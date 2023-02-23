Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter

Feb 23, 2023
by Henry Quinney  


Why my 170 mm Transition Spire just wasn't heavy enough.

Bikes shouldn't have to be anything. If you want a light bike, good for you. However, what I don't agree with is some of the low-weight spec choices that we see on aggressive trail and enduro bikes. These bikes are far slacker than downhill bikes of a few years ago, and they need the parts to boot.

I'm not saying light tires or some fancy rims can't increase the versatility of a bike but at the same time if it undermines what it's meant to be good at in the first place then what's the point?

Versus tires.
Putting 1500g tires on my bike made Levy sad, but they absolutely have their time and place.
Shimano LinkGlide
Shimano's LinkGlide claims massive durability improvements for its added heft. Long term review in the works to see if those claims bear out.

Moving to a heavier bike has been a fun experience, and I'm very lucky to start with something that was so light in the first place. Of course, the answer doesn't like in being as extreme as possible, but rather in a sensible and well-informed compromise.

63 Comments

  • 48 7
 Don't wanna make this about ebikes, like everything-but, my eMTB while super fun some days, handles NOTHING like my trail bike and that is due to weight. That extra 10 plus pounds, sucks ass. So-epic disagreement. And no, not watching the video, just replying to the headline.
  • 17 17
 I think my eMTB is every bit as good at descending as my std. bike....it's different but not worse IMO. Go ride a 250 lb dirtbike down a trail, that 10 lbs is not much. I actually think eMTB's handle braking bumps and chatter better, the weight helps calm the bike down a bit. They are not as poppy, flickable and are harder to bunnyhop, but not all trails need that.
  • 24 11
 That’s why you ride E on steeper/proper dh where the weight isn’t a killjoy.

Anyone riding E on regular trails is a Jerry. And yeah, there are a lot of Jerrys.
  • 4 4
 Not intending to argue, but out of curiosity, how closely are you comparing it to your trail bike? Is it the E-version of the model trail bike you have? does it have the exact same geo? Same exact wheels and suspension? Most importantly, does it have the same grips?
  • 5 2
 ill agree here. I have a mondraker crafty emtb, AXS, new rockshox, etc, its 45lbs full power emtb, love it. But, I also have a we are one trail bike with AXS, new rockshox and it's f-ing bomb. Descending on my WAO is just better, more lively, more 'fun'....and it's a weight thing. My v10 DH bike at some insane 34lbs or something is WAY more fun than my old DH bike that was 40lbs. I am a weight weenie and not apologizing for it.
  • 4 2
 @RadBartTaylor: I've learned its not the trail that requires poppy, flickable, and bunny hopping....but the rider. Someone who likes to pop off things does it on all type of trails no matter what bike is under them.
  • 1 0
 Spent last summer on a (lightweight XO build) e-mtb, that was my conclusion too. It's really heavy, which is usually perfectly fine with me, but the weight distribution was very foreign feeling.

The weight (12lbs, not 10lbs) was centered in just one location. I've had 40lb plus bikes with the weight evenly distributed that rode sublimely, this was an altogether different animal. Couldn't wait to return it and get back to my mountain bike.
  • 2 0
 @stiksandstones: nice humblebrag bro
  • 2 1
 I officially challenge anyone from pinkbike to an impossible climb, anywhere. I take a 20 lb hardtail and pinkbike gets a 37 lbs fully 'quiped enduro machine. Now tell me weight dont matter. what a load of clickbait bs
  • 2 0
 Just adding inserts and heavier tires makes the bike handle differently. I'm not even talking about pedaling. The bike takes more effort to turn/lean. I'm surprised how many people seem to not notice.
  • 1 0
 @mininhi: You will loose, because ht will loose traction on any properly impossible climb. Just look at previous climb video and see that in tough conditions traction is everything.
  • 1 0
 "That extra 10 plus pounds, sucks ass" thats what ur mum told me the other night; I gotta get back in the gym.
  • 1 0
 I prefer the handling of my 39lb Orbea Rise over my 32lb Yeti SB130. I think it really depends on what you're comparing it too. heavy weight ebikes are a bit much for the average trail.
  • 27 2
 I think we can all agree that fat bike shaming is wrong, and I personally support bikes of every size and shape - even yours, Ibis.

