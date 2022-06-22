Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride

Jun 22, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Yeti Rocky Mountain and Nuke Proof were the top teams on the day.
The winning bike must be the best bike, right?


The phrase "win on Sunday, sell on Monday" is a cliché for a reason. It's tempting to think that if a bike is good enough to perform at the top level, it must be a good bike. If it's winning races, it must be really good.

But there are a few problems with that line of argument.

For one thing, professional racers are, by definition, paid to ride a particular bike or product. When I've asked racers about the bike and setup they're riding, I think they're remarkably honest - they don't tend to repeat the marketing material or try to sell the bike they're riding - but I think it's harder to be honest with yourself if riding at the absolute limit depends on having absolute faith in your equipment. You'll occasionally hear racers talk about testing things "just to confirm" it's the best it can be, or wanting to stick with what's worked in the past rather than testing different setups with open-minded curiosity about which works best. They have a huge incentive to convince themselves that their setup is giving them every possible advantage.

For this reason, pro racers can be quite conservative with bike choice and setup, and those who are at the top of their game are probably the most conservative - why change if it's working?

Defending champ Jack Moir never quite found the pace this weekend.
Jack Moir back in the mix and third today.
Jack Moir raced last year's bike at the first round of the 2022 EWS, then rode the new bike in a size small at round two.

A case in point would be Jack Moir. The 2021 Enduro World Series champ chose to ride his 2021 race bike for the first round this year, saying he hadn't done enough testing on the 2022 Canyon Strive by the first round. In his vlog, he said that he wanted to make the new bike "as close as I can to the bike I rode last year...to get a comfortable feeling on this bike for the first round," so chose to ride a size small, which has a similar wheelbase and reach to the 2021 size large. That makes sense, given he was riding so well on the old one and he didn't have long to adjust to something radically different before the season started.

But Moir's decision to ride a size small, at 185 cm or 6'1", has a lot of commenters convinced that shorter bikes are better, the trend towards longer bikes is an industry conspiracy, and we'll all be back riding smaller bikes as soon as riders stop being brainwashed and wake up to the #truth.

Well, there are a couple of problems with that. For one thing, there's no way of knowing if Jack Moir, or any other top racer, could have ridden even faster on a different bike, frame size, or setup. That's because, unlike in a scientific experiment, in racing there's no control, no way to test what would have happened if one of those variables were different. Even if someone wins a race by ten seconds, that doesn't tell you if the bike they were riding is any good; for all we know, they might have won by twenty seconds on another bike. Put another way, the race result doesn't tell you anything about the bike because different bikes are ridden by different riders.

Besides, it's not as if every racer is going toward shorter bikes. In downhill, world champ Greg Minnaar is running his V10 about as long as it will go, and even in enduro where a shorter bike is more appropriate given the tight trails and minimal practice, Moir is an outlier.

Greg Minnaar's got his V10 set up pretty lengthy, with a custom headset that adds 5.2mm in reach and slackens the head angle by half a degree, forks fully extended and chainstay in the long setting.

Of course, some professional racers arrange test sessions in the off-season to try out different frame sizes or geometries, swapping back and forth and comparing times. But mountain biking isn't like Formula 1: there are so many variables that can change from one run to the next that it's very hard to determine if one setup is "faster" than another. Besides, a new setup can take a while to get used to - Greg Minnaar said he tried a prototype longer DH bike in the early 2000's (which was significantly shorter than modern bikes) and didn't like it at first, so went back to the even smaller bike. Similarly, it took a surprisingly long time for EWS and downhill racers to embrace 29" wheels after they became viable, considering that now they seem like the obvious choice, at least for tall riders. Or in road cycling, for decades it was taken as read that the narrowest tyres were the fastest, yet we now know that's simply false.

But even if pro racers are able to ride faster on a shorter bike, that doesn't necessarily mean the same's true for the rest of us.

For one thing, most of the top racers have been riding bikes very fast for a very long time. That means their skills and riding style have been honed, at least in part, on bikes which these days would be considered small (any bike built more than five years ago was small by today's standards). This reminds me of an episode of Mythbusters where they were testing the theory that it was possible to swim through syrup as quickly as through water. They initially wanted to use a professional swimmer to test this but found he wasn't able to adapt his technique (which was perfectly optimised for swimming in water) to the unfamiliar fluid. Instead, they recruited an amateur swimmer who was able to swim almost as fast in the thicker liquid by adapting his technique to take advantage of having more to push against. In case you can't see where I'm going with this, I suspect that pro racers, particularly those who have been competing at a high level for a long time, are less able to adjust to a new style of geometry than those of us learning these skills from a relatively blank slate.

