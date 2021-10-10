Opinion: The Unexpected Upsides of Mental Illness

People don’t talk much about the upsides of mental illness. There’s not much time for silver linings when you’re suffering. Yet even in the midsts of that suffering is the germ of a rare gift: clarity.For me, at least, when things were bad my life was stripped away to the very essentials. When you’re f*cked up and medicated beyond the point of function you have to pare your life back to one or two things. In my case, it was trying to work my way out of the hole and support my wife (who was working to support me as I couldn’t).The daily routine would go something like this: Wake up feeling shit from having barely slept. By 9 or 10 the overwhelming sensations of dread usually lightened a bit so grab some breakfast. Ride out the fear on the sofa until I had enough energy to make lunch. Walk around the block. Meditate. Make fire and dinner, boil the kettle. The goal was that I would walk and meditate every day, and when Mary walked through the door she would have a warm house, hot meal and a mug of tea to come home to. Some days I managed to get it all done.Other days it was too much, I was too tired. Some days I would get it nearly all done, but the stress of trying to manage it all was too great and Mary would come home to find me untethered and angry. I’d find something to get upset about and shout at her until I ran out of energy and found myself sobbing on the floor, hating myself because I knew deep down that my anger was destroying my marriage. I don’t think anyone would have blamed Mary for walking away.Thankfully she didn’t, and agonisingly slowly (or at least that how it felt at the time) I began to work my way out of that hole. Soon I could think about riding bikes again, of living a life beyond the confines I needed to survive in those early days. Yet I was fragile, I could cast my net a little wider, but I still needed to pick and choose my battles.It is in that process where you need to figure out what is and isn’t important. Without the youthful luxury of inexpendable energy, what are the things you can do that have the biggest impact on your life?Sitting some three years out from those days, that process has never stopped, it has just expanded. My capacity for work, stress and exhaustion is far less than it was before. That is not to say I don’t enjoy my life, a former colleague even accused me of being happy recently, but to keep things that way I need focus. Rebuilding my life I had to think long and hard about what makes me happy - about what success might look like for me today.Who amongst us, pushed and pulled by the ceaseless demands of our ever-accelerating society has time to stop and think deeply like this? That is not to say you need to have a full-blown breakdown to re-assess your life, but for me, my illness gave me that time and space to re-evaluate my life, and that is truly a gift.I remember seeing the cliche on TV. People who had suffered nervous breakdowns dropping out of their high-flying lives and taking simple, sometimes menial, jobs. In the past I thought they were failures, their illness meant that they had to retreat into these small, pathetic lives. I was still in the mindset that to be happy you have to succeed in a traditional sense, it never occurred to me that these people might be happier in these new, smaller lives.That’s the thing with real clarity, you may realise that the goal you have been chasing is not the right one for you. In some ways, I am lucky that I hated my career while I was still in my 20s and made the tough call to walk away from my life in search of something else. But my breakdown showed me that the process was not finished, that I was still trying to win at photography, writing, whatever else I was into. I felt like that to be successful I had to drive myself harder and harder. Since my breakdown I have tried to let go of this, to try and let the unhealthy competitiveness fall away.What I have come to understand is that what I really want in this world is my quiet life here in the mountains. Mary and I have just bought a house, so I need enough money to make that secure, but also I need enough time to enjoy my life.Maybe I will never go back to running around the globe, maybe I will never earn as much money as I did before, there are lots of maybes. But on Monday a huge storm passed over the house. I spent Tuesday clearing out the access road and took a couple of hours to pedal my road bike. I could take that time away from work without worrying, without feeling guilty. As the sun dipped away from our valley I sat out on the porch with Mary and we reclined in our seats as night came down around us. For me, that is all I need - this is my new idea of success.