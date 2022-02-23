Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official

I'm sure Discovery has big plans to improve the content, and they certainly have the means and ability to do just that. But it’s hard to know what’s possible until you’re in charge. I bet some folks at Red Bull are looking at the cataclysmic, doom-and-gloom comments about the Discovery news and thinking “weren’t you the same people that complained bitterly about our coverage?”



The truth is that despite Red Bull’s issues, they’ve set an incredibly high bar for production and many of the key people running the broadcasts care deeply about the sport. It remains to be seen what kind of access Discovery is going to give for World Cups, but if it does become a subscription service, there will be higher expectations from the audience. Full disclosure, the subscription model is a cornerstone of Pinkbike’s parent company’s business and I’m fundamentally happy to pay for content I want to see, but to get the mountain bike world on board they’re going to need to step way up.



Photo by Sven Martin. Thank You, Red Bull



