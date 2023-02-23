Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter

Bikes shouldn't have
to be anything. If you want a light bike, good for you. However, what I don't agree with is some of the low-weight spec choices that we see on aggressive trail and enduro bikes. These bikes are far slacker than downhill bikes of a few years ago, and they need the parts to boot.
I'm not saying light tires or some fancy rims can't increase the versatility of a bike but at the same time if it undermines what it's meant to be good at in the first place then what's the point?
Moving to a heavier bike has been a fun experience, and I'm very lucky to start with something that was so light in the first place. Of course, the answer doesn't like in being as extreme as possible, but rather in a sensible and well-informed compromise.
The weight (12lbs, not 10lbs) was centered in just one location. I've had 40lb plus bikes with the weight evenly distributed that rode sublimely, this was an altogether different animal. Couldn't wait to return it and get back to my mountain bike.
I've always seen getting back to the top a function of my sometimes-shit physio/cardio before caring about extra 5-10lb of weight on my bike because I didn't buy some crazy expensive components and weigh my bike on a scale before going for a ride. At the end of the day I'm thinking about what happens going down a run, what am I going to do on that hip on that one corner, how far can I rotate my hips and pitch a whip on a certain booter, want to bonk that one stump, etc. on my journey back to the top of the trail. I can't say much sleep is lost wondering how I can improve that uphill capability knowing those extra THOUSANDS of dollars spent on lightweight compoments probably make a marginal difference & are no replacement for just getting out there, riding till you cant, and making sure your physio is in check. End of season on that 10lb heavier bike you'll get to the top of the trail just fine
In my area, north of Charlotte, NC some parks run the trails in opposite directions every year. I rode a trail I came to love last year in this year's direction, and the climbs over the rock gardens absolutely suck. Last year they were full send downhill. This year's direction added 10 minutes due to the walls I have to climb that last year were fun drops off roots and rocks.
I think Pinkbike would do well to add an average rider to their testing regime. Have a rider that only rides once or twice a week review the same bikes and gear as MIke, Mike, Henry, Matt, Sarah etc.
I also have no problem saying that a big part of bike purchasing decisions come down to: Does the trail bike weigh under 30lbs. Bikes are getting heavier and heavier and I would argue it’s more for warranty “durability” than trail use durability…
Video spoiler...weight matters for XC but there are performance and longevity benefits associated with heavier components on enduro and trail bikes..thicker tires, coil shocks, bigger/thicker rotors, and using more durable drive train components.
well done Henry
I think what people are missing, is that weight shouldn’t matter in a given category. Buy the bike best suited to what you want to do and then don’t fuss about what it weighs. I ride a the top spec Devinci Troy, an all mountain, or trail bike. It’s built up to “burly” spec because that’s the kind of riding I like to do. Yeah it’s full carbon frame, carbon wheels, carbon bars, but I run Cush core, heavy tires and keep all my tools and pump on the bike. It weighs in at just over 35 lb and is still my favourite bike to ride despite its extra heft.
Where weight saving can make sense is rolling weight, again to a degree. Weight has its advantages of assisting roll on so there needs to be a balance. Its also pointless having a lightweight system thats not heavy duty enough to deal with what you are riding.
In my particular situation, losing 50lbs and improving my fitness did FAR more than saving a little bit on the bike ever will.
The conclusions of it are quite a bit more nuanced and reasonable. Appropriate weight for function and durability isn't as clicky though. Fair play @henryquinney
I don't know why but these 5kilos don't feel like an extra 40% they feel like the bike is twice as heavy. Try it yourself. You feel it even when you ride. For me weight is important, but obviously changing tyres or rims for lighter ones affects the performance.
Takeaway - as long as you can afford it, save weight on parts that don't affect ride performance (as much).
There’s actually a video. But when you open this story, the video starts auto-playing and says “Loading Ad”. So you immediately pause it and scroll down to read the text.
Also, at a certain point, too much weight is less fun going downhill. My 35lbs enduro bike is more fun than my 55lbs ebike downhill.