Opinion: The Pace of Change in the MTB World is Slowing Down, and I'm All For It

Sep 23, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
Spinning Circles column Mike Kazimer

What comes next in the world of mountain bike technology? That's a question I've found myself asking lately, since it seems like the frenetic pace of change in the mountain bike world has slowed down a little. It's hard to say if this adjustment period would have been as noticeable without the pandemic – supply chain shortages have delayed countless product launches - but either way, the vast majority of the bikes that have been released lately fall more into the 'incremental enhancement' category rather than receiving dramatic, wholesale revisions.

Personally, I'm not opposed to the more gradual updates. It might not be as exciting to see another Santa Cruz released that looks a lot like all of the other models in the lineup, but if it's not broken, why fix it? Mountain bikes have evolved to a point where it's hard to imagine what type of change could come along that would be as dramatic as the introduction of disc brakes, suspension, or dropper posts. I suspect we're approaching an evolutionary plateau, a time when the focus shifts more towards refinement rather than reinvention.

Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of new products on the horizon, it's just that I don't think they'll alter the riding experience to the same extent as some of the larger advances of the past.

New drivetrain technology is exciting, but it doesn't have as much impact on a bike's overall ride quality compared to something like disc brakes, or suspension that actually works.

How Did We Get Here?

Geometry has progressed dramatically over the last decade, and today's bikes are all the better for it. The steep and short 26"-wheeled bikes of yesteryear look like children's toys next to the longer and slacker options they've been replaced with, and the performance benefits that the updated geometry has brought is very noticeable, especially when descending.

However, there is a point at which bikes can't get any longer or slacker (Grim Donut excluded). Sure, someone could make a 100mm cross-country bike with a 62-degree head angle, and while I'd be really curious to give it a try, it's unlikely that would ever catch on. Bikes are still being released that are longer and slacker than their predecessors, but the changes aren't quite as drastic – lately it's been half-degree head angle changes here, a slightly longer reach there, which I'd say is an indicator that we're getting close to the limit. After all, climbing is still a large part of the mountain biking experience, and trying to pilot a big barge of a bike around a tight, technical climb isn't going to be everyone's cup of tea.

The wheel size debate has pretty much subsided too, with most companies settling on some combination of models with 29" or mixed-wheel setups, with a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" rear wheel. That's caused some consternation amongst the 27.5" 4 Lyfe crowd, but I do think the mixed-wheel configuration makes a lot of sense on longer travel bikes. I was skeptical at first, and I still throw up in my mouth a little bit whenever someone says, "It's the best of both worlds," but after riding a decent number of mixed wheel options I've come to appreciate their handling on enduro and DH bikes, especially in steep terrain. It's also an option that can be offered relatively easily on a bike, since going to a smaller rear wheel is a whole lot simpler than going to a bigger one when it comes to frame clearance.

Mixed wheels are popping up everywhere, and I don't think they'll be going away any time soon, at least not on longer-travel bikes.

More Adjustments & Refinements Rather Than Dramatic Overhauls

To that end, we're seeing more adjustability built into bikes – Specialized's Stumpjumper EVO is a prime example of how to make an incredibly adaptable bike, and the recently launched Trek Fuel EX seems to take a page out of that playbook. Giving riders the ability to steepen or slacken a bike's head angle by a meaningful amount, and to raise and lower the bottom bracket height is a great feature. Sure, plenty of riders won't ever deviate from the stock setting, but for those that want to tinker, or fine-tune their bike for a trip to a different riding zone it's a great option, and acts as a way to future-proof a frame's geometry.

As radical geometry chances subside, it's going to incentivize companies to look towards new features to help their new models stand out from the old. In-frame storage, anyone? Again, this isn't a bad thing - there's no rule that says the next model of a particular bike has to be longer and slacker than the one before, even if that's pretty much always the case. Personally, I think it'd be refreshing to have a company say, "We nailed it with the geometry on this bike, so we're leaving it alone for the foreseeable future... and adding an aluminum version into the lineup."

Photo by Alex Hinkson
Even if you never use them, geometry and progression adjustments help make a frame appealing to a wider range of riders.
Photo by Alex Hinkson
I'm sure plenty of companies are currently working on their own in-frame storage solutions.

