figure out what happened and how much of my body still worked.
Stripping down after riding, I counted big impacts on my hand and hip, smaller ones on both knees, my forearm, shoulder, ribs, and back. That evening on the drive home, as the muscles seized and hardened, I had to limp to the pizzeria, the hematoma on my leg somehow pulling my kneecap out of line. The weirdest part of all this? I felt great.
As all of us must face up to our aging bodies, there is an inevitable question that follows: How long can I keep doing this?
This year I face one of the milestones: I turn 40.
Where I grew up, you were pretty old at 40. The British lifestyle of hard drinking, poor eating, and long hours on the job take their toll. Especially the factory and manual jobs that the people I grew up with worked. Sport was not a thing - one of my friend’s parents had the audacity to run regularly, and he was considered pretty weird by most people in the village. Somewhere in their 30s, people tipped into middle-age, before passing into old age at around 50.
Today, being 40 is not the same thing, and it feels good to reach one of these milestones in life and realize that you’re not over the hill yet. Staying active, eating well, and looking after your body can make a huge difference to how old you feel. Maybe more important for continuing to ride is something that we rarely talk about: learning to crash.
It is not something I have ever heard discussed amongst riders, maybe because none of us want to tempt fate. After all, there’s no redder rag to the bullish universe than loudly proclaiming that you know how to crash without getting too hurt. And it’s not that, I still hurt this morning, but the grazes across my body prove that somehow, in the midst of all that chaos, I managed to tuck and roll.
Maybe the reticence is because it is hard to define. I could not exactly tell you how, or even if, I learned to crash well, it just seems self-evident to me. I know that when I am in that moment mid-crash, I don’t freeze or panic, I can let my body do what it needs to do.
When I start thinking about this topic, I remember Lewis Hamilton explaining to Top Gear how to crash in a Formula One car. He explained that once the traction is gone, you let go of the steering wheel, try to relax your muscles, and fold your arms across your chest. In an impact, it’s the tension that can make it way worse. For example, if your arm is out to put your hand on the steering wheel, then if the steering wheel is driven back by the impact, your whole arm and shoulder are pushed back with it while your body remains static in the seat.
More than anything, you have to overcome the fear of crashing. Which is no small thing in our world. Back when I used to work in an office, I would proudly parade my injuries around on a Monday morning as it used to freak people out. Thinking about things, I realized for many of them, the idea of being hurt like that was completely alien.
Modern life divorces many of us from any situation where we could possibly be hurt like that, saving a major trauma. Between the sofa and the office, the supermarket and the pub, there is nowhere in most people's lives where they could imagine a minor broken bone, some road rash, or a good hematoma. An injury like that is a wild, uncontrollable thing for them, while experienced cyclists know that a crash is a series of decisions.
If you can start to recognize those sequences of events that lead toward a crash, you can even break the cycle sometimes. For example, these days I am very mindful of when I start making small mistakes in my riding, which are precursors to a bigger mistake, so I put my ego in check and call time. That setting aside of the ego is underappreciated. Because, if you are honest with yourself, how many of your big crashes were when you were pushing on when maybe you should have stepped away? I know most of mine were because of that.
If you are not used to crashing, you will have no idea how wonderfully resilient the human body is. You can absorb way bigger impacts than you think you can, brutal-looking crashes don’t usually hurt as much as you fear and you can learn a lot about yourself through the healing process. It is only through repetition that you can learn to crash better.
Maybe it's some sick recall association for me. One of the happiest times of my life was when I lived out in Queenstown. I was riding with guys who were way faster than me, and I was pushing hard to try and get on their pace. That meant I was crashing a lot, and I was perpetually carrying some small niggle or other. I can’t help but wonder if walking around with that everyday pain takes me back to that part of my life.
This is not to say you should go out and try to crash. Or that by learning some secret kung fu you can magically dodge injury. I ride alone in the high mountains often, and up there it would not take much to lose my life. That is a price I accept each time I head out. But I also believe that by being able to ride without tensing, with a good understanding of my own abilities, and a willingness to put my ego aside, I have a better chance of coming home again.
