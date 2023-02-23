Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter

Feb 23, 2023
by Henry Quinney  


Why my 170 mm Transition Spire just wasn't heavy enough.

Bikes shouldn't have to be anything. If you want a light bike, good for you. However, what I don't agree with is some of the low-weight spec choices that we see on aggressive trail and enduro bikes. These bikes are far slacker than downhill bikes of a few years ago, and they need the parts to boot.

I'm not saying light tires or some fancy rims can't increase the versatility of a bike but at the same time if it undermines what it's meant to be good at in the first place then what's the point?

Versus tires.
Putting 1500g tires on my bike made Levy sad, but they absolutely have their time and place.
Shimano LinkGlide
Shimano's LinkGlide claims massive durability improvements for its added heft. Long term review in the works to see if those claims bear out.

Moving to a heavier bike has been a fun experience, and I'm very lucky to start with something that was so light in the first place. Of course, the answer doesn't like in being as extreme as possible, but rather in a sensible and well-informed compromise.

Posted In:
Op Ed Enduro Bikes Trail Bikes Factor Bikes Shimano Versus Henry Quinney


142 Comments

  • 106 21
 Don't wanna make this about ebikes, like everything-but, my eMTB while super fun some days, handles NOTHING like my trail bike and that is due to weight. That extra 10 plus pounds, sucks ass. So-epic disagreement. And no, not watching the video, just replying to the headline.
  • 42 33
 I think my eMTB is every bit as good at descending as my std. bike....it's different but not worse IMO. Go ride a 250 lb dirtbike down a trail, that 10 lbs is not much. I actually think eMTB's handle braking bumps and chatter better, the weight helps calm the bike down a bit. They are not as poppy, flickable and are harder to bunnyhop, but not all trails need that.
  • 46 25
 That’s why you ride E on steeper/proper dh where the weight isn’t a killjoy.

Anyone riding E on regular trails is a Jerry. And yeah, there are a lot of Jerrys.
  • 7 7
 Not intending to argue, but out of curiosity, how closely are you comparing it to your trail bike? Is it the E-version of the model trail bike you have? does it have the exact same geo? Same exact wheels and suspension? Most importantly, does it have the same grips?
  • 16 6
 ill agree here. I have a mondraker crafty emtb, AXS, new rockshox, etc, its 45lbs full power emtb, love it. But, I also have a we are one trail bike with AXS, new rockshox and it's f-ing bomb. Descending on my WAO is just better, more lively, more 'fun'....and it's a weight thing. My v10 DH bike at some insane 34lbs or something is WAY more fun than my old DH bike that was 40lbs. I am a weight weenie and not apologizing for it.
  • 11 3
 @RadBartTaylor: I've learned its not the trail that requires poppy, flickable, and bunny hopping....but the rider. Someone who likes to pop off things does it on all type of trails no matter what bike is under them.
  • 6 0
 Spent last summer on a (lightweight XO build) e-mtb, that was my conclusion too. It's really heavy, which is usually perfectly fine with me, but the weight distribution was very foreign feeling.

The weight (12lbs, not 10lbs) was centered in just one location. I've had 40lb plus bikes with the weight evenly distributed that rode sublimely, this was an altogether different animal. Couldn't wait to return it and get back to my mountain bike.
  • 17 1
 @stiksandstones: nice humblebrag bro
  • 18 13
 I officially challenge anyone from pinkbike to an impossible climb, anywhere. I take a 20 lb hardtail and pinkbike gets a 37 lbs fully 'quiped enduro machine. Now tell me weight dont matter. what a load of clickbait bs
  • 10 0
 Just adding inserts and heavier tires makes the bike handle differently. I'm not even talking about pedaling. The bike takes more effort to turn/lean. I'm surprised how many people seem to not notice.
  • 4 4
 @mininhi: You will loose, because ht will loose traction on any properly impossible climb. Just look at previous climb video and see that in tough conditions traction is everything.
  • 2 6
flag hamncheez (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 "That extra 10 plus pounds, sucks ass" thats what ur mum told me the other night; I gotta get back in the gym.
  • 3 2
 I prefer the handling of my 39lb Orbea Rise over my 32lb Yeti SB130. I think it really depends on what you're comparing it too. heavy weight ebikes are a bit much for the average trail.
  • 5 1
 Same with my YZ250 and my Megatower
  • 7 1
 @RadBartTaylor: the ebike haters are gonna vote you down, but 100% I agree with your synopsis there. My ebike is wicked fun downhill, is planted, and works great. Yes, it's a little heavier to move about but honestly its a different workout and I love the upper body effort needed to move it around a bit more.
  • 7 3
 @mininhi: i mean whats the end goal here? to become the king at climbing hills? I just want to ride my bike down trails and jump the thing around. We've all pedaled back up until we couldn't, then pushed/walked until we couldn't. Took a break then got to the top and sent it again with our buds. I've never been hugely interested into making that uphill battle some goofy nonstop seated pedaled endeavor race-to-the-top, it's without a doubt the lamest part of mountain biking right behind new standards.