What about e-bikes? That's a whole other can of worms, but it also happens to be where a lot of product development is taking place. That makes sense given how well modern mountain bikes work, and how much room for improvement there is in the battery / motor department on an eMTB. Love 'em or hate 'em, e-bikes are a part of the landscape now, and they're only going to become increasingly common, especially as more relatively light mid-power options are released.

Of course, as I'm writing this there's probably someone out there toiling away in their garage on the next best thing, a drivetrain that never needs to be adjusted, or tires that are impossible to flat. I'm all for innovation when it leads to improvements, no matter how big or small. Even if there aren't any massive upheavals to mountain bike design in the near future there are still more than enough areas with room for refinement.

A Buyer's Market Could Be On the Way

A slower pace of change means that riders with bikes that are a few years old won't feel like they're missing out on something special every time a new model is announced. It's all too easy to start feeling that new bike envy, but it's a lot easier to keep those feelings at bay if the latest and greatest doesn't look like it's much different from what you currently own. Sure, a storage compartment in the downtube is handy, but for many riders that's not going to be enough incentive to rush out and upgrade.

In addition, a wave of newcomers entered the world of mountain biking over the last couple of years. While many will be in it for the long haul, others may not be as sold on the sport. What does that mean? Well, as supply chain issues subside and the used market starts to fill up with bikes from riders trying to offload their pandemic purchases, a buyer's market could be on the horizon. Despite all the doom and gloom in the financial world, it might be prime time to score a good deal on a bike that won't be outdated any time soon.

Posted In:
Other Opinion


65 Comments

  • 58 0
 As much as us PBers like to complain, it's a beautiful time to be a mountain biker and most of the current bikes being released are really good.
  • 25 10
 you spelled "pinkers" wrong
  • 6 0
 Despite the crappier old bikes, it has always been a beautiful time to be a mountain biker!
  • 44 0
 The only innovation we need now are 3k mid tier builds worth buying.
  • 16 3
 The current gen Ibis Ripmo AF is on sale online for just under $3k USD with Deore drivetrain, a Marz Z1 coil fork, and a DVO Diamond rear shock

I can't imagine terrain that would need more bike than that outside of Val di Sole
  • 11 0
 @Mugen, the new Norco Fluid would like to have a word with you.
  • 1 0
 @sjma: have to agree. Great bike, had 2 carbon versions but for this money it's a steal
  • 1 0
 @sjma: Deore should be on everyone's budget build
  • 17 2
 Suspension designs that don't make your shock explode every 2 months?

I think suspension design and components have a long way to go, but people don't get excited about that. Actually most people seem rely angry about suspension innovation.

