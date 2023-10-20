Opinion: Why Climbing Efficiency Matters More Than You Think

Oct 20, 2023
by Seb Stott  
I occasionally hear mountain bikers say that they don't care about climbing efficiency at all. "I'll get there when I get there" is something I often hear.

But do you ever wonder why pro mountain bikers often train on lightweight, efficient road bikes? If the goal is to get stronger and fitter, wouldn't a less efficient bike be just as good, if not better?

Victorian economist William Stanley Jevons might have an insight into this. In 1865, he noticed that whenever steam engines got more efficient, people used more coal, not less. This phenomenon has become known as the Jevons paradox, which occurs when improved efficiency leads to lower costs, and lower costs lead to more energy use.

A more recent example is the increase in vehicle fuel efficiency has probably contributed to an even bigger increase in driving in many countries, as it makes going by car more cost-competitive when compared to public transport, cycling, or even living in a walkable neighbourhood.

More fuel efficiency = more fuel? Source: European Commission.

If this seems totally counter-intuitive, think of it like Tim Hortons offering a two-for-one deal on donuts, hoping you'll spend more money, not less.

photo

What's this got to do with cycling?

You often hear bike reviewers say that efficient bikes seem to push you to pedal harder, while inefficient ones encourage you to take it easy. I've experienced this myself - I used to ride all kinds of test bikes home from the office on the same hilly route, and whenever I was commuting on a road bike or XC bike, I'd usually try harder and break more of a sweat than on an enduro bike.

This makes sense in the context of the Jevons paradox because, with a more efficient bike, you get more bang for your buck in the form of extra speed for every extra watt you put in. Your effort is more rewarded.

This means that with a more efficient bike, you're not just going faster and further for every unit of power you can squeeze out of your legs; you might put down more power too, and end up going even further or faster than you'd expect from the efficiency gains alone.

You might even get fitter as a result, or squeeze an extra lap into your lunch ride.

Tires
Tire choice is one of the biggest factors in climbing efficiency.

What makes a bike efficient?

By efficiency, I mean how much distance or height gain you can achieve for a given amount of energy input at the crank. There are several factors that affect this.

The most obvious one is weight. But as we discussed in a previous article, saving a kilogram (2.2 lb) from your bike will only make you go about 0.2% to 1% faster, depending on how steep the hill is. Of course, there is scope to save more than one kilo when comparing enduro bikes to XC bikes, or if you include the rider and riding kit, but when comparing similar bikes, it's probably not the biggest factor.

In another article, we found the difference in climbing speed between a Nukeproof Reactor (a 130 mm travel trail bike) and a Nukeproof Giga (a 170 mm travel "parkduro" bike *sighs*) was less than 1% when using the same tires. Yet in the same test, we found that swapping from trail tires to Enduro tires (thicker casing, stickier rubber, more aggressive tread) made the bike go over 4% slower for the same power.

An idler pulley costs at least 2% in drivetrain efficiency, and even the choice of chain lube can affect efficiency by more than 1%.

Suspension efficiency (pedal bob), geometry, chain line and more can play a role too. The overall result, according to previous efficiency tests, is that some bikes can be as much as 10% less efficient than others in the same category, meaning they went 10% slower for the same power.

What about e-bikes?

If getting more reward for your effort encourages you to pedal harder, does that mean an ebike is the ultimate training tool? Not necessarily. The Jevons paradox is not a law of nature; it's only observed occasionally.

For example, LED lightbulbs are at least four times more efficient than incandescent bulbs. This may lead to more widespread use of lighting, but not four times more, so LED bulbs are thought to have significantly reduced electricity use around the world.

So how does it work out with e-bikes? One study had 33 mountain bikers ride a regular bike and an electric mountain bike for one lap each and compared the effort with heart rate monitors. The average heart rate was similar on both bikes, suggesting riders weren't taking it easier on the e-MTB (although they were riding for less time).

With some motors, it is possible to soft-pedal and let the electrons do most of the work. On the other hand, several e-bike converts insist they ride more often than they otherwise would, tackling steeper climbs and more trails. So, it probably depends on the rider.



