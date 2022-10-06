Opinion: What Are You Too Picky About?

"Can we bump the ride to 2:30 instead of 2 pm?" I texted Dave at 2:15. "I've got something important to wrap up before I can meet you."

After pushing send, I stretched my chain out on its side across the workbench, one end hooked onto a small tack pushed into the wood countertop and the other held taut with my right hand. In my left was a tired, blackened brush missing half its bristles. If it wasn't for my burning and watery eyes, I would have seen the mist of aerosol brake cleaner hanging in the air as I furiously scrubbed the faded gold chain. Just a few minutes earlier, I had been using a small pick to go at the tiny nooks and crannies of my narrow-wide chainring, probably looking and sounding a lot like my semi-rabid Shiba Inu when she's chewing on another itchy spot. Before that, I first used a very specific flat-head screwdriver to scrape my already-clean pulley wheels clean and then cleaned them again with a clean rag that I sprayed with brake cleaner.

Then I staggered outside to lay down on the grass for twenty minutes while airing out my shop.

I wrote a thing from my high horse awhile back about how more of us should be working on our own bikes. In it, I said that you'll (maybe) save money, have more mechanical sympathy, and blah blah blah about something or other. But I also mentioned that, unlike a lot of people, I really do enjoy cleaning my drivetrain:
bigquotesSpeaking of black grease, even a job as menial as cleaning your nasty-ass drivetrain can feel both constructive and cathartic; maybe it's just the solvent talking, but freshly cleaned pulley wheels make me happy.

I love that when I lift my bike up onto the repair stand after an especially dirty month of pedaling, its cassette and chain can look like they've been at the bottom of the cat shelter's only litter box for the last month. But a mere three hours later and it's been removed, scrubbed clean until my fingertips ache, reinstalled, and drip-lubed one roller at a time with a bottle of delicious Dumonde Tech lube that I've written "LEVY" and "NOT YOURS" on with a black felt marker to remind my thieving girlfriend not waste any on her always dirty drivetrain.


A podcast, some solvent, and a brush are all I need to have some fun.
This is the dirtiest my pulley wheels ever get.


As much as I'd love to go through that ritual before every ride, stripping the chain of lube that's crept in between the rollers, plates, and pins with high-pressure industrial solvent is an end-of-the-month job and would be counter-productive in the long run to perform more often. Instead, I do the same forensic polishing of the vhainring and pulley wheels before almost every ride, but simply give the chain a dry wipe-down and lube an hour or two before I head out. Wiping off any and all excess Dumonde Tech from the chain and every tooth on the ring and both pulley wheels is the last thing on the list before rolling out the door thirty minutes behind schedule.

"Maybe you need a quicker pre-ride ritual," the same lube-stealing girlfriend said while I grumbled about having to rush. "You're awfully crazy about your chain. Maybe you shouldn't be so particular..." she followed up with, tailing off at the end to make sure I could hear her eyes rolling as she walked away. Upon a bit of self-reflection, she might have a point of some kind, especially when I consider that my life could be burning down around me and I'd probably be half-clueless just so long as my drivetrain is shiny and shifting perfectly. Someone with more insight than I have would probably tell me there's a deep-seated reason for that, but we're let's keep this surface level, please.

Thing is, while I might be a little anal-retentive about my drivetrain, I'm relatively careless about how the rest of the bike looks just so long as it's set-up correctly and nothing is about to rattle off. It's in front of me as I type this, looking a bit sad and currently covered in a 5lb layer of dust and mud. You'd find tired, faded paint and plenty of scratches if you were able to wipe any of it away... which you probably can't because it's epoxied to the frame thanks to a thick coating of drink mix from a summer of soul-lifting adventures. It appears to be a hot mess, sure, but do you know what else it is? Absolutely dialed; the suspension is running perfectly, the rotors aren't even thinking about rubbing, and my tires and pressures are bang-on where they should be.


You thought I was joking about the 'LEVY' lube?


And unlike my friends who spray their bikes off after every single ride, mine doesn't make the slightest creak or groan. My advice: look after what matters, and yes, you should definitely be cleaning your bike when it's super dirty. But instead of trying to drown it with a garden hose, give your bike a cursory dry wipe-down and focus on what matters, which is being able to see your reflection in your chain.