I know we are only allowed to say bad things about transmission gear boxes, but if someone solves that issue, that could truly change a lot of stuff.
  • 2 0
 Two really good points you have here.
  • 10 0
 I'm here for it, it used to feel like you should upgrade your bike every 2-3 years to stay with current trends. At this point I don't feel the need as its personal preference now.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I've got a 2021 bike (ordered it in fall of 2020) and I have 0 temptation to upgrade. I don't see any difference to what's currently on the market.
  • 11 0
 27 for lyfe, or you could just address us as short people..
  • 2 0
 I prefer vertically challenged.
  • 1 0
 It's not even a lifestyle choice but a necessity. My shorts do look better without minion tread on the back.
  • 7 1
 The price just needs to go down full stop. How can a new car cost less than a bicycle? In the last few years its got crazy. In 2016 I bought a Radon Swoop 170 for £2300, it just won bike of the year and I thought, although I love it, that's a lot of money, the ball n chain was like "Do bikes actually cost that much....wow". Now people seem to think a £6000 enduro bike is reasonable if its a good spec. Then "Rob Rides Emtb" tells me an £11000 ebike is amazing. Surfboards haven't seen anything like this craziness (yes, I know prices have risen) and most people who get a good board keep them for years. I would literally be still riding a 2009 Carrera Fury from Halfords if this were the same for bikes.
  • 1 0
 On the surf front, that's true only if you very carefully select what you want to track. Yes, prone-paddle surf boards have only gently evolved for the last however many years - but man, the sport of surfing (if you think of it as anything riding waves while standing on a board) has exploded, with SUP surfing, SUP downwind swell riding, and now all things foiling.
  • 5 0
 I like the idea of slow change. You can now save to get those fancy wheels, titanium cranks, etc and have them transfer from bike to bike now. I did not ride for a while and when I cam back, my 26” was not compatable. I bought a 29er and within a year could not even upgrade it. Now with my current bike I feel I can get the parts I need and get better longer lasting parts. A good time for the used market too.
  • 5 0
 The technology we still really need, though who knows if it is possible within the laws of physics, is super light tires that are as unlikely to pinch flat or sidewall tear as a current setup with heavy sidewalls and a foam insert. 750 grams tires that could perform like what currently takes more like 1300 grams would be a huge game changer for those of us that still like to pedal up as well as down. Someone please invent this.
  • 4 0
 "Buyers market" is a bit of a tease. A buyers market implies variety of choices and an ability to save money. With that definition, it will not be. The manufacturers pushed the prices of their products up so much, and so quickly, that while the variety might be there, the pricing will not. Even variety is a stretch as most just seem to be some variation of horst link with geo that is basically the same. We will end up buying mostly for the brand and customer service/ warranty more than for tech as it is all ending up exactly the same.
  • 1 0
 Well see how next few years of global economic crisis pan out.
  • 3 0
 @jrocksdh: Once prices go up, they rarely come back down in appreciable ways. There will not be a bike market crash. There will just be fewer riders who can afford it.
  • 2 0
 @jmhills: IT'll be the only way to move products, it won't be the riders who can't afford the bikes, it'll be the bike companies that can't afford to stay in business.
  • 2 0
 @jmhills: as someone pointed out above, Ripmo AF is 25 percent off right now, back down below what they were pre pandemic. While you're right to an extent, supply and demand are the ultimate driver of prices. The price hikes we saw probably had a lot to do with temporary shipping and manufacturing cost increases due to limited supply of those things.
  • 3 0
 Look. I just got my bike last year. I think it's a good time for all advancement to stop so my bike doesn't get out of date. They can update in like 5-7 years when I may consider buying a new one. Just work on the new standards, technology, and geo in the background and only jump forward when I'm ready to buy.
  • 2 0
 I would love to see reliable adjustability be more of a norm across the board for the future!
A flip chip to allow 27.5" or 29" rear wheel without changing geo.
A shock flip chip for more or less progressive suspension curve.
A flip chip rear dropout to shorten or lengthen the chain stay length +/- 10mm
Flip head tube cups to lengthen/shorten reach +/- 10mm
High/Low BB flip Chip

A bike with this level of adjustability could be so future proof, and allow for so many different riding styles. But maybe that's not good for business, idk. But I hope adjustability continues to show up on new bikes.
  • 3 1
 I still see significant room for improvement:

Size specific chain-stay length, size specific BB height combined with the correct crank length also by size, different leverage curves for light vs. heavy people, 2 water bottles inside the triangle or even a bladder stored inside the frame, storage obviously, L & XL DC bikes with longer than 435mm CS lengths, these things all need significant improvement.

And that's before you even get to the e-bikes. Expect an absolute wave of lightweight, quiet, nearly invisible e-bikes, very quickly with near constant evolution.
  • 1 0
 all these ideas or "problems" are absolutely correct, however, if a company makes different molds for every size of bike/ weighted rider, bikes would cost 15000 for a deore build. we would have to pay for all of the engineering time and all the mold fabrication... its a if i could make a perfect bike for me i would issue.. but I doubt sustainable for a bike company. . . that's my very uneducated guess :S.

also, mass product purchasing it keep price down a bit too, so the components would be a difficult specific improvement too. ..

the bottle cages, bladders, would be amazing! and leverage ratios - i think all companies can throw in a flip chip that would change angle of shock/ rear end to help with more or less progression.. that would be sweet.
  • 2 0
 For the past few years Demand > Supply which means manufacturers could be lazy when introducing expensive innovative. Maybe we can expect the pace of innovation to improve again when they are fighting for our business rather than rushing to push out as many old tech bikes as possible.
  • 2 0
 The danger with forming this opinion is that it is typically guided by the current state of the art. When all of the low hanging fruit is gobbled up every one is wondering where to go next. Same thing has happened in the ski and snowboard industry. In theh 2000's things stagnated a while then suddenly shaped skis were then next quantum leap, then titanal and rubber, etc...