As I age, I know that at some point this calculus must change. That the risk/reward axis for riding fast will evolve, and I don’t know if or when that may be. Here’s hoping that I can just wheel this op-ed back out and change the numbers in 20 years…
I’m 49. Without going to far into the story, my 20s and early 30s I was highly competitive in an adjacent sport (MTB was a hobby, but definitely never a competitive one for me). Then those injuries - too many to count - caught up, and I was nearly unable to walk. After a few years of mild / increasing exercise, a shirt-ton of physical therapy, injections, muscle rehab, etc, I was able to take up riding again - at that point, well into my 40s.
Riding again has brought me back to a lot of the joy of why I do (insert sport here) in the first place. And I’m old (wise?) enough to understand that I have limitations, and by listening to them, I can still have a ton of fun without major negative consequences.
Do I yearn for the big drops and high speed near-misses? Totally. The adrenaline-based grins that come from those are hard to replicate. But, I can still get 90% of the joy without 90% of the pain.
There’s a guy I occasionally bump into on the mountain who rides 3x a week, at least 1500’ vertical, takes the same lines and drops I do, but just a bit slower and more thoughtfully. He’s 74. We’ve had almost exactly the same conversation - and I’m trying to learn from his earned wisdom. I want to be That Guy when I’m 74. Still riding, still smiling, and (hopefully) rarely crashing.
That’s what “tucking and rolling” at 53 is like
...except now there's kids too, and the desire to get them out, to share the stoke with them, and teach them a bit about riding well and riding safely not being mutually exclusive goals. You can only be a good example if you can still ride. This last crash I realized in the hospital "ok that's enough - other people depend on me".
I have heard the best bang for your buck in racing is shifter karts, I talked to a guy that raced 24 hrs of Lemans and he still, at 60 years, old raced shifter karts, he said they were the most fun thing he had ever driven!
Try 61.
A couple years ago I stopped racing enduro after my third concussion in two years. A crash off a jump last year left me with a badly torn rotator cuff and a grade 5 AC separation. I had surgery for the rotator (leaving the AC as is) this past March and just started easy (no fall) riding last week.
Taking this much time off has me reconsidering my riding style a bit. Big technical downhill at speed is my passion. Always will be. However, perhaps it's time to back off that last 5%. You know, the 5% that puts things on the ragged edge.
As one of my riding buds says, "Riding at 95% is pretty fun too. Bonus is you get to ride tomorrow."
But it's a roll of the die - genetics can determine how long our joints will last, or how long we're able to keep riding due to other health issues.
The challenge is to hover around that and resist the adrenal-fueled temptation to go a bit faster.
Oh and what`s also important: riding with other people, especially if they are way better than you, on a difficult track is usually way more dangerous than riding alone.
We all should come to the realization that there is *some* acceptable risk. My grandparents used to play with duds from WWII behind the local pool. Children today aren't even allowed to play unaccompanied in their family's yard. At some point we have forgotten to accept risk.
@kcy4130: Nope, I've always been PB first and foremost, and I prefer writing for the audience here on PB. You may not believe this, but writing for Beta, I really missed the comments section. I think through my career it has made me a better writer, because if what I write is not tight then I will have to answer for it...
The "tech vs. flow" comments are interesting to me. I am in the "flow is safer" camp. Once you learn how to ride a well built (usually by Gravity Logic) jump trail, the "fun:risk" ratio seems a lot lower than on typical tech trails at a bike park. Granted, I'm generally riding to clear the jump and not trying to do any sort of trick other than maybe a barely perceptible whip or table.
I already do not like him giving me shit for casing jumps, when his technical skills pass mine it is going to hurt mentally, hopefully not physically.
He gives me major shit because I won't hit 20ft table tops at the bike park with him on my first and last runs, because I don't hit significant features/lines before I'm warmed up or when I'm fatigued. I try to explain this, and it just reinforces my underlying feeling that he will be surpassing me very very soon. It is inspiring how hard kids are charging these days.