So yeah, I guess I'll admit that I can be a little particular about cleaning my drivetrain bits. I asked a couple of friends their thoughts, hoping to learn that they too enjoy scrubbing a chain on a sunny Saturday afternoon. "I check suspension pressure and sag before every ride," My Buddy Wayne replied. "I just have to clean the dirt at the hub and spoke junction," Matt told me. "You're f*cking crazy when it comes to your drivetrain," Dave answered.

Dave is probably right, but aren't we all a little picky about something? When it comes to your bike and the other gear you use, what are you maybe a little too particular about?

61 Comments

  • 66 1
 Noise. I struggle to enjoy riding if my bike is noisy.
  • 7 0
 This more than anything else!
  • 8 0
 Yeah, any creak leads to a full tear-down when I get home.
  • 2 0
 This is like a therapy group haha. I feel better. Yeah any creak and I have to talk myself down at night in order to sleep. The subsequent diagnosing session always angst ridden. Every other part of my life is generally very smooth and organized... but if there is a noise, forget it.
  • 3 0
 Noise and perfect suspension is something I am near phsycotic about. I can't ride well when these things aren't right. If I'm mid project it literally affects my mood until it gets right. It normally takes me most of a year after a new build to tweak and silence everything into perfection.
  • 16 0
 We are all too picky about Comments on PB
  • 13 7
 Does anyone else just throw lube on their chain and call that a cleaning? And if things are really a mess I'll just find a "trail stick" and get the shit off my pulley wheels.

I don't think I've actually cleaned a chain or drivetrain in 10 years...beyond shining it up if I'm swapping it to a new frame.
  • 4 31
flag Slope-Style (40 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 You're dumb haha
  • 6 0
 Yep, the Rock N Roll Gold instructions are right up my alley: hose the chain down in lube, wipe it off, go ride.
  • 1 0
 @y0bailey I can relate. I live in the desert. Just wipe down the chain, re-lube and go. Maybe once a year, tops, I'll actually take the time to properly clean my drivetrain. I've been doing this for 20 years with no issues.
  • 1 0
 I used to clean my chain and transmission regularly enough. I don't do much anymore and it still rides great. I think 11 and 12 speed systems are way durable and reliable these days anyway.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. A stick does a great job on the jockey wheels and it can be conveniently done mid ride when you are taking a break
  • 5 0
 If my bike isn't nasty enough to get a full bubble bath, I will at least wipe down and lube the drivetrain, as well as wipe crud off my suspension (paintbrushes work wonders for getting into tight areas where you'd still like to be gentle, like fork seals).
  • 9 0
 I’m picky about who I ride with
  • 4 0
 You guys have friends to ride with??
  • 1 0
 You guys have friends?
  • 1 0
 @Kyleponga: hahaha I feel your pain. Gravel stole my friends
  • 1 0
 You guys ride?
  • 5 0
 I'm very particular about the air I put in my tyres staying in my tyres. And the air I remove from my brakes staying out of my brakes. Stuff on my bike doesn't get much love, because that's the way I like it. If it needs constant tending and tinkering to function at a reasonable level, I don't want it.
  • 5 0
 Cleat position on my shoes! I HATE getting new shoes for this reason. I trace the cleat location on my shoes every time I have to change them. Even then I will still have to get it perfect.
  • 2 0
 I'm really picky about try to look like I don't care: mismatched gear (bike and self - both probably dirty), park bike for trail riding, brakes that go to the bar, prob should get some chain lube, tires set at that'll survive PSi
  • 4 1
 Suspension. I get OCD if a service is late and small bump compliance suffers. My wife thinks it's neurotic but hey, otherwise I can't sleep at night hahaha Don't even get me started when I hear a creak or a click...
  • 2 0
 Same dude. Perfect suspension is a place of bliss. When its not there after you've had it nothing brings that level of satisfaction until you find it again.
  • 2 0
 My seatpost height. On both my road bike and mtb, I have them marked with a piece of electrical tape right above the collar and look at it almost every ride to confirm it hasn't slipped. If I can only help it, I will NOT take the seatpost out, for the fear that I won't re-install it in *exactly* the same way, as I'm convinced that I have it at just the perfect, most optimal height and seat pointing straight and that obviously is not repeatable...
I know.
  • 3 0
 I'm too lazy to scrub my chain, but also picky so I bought a cheap ultrasonic cleaner. Now I'm sad I didn't buy one big enough to fit the cassette.
  • 2 0
 Oh man I lust after an ultrasonic cleaner big enough for the whole drivetrain. Don't work at a bike shop kids. The fancy tools ruin you for life.
  • 1 0
 @sspiff: You can get some pretty cheap ones out there. I also have one that is a hair too small for my cassette. I need a second bigger one too. I clean my big rings one side at a time in mine currently.
  • 1 0
 Bar and seat angle. New bar or seat. First ride, ride 5 minutes, stop. Adjust 1 degree. Ride 5 minutes, stop. Adjust one degree. Ride 5, stop. Adjust. Over and over, then half a degree, back and forth. Next ride, same thing until I find something. A few weeks later, "Think it moved" start over. It annoys me so
  • 1 0
 I've found that I'm really particular about control setup, and apparently prefer a rather unique arrangement since I've virtually never hopped on someone else's bike and liked it. Brakes far enough inboard to juuust catch the hook with a single finger and the shifter/dropper lever far enough inboard that they don't overlap the grip at all.
  • 1 0
 I’m picky about the click bait I click. But I clicked here and found my idiosyncrasies align with Levy. Dirty bike, clean chain. A gritty, grindy drivetrain can detract from my ride as much as a fluttering shopping cart wheel makes me hate the store I’m shopping in. That and internal cable rattle. And “spill-proof” gas cans. And the doorbell during my nap.
  • 1 0
 I do a quick clean after every ride - to keep friction to a minimum, check for wear and check for breaks. I hate being the guy that holds up the group because I haven't maintained my bike.
  • 2 1
 ~30yrs I had a chain cleaning sequence: soak and clean in varsol using a tooth brush; wash off excess dirt with water and finally soak in oil (confession, it was 10w30). Hang chain over oil container to drip off excess.
  • 3 0
 if the drivetrain can't survive in A Quiet Place world im not riding until it can.
  • 1 0
 I guess you’re running Onyx hubs and not i9 Hydras or Chris Kings…
  • 3 0
 My controls have to be set JUST so, for optimal brake-dragging down blue trails.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy I had a boss at a machine shop who once said "things have a funny way of working right when they're clean." He was right, and it is why I clean every moving part of my bike more times than I ride it.
  • 1 0
 I wash my bike maybe twice a year. The chain and pulleys get wiped down before every ride, with fresh lube on the chain. Check the tyre pressures and that's it.
  • 1 0
 I find that other riders chains making noise bothers me. At least if they're on an expensive bike. You bought an $8k bike...treat it with some respect and lube the chain!!!
  • 2 1
 I'm overly picky about tire pressure. 18psi? 40psi, who cares, it doesn't matter, just go ride.
  • 2 0
 I’m super picky about tire pressure. I check it digitally before every ride. It has got to be right.