#bikepositivity
  • 16 0
 Henry coming in hot to meet the minimum word count and minimum allotment for his monthly contribution.
  • 16 0
 Any coincidence this drops 5 minutes after the REEB article?
  • 24 0
 Pinkbike is a puppet for big-steel.
  • 13 1
 @ryan77777: as long as those ArcelorMittal cheques keep coming, steel will continue to be real.
  • 2 0
 I'm gonna keep saying this any time I can, I have a Murmur that weighs only 29 lbs. Its fun as hell, I ride it everywhere.
  • 1 0
 ... and the REEB article came right after the Porsche's one, probably to recall us what a proper MTB made by passionate people is.
  • 1 0
 @HaggeredShins: how? Is it a size xxs?
  • 14 0
 By using the gram to dollar conversion scale I literally poop over $10,000USD a day.
  • 4 0
 Those are rookie numbers, you gotta pump those numbers u
  • 8 1
 I want a bike that's super light on the way up, and medium weight on the way down. I'd also like a handlebar mounted lever to toggle between those settings. And I want the cable for the weight adjust lever to not go through the headset.
  • 6 1
 Yeah, weight doesn't 'add up' as a big deal on paper. But all-things-remaining-equal a lighter bike is just more enjoyable to ride. That said, if you're still lamenting the fact that tires are 'so heavy these days' then you need to talk to someone, help is available for your condition!
  • 4 0
 I don't care about autoplay but it would be rad if you could use the generic youtube embed player. All of your stuff shows up on my youtube feed anyways and I'd rather just click the link in the generic player and open it in youtube instead of pinkbike.
  • 8 2
 Weight definitely matters if you do a lot of climbing.
  • 3 2
 If you do a lot of climbing you also do a lot of descending so performance matters too
  • 1 0
 @Mouette230: not necessarily. If the trails are steep, you'll do a lot more climbing than descending
  • 3 0
 An excellent and interesting video Mr Quinney. Iv been running DH tyres on my trail bikes for 2 years now. Il make do with the extra effort needed on climbs with the rewards in grip and damping going down.
  • 2 0
 I think it depends on the individual person. For instance I weigh 56kg, so for me, a heavy bike is really hard to handle. However, for a 90kg heavyweight, a heavy bike probably isn't too much of a problem. So weight really does matter to me, both on my 9kg XC bike, but also my enduro rig.
  • 2 0
 I would agree that on a 170mm enduro bike you should be forgoing the weight game but I have a 25lb xc bike and a 30lb trail bike and on that end of the bike spectrum I would favor low weight for sure. Makes for much better long days riding and if you aren't hammering gravity based trails all day then the few lbs will make for a more enjoyable experience on the average trail. It all depends on what, where and how long you ride on average.
  • 2 0
 Maybe weight does not matter if you are a downhiller, but us folk down here in flat land like light weight and good rolling tires. Tried some Ardents (heavy, slow rolling) as a winter tire and it made me much slower. Was not nearly as much fun riding. Sticking with Rocket Ron
  • 2 0
 If you have rolling terrain like anywhere that’s not in the mountains, weight matters. If you’re in the mountains and alone like Henry who hates group rides, then what he is saying makes sense. Taking a fire road, ski lift or shuttle to the top? Go heavy. Not going to be exhausted trying to keep up with anyone else on a group ride? Go heavy. For all of us not in those two situations though, weight is a far more important factor to consider with our bikes. We all find the balance eventually. I’m glad the industry in general provides us with enough options to be as custom and specific as we want to be with our bike builds these days.
  • 4 0
 I feel like this is the third time we’ve seen a variation of this article…
  • 1 0
 Ive just changed from a bike that weighed 33lb to a bike that weighs 32lbs. Can I notice a difference? No. But my fitness is poor. As everything, if you are top level you will notice a difference but Id argue you wouldnt notice any less than a 10% difference.