Also, pro riders are able to ride stiffer suspension without getting fatigued. Stiffer suspension makes the bike chassis more stable (there's less pitching and diving during braking or weight transfers) and this may reduce the benefit of a longer wheelbase. I once had the pleasure of riding Gee Atherton's enduro bike, which I believe had around a 480 mm reach and 1,280 mm wheelbase (roughly). I was able to ride it okay, but with his suspension settings it was too firm and harsh for me to do multiple laps, and with softer suspension, it felt a little unstable for my liking. Not terrible, but noticeably more prone to pitching than bikes with 1,300 mm+ wheelbase.

Not all pros are running firm suspension, as this interview with Innes Graham illustrated, but pro riders are also far more skilled at keeping their body weight at just the right point between the wheels than the average Joe or Jill. Watching the Tweed Valley EWS from the sidelines, it was interesting to see how the fastest riders' bikes remained incredibly level through sections of intense braking or changes of gradient, while the merely "fast" riders bikes were pitching and moving more erratically. Ben Cathro discusses the skills needed to keep the bike level and settled while getting on and off the brakes in the below video. I'm not for a second saying that a longer bike is a substitute for these skills, but that a very experienced rider may be able to get away with a shorter wheelbase without feeling like the bike is pitching and unstable, while a less skilled rider may benefit more from extra stability.


What's the bottom line?

To be clear, I'm not trying to convince you that you need a longer bike. I'm only arguing against the reasoning which goes: "rider X has downsized, therefore smaller bikes are better." It's just fundamentally impossible to separate the effect of the bike from that of the rider when it comes to race results - some racers may be conservative with new trends, and what works for a top athlete may be quite different to what's ideal for you or me. So try out as many different bike geometries as you can and ride whatever works best for you, or just be happy with whatever bike you've got. But don't try to justify your geometry theories or bike choices based on what your favourite racer is using.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Opinion


66 Comments

  • 33 1
 Reasons that should influence what bike you buy. 1. It does what you want it to do. 2. It looks really fuckin cool.....thats it. Thats all there is. Everything else is extraneous bullshit.
  • 21 1
 3. You have reason to believe it won’t break for your usage.
  • 29 1
 4. It's available.
  • 10 1
 @NoahColorado: 5. You can afford it without taking out a loan.
  • 8 2
 6 It has a high pivot Wink
  • 4 3
 7. It's a mullet
  • 2 2
 8. It's got a water bottle cage.
  • 2 0
 9. It looks like a Session
  • 1 0
 @pushmongo: 10. Has at least 3 new standards to prevent you using your current wheels and drivetrain.
  • 13 1
 I think another thing to consider in Jack's case is that he's got fairly long legs and short arms for his height, which I don't think gets considered enough in bike sizing. But l agree with most of the points in this article.
  • 27 1
 Yes, people forget that a shark ate both his forearms, but that a skilled team of doctors were able to sew donor hands directly to his elbows.
  • 3 0
 Also he’s mentioned a lot of times he likes the larger frame at home doing laps on local trails and parks. He chose the smaller especially for EWS races in Europe. Probably same with this year’s rig.

And if one is to follow what top riders use, should I go for 780 mm bar as some or 720 bar as Innes Graham? Or Moir’s 760?
  • 2 2
 @NoahColorado: Totally did not know about this.
  • 2 0
 @NoahColorado:
  • 4 0
 Wingspan is the most overlooked metric when it comes to bike sizing
  • 21 8
 I think the pros know it better than, our beloved marketing guys and designers!
  • 4 1
 If we can't trust the pros to figure out what makes a good bike, how are we supposed to trust bike reviewers?
  • 15 1
 @OpeSorryAbootThat, well, most reviewers are able to ride way, way more bikes than a pro will be able to over the course of a year. That's how we're able to compare a Slash to an Enduro, or a Stumpjumper to a Spur - by riding multiple different models from different brands.

If you're a pro that's sponsored by company X, you're going to be riding one particular bike, and modifying it however you can to make it feel right.

Of course, test riding a bike is obviously the best way to see if it'll work for you, and it's good to take reviews with a grain of salt, since the tester's riding style and preferences may not match yours.
  • 2 0
 @OpeSorryAbootThat: you can't ride like a pro, so it's irrelevant what they do, that's the whole point
  • 2 0
 Pros ride what they get-the best can have a positive influence on design (Schurter's input has resulted in waaaaay better geometry for Scott's XC race bikes) but that's not always true.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: yeah but you guys only get to typically ride one size of that bike that your are sent. The pros get to ride whatever size they want and are at times included in the product development cycle/testing as well with prototypes etc etc.

