Counterpoint: World Cup Dual Slalom Isn't The Answer

Nov 5, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Spinning Circles column Mike Kazimer


Sorry Matt Wragg, dual slalom doesn't need to make a comeback, especially not onto the world stage. Elite level slalom is currently on life support, and I'm totally fine if it stays that way forever. And don't even get me started on my thoughts about speed and style competitions...

Now, before Kyle Strait shows up at my doorstep to tell me that I'm an idiot and dual slalom is the best thing ever, I should stress that I do think slalom is a great activity, one that every mountain biker should try if they have the chance. The thing is, it's not something the UCI needs to be involved in, and the top DH racers shouldn't need to add another event to their already-full plates on a race weekend.

The best slalom races are semi-underground affairs, ones that take place on a rut track hidden in the woods, or in a backyard that happens to have just enough room for some head-to-head racing. Trying to push slalom onto the world stage just isn't worth it, especially since it's been proven time and time again that the races don't attract nearly the same number of fans as an XC or DH race.

Slalom is an event that tends to be more fun for the participants than the spectators. It's entertaining to watch for a few runs, and than it starts to lose its luster as the races drag on due to the bracket style elimination, which means racers need two runs per heat just in case one side of the course is running faster than the other. Compare that to XC or DH racing, where the fastest rider down the hill, or the first person to make it across the finish line after a certain number of laps wins – it doesn't get much easier to understand than that.

Mitch was on a mission and nothing could stop him.
Sea Otter slalom is a good time, but there's no need to add more elite slalom races to the schedule.

How About More DH Races Instead?

If the goal is to give fans more chances to watch their favorite athletes compete, why not try to get more DH races put on the calendar? Next year there are eight World Cup DH races, which seems like a decent amount, until you consider the fact that Supercross and Formula 1 both have 17 events on their calendars. Granted, there are more fans and more money in motocross and car racing, but it sure seems like there should be a way to squeeze in at least a couple more World Cup downhill races.

Looking at the 2022 schedule, there's an almost two month gap between the first and the second race, and then there's another nearly month long break from June until July, right when some of the best weather conditions of the year occur. Adding in a double-header or two sure seems like it would be a great way to increase the number of races without incurring too many logistical headaches. It's obviously too late for that to happen in 2022, but it'd be great to see the calendar expand in the future.

bigquotesCut a course into a grassy field, build a bonfire, and let the late night shenanigans begin.

Getting back to the great dual slalom debate, rather than dealing with the UCI, I'd love to see the number of mountain bike festivals increase. You know, the kind that are held at a venue that's close to decent trails with plenty of room for camping (actual camping, the kind where you sleep in a tent, not a $100k Sprinter van), preferably one with a stage for live music. That's where dual slalom really belongs – cut a course into a grassy field, build a bonfire, and let the late night shenanigans begin. Slalom, high jump contests, bicycle limbo – they're all perfectly suited to a party atmosphere, with hundreds of excited mountain bikers ready to heckle, spectate, and above all, participate.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Op Ed Mike Kazimer


Must Read This Week
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
61070 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur
61034 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels
43663 views
Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range
43612 views
21 Cool New Bike Tools For 2022
39315 views
Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier
30398 views
Video: Aaron Gwin Shreds King Kong on his eMTB
29654 views
Slack Randoms: MTB B-Movies, Land Rover's 'Henrique Avancini' Special Edition, Laser Guided GPS & More
28955 views

19 Comments

  • 17 0
 Can't Mike and Matt just fight this out in the comment section like all of us punters do?
  • 17 0
 Counter counterpoint: there should be way more dual slalom races that UCI has nothing to do with.
  • 3 1
 Counter counter counterpoint: Bring back 4x
  • 4 0
 I think it should make a comeback, but in the format of a timed trial event, like how they have ski slalom set up for the world cup/olympics instead of a dual slalom tournament-style format. That would make riders push a little bit harder IMO, because they would have the mindset of just going as fast as possible. In the dual slalom format, when someone gets way out in front, they push a little bit to hold their lead, and the other guy seems to pull back a little bit. I also think that it would need better coverage, but what in the MTB universe doesn't, right?
  • 4 0
 DS is fun to watch in person where between heats there's others to talk to and other distractions going on, but watching a stream of crankworx ds gets pretty repetitive. too much dead time between races.
  • 3 0
 Perhaps a live stream of dh qualies would be a good way to bring another event for fans to watch and for lesser know racers to get on the live stream.
  • 1 0
 If we are looking for another race format what about down country racing? Enduro-ish, but some of the stages are climbs. Make the course cater to trail bikes. Make the climbs hard enough to punish someone on an enduro bike. Meanwhile make the descent hard enough to punish someone on an xc bike. Not anymore of a broadcast sport than enduro, but maybe something.

Or is that maybe a good race format for ebikes? Technical climbs and descent stages. One battery and limit capacity so they have to manage the effort.
  • 1 0
 XCC works for XC because it's so similar, just shorter. having a ds event give overall points for dh doesn't make sense. If there's no points then none of the top riders will take part. Maybe having a mini dh race on a 30-40 second portion of the dh track with some points on offer would be better. Especially if the whole of the short course was filmed and streamed unlike the dh race. Or maybe even a shortish tech section where the fastest exit speed wins. I'd watch.
  • 4 0
 Again, CHAINLESS DS FOR THE MASSES
  • 3 0
 Im afraid i cant agree with you...!!
  • 5 3
 If they're going to bring something back it should be 4X, not dual slalom.
  • 1 0
 1000% this. Passing the field on a wall-ride? …epic crashes and unexpected wins?! 4X is the best of bmx and slalom and park/freeride combined. Imagine current slope/slalom course builders having the opportunity to design a new series of courses with all the good oldschool features, but designed for the current group of mid travel trail bikes that lots of folks use for slalom these days anyways: bigger rock-gardens, a few sendy jumps, some loose duff corners/off-cambers, maybe the equivalent of a joker lap, like extra technical shortcut option, etc
  • 3 0
 mike... yuh kiddin
  • 2 0
 Extremely correct take. The DH schedule is really, really bad.
  • 1 0
 More DH !! Dual slalom is a fun break during the race weekend
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007574
Mobile Version of Website