Opinion: When It Comes To Suspension, Don't Forget The Basics

May 24, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Nukeproof Mega 275C


Part of my job is trying to pick apart the differences between bikes and suspension products to try and figure out which performs best. But to be honest, often the differences are subtle and one person's idea of "better" may not be the same as another. Moreover, a far bigger factor than whether you buy "fork X" or "fork Y" could be how you set up your chosen fork and how regularly you service it.

This was made clear to me recently when I was on a call with Öhlins about their new RXF 34 fork, and a throwaway comment grabbed my attention. One of the product managers mentioned in passing that they sell far more forks than the seal kits needed to service those forks. That fact really surprised me. If the average fork is serviced once per year (the bare minimum), and Öhlins has been selling MTB forks en-masse since 2016, you'd expect to sell many service kits for every fork. Even if some forks are getting serviced without the proper seal kit, that still suggests there are lots of forks out there which are badly overdue a service.


Anyone who's ever serviced a fork knows that it makes a huge difference. The degradation of performance due to water and dirt ingress, oil degradation and seal wear is slow enough that you don't notice it while it's happening. But when you refresh the oil and seals, it dramatically reduces friction and bumps up the performance.

It's often said that before you service a fork you should carefully note all your settings and then return to those afterwards. But I think that's bad advice because if your fork hasn't had a service for years, there'll be so much friction in the system that it will dominate the damping. And so the damper settings you'll want after the service will be very different to those that worked best beforehand. Otherwise, the reduced friction will make it feel too soft and too lively.

Servicing a fork has such a massive impact on its performance that a top-tier fork that's overdue a service can perform worse than an entry-level fork that's been looked after. So in a sense, you're throwing away hundreds of pounds/dollars/euros by not having it serviced, even before you consider the extended lifespan that comes with regular servicing.

No hatrick of Lourdes winds or peace of mind for AG starting the 2022 season. A big off during practice yesterday unfortunately put him on the back foot.
Even for World Cup Pros, spring stiffness is the primary adjustment.

In the same phone call, I asked Öhlins about their tuning programme, which makes it possible for Öhlins products to be re-valved to suit customers at a local service centre. Far from giving me the big sell, Öhlins Racing Technician, Terje Hansen, was pretty dismissive of the "shim cowboys" who are too keen to re-valve a shock before they've properly tuned it using the external adjustments. He added that at a recent testing camp for a DH World Cup team, the vast majority of their time with Öhlins was spent testing different spring rates in the fork and shock, trying to get the best balance right front-to-rear.

I think a common mistake is to measure sag once and then move on to damper settings and even re-valving; setting sag is just a starting point when it comes to setting up the spring stiffness, and it's worth trying a few different settings before fine-tuning the damping settings or thinking about custom tunes.

The point of all this is to stick to the basics. It doesn't matter all that much which fork you buy or if it's custom-tuned, or whether you're running five clicks of compression or six. What really matters is when was the last time it was serviced, what spring rate are you running and how does the spring rate compare between the front and the rear? Getting that right is 95% of the battle.

68 Comments

  • 15 0
 To be fair, it really depends on the user how often one needs a service and especially new seals. I wipe off my dust seals every ride and pull out the remaining dust with a drop of oil and wipe it again. That way, the dust wipers survive way longer than a season of regular use. A lower leg service every 50 hours, maybe change the foam rings every 100h and do a bleed of the damper once a year goes a long way. If the seals of the damper are not damaged or hard because of age, a clean and fresh oil is all it takes. New seals might even be stickier because they didn't break in yet. At 60 bucks for a full service kit one should inspect the seals before just throwing money at the fork.
  • 1 0
 That makes you a super pernickety fork consumer, because you could for example do a lower leg service once per fork, or per 2 or say 3 years or in some rare cases never. If it gets stiffer, maybe just let some air out or turn preload down and if something else isn't right get another one of ebay, get fork grease and use it all over the place. 1 fork used, works well, could probably use a service
  • 9 2
 Service kits - I did a lower leg on my fork this weekend. But I cleaned, flushed and re-used the foam rings - which I think might date to about 2017 or 18 when I last paid for a service, before I learnt to do it myself. And I've got a 5L bottle of the correct spec oil from Halfords. Unless Rockshox keep track of how many times I check the website to find out how many ml of oil to put in, they will have no idea about my sevicing.
  • 2 0
 Original rockshox Totems. Already done, didn't work then because of shit seals; but I've been using the same set of seals on my MY 2020 fox forks through 4 services and they still keep the dirt out, so maybe now is the time.
  • 7 0
 Great Article. Now give me a foolproof three step tutorial on how to perfectly set up front and rear fork/shock. Thanks 3
  • 1 1
 Yeah, people often talk about getting the correct front/rear balance, but there is not a lot of info about what "correct" is or feels like and how to get it.
  • 7 0
 Say it louder for the people in the back.