The next big MTB advancement maybe won't even be on the bike itself but maybe safety equipment or trail-related?
  • 1 0
 Great write up, was thinking about this earlier today. I could see/hope to see more innovation out of components and accessories. Not sure how that will play out for frame companies but I think overall, the bike industry will continue to empty my pockets one way or another.
  • 1 0
 Explains to rise of nonsensical “features” like cable routing the the stem and bikes trying to like like Teslas (Unno..). If you can’t come up with true innovations the only thing to do is to “solve” nonexistant problems. Pretty stupid since there are still areas of improvement like my personal pet peeve, lack of reach adjustment. In the bmx world it’s common to offer the frames in 1/4” increments, while in the mtb world the steps are often close to 2cm, which in terms of geometry is quite a lot. I understand this would be too expensive with carbon frames but why not choose a bigger headtube that can easily take a reach adjust headset?
  • 2 0
 The rate of progress doesn't need to slow; it just needs to happen in a way that makes new things backwards compatible. That was the major wrench in the shift to different whe sizes etc.
  • 1 0
 1) Prices need to reflect a market saturated with similar options.
2) Suspension components need to be more durable. I'm looking right at you, Fox X2.
3) Derailleurs need to sail off into the sunset. The next big iteration of e-bike architecture should prioritize this.
  • 11 11
 Hogwash, everyone always thinks theyre at the peak of society with nothing more to discover or create. How about magnet spring suspension? Nitrogen filled tires? Aero mtb frames? Bikes that can turn from an xc style into dh like a transformer? Super boost high pivot? There's tons of stuff to still be discovered. The future is now.
  • 2 0
 I'll upvote you because you're right. This article could have been written 10 years ago or 20 years ago. A better article title would have been: "Opinion: The Pace of Change in the MTB World is TEMPORARILY Slowing Down, and I'm All For It."
  • 1 0
 Exactly. The future is unknown.
  • 2 0
 Next big innovation in cycling: Industry standards that are actually agreed upon and then used wholesale by the industry - wowza!
  • 4 0
 I'm just trying to figure out how to be happy with what I f*cking have.
  • 1 0
 Let us know how if you crack it
  • 1 0
 My 2017 Nicolai g19 is still bang on point geometry wise compared to 2022 models. They got it right over 5 years ago whilst Santa Cruz give as 5mm longer and .5 degree slacker every few years.
  • 1 1
 I change bikes yearly. There I said it. Or at the very least swap the frame out. I know alot will say that this is a very fortunate position to be and it probably is, but let me tell you 2 things. 1. No matter what frame you buy, they will have issues. I don't mean cracking (although some do) but more things that will eventually annoy you. Chainstay protection, poor cable routing and linkage exposure/ annoyance when cleaning. These are the real things that manufacturers should be perfecting instead of headtube routed cabling! ALL bikes should be invisi framed as standard. Thank you nukeproof for doing this. ALL bikes should have enough rubber to stop the chain slapping like hell of the frame and also being damaged from dropping one (ibis). 2. No matter what bike I have, I get bored of it after 10 months. Perhaps because it hasn't made me quicker. Or I compromised in climbing ability on false promises that it's the quickest descending bike ever with high pivot magic.... you know the reviews that suck you in? It's good that the whole thing appears to be slowing down thpugh. I await my carbon mullet bike to arrive. This one's going to be the quickest for sure.....
  • 1 0
 There's never been a better time to ride honestly... I'm constantly amazed by how well even entry level shit performs these days, and there's never been a better variety of bikes to suit what people are riding.
  • 3 0
 my 26" DJ does look like a toy next to my enduro bike, but I love it haha
  • 1 0
 @mariomtblt - A DJ IS a toy - that's what's so damn fun about it.
  • 1 2
 Funny thing is, that change in wheel sizes,putting a bigger wheel up front, is what made designer go slacker head angle
Plus going steeper on seat angle was more about fitting longer travel on bigger wheels
But 26" bikes still exelerate faster & are lighter!
  • 2 2
 next will be wireless brakes followed by a trip to the ER and endless debt. .....nad 26 ain't dead yet mine will just not break
  • 3 5
 I wouldn't be so sure. High pivot bikes are a massive shift in tech. Beyond the different kinematics, they make gearbox bikes far less problematic from chain positioning standpoint.

