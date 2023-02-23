Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter

Why my 170 mm Transition Spire just wasn't heavy enough.

Putting 1500g tires on my bike made Levy sad, but they absolutely have their time and place. Shimano's LinkGlide claims massive durability improvements for its added heft. Long term review in the works to see if those claims bear out.

Bikes shouldn'tto be anything. If you want a light bike, good for you. However, what I don't agree with is some of the low-weight spec choices that we see on aggressive trail and enduro bikes. These bikes are far slacker than downhill bikes of a few years ago, and they need the parts to boot.I'm not saying light tires or some fancy rims can't increase the versatility of a bike but at the same time if it undermines what it's meant to be good at in the first place then what's the point?Moving to a heavier bike has been a fun experience, and I'm very lucky to start with something that was so light in the first place. Of course, the answer doesn't like in being as extreme as possible, but rather in a sensible and well-informed compromise.