1) Friction
2) Spring rate
3) Damping

You have to do them in order.
  • 1 0
 Fixed (and yes, I suck at the 4th one)

1) Friction
2) Spring rate
3) Damping
4.) Not being bad at bikes
  • 8 1
 "It doesn't matter all that much which fork you buy" ohhh boyyyyy
  • 7 1
 After trying to tune a cane creek effectively I want to go buy a rigid single speed
  • 3 0
 I was just about to post how I did a lower service on my rigid fork today. Which is to say, I had time for a nap.
  • 2 1
 Just replace it with an x2. The VVC’s tuning range is so ineffective it might as well be rigid. Wink
  • 3 1
 THIS!
Better material doesn't make you a better rider. (It does sometimes help, though, I admit)
More adjustability, doesn't mean it works better if you don't know how to adjust it.
You need to know what the adjuster knob does and understand how it will change the feel/reaction of the suspension BEFORE you turn it. (Like you know beforehand that the music will get louder, when you turn the volume knob in the "+" direction)
  • 3 0
 argh....I know I need to do it but.....LBS is too busy to do fork service, I'm worried if I do it I'll f' it up, and if I send it off to FOX for service I'll be without the bike for a month [the horror]....
  • 3 0
 send it to someone who can do it quicker duh
  • 7 4
 It’s a one beer job. About as easy at it gets.
  • 4 1
 Seal/oil change is vastly easy, just try it
  • 2 0
 Give it a go man. Youtube is a treasure trove of information and the overall process is extremely easy. Just keep a lot of towels and a bucket, you're bound to spill some stuff the first time. Otherwise it is a pretty painless job and working on your own stuff can be quite satisfying. You can even help your buddies out once you get the hang of it.
  • 7 0
 @wyorider: Drink faster
  • 4 0
 @nskerb @wyorider @hi-dr-nick ...alright, going to give it a go if its that easy
  • 1 0
 Purely anecdotal, but I had Fox do a full service + rebound knob/shaft replacement in April, and the turnaround was less than a week. You do have to schedule a date a few weeks in advance, but as long as they have the fork in hand on that date they turn it around in days, not weeks.

Or, use the situation to get closer to the ideal number of bikes, N+1!
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: yeah it's really not that bad
  • 2 0
 FOX has set up a service scheduling system that seems to work pretty well. Your appt may be a few weeks out, but you don't have to send your stuff in until your appt comes. This way you aren't down for a month.
  • 1 0
 @wyorider: Dude, what is the size of this beer you keep talking about? Wait, it's a growler. Never mind.
  • 2 0
 @wyorider: sounds like you drink too slowly...
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: Go for it! One thing I learned the hard way is to read the instructions/watch the videos all the way through at least one BEFORE you start to make sure you have all the tools and supplies you need.
  • 1 0
 @swansong: RS on the other hand has had my shock (full 200 hour service) for 6 weeks and has given no indication of when I might get it back. Shop couldn't get the parts.
  • 4 0
 If you have Zeb ultimate you cannot find a service kit for love nor money in Canada - and you are restricted from buying it outside Canada and having it shipped.
  • 1 0
 Wait, what? Why can’t you ship it in? What about NAFTA?? lol
  • 1 0
 No need for the service kit. Properly clean and re-use the foam rings and seals. Fresh oil and grease is what really makes the difference.
  • 4 0
 One of the many reasons why I went coil with my fork this summer. Will still service it, but won't fret over it as much as an air one.
  • 1 0
 I'm leaning this way myself, more and more.
  • 2 0
 Well, this article is a bit too generic. For instance, damper knobs have more or less range depending on damper type, especially for monotube dampers there are quite basic. The only adjustment that really works on all dampers is the LSR. For LSC you can have like LSR, IFP pressure and the very LSC needle which all influence the LSC ... HSC/R on monotube dampers is really controlled by shimstack so ... yes, to adjust it you do exactly that, change shimstack. Why Ohlins enginners say otherwise? Simple, they do not use monotube dampers ... And we did not even start talking about HSR/HSC adjustment which are typically not what you would think.
So, maybe if you have Ohlins or CCDB or FOx X2 the best way for 99% ot the time is to use knobs. And of course you should always start from them. But having a monotube you are very likely to benefit from changing shimstack, and btw this is something that your bike manufacturer should have cared in the first place, but often they just pick a random stock tune and call it a day.
  • 1 0
 I think you have misunderstood. I think what TJ was getting at is that many people go for a "custom tune" cos it sounds cool, when they don't need one at all, they just need to find a good setting using the adjusters. If that setting cant be found using the external controls, or is near one of the extreme ends, this is when you should start considering a "custom" internal tune.