I've always seen getting back to the top a function of my sometimes-shit physio/cardio before caring about extra 5-10lb of weight on my bike because I didn't buy some crazy expensive components and weigh my bike on a scale before going for a ride. At the end of the day I'm thinking about what happens going down a run, what am I going to do on that hip on that one corner, how far can I rotate my hips and pitch a whip on a certain booter, want to bonk that one stump, etc. on my journey back to the top of the trail. I can't say much sleep is lost wondering how I can improve that uphill capability knowing those extra THOUSANDS of dollars spent on lightweight compoments probably make a marginal difference & are no replacement for just getting out there, riding till you cant, and making sure your physio is in check. End of season on that 10lb heavier bike you'll get to the top of the trail just fine
  • 4 1
 i think if you suspension is tuned for the weight and your brakes and tires are solid having the extra weight downhill is actually good as long as the trails your riding are steep enough.
  • 5 3
 @Upduro: I have a Yeti 160e full AXS and that is a tank! Lifting it onto the rack on the back of my Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is a pain. The Scott Spark RC I bought of Dangerholm is much easier to portage. And with the Scott I am still able to ride the triple black diamonds with ease.
So what I am saying is weight makes a difference, I think. I have some of my employees (CEO of fortune 100 company) writing something up for me now so I'll repost later.
  • 1 1
 Hit some weights!
  • 2 0
 @mininhi: did you watch the video? Henry specifically stated that while climbing the weight is noticeable. He’s suggesting that heavier tires are better for descending and that in a world of compromises (enduro bikes) he prefers a heavier tire for the added support and traction going down. He doesn’t say it’s better for climbing. Also, the impossible climb always comes down to traction, and the heavier tires always win in a game of traction, hardtails will always lose.
  • 1 0
 watch the video, title is somewhat misleading re: the point being made
  • 1 1
 Yeah I would totally agree to stupid argument to say wait doesn't matter. Nobody's going to ride 100 lb mountain bike. Same thing like saying low tire pressure doesn't make a difference in how fast your bike rolls You wouldn't ride your tires at 5 PSI.
  • 3 0
 @mininhi: Tell us you didn't watch the video without telling us you didn't watch the video.
  • 1 2
 I prefer how my e-full-sus handles vs every normal full-sus I’ve ridden - and most of that is down to the extra (sprung) mass in the frame!
  • 1 0
 @mininhi: you didn’t get the point mate.
Does the weight matter in an impossible climb ? Yes.
Do we have the most fun in an impossible climb ? Absolutely not.
Do the heavy bullet proof enduro bike will climb the impossible climb slower ?
Yes,
do we care ? No.
Is it fun to ride downhill as fast as possible all day long with a bike that will survive it ? Oooh yes.
That’s the point.
  • 79 3
 I think we can all agree that fat bike shaming is wrong, and I personally support bikes of every size and shape - even yours, Ibis.