This article isn’t about which bike is best, which you guys test a bit. It’s about which size is best (particularly for downhill standing), and you guys don’t test that significantly.
  • 1 0
 @Svinyard, there's an article on the way where Seb does exactly what you're talking about - look for that in the next week or two.
  • 11 0
 Uhhhh. Talent trumps gear? What a concept...
  • 6 0
 I don't care what anyone else rides, I try to choose bikes/geometry that work *for me*. I did size down for my latest bike (a hardtail) from a medium to a small. It doesn't feel quite as stable as my longer bikes, but sure is fun to ride!
  • 3 0
 There has been one instance of mimicking pro bike setup that has worked out for me, and that's going down to 760 bars from 780, which made my bike a lot more fun to ride. Some of what they do ends up just being really utilitarian ("I have to ride really fast through tight trees, I need to cut my bars" or "I need to run dh tires so I don't flat") and often runs contrary to what the industry is pushing, so it can be helpful to keep an eye. Still though I agree with the article. Pros are as weird and idiosyncratic as anyone else and it's silly to take anything they do or run as more than an interesting theory to try.
  • 4 0
 If I learned anything about mtb, it's that if you're not where you want to be it's 100% the gear's fault and you need a new bike. :-)
  • 3 0
 Don't forget the trails that are ridden, dh is much faster than ews so they need a longer bike, ews tends to be tighter so shorter bikes are better. What kind of trails do you ride?.....get a bike for those.
  • 2 0
 Funnily enough, I ride my longer bike faster in the tight, twisty spots of the trails than I used to with my previous not so long bike, it must be tgat it was just a crappy bike overall I guess.
  • 2 0
 That the bike itself doesn't matter that much for the pros can also be inferred from the fact that each season, the competing bike designs are between zero and four years old.
According to marketing, the "next model year" bike should be sooo much faster than a four year old design. But it never is.
  • 3 0
 dont ever trust the opinion of the pros, designers, friends, or family. only trust the comments section, weighted of course towards who answers first and/or uses the most capitalized letters.
  • 9 4
 Don’t know, don’t care.
  • 5 0
 It's all in the engine and ecu...
  • 2 0
 Jack even mentioned pretty clearly that for familiar trails back home he rides a larger frame. Last second twists and turns riding unfamiliar courses at speed justify the smaller bike.
  • 3 2
 I see the comment about "test lots of bikes and pick what works best" at the end, but everything you wrote before that is an attempt to discredit anyone who would question the ever-lengthening bike geometry trend. If a racer downsizing their bike influences someone to try a shorter bike then current trends or recommendations would dictate, is that really such a bad, dangerous thing? This feels like a rebuttal to something that's a complete non-issue.
  • 1 0
 What pros do is take the time to get a setup they're comfortable with-a lot of riders don't bother to fuss with their bikes.

Setup varies person-to-person, pro or not. Learn what the dials and knobs on your suspension do, and play with the settings. Maybe try swapping volume spacers. Figure out the ideal tire pressures for the tires you ride.
Get your seat height juuuuust right and sweat your bar position, grips, and controls.


Or not-ride what you have however you want to-but you won't get the most out of your bike (or yourself).
  • 1 0
 I would like to extend this to apply to all the YouTubers and other media influencers. They're all being paid alot of money to say whatever they're riding is great regardless of if it's true. I see FAR too many people fall into this trap, especially kids. Buy your bikes based on their numbers. Geometry, suspension design, and performance relative to price.
  • 1 0
 Fit is an interesting topic. I remember reading that Richie Rude was faster on a medium than a large and there was a test in Enduro magazine that said so-and-so was faster on a smaller frame.
From personal experience I've learned that I go faster on longer frames and I believe it's because I need stability to feel comfortable going fast at the limit.
I have no trouble believing that pros can go much faster then I can with much less stability. I also believe they can use that ability to take advantage of a shorter faster turning bike.
I'm 5-11 with very long legs and currently on a large with a 489 reach. I rode an Xl with a 510 reach and liked it more. I know it's too big for me according to current practice but I had no trouble turning it and can't find any other downside.
The next can of worms to open is, if a longer, more stable and faster bike is more fun for a non-racer like me?
  • 1 0
 Custom linkages, revalved suspension, custom shim stacks, bushing burnishing, prototype tread patterns/durometers and hours upon hours of analytics are just a few things you wont see on your $10000+ out of the shop 'I care what the pros ride' bike.
  • 1 0
 I have also the feeling that experiencing more different setups have more value to justify/argue/support certain brands/approach are the most supportative style of using/owning a tool (-- bike/frame/geometry) than just talking/arguing on the WWW.
I remember 'Crankworx' where famous slopestyle riders set on 'cheap' (Suntour) suspension while delivering the most advanced combos.
Experience is almost the valuable one and only parameter whether omeone is the 'best' - whether he's on Suntour or FOX.
  • 1 0
 Isn't the reason EWS riders need to go with a shorter wheelbase because the tracks are filled with tight turns & switch backs? Of course a DH bike can just get longer when the track is built completely different.