Tuning rebound straight out of the box makes sense, as the rebound works directly against the (known) springrate. However tuning the compression side of things before you have even ridden the bike is just a waste of time and money. Problem is people hear the word custom and get all excited...
  • 1 0
 @gabriel-mission9: I think that the problem with tuning is that it's had to be done right without telemetry or at least a dyno. Tuning it by riding is the simplest and the hardest way, there are lots and lots of combinations. You can have stiffer spring and less damping, you can have softer spring and more damping, you can have less/more lcs/hsc. The rebound is also not that simple as it may influence the compressions and this zeta = 0.7 is also a kind of compromise, no one said that this is the best for everyone. So to sum up, you need to check lots of settings and spend a lot and I mean a lot of time on the same part of trail trying to compare things. And at the end of a day it may occur that that particular damper will never work with your frame properly.
  • 2 0
 Green SKF seals... Can't say it enough... They best seals around, just make sure to put them into the lowers with a little rubbing alcohol, grease after install. Keeps em in place better, the can sometimes wiggle back out after a fresh install.
  • 2 0
 I had a fox 32 I bought used, ended up running the rebound full fast and it was still too slow. Changed / added lower leg oil, and new seals, ended up in the middle of the range. Makes a huge difference
  • 1 0
 well i serviced my 98 Monster T last year and it sure needed it. Oil came out as grey sludge. Its a Monster T so no damage at all to bushings, seals and dust seals. I did replace seals, and now 1 year later im going to do another service to it before the summer and dust time. Old girl is still fresh as ever and if you have the arms, it takes it all!
  • 2 0
 That grey sludge was ground up aluminium that has worn off the un-anodized damper internals on older marzos. Please service the fork more often if you want it to last.
I too own a Monster T. It is worth keeping them in good condition, they are f*cking cool forks Smile
  • 1 0
 I would assume most Ohlins fork sales are OEM, guessing it's part of the Covid MTB surge. If Ohlins changes their maintenance schedule from every 50 hours to every 6 months hanging in a garage unused or 10 laps around the neighborhood they would sell more kits.
  • 1 0
 i’ve been working on suspension forks for 10 years and I just learned about how important it is to burnish the bushings especially in a brand new fork. It’s the first thing any professional suspension team does to their team forks. I bought a burnishing tool from a guy who makes them in his garage in New Mexico happy to pass on the info. Using the burnishing tool on my 2022 Pike it was very apparent that one of the four bushings was significantly tighter than the other three. That’s to say that there are almost always manufacturing inconsistencies in the cast lowers which then affect the tolerance of the bushing pressed inside it. The reduction in friction after burnishing my fork was unbelievable. When I read these shoot out reviews testing new forks back to back nobody ever mentions burnishing bushings which makes me disregard the reviews completely. Because a lot of forks have sticky bushings that take weeks to break in without burnishing. The only way I could take a fork review seriously is if all the forks were professionally serviced and the bushings were burnished before the test began that would create a level playing field of friction
  • 2 0
 I’m shocked at the Ohkins service kit to fork sale ratio but this article has some forking great advice.
  • 1 0
 If you've owned one then you'd understand. They feel good way past service times. I did mine yearly even though it didn't feel any different from brand new.
  • 15 16
 Why do I have to disassemble my fork to put fresh oil in the lowers? If someone will make a fork that I can just thread in a syringe, and suck all the old oil out, and put in new oil - I'll buy it. Totally worth it for the effort it will take me on servicing it.
  • 21 2
 Dropping the lowers is a one beer job, and means you get all the dirt/dirty oil out.
  • 2 0
 While thats a good start, i think the trickle down effect is people would be less likely to clean/change dust seals and clean any of the migrated dirt out. So while it might make the bushings feel smother, it might also be wearing the sagged area of the stanchions worse. Then again if a user isnt doing any lower service already, they also arent doing seels so its not making it worse for the neglectful owner? With a fork still on the bike a lower service is still only a 30 minute job. It feels longer to get the tools and oils out and clean up than the service itself.
  • 4 0
 What Snow guy said, oil is probably the smallest part. Seals and rings are more important.
  • 3 6
 You are living in the year 2035. This is the best idea I have seen on PB in a long time.
  • 5 0
 back in the day with open bath and semi open bath designs, once a year me and the lads would just unthread the bottom nut and pour out all the muddy oil, cycle and shake to get out all the drips, then refill with ATF. No disassembly required (we were dumb/poor college kids)
  • 3 5
 You should be changing seals when you change your oil anyway so what’s the point?
  • 3 0
 @wyorider: Yes and no. For me, by the time I get my shop all prepped, remove the brake caliper, and considering all the cleanup I have to do afterwards and reinstalling the brake caliper - it ends up taking about an hour. I still do it after every 10 - 15 rides. If I could do it in 5 minutes with a syringe, it would be a major time savings for me.
  • 8 0
 Dear aftermarket: please sell a package of foam rings at an affordable price please. In my experience the seals last a lot longer than the foam rings And don’t need to be replaced every service.
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: get some Amazon knock-offs.
  • 2 1
 @aireeek: 10-15 rides?! Are you changing oil every two weeks?