#bikepositivity
  • 42 0
 Henry coming in hot to meet the minimum word count and minimum allotment for his monthly contribution.
  • 25 0
 By using the gram to dollar conversion scale I literally poop over $10,000USD a day.
  • 13 0
 Those are rookie numbers, you gotta pump those numbers u
  • 2 0
 @mtnfox37: Wouldn't it be crunching those numbers?
  • 3 0
 I assume carbon fiber is not the staple of your diet but pork chops are.
  • 3 0
 Sounds like you need more carbon in your diet.
  • 23 1
 I want a bike that's super light on the way up, and medium weight on the way down. I'd also like a handlebar mounted lever to toggle between those settings. And I want the cable for the weight adjust lever to not go through the headset.
  • 5 0
 Careful, Scott bikes maybe watching this great idea and can add more levers or a 'helium' button to help lighten bike on uphills Smile . But, sadly, if they do, they will have cable headset routing.
  • 2 0
 Need an onboard compressor to increase the density of the air inside the frame to 300 psi.
  • 1 0
 @Ryawesomerpm: That’s the price you pay
  • 24 0
 Any coincidence this drops 5 minutes after the REEB article?
  • 50 0
 Pinkbike is a puppet for big-steel.
  • 37 2
 @ryan77777: as long as those ArcelorMittal cheques keep coming, steel will continue to be real.
  • 5 0
 I'm gonna keep saying this any time I can, I have a Murmur that weighs only 29 lbs. Its fun as hell, I ride it everywhere.
  • 5 0
 ... and the REEB article came right after the Porsche's one, probably to recall us what a proper MTB made by passionate people is.
  • 1 0
 @HaggeredShins: how? Is it a size xxs?
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Don’t mind you taking them brown envelopes - but only if the steel is being shaped by Reynolds!!!
  • 1 4
 Who said steel is heavier? My RocketMax with a Kitsuma Coil, SLX,and alloy wheels is around 36 lbs. Most steel rigs are stronger and lighter than high pivot carbon rigs like a Range or even the burlier aluminum frames.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: light parts! Its 490 reach, almost identical geo to my 161 so not small. I mostly use the Starling for trail/am so light casings have been acceptable. Reynolds 309s are about 1600g for the set, 11sp xx1, light pedals... nothing heavy, all light, a few concessions made but hella fun, super bendy damp bike
  • 21 4
 Weight definitely matters if you do a lot of climbing.
  • 6 7
 If you do a lot of climbing you also do a lot of descending so performance matters too
  • 8 0
 @Mouette230: not necessarily. If the trails are steep, you'll do a lot more climbing than descending
  • 3 10
flag likeittacky (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I never thought i'd say this but this why ebikes exist.
  • 2 0
 watch the video...conclusion is weight is a factor in XC but heavier components have longevity and performance value for trail and enduro bikes
  • 3 2
 I disagree with this general sentiment. Light is good for tech climbing in my opinion. Here in bham where we just grind fire roads I really don’t think it matters all that much. I just went from a super Carbon stumpy build that was sub 30 to a banshee titan that’s like 38 lbs and I don’t ride or climb less. Maybe I’m marginally slower but it didn’t change how much I climb at all. I did like 400k of vertical feet last year on bikes that weighed more than 35 lbs. if you wanna climb, you’ll climb.
  • 1 0
 @Madfella: underrated comment.