Author Info:
Member since Dec 29, 2014
260 articles
46 Comments
  • 42 0
 Where is the code for 2 for 1 on donuts?
  • 4 2
 I was hoping the Tim Hortons donuts was going to bring Levy back.
  • 21 0
 But going downhill with a "send it" mentality is just so much better. Then I ride more because riding is more fun. That's why DH casing tires, 4 piston brakes, and a coil shock still find their way onto the bike I ride 90+% of the time.
  • 1 0
 Thank you.
  • 1 0
 You’re just a masochist
  • 1 0
 Hear me out,
Does that "send it" mentality come from external inputs (you juast watched Rampage, and youre now off to huck that 2' drop youve been eyeing up), or internal ones (the feeling of speed, drifting, sliding, schralping while actually riding)
i figure its a combination, somewhat, but I tend to get a littlemore pumped up while actually riding.
I have a big bike, shod with stiff wheels, good tires, great brakes, and loads of well damed suspension, then I have a little bike, with more sketchy versions of both (I use it for coaching, and mellower rides/terrain)
the "edge" where I find myself hootering and hollering is found closer on the small bike (which is still incredibly capable), and ensures less dramatic outcomes if it all goes wrong. Big bike, I need to be on the ragged edge of what ispossible to get a similar feeling, and I enjoy being there, but the consequences are many when I frig it up.

If you have the opportunity, give a short travel, good geo, small bike a try, Man are they a blast!
  • 13 0
 I have definitely become slower during the great wonder bike revolution of the last decade. It has nothing to do with being 10 years older and having more life responsibilities.
  • 14 0
 I climb on the chairlifts up. Super efficient, but can be expensive.
  • 3 0
 With a season pass it gets cheaper every day you get in the bike park Smile
  • 10 0
 This article reminds me of college psychology classes — this could be caused by one of several factors, or a combination of several factors, or all the factors, or none at all. We don’t know. We can reach no definitive conclusions.
  • 1 0
 Oh yeah, classic "water is wet" theory
  • 9 0
 Lucky for you this "article" starts off with the word "opinion".
  • 1 0
 I liked this. ‘It’s just my opinion’ is like the last refuge of people who’ve been noticed saying nonsense. Trying to bolster an opinion with facts is a pretty clear red flag that the basic difference between those two categories is getting lost. But this one struck me as an analogy used just to be better understood and was interesting in it’s own right. There’s very little claim being made and it matches the (small) size of the evidence. Fine work pb
  • 11 0
 I like Seb's articles. And I like bikes.
  • 1 0
 Couldn't agree more
  • 4 0
 Cool little article, Jevons paradox definitely strikes a chord with me. Although I thought a lightweight, efficient, Trek Top Fuel would inspire me to push harder and longer while riding, it merely held me back on the descents. It still didn't insipre me to push harder on the climbs and further distances because I wanted to reserve energy for descending. On the contrary, put me on a gravel bike and I will hammer the entire ride and work towards increasing my ride distance over time. For me, MTB is all about having fun whereas Gravel is about pushing my limits with a super efficient bike and building my fitness for MTB.
  • 8 1
 Contrary to popular belief...mountains go up and down.
  • 2 0
 This is why I'm constantly surprised that most of my fastest strava times are on my hardtail and not my trail bike. Doesn't tax me as much when I'm hammering, and unless the trail is really gnarly, that makes up for the lack of rear travel. At least that was my theory
  • 15 1
 Most of my fastest times on Strava are on my single speed because if you aren't mashing up the hill you're not going up the hill.
  • 3 0
 @vitaflo: Agreed! Single speed bikes force you to try and conserve momentum as much as possible, such as attacking hills before you get to them. No grabbing gears halfway up as you slow down.
  • 2 0
 I recently switched from a Specialized Eliminator T7 to a Specialized Butcher T9 for my rear tire (the higher the T number, the grippier the tire). The increased rolling resistance in the Butcher T9 was painful. I initially thought my brakes were dragging, just riding on flat land. I flipped my bike over and spun my rear wheels just to confirm.
  • 1 0
 That tire in particular has so much drag. I just got one and am feeling the same effect.
  • 2 0
 Unpopular opinion : Semi-slick rear tire are really great. Better rolling performance and I find that it makes you work on your cornering position (you need to really lean on to find the tire knobs), I need to work better on the front brake and body weight on front because if you block the rear wheel you'll drift.

