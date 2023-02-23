Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter

Bikes shouldn't have
to be anything. If you want a light bike, good for you. However, what I don't agree with is some of the low-weight spec choices that we see on aggressive trail and enduro bikes. These bikes are far slacker than downhill bikes of a few years ago, and they need the parts to boot.
I'm not saying light tires or some fancy rims can't increase the versatility of a bike but at the same time if it undermines what it's meant to be good at in the first place then what's the point?
Moving to a heavier bike has been a fun experience, and I'm very lucky to start with something that was so light in the first place. Of course, the answer doesn't like in being as extreme as possible, but rather in a sensible and well-informed compromise.
63 Comments
Anyone riding E on regular trails is a Jerry. And yeah, there are a lot of Jerrys.
The weight (12lbs, not 10lbs) was centered in just one location. I've had 40lb plus bikes with the weight evenly distributed that rode sublimely, this was an altogether different animal. Couldn't wait to return it and get back to my mountain bike.
#bikepositivity
Where weight saving can make sense is rolling weight, again to a degree. Weight has its advantages of assisting roll on so there needs to be a balance. Its also pointless having a lightweight system thats not heavy duty enough to deal with what you are riding.
In my particular situation, losing 50lbs and improving my fitness did FAR more than saving a little bit on the bike ever will.
Also, at a certain point, too much weight is less fun going downhill. My 35lbs enduro bike is more fun than my 55lbs ebike downhill.
Wait? What?