Good on ya I guess!
  • 2 0
 EXT actually has a procedure for this that they just call a quick lube and is essentially just an oil change that you drain the fluid and replace it. It is not meant to do instead of full lower service but it can spread them out a little further.
  • 2 0
 @PHX77: You can buy them on Aliexpress - you can get them for almost nothing. I buy them for less than $1 each.
  • 1 0
 @notsosikmik: Interesting, I'm going to check into this. I've got a reason to upgrade now!
  • 2 0
 @hi-dr-nick: That's because some recommended service intervals are synchronized and/or extended for convenience. It would be ideal to change bath oil more frequently than the recommended interval.

Imagine having a syringe that you kept loaded with bath oil. Unscrew a drain plug to drain most of the existing bath oil, tighten the screw, attach the syringe, and push in a few mL of oil. The whole process might take five minutes and would extend the service intervals of the seals and foam rings. It would be the suspension equivalent of lubing a chain.
  • 3 0
 So what you're saying is.. ride a hardtail.
  • 1 0
 That's what she said
  • 1 0
 Out of curiosty does anyone know the service life on moto forks for comparison ive always felt the service intervals for bike suspension has always been super short
  • 1 0
 further to this if its a result of weight id happily take the hit of an extra 200-300g if it means signifcantly longer service intervals.
  • 1 0
 125 hours now, used to be 50 iirc. I guess 125 is probably closer to what people were actually doing.
  • 2 4
 I have a Pike (bought used) that I've thrashed for years, haven't serviced it once, still feels better than 90% of the other forks I've ridden. I know I'm lucky, but at least one time RS made a service free fork. Can they make a dedicated line of service free forks? Maybe.
  • 1 0
 Service kits are very hard to find these days, after this article, good luck!
  • 1 0
 serviced a 90's marzocchi. it fit like legos. if a 13 year old can do it, so can you!
  • 1 0
 Putting this memorial here for the Zeb owners.
  • 3 4
 Service your fork once a year at most anything else is nonsense purely placebo