And now that eBikes are so common, how long will it take before the eBike and non-eBike frames are identical and the non-electric version gets a gearbox or hybrid gearbox like the Classified 2-speed internally geared hub mounted either in the front triangle or the rear wheel instead? And once you start using eBike frames there's no need for wireless electronics, as the bikes are engineered to integrate the wires from the get go and come with the wires pre-installed.

There's also a ton of room for cheap single-speed, single-pivot steel park bikes that no company in the industry other than Starling seem interested in.

Once steering dampers get integrated into frames you'll likely see another wave of incompatibility on some level as well. There's probably a lot more stuff on the horizon that I'm missing, but these are what I see coming off the top of my head.
  • 3 1
 "There's also a ton of room for cheap single-speed, single-pivot steel park bikes that no company in the industry other than Starling seem interested in."

Is there though? With 170-180mm enduro/freeride bikes becoming both more capable and better pedaling, it seems like the dedicated dh/park market is getting smaller and smaller in general, much less for a specific niche that is particularly non-versatile.
  • 1 0
 @MarcusBrody: What's your solution to satisfying the spiked demand for bikes that provide high durability, entry level experience that doesn't cost a fortune to fix after you make some inevitable mistakes out on the hill? It seems like people want all these high end features but don't want to pay for them. What if we just accept that we can get 80% of what we want with some compromises? Isn't that the spirit of the post anyway? That marginal tech gains aren't worth the expense and complexity?

I'm also not saying that any of the innovations I've cited are necessarily good or wanted, just that they are highly likely and at least on paper achieve many of the desires that seem super important to people on PB.
  • 1 0
 @ShopMechanic: I'm sure there is a niche that would buy them, I just don't think it's very big. Bike price isn't really driven by drivetrain costs, which is the only place this bike is likely to save money. The Starling frame you reference goes for 2990 pounds (~ $3250) and that may be without a shock. I assume costs would come down if they were more popular, but you still have a bike that's not going to be that versatile while not being that cheap after the frame/suspension.

For most people, getting 80% of they want with some compromises is exactly why they buy a bike like a Canyon Torque, Propain Spindrift, Commencal Meta SX. You can have tons of fun with them in the bike park and hit some wild stuff, but also pedal them up things as well. That way, you don't need to buy multiple bikes and that saves more money than having very specific bikes filling niches, even if they're less expensive and that volume lets manufacturers lower prices a bit compared to the Starling.

I think the Starling is awesome, but to me that niche is basically only riders that only ride park, don't want to race, and value durability over other performance metrics.
  • 2 2
 Airless tires. With all the bulky inserts that let people ride home (carefully) on a flat, we're 80% of the way there. Maybe. Hopefully. Soon would be good.
  • 1 0
 Doubt it. Tires provide a huge suspension and traction benefit that needs to be both light and easily adjustable -- neither of which an airless tire would accomplish.
  • 1 0
 But air gives you adjustability. My xc bike sees about 10 psi difference depending on how im using it that day. My trail bike only sees +/-2 or 3psi but I wouldn't want to lose that either.
  • 1 1
 Reliability is the thing we all want to see improved, and the thing that won't happen because it would lose bike companies money.
  • 1 0
 IMHO bikes are the worst they have been in a long time. Not a single mainstream 2022 bike I would remotely consider buying.
  • 1 0
 That's why I ride the Enduro, cause I'm still on the best bike out there 3 years running.
  • 2 1
 Im paying attention to SRAMs UDH. That intrigues me,
  • 3 0
 Finally, we've entered the age of intriguing derailleur hangers. Huzzah.
  • 2 2
 innovation plateau’d over a decade ago, companies are just forced to acknowledge it now.
  • 1 0
 Deals are starting to come back. Wish that demo days would too.
  • 1 0
 We need a new axle standard.
  • 1 2
 You can tell that you’ve become old, when you start wishing things would slow down and not change much anymore…
  • 2 4
 Sure wish fox would ditch the orange...cringe.
  • 1 1
 Your disdain for a color is...cringe.