If you're a local racer that also rides enduro tracks with switchbacks etc, then you probably will be faster on a shorter bike too.... If you're not racing on tight tracks then go as long as you want... it's that simple.

Seems like a lot of these "don't do what the pros do" articles miss the point - especially that recent GMBN video...
  • 1 0
 I feel like something that gets overlooked too often is the cumulative "feel" of a bike- how geometry, suspension kinematics, setup and even things like tire choices affect the overall ride. Yes, this is impossible to actually quantify, so it's a little bit of nonsense, but I think it matters.

What I'm trying to get at is that 2 bikes with identical geometry could ride vastly differently if one had a different suspension platform, or a coil shock, maybe even a different brand of suspension. How geometry and design correlate is arguably more important that either one of those in isolation- a steeper head-angled bike that rides deep in it's travel will feel slacker than it is on paper. Think how different your bike can feel with new tires or a different rise bar- it's huge. A bike is a system in which parts work together to operate as a whole- pros may be better at building an intentionally imbalanced system that allows them to play to their strengths, but for ordinary riders its about the right balance.

I guess where I'm going is that trying to distill it to "do x" or "rider y did this" misses the point- you can get close by picking a vaguely correct frame and spec, but setup will define if it actually works for you.
  • 1 0
 "..or just be happy with whatever bike you've got".
If todays pros got good riding 26' wheels / 300mm reach bikes (or something like that) it's gotta be possible for me to get better with my horrendously outdated 2019 geometry, right?
  • 3 0
 I care, because pro DH and Enduro rigs are exact parallels to my mid travel trail bike :/
  • 4 0
 Forever on going issue with any mechanical sport...
  • 6 3
 Don't listen to pro's, listen to industry shill media and the marketing department instead.
  • 1 0
 Out of the many differences between a pro rider and myself, one of the main factors to consider is that a pro racer is choosing a bike to the absolute fastest, while pure speed is much lower on my list of bike priorities.
  • 4 1
 Choose a geometry and be a dick about it
  • 3 3
 My short 31" inseam and really long torso have been given explicit instructions from my testicles to stay away from 29" wheels. Which really sucks for my balls because I ride a full 27.5" trail bike and a full 29" DH bike.
  • 2 1
 Nobody asked.
  • 4 1
 People race mountain bikes?
  • 1 0
 My bike choice has never been influenced by anything except a) does a shop near me sell it and b) does it fit what I want to do.
  • 2 0
 Generally no because pros can hop on any bike and ride faster than me down a hill. My bike has to be setup perfectly
  • 2 0
 Who would you trust about bike size? The one who rides it or the one who sales it??
  • 3 0
 I don’t
  • 1 0
 But if we shouldn't care, how will we know what to answer on the PB polls that quiz us on this??
  • 1 3
 We shouldn’t worry about what pros ride.. I agree. yet companies that sponsor them use professional racing for product development. So now kids are learning how to jump riding wagon wheels. Such a bummer to see. It was pretty much long stems and narrow bars (when I was younger) that I had to swap out to make the bike fun. Now we want snack storage and water bottles (again). Poor up and comers are riding suv’s.
  • 1 0
 I’ve never seen a pro win a race on a KSL or S-works enduro so they are my bike choices
  • 2 0
 Are Enduro bikes Enduro bikes if they are too long for Enduro?
  • 2 0
 yup
  • 3 1
 I'll grab some popcorn
  • 1 1
 450 reach, 68deg ht, 75deg sa, 440cs, 70mm stem, 720 bars
  • 1 0
 Speed and Power.
  • 2 5
 Opinion: I'll pass on the next Seb Stott opinion/review. There's good reason as to why pros ride what they ride.
  • 3 6
 dont wanna sound rude, but never really cared ‍♂️
Below threshold threads are hidden





