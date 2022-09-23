Opinion: The Pace of Change in the MTB World is Slowing Down, and I'm All For It

What comes next in the world of mountain bike technology? That's a question I've found myself asking lately, since it seems like the frenetic pace of change in the mountain bike world has slowed down a little. It's hard to say if this adjustment period would have been as noticeable without the pandemic – supply chain shortages have delayed countless product launches - but either way, the vast majority of the bikes that have been released lately fall more into the 'incremental enhancement' category rather than receiving dramatic, wholesale revisions.
Personally, I'm not opposed to the more gradual updates. It might not be as exciting to see another
Santa Cruz released that looks a lot like all of the other models in the lineup, but if it's not broken, why fix it? Mountain bikes have evolved to a point where it's hard to imagine what type of change could come along that would be as dramatic as the introduction of disc brakes, suspension, or dropper posts. I suspect we're approaching an evolutionary plateau, a time when the focus shifts more towards refinement rather than reinvention.
Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of new products on the horizon, it's just that I don't think they'll alter the riding experience to the same extent as some of the larger advances of the past. How Did We Get Here?
Geometry has progressed dramatically over the last decade, and today's bikes are all the better for it. The steep and short 26"-wheeled bikes of yesteryear look like children's toys next to the longer and slacker options they've been replaced with, and the performance benefits that the updated geometry has brought is very noticeable, especially when descending.
However, there is a point at which bikes can't get any longer or slacker (Grim Donut excluded). Sure, someone could make a 100mm cross-country bike with a 62-degree head angle, and while I'd be really curious to give it a try, it's unlikely that would ever catch on. Bikes are still being released that are longer and slacker than their predecessors, but the changes aren't quite as drastic – lately it's been half-degree head angle changes here, a slightly longer reach there, which I'd say is an indicator that we're getting close to the limit. After all, climbing is still a large part of the mountain biking experience, and trying to pilot a big barge of a bike around a tight, technical climb isn't going to be everyone's cup of tea.
The wheel size debate has pretty much subsided too, with most companies settling on some combination of models with 29" or mixed-wheel setups, with a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" rear wheel. That's caused some consternation amongst the 27.5" 4 Lyfe crowd, but I do think the mixed-wheel configuration makes a lot of sense on longer travel bikes. I was skeptical at first, and I still throw up in my mouth a little bit whenever someone says, "It's the best of both worlds," but after riding a decent number of mixed wheel options I've come to appreciate their handling on enduro and DH bikes, especially in steep terrain. It's also an option that can be offered relatively easily on a bike, since going to a smaller rear wheel is a whole lot simpler than going to a bigger one when it comes to frame clearance.More Adjustments & Refinements Rather Than Dramatic Overhauls
To that end, we're seeing more adjustability built into bikes – Specialized's Stumpjumper EVO is a prime example of how to make an incredibly adaptable bike, and the recently launched Trek Fuel EX seems to take a page out of that playbook. Giving riders the ability to steepen or slacken a bike's head angle by a meaningful amount, and to raise and lower the bottom bracket height is a great feature. Sure, plenty of riders won't ever deviate from the stock setting, but for those that want to tinker, or fine-tune their bike for a trip to a different riding zone it's a great option, and acts as a way to future-proof a frame's geometry.
As radical geometry chances subside, it's going to incentivize companies to look towards new features to help their new models stand out from the old. In-frame storage, anyone? Again, this isn't a bad thing - there's no rule that says the next model of a particular bike has
to be longer and slacker than the one before, even if that's pretty much always the case. Personally, I think it'd be refreshing to have a company say, "We nailed it with the geometry on this bike, so we're leaving it alone for the foreseeable future... and adding an aluminum version into the lineup."
What about e-bikes? That's a whole other can of worms, but it also happens to be where a lot of product development is taking place. That makes sense given how well modern mountain bikes work, and how much room for improvement there is in the battery / motor department on an eMTB. Love 'em or hate 'em, e-bikes are a part of the landscape now, and they're only going to become increasingly common, especially as more relatively light mid-power options are released.
