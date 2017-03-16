PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Opinion: The Table

Mar 16, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
table


"Jeff, can I buy one of those welding tables?" I was hanging out with Jeff Steber outside the Intense factory and I noticed workers were stacking some metal tables in the yard behind the shop. He wouldn't take my money. Jeff set one aside and told me to come pick it up in a week. It was an awkward moment.

I had paid a surprise visit to Intense to drop off a test bike, which should have been no cause for concern. I live an hour south, and I drop in every so often to say hey and, if he isn't busy making a secret project, to talk tech with Jeff. Today, however, as I passed the threshold of the Temecula, California, factory, I sensed something was amiss. Jeff met me in the foyer and before ushering me into the factory's inner sanctum, he turned and said, "RC, you came here on a big day for us." It was not the kind of "big day" I was expecting.

I grew up in metal fabrication shops and I looked forward to passing through the hallway that separated the administration offices from the daily mayhem of the Intense factory. I anticipated seeing odd shadows cast in pink light against its concrete walls and hearing the buzz and crackle of TIG welders. I expected to smell ozone and the sweet scent of coolant emanating from CNC machining centers humming somewhere in the back of the building, and I looked forward to handling the freshly-cut bottom brackets, frame journals, dropouts, and linkages, all neatly arranged in rows, awaiting their turn in the building process. I'd finish my lap around the factory in the assembly area, running my hands over beautifully painted frames, lined up on wooden racks...and I'd allow myself to reminisce, for a fraction of a second, about a time when my fingers played across my own finished creations.
Intense welding
Intense photo

Stepping into the factory, I was confronted with a wall of bicycle boxes, floor to ceiling, stacked neatly on aisles of new scaffolding. The atmosphere smelled like fresh tires, corrugated cardboard, and the pungent assembly grease that wafts from new drivetrain components. Storage occupied the space where manufacturing and frame assembly once took center stage. Only two of six machining centers were left standing and a crew was busy, hastily disassembling the welding department. I watched men cart the TIG machines into shipping containers behind the shop. Assembly fixtures and work-tables were piling up in the fenced yard beside stacks of old shelves and furnishings.

table

Jeff was visibly moved by the goings on, but he managed to sound committed when he announced that the day had arrived when Intense would no longer manufacture bicycles. He explained that the management took a long, hard look at the costs and returns of Intense's aluminum manufacturing. The short story was that they had over 20 employees and most of the factory devoted to aluminum frame production. Aluminum bike and frame sales had dwindled to half of what the factory was designed to handle. Darkening that picture, frame sales had all but dried up as new customers demanded complete bikes. The reality they faced was that
Intense's successful range of made-in-Asia carbon bikes was subsidizing its manufacturing operation. By the end of 2016, Intense's aluminum production had been shifted to Asia. The factory was converted to a warehouse and that's when I showed up.

There was no turning back for Intense. The market for used manufacturing machinery is pennies on the dollar, and retooling the factory would cost millions. CEO Andrew Herrick said that employees who could not be absorbed into the new Intense were given severance pay and assistance to new employment. Jeff, who designs and builds Intense's aluminum prototypes, kept enough equipment to assemble a king's workshop in a corner of the new warehouse. Steber admitted that shutting down manufacturing

Intense M9 promo
Intense photo
has given him a lot more time and a substantially larger budget with which to concentrate on future projects. There was, however, no hiding the fact that this was the end of an era. The finality of it hung in the air. I could see it in his eyes.

I know that feeling. I had a small mountain bike manufacturing business. The handful of people who worked beside me were as proud as I was to watch the aluminum and steel we shaped with our hands become painted frames, lined up on our wooden racks. We grew up with the business, and so did the mountain bike industry. At some point, I believed that small frame makers like us were going to be eaten alive by established big brands and I made the decision to sell. I remember the day escrow closed. The concrete floor I had walked for a dozen years felt foreign. All of my tools belonged to someone else. The men who forged their dreams to fit into mine had a new employer. Miraculously, I stepped into a new career as the editor of a popular mountain bike magazine, but it was bittersweet. I studied the check in my hand. The voice inside me said I was not going to make bicycles again.

table
table

Years later, I paid a visit to my welder, Travis Decker, who now owns a custom sheet metal business. There, surrounded by his massive computerized punches and bending machines, I saw a familiar sight - my old aluminum work table. Travis had purchased it for almost nothing after the new owners decided they had no use for it. Every bicycle I had made had been designed, assembled, welded and aligned on that four by eight foot slab of aluminum. A measure of my soul is locked inside that table, along with crumbs of history that span from the first fillet-brazed, rigid steel mountain bikes to the dawn of full-suspension. That Travis is still using it today is an honor that I can't covey with words.

table

I drove back to Temecula and, as promised, my prize was waiting - standing alone in the fenced lot. I unloaded the table in my new workshop and inspected it more closely. Its aluminum top was bowed slightly from intense heat and pockmarked by high-voltage arcs. Its unpainted rectangular steel legs had a patina of rust, except for where its previous owner's boots had rested. A haphazardly crafted U-bracket was welded to one side to hold the TIG torch, and a well-worn hole near the center that formed a swivel point for heavy welding fixtures bore witness to thousands of aluminum frames that were either tacked together or finish welded on this plain-looking, three-foot-square metal table. It was an honor to have it. A few days later, I fired up my torch and the first project began to rise up from its well-worn surface.

MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa


Must Read This Week
Bikes of the 2017 NZ Enduro
80168 views
Canyon Sender - Review
74703 views
YT Nabs the Director of Good Times
69122 views
Santa Cruz's New Hardtail Costs Under $2,000, Does Either 29'' or 27.5+ Wheels
55174 views
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
50119 views
Four New Tires From Michelin - First Ride
48978 views
North American Handmade Bike Show 2017 - Randoms
46489 views
A Brief History of Formula's Disc Brakes
43935 views

30 Comments

  • + 10
 There was probably an article like this one, written in the year 1907, bemoaning the slow gradual death of the wooden horse cart fabrication shops that were failing with the advent of the automobile. Those jobs are gone, and are never coming back.
  • + 3
 Is that what you took from this? Another industrial "waah we're losing our jobs" article? Different strokes I suppose.
  • + 10
 RC this post was amazing, conveys the emptyness of abondonded spaces and the inhumanity of big business. Ever think about becoming a hobbiest frame builder once again? At least you now have the table once again.
  • + 6
 "Darkening that picture, frame sales had all but dried up as new customers demanded complete bikes"

I know that complete bikes offer a bit of a cost savings but I'm surprised to here this. I personally have never looked to buy a new complete bike. I love the idea of starting with a frame and building up the bike custom with every part that I want.
  • + 1
 I agree start with a frame, and hang the parts you want, but we are the minority, most buy complete and then buy complete in 2-3 yrs when the bike is "obsolete" as is no longer in style. Most think its some kind of magic building a bike, christ its like IKEA now. A couple of allen keys, and two hrs and you are done.
  • + 4
 @RichardCunningham:

"Way back" in the '80s I was an average late-teen with less than average bike skills but read MBA and always thought 2 things: 1) it would be so cool to be Tomac or Overend and 2) it would be cooler if I could build a bike...not assemble it, but build it. I always thought the creators were the coolest.

Fast forward to me picking up a bike after a long absence from riding and I feel I let a good part of life go for no particular reason. I can't wait to get back out this year, and it makes me think of how you must feel as the spark of creation leaps from that table again:

Then..."The voice inside me said I was not going to make bicycles again."

And now...."A few days later, I fired up my torch and the first project began to rise up from its well-worn surface."

I hope that feeling is the same now as it was then. Post a pic when you're done ;-) .
  • + 1
 Change.... there's similar situations in many industries. The sport is going main stream. Two of my friends have a business creating climbing holds. They used to manufacture everything themselves but demand got higher and they started selling abroad more and more so eventually they outsourced production. Now they're only making the master holds and send them to the factory. Good or bad? I think for them it takes away the boring part of production. For a creator / maker, the most interesting part is not production but product development. As long as you can be in the development and make prototypes, I think its all good!
  • + 1
 This sucks. Skilled people lost their jobs. Someone that supported a family and a community. People would rather pay a gazillion dollars for the latest and greatest Asian carbon with disposable and rapidly obsolete components draped over it than pay for something made by their neighbor that supports their own local economy. That's life in the 21st century I guess.

It's hard to get too teary eyed over intense though. For a premium, made in America product I sure saw a lot of them with broken and with shoddy welds and misalignments. I wanted them to be great, but they weren't.

And what's special about Intense now? Why is it worth 10 grand? Someone in Spain designs them. Someone in Asian lays the carbon and someone in America designs the stickers? What's the difference between them and YT or Fezzari or a Motobecan. that's the bike industry in 2017. Brands are meaningless
  • + 4
 Not made in North America anymore and selling at MEC. That's a double whammy of crapola.
  • + 6
 Atleast you know that if you crack the frame 15 years from now, MEC will still refund you.
  • + 9
 @Thimk: And their frames have a chance of being straight now. I guess there's a few upsides.
  • + 2
 Change is one of the most difficult things we have to accept - even when the pro's out weigh the con's
  • + 2
 Friggin' brilliant work, RC. Got me all misty-eyed....about a table. A table. Damn.
  • + 3
 Great story! Thanks for sharing Smile
  • + 1
 No more aluminum bikes from Intense? There goes the last great made-in-America company.
  • + 6
 Read the article again.
  • + 4
 An off shore aluminum frame is what you will get from Intense
  • + 3
 @nohyphens: I read it. "By the end of 2016, Intense's aluminum production had been shifted to Asia. The factory was converted to a warehouse and that's when I showed up". To me that says no more US-made aluminum frames.
  • + 2
 @rivercitycycles: Devinci still made in Canada
  • + 1
 @seraph: And thats NOT what you said in your first post. Just sayin.
  • + 3
 Cool article
  • + 1
 President trump will bring intense manufacturing back to the states !
  • + 1
 But how is this going to MAGA!?
  • + 1
 Well, this wasn't just downright depressing.
  • + 1
 Awesome story, got my eyes all watery
  • + 1
 Great article. Thank you.
  • + 1
 Why not keep assembly in the USA like Santa Cruz at least?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047529
Mobile Version of Website