Ironically my rear tire is well overdue to be replaced, which certainly has more of an effect on my riding than pressure. But hey, new tire costs money and air doesn’t!
  • 1 0
 @mtshakira: I have to check pressures, If im 2psi off i can notice somethings not right. stresses me out.
Same with creaks, If my bike creaks i cant ride it. - if its just that bike and somethings wrong, i will replace it... We pay for high quality an should be getting it.
  • 2 0
 shiba inus are generally very quiet dogs. . .
  • 2 0
 Bike needs to be in factory condition. I hate chain noise.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy Start waxing your Junk, wait, I mean Chain, and your Junk, wait I mean drivetrain will always be clean...
  • 1 0
 Lubing your chain before a ride is what does it for me - do that shiz afterwards, less mess on the rest of the bike
  • 2 1
 @mikelevy
"vhainring"
nice
  • 1 0
 I’d be struggling with that girlfriend…bloody thieves
  • 1 0
 I hose my bike down but I also make sure its dead silent so yeah idk
  • 1 0
 I’m picky about the type of air I put in my tire.
  • 1 0
 Do you prefer Dry Air, Moist Air or Saturated Air?
  • 1 0
 Beer, definitely picky about my beer before and after a ride!
  • 1 0
 I can't stand loose rocks on the trails... sort of bike related.
  • 1 0
 Brake rub/drag is my nemesis.
  • 1 0
 Too picky about how PB announces Win it Wednesday winners !
  • 1 0
 EVERYTHING!
  • 1 0
 my nose
  • 1 2
 Ummm, yeah.
Below threshold threads are hidden