There's a lot of identity tied up in being a charger. Lot of self-concept of manhood, bravery etc. You heal slow and break worse as you get older. Your physical ability slows down and near misses become slams. I recently watched a YouTube video of a guy my age learning to ride Crabapple hits. He was so proud. Comments on fire with props. Last comment is him, ate a Crabapple landing and went to the hospital for months. Riding will never be the same. Could cite many other like stories. It catches you eventually.
Watch the new Tony Hawk doc Till the Wheels Fall Off. Same syndrome around identity.
Frankly, it's f*cking bullshit. There's not honor in it. I decided recently that I'm not going that road. I don't hit big jumps on anything any more. Last time Sunset Beach was triple overhead I surfed Kammieland half the size. Who gives a f--- if other people don't "see" me anymore, I have fun styling around, still get barreled and throw up roosters. It doesn't mean you can't ride or skate or surf anymore if you aren't fully charging and taking risks. I'll walk around anything any time on a MTB and don't feel the slightest bad about it. The only people who can't see that you are still good at the sport don't know shit about the sport.
So screw the whole charge until the end or life ain't nothin' nonsense. It's a hollow, insecure narrative that you don't have to do. It doesn't mean you were never legit and aren't still if you dial it back plenty and cruise through the golden years.
That said, I of course admire his toughness and steel testes, and it's this admiration that feeds people alike him to go do the boundary-pushing tricks, sends, and speed in our sport. It will always be a part of the culture, and there are things to be commended about it too. Like Matt mentioned, I think we mountain bikers like walking into the office looking like we spent the weekend at war, there's something about being someone who still confronts physical challenges, who embraces f*cking ourselves up and leaving with a fat grin on our mug.
I see a lot of patient's who struggle with anxiety over their future, the older they get, the more they worry.
This ^ seems kinda contrary to what should be happening ... so what happened to easing into our older years?
Here's the advice I give my patients:
Don't worry about it.
There are no rules
There are no redos
There is no way to know the future
Live your life one day at a time
Worry never changed anything except how you feel.
Do what you do.
My dad who's in his early 70's and quite neuroatypical (probably both ASD and ADD) seems to think he exercises, while he just does a hike or e-bike loop from time to time.
It's like his brain takes an individual and not so frequent event and makes a life-rule out of it. So "with a clear head" he kind of brags about it ("yeah it's important to exercise, the other day we blablablah-20km-ebike-loop") but then when it's actually time to exercise the dopamine lock in his brain kicks in and just says "ah f*ck that, I just want to build train scale models".
Still trying to get him to understand this cuz' he may age badly.
So my tip to anyone not used to tucking and rolling is that even if you don't take up martial arts, look into the grappling sports falling techniques on how to dissipate energy and how to fall without slamming into the ground and start practicing on a lawn (or on the trampoline if you have kids in the suburbs. Great fun!)
Nasty, surprising crashes in mtb often happen very quickly and out of nowhere.(well..to me at least) A weird kicking jump, sliding front wheel, tech failure etc. That means you are in zero expectation of something bad is going to happen, when the impact already happens and does the damage.
All (if anything) your body has in petto in such a split second is your reflexes and muscle memory, which might have been trained for similar "hello surprise" impact moments to the body.
Started mtb in my mid 25s and my background as kid and teen sports were football and basketball, which I always regarded as pretty useless for mtb in terms of skills, balance, crash damage limitation
There is a reason in other sports like rugby why they focus on not just learning to tackle someone but learning to be tackled, it reduces injury.
I think as a kid learning martial art or gymnastics should be right up there with learning to swim as a life skill.
I have done 'falling over sports' all my life - skiing, skating, bmx, moto (OK, really don't want to fall on that one) and MTB including DH racing so I'm not bad at falling over now. I've had a couple of OTBs where I've tucked and rolled on instinct.. Saying that, I'm currently nursing two injuries from heavy slams and at 49 I'm aware I'm stiffer and heal slower. I'm still out chasing personal bests on DH trails though!
Of course YMMV but it’s something I’ve found has helped me.
If I am not crashing the odd time out I don't feel like I am trying hard enough. But as I get older and the recovery from said crashes get longer and harder I do find myself doing hike-a-bike over or B line the stuff I would give a go to 10 years ago.
