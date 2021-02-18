Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?

Pivot teamed up with Topeak to produce the Ninja Tool Dock. Wolf Tooth's B-Rad strap and accessory mount is one of the better options out there.

High Above's Payload Platform has magnets in the base plate to hold a master link and a CO2. The strap isn't stretchy, though, which makes it hard to cinch items down. A little pouch and a velco strap created something closer to what I wanted.

It's a work in progress (version 2.0 will be wider to keep the tube and strap from shifting), but I feel like something like this that was reasonably priced is the ticket.