In my area, north of Charlotte, NC some parks run the trails in opposite directions every year. I rode a trail I came to love last year in this year's direction, and the climbs over the rock gardens absolutely suck. Last year they were full send downhill. This year's direction added 10 minutes due to the walls I have to climb that last year were fun drops off roots and rocks.
  • 12 0
 I don't care about autoplay but it would be rad if you could use the generic youtube embed player. All of your stuff shows up on my youtube feed anyways and I'd rather just click the link in the generic player and open it in youtube instead of pinkbike.
  • 14 0
 Well that settles it then. Definitely putting a coil shock on my hardtail. Thanks, Henry!
  • 12 0
 That's what my mom always told me, and now I'm fat
  • 9 0
 An excellent and interesting video Mr Quinney. Iv been running DH tyres on my trail bikes for 2 years now. Il make do with the extra effort needed on climbs with the rewards in grip and damping going down.
  • 8 0
 If you have rolling terrain like anywhere that’s not in the mountains, weight matters. If you’re in the mountains and alone like Henry who hates group rides, then what he is saying makes sense. Taking a fire road, ski lift or shuttle to the top? Go heavy. Not going to be exhausted trying to keep up with anyone else on a group ride? Go heavy. For all of us not in those two situations though, weight is a far more important factor to consider with our bikes. We all find the balance eventually. I’m glad the industry in general provides us with enough options to be as custom and specific as we want to be with our bike builds these days.
  • 1 0
 Every time this debate comes up the steady state climb example gets cited. This is where extra weight matters the least. Undulating tight technical terrain is where weight, travel and wheelbase matter. I have no issue climbing fire roads on my enduro bike...keeping up on an old school XC group ride is a totally different story.
  • 8 1
 Yeah, weight doesn't 'add up' as a big deal on paper. But all-things-remaining-equal a lighter bike is just more enjoyable to ride. That said, if you're still lamenting the fact that tires are 'so heavy these days' then you need to talk to someone, help is available for your condition!
  • 5 0
 I think it depends on the individual person. For instance I weigh 56kg, so for me, a heavy bike is really hard to handle. However, for a 90kg heavyweight, a heavy bike probably isn't too much of a problem. So weight really does matter to me, both on my 9kg XC bike, but also my enduro rig.
  • 5 0
 I would agree that on a 170mm enduro bike you should be forgoing the weight game but I have a 25lb xc bike and a 30lb trail bike and on that end of the bike spectrum I would favor low weight for sure. Makes for much better long days riding and if you aren't hammering gravity based trails all day then the few lbs will make for a more enjoyable experience on the average trail. It all depends on what, where and how long you ride on average.
  • 5 0
 Ask the average rider how they feel after doing a 90 minute climb with DH tires. Your point is totally valid, @henryquinney, but only if you're fit enough to pull it off without suffering so much that you don't enjoy the experience.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, that's fair. I mean, it can suck - but I suppose you could also say "imagine how easy that climb would be on an XC bike". It's a slippery slope.
  • 5 0
 The more you ride, the less extra weight matters. However, therein lies the rub: a lot of us don’t ride as often as a pinkbike staffer/ pro racers do.

I think Pinkbike would do well to add an average rider to their testing regime. Have a rider that only rides once or twice a week review the same bikes and gear as MIke, Mike, Henry, Matt, Sarah etc.

I also have no problem saying that a big part of bike purchasing decisions come down to: Does the trail bike weigh under 30lbs. Bikes are getting heavier and heavier and I would argue it’s more for warranty “durability” than trail use durability…
  • 7 0
 I feel like this is the third time we’ve seen a variation of this article…
  • 4 0
 Maybe weight does not matter if you are a downhiller, but us folk down here in flat land like light weight and good rolling tires. Tried some Ardents (heavy, slow rolling) as a winter tire and it made me much slower. Was not nearly as much fun riding. Sticking with Rocket Ron
  • 4 0
 I went from a 28lb 120mm fr-rr bike to a 38lb 160mm fr 142mm rr bike and lost about 2-4 minutes up my local 30 minute climb trail. But, notably, I havent cracked a linkage while descending on the big bike while the small bike did.
  • 4 0
 Heavy bikes are totally OK...until you ride a light bike, or more specifically, one with light wheels. Butted spokes on a properly tensioned wheel makes a huge difference. Light hubs like Hope hubs are not ridiculously expensive. Figure out the right combo of tire and or tire insert, and you can save some rotating mass. Another point is that manufacturers have added weight needlessly with the massive 10-51 t cassettes that cost a fortune. Enduro or all mountain bikes would be better served with suspension designed around a 28 or 26t front cog, allowing the rear cassette to be more like a 10 or 11-36 or maybe 40t top.
  • 4 0
 The message in this video is on point... after over 20 years of coaching MTB, we can honestly say one of the most common performance factors that is holding back most riders out there, is there bike set up... too often they prioritize weight and pedalling efficiency (hang overs from road riding) over the three critical outcomes that any bike set up should start with; stability, comfort and grip. If only we had a dollar for every time we recommended to a rider they swap to bigger, more aggressive tires, or bigger brakes, or even a more progressive, longer/slacker bike, regardless of who they are or where they ride! Haha... its cool though when they finally open up and heed our suggestions and then get back to us with... oh my gosh, my bike feels so much better!
  • 4 0
 The title is "Why Weight Doesn't Matter". Then Henry proceeds to tell us why weight DOES matter, as in "more weight is better if mostly going down hills and/or you think heavier components will last longer." Weight ALWAYS matters, one way or the other. On my XC race bike, every gram matters and I'll compromise durability and a tiny bit of downhill performance. On my enduro-type bike, I still want it to be light, but I'll give away some grams (but not pounds or kilos) for better downhill and extra durability.
  • 3 0
 Everyone needs to watch video before commenting as the title is misleading somewhat...it makes a great point (and production value is fantastic). Stig reference was worth the watch on its own.