Of course, as I'm writing this there's probably someone out there toiling away in their garage on the next best thing, a drivetrain that never needs to be adjusted, or tires that are impossible to flat. I'm all for innovation when it leads to improvements, no matter how big or small. Even if there aren't any massive upheavals to mountain bike design in the near future there are still more than enough areas with room for refinement. A Buyer's Market Could Be On the Way
A slower pace of change means that riders with bikes that are a few years old won't feel like they're missing out on something special every time a new model is announced. It's all too easy to start feeling that new bike envy, but it's a lot easier to keep those feelings at bay if the latest and greatest doesn't look like it's much different from what you currently own. Sure, a storage compartment in the downtube is handy, but for many riders that's not going to be enough incentive to rush out and upgrade.
In addition, a wave of newcomers entered the world of mountain biking over the last couple of years. While many will be in it for the long haul, others may not be as sold on the sport. What does that mean? Well, as supply chain issues subside and the used market starts to fill up with bikes from riders trying to offload their pandemic purchases, a buyer's market could be on the horizon. Despite all the doom and gloom in the financial world, it might be prime time to score a good deal on a bike that won't be outdated any time soon.
I can't imagine terrain that would need more bike than that outside of Val di Sole
I think suspension design and components have a long way to go, but people don't get excited about that. Actually most people seem rely angry about suspension innovation.
I know we are only allowed to say bad things about transmission gear boxes, but if someone solves that issue, that could truly change a lot of stuff.
A flip chip to allow 27.5" or 29" rear wheel without changing geo.
A shock flip chip for more or less progressive suspension curve.
A flip chip rear dropout to shorten or lengthen the chain stay length +/- 10mm
Flip head tube cups to lengthen/shorten reach +/- 10mm
High/Low BB flip Chip
A bike with this level of adjustability could be so future proof, and allow for so many different riding styles. But maybe that's not good for business, idk. But I hope adjustability continues to show up on new bikes.
Size specific chain-stay length, size specific BB height combined with the correct crank length also by size, different leverage curves for light vs. heavy people, 2 water bottles inside the triangle or even a bladder stored inside the frame, storage obviously, L & XL DC bikes with longer than 435mm CS lengths, these things all need significant improvement.
And that's before you even get to the e-bikes. Expect an absolute wave of lightweight, quiet, nearly invisible e-bikes, very quickly with near constant evolution.
also, mass product purchasing it keep price down a bit too, so the components would be a difficult specific improvement too. ..
the bottle cages, bladders, would be amazing! and leverage ratios - i think all companies can throw in a flip chip that would change angle of shock/ rear end to help with more or less progression.. that would be sweet.
The next big MTB advancement maybe won't even be on the bike itself but maybe safety equipment or trail-related?
2) Suspension components need to be more durable. I'm looking right at you, Fox X2.
3) Derailleurs need to sail off into the sunset. The next big iteration of e-bike architecture should prioritize this.
Plus going steeper on seat angle was more about fitting longer travel on bigger wheels
But 26" bikes still exelerate faster & are lighter!
And now that eBikes are so common, how long will it take before the eBike and non-eBike frames are identical and the non-electric version gets a gearbox or hybrid gearbox like the Classified 2-speed internally geared hub mounted either in the front triangle or the rear wheel instead? And once you start using eBike frames there's no need for wireless electronics, as the bikes are engineered to integrate the wires from the get go and come with the wires pre-installed.
There's also a ton of room for cheap single-speed, single-pivot steel park bikes that no company in the industry other than Starling seem interested in.
Once steering dampers get integrated into frames you'll likely see another wave of incompatibility on some level as well. There's probably a lot more stuff on the horizon that I'm missing, but these are what I see coming off the top of my head.
Is there though? With 170-180mm enduro/freeride bikes becoming both more capable and better pedaling, it seems like the dedicated dh/park market is getting smaller and smaller in general, much less for a specific niche that is particularly non-versatile.
I'm also not saying that any of the innovations I've cited are necessarily good or wanted, just that they are highly likely and at least on paper achieve many of the desires that seem super important to people on PB.
For most people, getting 80% of they want with some compromises is exactly why they buy a bike like a Canyon Torque, Propain Spindrift, Commencal Meta SX. You can have tons of fun with them in the bike park and hit some wild stuff, but also pedal them up things as well. That way, you don't need to buy multiple bikes and that saves more money than having very specific bikes filling niches, even if they're less expensive and that volume lets manufacturers lower prices a bit compared to the Starling.
I think the Starling is awesome, but to me that niche is basically only riders that only ride park, don't want to race, and value durability over other performance metrics.