Plus it is all Chris' fault!
I'm starting bike year #31 at age 51 and somehow after 100s of busts and gallons of blood, I never had any breaks until last month (a metacarpel & cracked rib) but finally back up to speed in a few weeks. Should've had a concussion, broken collarbone, pelvis, humerus, and arm but somehow didn't. Blessings, counted.
Dunno how but I'm riding more miles, more total elevation, faster times and bigger hits per year than ever (Strava stats impetus) and even smoking most whippersnappers, at least in my ride-area (and on the video game that is Strava) but utlimately it's just fun to see you can keep getting faster times w/ age with PR's and the occasional T-10 and KOM.
Problem is - when I go down eventually, its prob going to be catastrophic. No delusions of pro or even high-level here, but I'm having more fun than ever, am more obsessed than ever in 30 yrs, and simply cannot think straight w/o riding at least every other day & daily if possible. Knowing my days are numbered, for me, is a drive I never had when younger.
My point is not to boast or compare but just to say it's possible to still keep going faster & farther and keep ramping it up even as years go by. The day I can't ride will eventually get here but for now, I just pretend I'm 21 again and f*cking loving it...and I'm gonna ride until I am literally getting covered in dirt.
I was riding a DH trail I have done a million times and zigged when I should have zagged I guess, I can't remember what happened though so I don't really know what made me crash. Maybe I hit a deer lol.
Rode last weekend for the first time in a month at the local bike park and I will be racing (more participating than racing realistically) with my kids in the Dunbar series in 2 weeks.
Stuff happens, is it worth it, HELL YA!!!!
Now, I have the excuse of "I'm getting too old for that kind of crap", and I don't feel that disappointment anymore if I take the more sensible line. Maybe that's just the wisdom that comes from age. Either way, I'm still having plenty of fun riding, and it's keeping this half-century old body fit and healthy.
Yep. I can relate to this! I used to try to tick something off my scary list on every ride. If I didn't do the big drop, gap, step up, super steep line etc. I'd beat myself up and stew about it for a long time. I'm in my late 40's now, self employed and happy just having a great day on the trails...and not breaking anything (both me and my bike)
Practice day came and was doing a second top to bottom lap on one of the stages. Not a section that was super hard by any means, but there was a quick compression in the trail then a small jump leading into a right hand turn, so you had to be turning off the lip. I messed something up in the compression, can't figure out how/why/what happened, but ended up heading straight off the lip so I knew I was in trouble immediately. Had enough time to get my head out of the way, but that was it and I smacked a tree at a pretty good clip.
While my bike is perfectly fine, I ended up with a acetabular fracture (Pelvis). I was out of state for the race, so I spent a couple nights in a hospital and made my way back home. After coming back I met with doctors and ended up having surgery a couple weeks ago. Now I'm onto recovery, but have at least another month before I'm able to be weight bearing on my left leg and not sure how soon I'll be able to ride again.
Can't wait to get on my bike after recovering, but this does serve as a reminder of how quick things can go wrong. I've had a number of crashes over the last three seasons that I've avoided any real injury, but my luck ran out this time. I'm expecting to be a bit hesitant when I get back on the bike, but I plan to ride just as much (or more) and hope to get back to racing again next season.
Hardest part is the recovery; generalized stiffness and soreness that takes some time (weeks?) to resolve. It really does rattle you.
The best advice my 82 year old buddy gives me is " Just make sure you don't fall".
Easier said than done.
so $35k & 2.5 months later, i got back on the bike again & now ride even more conservatively than before. if you mountain bike regularly, injury will occur. it's pure statistics - eventually, your number comes up.
my attitude is, always take the safe route & live to ride another day.
How much will insurance cover of the $35K?
And yet, here i am at 41 being told I need a shoulder replacement, and learning the hard facts that we can't fix shoulders well: they can replace them, but the replacements aren't durable, and you can basically never crash again, or you risk not being able to raise your arm for the rest of your life.
Protect your shoulders folks. you can ride with fake hips, fake knees, almost everything else, but you kinda only get one set of shoulders.
What are you using now as shoulder protection?