Video spoiler...weight matters for XC but there are performance and longevity benefits associated with heavier components on enduro and trail bikes..thicker tires, coil shocks, bigger/thicker rotors, and using more durable drive train components.

well done Henry
  • 2 0
 Of course weight matters when you are comparing different types of bikes for different purposes. An enduro rig must necessarily be heavier than an XC bike just due to the impact and loads an enduro bike will see.

I think what people are missing, is that weight shouldn’t matter in a given category. Buy the bike best suited to what you want to do and then don’t fuss about what it weighs. I ride a the top spec Devinci Troy, an all mountain, or trail bike. It’s built up to “burly” spec because that’s the kind of riding I like to do. Yeah it’s full carbon frame, carbon wheels, carbon bars, but I run Cush core, heavy tires and keep all my tools and pump on the bike. It weighs in at just over 35 lb and is still my favourite bike to ride despite its extra heft.
  • 4 1
 What about unsprung mass? Overall handling of any heavier bike?
Why should I ride heavy shitty bike, when I can ride longer with less body fattigue on lighter biker?

Wtf, pinkbike?!
  • 1 0
 watch video, not the point being made
  • 10 4
 Pinkbike doesn't matter.
  • 4 0
 Does anything?
  • 1 0
 Ive just changed from a bike that weighed 33lb to a bike that weighs 32lbs. Can I notice a difference? No. But my fitness is poor. As everything, if you are top level you will notice a difference but Id argue you wouldnt notice any less than a 10% difference.

Where weight saving can make sense is rolling weight, again to a degree. Weight has its advantages of assisting roll on so there needs to be a balance. Its also pointless having a lightweight system thats not heavy duty enough to deal with what you are riding.
  • 2 1
 The only reason I slam my negative rise stem is because my fox 32 and carbon rims are too damn light and the front end won't stay on the ground to save its life! so in conclusion the best XC bikes are the ones with added weight (in the front) !
  • 1 0
 I have a XL Alu Slayer 29. Pretty sure it weighs more than 40lbs, but I don't care. It still pedals better than a bike that size should and it smashes when I point it downhill (without any worries that something is going to break).

In my particular situation, losing 50lbs and improving my fitness did FAR more than saving a little bit on the bike ever will.
  • 4 0
 Smaller diameter rims with shorter spokes. Stronger and not unreasonable weight?
  • 1 0
 Agree that weight doesn't make that much of a difference, especially when you compare a 31-32 pound trail bike to a 33-34 pound all-mountain, or 35 pound enduro. The marginal few pounds between categories is hardly noticeable -- I think it depends more on your desired ride experience more than anything else. And then tire selection also makes a huge difference.
  • 2 0
 Im a simple man,if I see a post from Henry, I hit the notification, scroll up and down, press like, press subsribe, press in a threadfit, press my bike up a hill and so on! Yeah im a fan.
  • 2 0
 Well, the title of the video is a bit of a misnomer....