I had a slaughter for a few season, it felt great. I went back to DHR II but I'll go back to semi-slick when the DHR II is all worn.
  • 1 0
 I have been thinking of running a Slaughter in the rear for exactly this reasoning!
  • 1 0
 Great article. I notice the "Jevon's paradox" a lot when I change tires on my XC bike. I just want to hammer when I have fast tires on, but when I put chunky tires on in the winter, I want to cruise. That said, I think a big factor is whether you're riding with people or alone. I've had a couple sluggish high pivot bikes in recent years. When I ride by myself, I am trying extra hard to take it easy. I probably work less hard than if I was on a faster, more efficient bike. But when I am riding with a group of people on more efficient bikes, I am definitely working harder because I am forced to overcome the efficiency differential to keep pace with the group.
  • 1 0
 I experience this same paradox all the time. When I ride my XC rig with fast tires and efficient suspension I always pedal harder on the climbs (measured by heart rate/power/speed). The exchange of extra effort for extra speed feels so good that I don't even notice the extra effort. Conversely, on my trail bike I will at times push hard on climbs, but the reward never seems to match the extra effort, so I usually end up cruising along on the climbs.

For me this is also true on lower angle descents. I'll push harder with the XC bike because it feels so responsive and a bit on the edge all the time. On my trail bike I'm only enthused when things get steep and rough.
  • 2 1
 I appreciate the article but not sure what the point is beyond going down an idiosyncratic, speculative rabbit hole. We would all ride the most efficient bikes we could for climbs, but have to balance that efficiency for goals of the descent or the type of descent we ride. There is no substitute for a heavier bike with travel and DH casings with soft rubber for ambitious descents, which is what a lot of people also like to ride.
  • 2 0
 Idiosyncratic speculative rabbit holes on Pinkbike? There's more holes than substance down here (which must be on purpose for weight savings, we're an efficient bunch)
  • 1 0
 I have always said that for m ost big rides, enduro tyre up front, trail tyre out back. No point lugging and anchor around with you for a 30 mile ride in the mountains that's faster on 2 corners, slower on the descents mostly too.... Slower because your top speed and acceleration out of the corners is worse on the anchor. Assagai up front, crossmark mkii exo casing out back. Until winter when it's just too wet for the crossmark to brake on steeper, gnarly stuff. For Torridon big mountain ride, wet or dry the crossmark is an awesome tyre, there is no slop to worry about so all good,, even in the hammering rain.
  • 1 0
 A lot of riders claim to not care about climbing efficiency or speed. But what they miss is how much easier the trail is when you go faster, even by a bit. Momentum is an element overlooked so often in the bike review world, but it is what makes climbing most trails go so much easier. Fresh going up, means fast going down.
  • 1 0
 So true, just simple pumping natural features generates much more speed
  • 1 0
 It’s also easier to put in more hours on a XC/gravel/road bike if you don’t have a lot of properly gnarly trails in riding distance from your front door. I also feel like once your riding 10+ hours a week (there are going to be some days where I don’t have the mental focus to ride more challenging trails without doing something stupid and crashing
  • 1 0
 If bike is underperforming on downhills that can lead to injury and lots of time off the bike. You are unlikely to get hurt on a climb. Feel like that trade off should be considered more considering we pretty much all have joined the clavicle club
  • 4 0
 The lycra skin suit is making a comeback!
  • 2 0
 Stick the XC rubber on the hardtail for cranking out 25 mile rides, pull out the DH tire ladden full sus for the 10 mile quality over quantity laps
  • 1 0
 Well, I just got a bike with an idler and, indeed, it climbs slower. However, it descends so mutch better, especially here on lockal trails, so for me this is way more important compare to -2% on climbs
  • 1 0
 The "I'll get there when I get there crowd" is simply lazy. It's amazing how much better your ride is when you feel great throughout its entirety. It ends up making you want to ride way more.
  • 1 0
 Ever since I bought an Epic Evo, I definitely enjoy pedalling around on not too extreme trails more, compared to on my 37lb, downhill tires equipped, Forbidden Dreadnought
  • 1 0
 What’s a good fast rolling tire option that I could reasonably run for light enduro/trail riding (160mm front 140 mm rear bike). I have a DH bike for the proper gnar
  • 1 0
 Aside from tires , one of the biggest changes I noticed is buying lighter shoes. Used to pedal in 510 impacts. Now with Spesh 2FO. Night and day.
  • 1 0
 This article is probably more relevant to old farts like myself than the cool kids who "shred or die" lol.
  • 2 0
 This has a very Jim Downey 'Deep Thoughts' vibe
  • 3 3
 What if you live on a Ski Resort where there is ski-lifts in the Summer? How important is climbing?
  • 1 0
 Got it, don't buy Maxxis tires.
  • 1 0
 100% agree Seb! great point and article.
  • 1 1
 This argument sounds very familiar...ebikes?