You're not wrong however, there's a real gap in options for people to protect their shoulders. Basically the only guards with real shoulder protection are the full on, hard shell, full upper body guards.
Nobody cares if I do 2 foot drop/gap or 20 foot drop/gap different is healing time If I don't make the it, could be 2 day recovery or 2 month recovery
So I never do anything that will take me out for more then a week, I figure I will be able to ride until I am 70 maybe more
Twisted thumbs and knee (twice) on myself sure slowed me down and had permanent impact on my life. Incl. Back pain derived from compensation posture because of the damaged knee.
Also, as far as I know I was the only parent at my daughter’s Christmas recital 10 minutes post-crash whose jeans had a ripped knee smeared in blood. Good thing it was a dimly lit affair.
I am trying to progress as fast as I safely can, so that I can build up the skills needed to ride safely into my sunset years (like the 74yr old guy mentioned above).
The "day to day" types of crashes I'm not particularly worried about, as with pads, those are typically just a scrape, a bruise, something like that. Inconvenient, but the actual crash I'm not super worried about. I do find those useful as a check for "maybe I need to work on this technique, or adjust my riding to be safer" or stuff like that.
Its the bigger life changing things I worry about. And not just the permanent life changing ones either (although obviously those are the most worrying). But even a short term "I can't do these things that I normally do" causes complications with work and family. And preventing those... seems to be part luck, but also part preparation (wearing appropriate gear), and part mentality (choosing when is a go/no go situation, how not to get in over your head, etc).
Good luck out there everyone .
Sure, crashes might have more impact and recovery might take longer while older. I'm mid 40 and I have a more calculated approach, I work my way when tackling new features, I don't take chances and I won't commit until I have enough confidence that I can hit anything safer. I offset luck with experience.
I still ride as hard as your younger adults.
If you look at any Enduro or DH race results. you'll see the 40+ and 50+ (cat1, masters, etc) are stacked and are often as fast or faster than the 19-29 or 29-39... Actually, the 19-39 are actually slower because they were faster, they would actually race pro..!
I feel that there is a balance between risk and safety in these sports, but in my experience, being methodical and listening to my body/mind has allowed me to push hard until today. I've always been progressing, but at a slow, incremental rate. I have never biked as well as I do now, or taken as much risk on a bike as I do now, because I have the experience, judgement and skillset (and I don't consider myself really that good by modern standards.... there are so many people charging these days).
I am not trying to sound cool or anything, but I think it is worth saying that based on my experience, you can progress in these sports well into middle adulthood or later if you make good decisions and take care of yourself. Of course, I could hit a jump wrong tomorrow and end up in the ER, but I did want to relate my experience and say that injuries are by no means part and parcel of mountainbiking. They are hard to avoid but not impossible.
There's a point in your life where you live for your family, and you take risk on behalf of your family. It's a heavy thing to weigh. How do you explain these sorts of outcomes to your kids?
As I approach 50 I finally see myself starting to step away from things I've always ridden confidently. Two weeks ago a riding buddy went off a feature he rides confidently and consistently. He could not have seen the downed tree in the landing zone, it just wasn't visible before takeoff. We continue to get good news from his hospital stay, but like me he's a dad. It wakes you up.
My biggest takeaway has been: don't wear armor until you've exhausted what weight lifting can do for you. A weight training program is the best protective in the world. I can't stand turtle suits on people with no weight training, and I used to be an offender.
Over 40, weight training is like an oil change. Do the maintenance if you want to go the miles.
Wow that must be really hard for you.
Female in my late 40's here.
Re: "I can't stand turtle suits on people with no weight training"
I've been mountain biking for almost 30 years. When I ride the bike park, or my dirt bike I wear the turtle suit. I don't care if it looks dumb. Yes, weight training is important, but I've had enough crashes over the years to know that it won't always save me. I've lost count of how many times I've eaten sh1t, got back up, dusted myself off and am good to carry on, thanks to my upper body armour. Lots of deep gouges in the plastic shoulder, elbow pads and spine plates, where not wearing the "turtle suit" would have meant the end of my day and a trip to the hospital. Everyone should do what is right for them. Don't want to wear the armour? Then don't.