The conclusions of it are quite a bit more nuanced and reasonable. Appropriate weight for function and durability isn't as clicky though. Fair play @henryquinney
  • 2 0
 its great video!
  • 1 0
 If you want to know if weight doesn't matter, strap some lead onto your front triangle; all of these changes are about performance. In all of these situations, "light" = flexy, worse heat dissipation, less durability, etc; improving these performance characteristics are more important that weight, sure, but what we really want is these performance improvements at the same weight.
  • 1 0
 I paused F1 pre-season testing to watch this.. Because, you know, Henry. Makes me feel a bit better about my rolling contradiction of a bike- a combination of XC light here and enduro heavy there. Now, back to the other Brits.. With their standy uppy bits, as opposed to their wobbly bits..
  • 1 0
 Sorry, but weight absolutely matters unless you're shuttling. You have to climb up first to go down! Pinkbike, make a Poll and ask the internet, "Does weight matter? If you had your choice, would you prefer a 29lb or 35lb (insert whatever numbers you prefer) weight on your bike of choice."
  • 1 0
 weight has never been a consideration in a bike build. I havent noticed a large difference in ride quality in any way that i can blame on weight between my trail and downhill bike. My hardtail is fairly light and it tends to skip over the trail rather than plow through it but thats probably the lack of suspension.
  • 1 0
 Try riding twice a week max and weight will quickly start to matter. That semi-pro fitness really makes a difference when lugging that extra few Kilos uphill. That being said, props for the Top Gear reference though. A Pinkbike Stig could be good fun.
  • 1 0
 If weight doesn’t matter why was Greg Minnar telling us hire delighted was that the paint on his worlds bike was lighter than his normal one and those few grams were worth it? Why in f1 are they taking paint off cars which saves grams out of 750kg weight makes it perform better? If weight doesn’t matter why do dh racers use non dh rims because they are lighter and they don’t care how long they last? I agree that skimpy tyres are a false saving but equally 90% don’t need dh weight tyres on our bikes
  • 1 0
 If you ever hike a bike the difference between say 12,5kg and 17,5kg (probably the range of what most of us ride) is absolutely MASSIVE.

I don't know why but these 5kilos don't feel like an extra 40% they feel like the bike is twice as heavy. Try it yourself. You feel it even when you ride. For me weight is important, but obviously changing tyres or rims for lighter ones affects the performance.

Takeaway - as long as you can afford it, save weight on parts that don't affect ride performance (as much).
  • 1 0
 Again, thanks for all the subtle laughs. I love your deadpan delivery and not stopping for reactions to your jokes and puns. I'm sure some it goes right over the heads of a few. I agree with the concept. It's the same in the road world where you see the weekend rider obsessing over titanium spoke nipples where shaving a few pounds off his own frame would make the most difference. Moving towards that happy blend of performance and longevity is where most of us should be looking but it's funny how few of us could accurately guess the weight of a bike by how it rides. That could be a fun follow up - weigh a bunch of bikes (preferably ones that have some mods), have the pinkbike crew ride them and then guess their weights. It would be interesting to see how close those that are in the industry could get.
  • 5 1
 Now THIS is a video we can accept autoplay on.
  • 1 0
 I just see an ad, where is the video?
  • 2 0
 Longer rides, weight 100% matters! Give me a lightweight trail bike for long rides and a GX or XT 30 lb trail bike for rougher steeper terrain.
  • 1 0
 name checks out
  • 1 1
 These silly discussions. Of course weight matters. Maybe not half a Kg, but anybody can tell the difference when the gap starts to be counted in kilograms. Big tires? Again? We were there just a few years ago with the infamous 2.8.
  • 1 0
 Weight always matters. As light as possible, as strong as necessary. You will run into a point of diminishing returns then, either your finances or competition rules will tell you when you have to stop.
  • 2 0
 I really enjoy riding primitive trails, when the inevitable hike a bike occurs the weight makes a huge difference. Willing to give up some shredding ability for weight.
  • 1 0
 “When we put keeping the weight of our bikes down, so high up in the list of our priorities, we pursue low weight, but what we end up with is low performance”

Yeah, that and water bottles.
  • 1 0
 Some of us are a bit more weight tolerant than others. I have a reasonably high w/kg and decent upper body. The extra weight doesn't bother me.

