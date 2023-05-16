Opinion: The Rockrider Team Could Change World Cup Racing

May 16, 2023
by Matt Wragg  
Tom Pidcock Joshua Dubau Nino Schurter Jordan Sarrou and Thomas Griot complete the top 5.
Unfamiliar team name and logos on Joshua Dubau's jersey at Nove Mesto. Photo: Ross Bell.


After Joshua Dubau's incredible weekend, the Ford-supported team are poised to shake things up.




Words: Matt Wragg


bigquotesWhile it is cool to see Reece Wilson running a Volvo helmet, it is not the same scale of engagement as when they were title sponsors for the Volvo Cannondale team…Matt Wragg, Feb 2022

Last year I wrote about the then-newly formed Rockrider World Cup XC team looking to shake up the World Cup circuit. I believe that they are looking to change the sport in a profound and unexpected way. Recently they announced their new co-title sponsor for the 2023 season: Ford.

Yes, that Ford. The globe-spanning, American auto behemoth. To be more precise, it is the French subsidiary of Ford, but a car maker is once more title sponsor of a mountain bike racing team, and we have not seen that in our sport in twenty years.

Rockrider are Decalthlon's in-house mountain bike brand. For anybody not familiar with Decathlon (I’m looking at people living in North America here), think REI, but more general, more value-focused and much, much bigger. The reason I wrote about Rockrider is because they are a mainstream brand taking an interest in mountain biking. That hasn’t happened much in the past couple of decades. In my piece, I wrote that “Decathlon has the resources to truly shift the playing field in World Cup racing” and I would argue that bringing Ford as a co-title sponsor is doing just that.


Rodckrider XCO Team
Photo: Rockrider


Our colleagues at Velovert wrote a piece about the signing, stating that the team have received a fleet of vehicles for the year, and financial support similar to Rockrider’s investment. I suspect more than a few team managers will be spitting their coffee with jealousy to hear that they doubled the teams operating budget in one step.

Rockrider’s team manager, Samuel Roces, broke down some of the details of the deal in the Velovert article. Firstly, he explains that attracting a sponsor from outside of the sport was a goal from the very beginning for them. Initially they were in talks with Allianz, the insurance giant, but although they came close to agreeing a deal, nothing was ever signed. When he talks about what attracted Ford to mountain biking right now, he is explicit in stating that the Discovery deal and the 2024 Paris Olympic games were major deciding factors. Yet he also explains Ford have only signed a one year deal - that this is very much testing the water for them.


Right off the bat Joshua Dubau had Pidcock in his sights.
Rockrider's Joshua Dubau pushed Pidcock all day at Nove Mesto, finishing a close second and nearly spoiling Pidcock's perfect weekend. Photo: Andy Vathis


This poses a big question: is mountain biking ready for such a major sponsor?

For those too young to remember, at the end of the 90s, there was an influx of money into the sport - Grundig, Diesel, Volvo and more were all invested in the sport when they thought it was going to be the next big thing. As cool and exciting as mountain bike culture may have seemed while in the saddle, watching skinny men and women judder their way down fireroads and hiking trails was not a great TV spectacle. This was not the image they were dreaming of and the mainstream brands left en masse. They were so badly burned that there has been little in the way of mainstream interest in mountain biking for two decades now.

That means the stakes are high for this deal with Ford. The sport has grown up a lot in the intervening years, but has it grown enough? With more and more data available to marketing departments than ever before, they have a far clearer picture of what works and what does not. It is a far harsher commercial world than maybe many in the cycling industry are used to, there is little space for sentiment, and if the World Cup is to retain sponsors like Ford it will need to provide measurable value for these sponsors.

Here's hoping that along with the mainstream recongnition (and money), double-drivetrained hyperbikes, wild, anatomical skinsuits and talk show appearances for racers are coming back too...

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
77145 views
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
64905 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
50315 views
First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On
43192 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
42692 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
42251 views
First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP
39411 views
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
38757 views

18 Comments

  • 17 0
 Ford making a move for that mtb Tacoma market.
  • 28 0
 first we had Boost, then Super Boost, and now Eco Boost.
  • 1 0
 Toyota new mini truck coming, rumored to be called STOUT and will compete against fords new maverick.
  • 8 1
 Auto makers are trying to sell pickups to Europeans for a while now with Ford being on the forefront of that.

They saw that we´re stupid enough to buy oversized SUVs with too much fuel consumption in order to drive them through our city´s tiny streets.

So they´re now trying to go the next step and sell us cars which are even worse for 99% of the buyer´s use case and also even worse for the environment.
  • 10 0
 Prays and thoughts that you never get infected with the lifted F250 dudes peacocking everywhere.
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: Slowly getting here already, but RAMs seems to be a more often option, I guess new Ranger will be hit the market with more impact
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: The Ford Ranger which is a the baby truck in the USA I think is already too big for European street so the F150 or F250 I don't want to imagine them in our many roundabout
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: 150s are not happening where I live, let alone 250s - my neighbour has a Raptor and he struggles to get in and out of the village with it... Looks lovely, mind.
  • 6 0
 XC is also changing from the perspective of having bigger names from outside of the MTB world showing up and participating in races. CDMP and Pidcock, along with the presence of Ineos and Jumbo Visma will bring more attention. I'm also glad to see Manitou back in the sport.
  • 2 0
 Mountain biking is a missed opportunity right now for marketers. We will see a LOT more deals like the Ford setup. The people riding now are for the most part wealthy middle aged with high disposable incomes. For those that try to shout me down, anyone with a decent bike is very wealthy by global standards.
  • 1 0
 Guess this journo forgot about Hyundai. I ran the GT MTB team 2001-2004 and Hyundai did such a massive deal with us, we spread that 7 figure deal over to Mongoose (sister brand) as well as used it for GT BMX, Mongoose BMX. If I recall, that deal lasted 6-7 years? and employed over a couple dozen athletes, support staff.
And, Chevy Trucks, title sponsor of the NORBA series for years....ACURA was also a mid level sponsor of GT in the early 90's....and uhhmm, Mercedes World Cup the last few years.
  • 1 0
 Jeep also sponsored a 4X series (Jeep King of the Mountain, unrelated to Strava afaik) where the series winner walked away with a Jeep car. I think Jill Kintner got a few of them, Anneke Beerten has one too. Tara Llanes sadly got paralyzed.
  • 1 0
 We will see how much engagement will remain after Paris 2024. I hope the sport can keep the momentum but it wouldn’t be the first time a company is only out for short term marketing.
  • 2 2
 Seeing a value brand investing like this is great. The cycling industry needs to refocus on growing the pool or riders with affordable bikes instead of selling us (I’m totally in the demographic) a 4th or 5th bike. For several thousand dollars.
  • 3 1
 Who cares about Ford? The sponsors didn't race. How about some kudos and details on Joshua?
  • 1 0
 Rate decathalon/rock rider for cycle clothing. Good value and works well, lasts too. Their bibs are great, trail pants are good and their mtb jackets are solid.
  • 1 0
 I'm in the market for new vehicle (new to me probably) and ford just got a whole lot cooler.
  • 1 0
 Those Manitou equipped bikes looked the smoothest over the roots and drops on Sunday.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034917
Mobile Version of Website