As I approach 50, I am reminded of all the snowboarding, mountain biking, dirt biking and other dumb things I've done to injure myself over the years. Lots of aches and pains. Currently waiting for surgery to repair an old injury in my wrist. I'll keep riding until I can't.
This argument could be terrible advice. I took it and it's worked for me. I wear armor - and I deadlift and work my hip hinge intentionally. These things feel like a paired solution, I bought the argument.
Is progression hitting big features without the necessary physical capacity and crashing twenty times a week?
Or is progression getting your training right before you send it?
I am now ready to hear more defenses of body armor in response to an argument I never made :-)
Someday will I stop? Hmmm, maybe, but I tend to think I'll just slow it down as the years go by.
I dont ride the gnar I used to and tend to keep the wheels on the ground, but i still have a lot of fun and ride stuff worthy of my 6" bike and expect to still ride for many years, perhaps with more adjustments in the future. Probaably will be able to ride longer than Ill be able to run. i think riding keeps me young and is good for my nervous system and reflexes.
And thanks to pinkbike for publishing these good articles. F$%^& Beta.
A plate, some screws and a few months and I was (mostly) okay again. That's a slow heal.....If you make a living at being fast and/or rad, taking big chances might be worth the inevitable price. .Otherwise, a little humility and self-awareness goes a long way.
But.....on a good day hitting a big line juuuuuust right is still pretty sweet.
I´m 36 now. I had a couple of injuries the last years but my body was able to heal them really good. But this shit is different.
I´m sure a couple of years ago i wouldn´t have this struggle this long or it wouldn´t have happened anyway.
And so with all the others from goofing around.
I'ts when you don't focus when you get wrecked.
There is also one more rule to remember... never on a ride say one more time!
Keep your body healthy and be happy. MTB and other sports makes me feel younger, makes feel that i can still play. In body and in mind. I love this feeling.
Back to the point, we need to know the condition of our body, have some little crash makes exciting and keep safe can help me play longer. Daily exercise is important.
Always play, healthy for happy, happy for healthy.
I've been riding 30 years and up until doing a skid in some leaves two years ago, had never broken a bone, despite racing DH at the highest level. So the evidence suggests that for me it's not too risky.. especially as a more mature person/rider, you understand better where your limits are, whether what you're eyeing up is realistic or not.
It's a super interesting subject, and on the whole, I don't think age is necessarily the limiting factor anymore. It's how you look after your body. What you eat, how much sleep you get, and whether you do a little training to help slow down that natural degenerative process.
at 50 I came (again) to that Barrier. Doc told me that I need a new shoulder, a artificial one.
After 32 years of biking - it vanished.
Got that new shoulder now. Unfortunatly this works well... and as any good drug addict - I want to live with my drug. So I can now ride, but not the Park/Enduro Stuff (sometimes just a little in my comfort zone), but it seems to be enough to keep me happy. Don´t fool yourself, if youre addicted, you ride until your ass falls off the saddle.
Don't hit blind jumps while riding trails for the first time kids...
But some crashes don't go down like that, and your bike will toss you however it wants. It's a real false sense of security you get when you ninja dismount a few bike wrecks in a row.
I'm 38 and six weeks out from broken ribs and a seperated shoulder. The only thing I remember other than the crack when it hit the ground was flying through the air head first, with my hands somewhere down near my waist line.
I can ride at 90% and basically never crash. As soon as I push it to my limits (thanks Strava!) I risk wrecking.
Great article, stuff I've spent a lot of time reflecting on lately.
Just riding is not enough to maintain proper crash survivability as you get older. Plus all that extra credit work makes you look and function much better.
It's kind of a wake up to the effect participating in a 'dangerous' sport has on the people around you as well.
I don't plan on stopping anytime soon, but it does suck to get hurt, body definitely takes longer to heal..
Everyone should practice "Wragg Doll" maneuvers to learn how to fly & ride again. How else will you know where the line is and what you are capable of.
— 60, and still shredding
Lifetime exercise slows aging, it doesn't stop it. If you don't recognize that you're likely to stop riding in an unfortunate way.