Where weight saving can make sense is rolling weight, again to a degree. Weight has its advantages of assisting roll on so there needs to be a balance. Its also pointless having a lightweight system thats not heavy duty enough to deal with what you are riding.
  • 1 0
 The only reason I slam my negative rise stem is because my fox 32 and carbon rims are too damn light and the front end won't stay on the ground to save its life! so in conclusion the best XC bikes are the ones with added weight (in the front) !
  • 1 0
 I have a XL Alu Slayer 29. Pretty sure it weighs more than 40lbs, but I don't care. It still pedals better than a bike that size should and it smashes when I point it downhill (without any worries that something is going to break).

In my particular situation, losing 50lbs and improving my fitness did FAR more than saving a little bit on the bike ever will.
  • 1 0
 I went from a 28lb 120mm fr-rr bike to a 38lb 160mm fr 142mm rr bike and lost about 2-4 minutes up my local 30 minute climb trail. But, notably, I havent cracked a linkage while descending on the big bike while the small bike did.
  • 1 0
 Agree that weight doesn't make that much of a difference, especially when you compare a 31-32 pound trail bike to a 33-34 pound all-mountain, or 35 pound enduro. The marginal few pounds between categories is hardly noticeable -- I think it depends more on your desired ride experience more than anything else. And then tire selection also makes a huge difference.
  • 1 0
 Heavy bikes are totally OK...until you ride a light bike, or more specifically, one with light wheels. Butted spokes on a properly tensioned wheel makes a huge difference. Light hubs like Hope hubs are not ridiculously expensive. Figure out the right combo of tire and or tire insert, and you can save some rotating mass. Another point is that manufacturers have added weight needlessly with the massive 10-51 t cassettes that cost a fortune. Enduro or all mountain bikes would be better served with suspension designed around a 28 or 26t front cog, allowing the rear cassette to be more like a 10 or 11-36 or maybe 40t top.
  • 4 0
 That's what my mom always told me, and now I'm fat
  • 3 0
 Smaller diameter rims with shorter spokes. Stronger and not unreasonable weight?
  • 4 1
 Now THIS is a video we can accept autoplay on.
  • 1 0
 I just see an ad, where is the video?
  • 6 2
 Pinkbike doesn't matter.
  • 2 0
 Well that settles it then. Definitely putting a coil shock on my hardtail. Thanks, Henry!
  • 1 0
 Longer rides, weight 100% matters! Give me a lightweight trail bike for long rides and a GX or XT 30 lb trail bike for rougher steeper terrain.
  • 1 0
 Anyone else ride with a Monster T in front years ago? It was an upperbody workout like no other. There's weight and then theirs WAIT?!!
  • 3 5
 Who still obsesses about weight that's riding a trail or enduro bike? I thought people got over that a while ago.

Also, at a certain point, too much weight is less fun going downhill. My 35lbs enduro bike is more fun than my 55lbs ebike downhill.
  • 1 0
 So maybe do some testing on similar bikes? Generally it doesn't matter IF you don't hike a bike or carry a bike on your back
  • 2 0
 What about coil forks ? They are still really niche and nobody runs them
  • 2 1
 Not to mention that a heavier bike is more composed over rougher terrain...
  • 2 0
 spot on. ride a bike that gives you performance/smiles over anything else
  • 1 0
 I build my bikes the same every time. DD tyres, cushcore front and back. It's weighty but it goes.
  • 1 0
 I don't mind heavier non-rotating mass, but I much prefer a lighter rotating mass.
  • 1 0
 Did anyone actually watch the video before posting their opinion?
  • 6 0
 No, we're all at work and videos are a risky business.
  • 2 0
 Oh here we go
  • 3 3
 Us ebikes have known this for years.
  • 2 3
 That's it?....... Seven sentences?
  • 1 3
 Lighter bikes are generally better for the environment. Less stuff.