My tiny GF on the other hand, totally different story.
  • 1 0
 I just came here to brag about my expensive multiple overlapping bikes and overwrought ways (also very expensive!) to get them to the trailhead. Side note: why am i always riding alone?
  • 3 0
 What about coil forks ? They are still really niche and nobody runs them
  • 1 0
 I run a coil fork and shock on my aluminium Banshee Titan! Smile First for me and won't go back to air, no more hand/arm problems anymore!
  • 1 0
 I consciously 'upgraded' my factory 36 to bomber z1 coil. It's plush, easy to setup, maintenance free. Yes, it's heavier by 500 or so grams but I don't ride a carbon bike or have carbon wheels so it doesn't matter. It pairs nice with my bomber cr coil shock and not looking back to air suspension!
  • 3 0
 Did anyone actually watch the video before posting their opinion?
  • 13 1
 No, we're all at work and videos are a risky business.
  • 2 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/opinion-why-wait-doesnt-matter.html

Wait? What?
  • 2 0
 Late night jobby. I would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for you pesky kids.
  • 4 0
 I dialled 0800-BRIAN-PARK and he fixed it for me.
  • 2 0
 I don't mind heavier non-rotating mass, but I much prefer a lighter rotating mass.
  • 1 0
 Anyone else ride with a Monster T in front years ago? It was an upperbody workout like no other. There's weight and then theirs WAIT?!!
  • 4 0
 Excellent Stig reference
  • 2 0
 What a great video. Has Henry, Beer, non weight weenie bikes, and a Mastodon reference. Pure cinema perfection.
  • 1 0
 the guys having to lift their heavy E Bikes onto the back of the shuttle in my area would disagree with the headline..........poor things......
  • 1 0
 So maybe do some testing on similar bikes? Generally it doesn't matter IF you don't hike a bike or carry a bike on your back
  • 2 1
 Not to mention that a heavier bike is more composed over rougher terrain...
  • 2 0
 spot on. ride a bike that gives you performance/smiles over anything else
  • 1 0
 I build my bikes the same every time. DD tyres, cushcore front and back. It's weighty but it goes.
  • 2 0
 @solf:
The best part of that, is that it typically keeps going and doesn’t leave you hung out.
  • 1 0
 @jgottya1: that's the way. I carry no pump or plugs on a standard ride due to the set up. Ride hard buddy.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney This isn't the first time you've made a Mastodon joke is it? Love it.
  • 2 0
 White whale, holy grail.
  • 1 0
 13:30 I see you also have the problem with the One Up pump deciding to come loose.
  • 1 1
 Just get that Alloy frame from Transition or better from Santa Cruz, those will take good care of adding more than a little weight.
  • 2 0
 That TR Spire is gorgeous
  • 1 0
 Best video on mountain biking I’ve seen in ages. Brilliant presentation and well scripted. Great work!
  • 2 0
 Oh here we go
  • 1 0
 Give me the nicest #50 enduro bike and I will hate it.
  • 1 0
 well done Henry, that was a great watch!
  • 1 0
 splish splash your opinion is triangular mitochondriosis
  • 1 0
 Except for XC racing and well all racing
  • 1 0
 Wait til you turn 50 and you'll see that weight does matter indeed. Wink
  • 1 3
 Sounds like another article trying to justify a milkfloat , sorry an ‘eMtb’ , as some kind of bicycle…..if you want a bike
with a motor then ride a motorcycle , yes the lithium brigade will spout …….
  • 2 0
 ugh
  • 1 0
 sounds like? watch the video. I came in with the thought but that it not what is being discussed. Video actual reinforces idea of having a light frame but weight can be sacrificed elsewhere for performance gains.
  • 3 3
 Us ebikes have known this for years.
  • 3 6
 That's it?....... Seven sentences?
  • 2 0
 I thought that paragraphs were missing too. How could Quinney write such a meagre feature?

There’s actually a video. But when you open this story, the video starts auto-playing and says “Loading Ad”. So you immediately pause it and scroll down to read the text.
Below threshold threads are hidden





